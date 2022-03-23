2 mins ago
Oil jumps in volatile trade amid CPC pipeline disruption
1 hour ago
TotalEnergies to stop buying Russian oil, funding arctic LNG
2 hours ago
Russian oil refiners are cutting back production, Gunvor says
2 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.5 million barrels
20 hours ago
FLITE presented at the 2022 The Energy Venture Investment Summit presented by EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines
21 hours ago
Saudi Arabia emphasizes ‘essential role’ of OPEC+ oil accord

Oil jumps in volatile trade amid CPC pipeline disruption

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Pipeline News   by

Yahoo Finance

LONDON  – Oil prices rose in volatile trading on Wednesday, supported by disruption to Russian and Kazakh crude exports via the CPC pipeline.

Oil jumps in volatile trade amid CPC pipeline disruption- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Brent crude futures were up $5.16, or 4.5%, at $120.64 a barrel at 1335 GMT. Prices had earlier fallen to a low of $114.45.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose $4.83, or 4.4%, to $114.10 a barrel. The contract had earlier slipped to a low of $108.38.

The market remains on edge over the prospect of further sanctions on Russia, the world’s second-largest crude exporter, after its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a “special operation.”

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to announce more Russian sanctions when he meets with European leaders on Thursday in Brussels, including an emergency meeting of NATO.

European Union member countries remain split on whether to ban imports of Russian crude and oil products, but this might change once short-term contracts run out.

“I think you will see record backwardation and you will see $150 a barrel this summer,” Trafigura’s Ben Luckock told the FT Commodities Global Summit, referring to a market structure where front month prices are higher than for following months – which can signal tight supplies.

Luckock added prices north of $200 were also possible.

“You’ll know at the end of April what the total loss of Russian oil is,” he said.

Russia on Tuesday warned of a drop in oil exports via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) of up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd), or 1% of global oil production, because of storm-damaged berths.

CPC exports stopped fully on Wednesday and repairs will take at least one and a half months, according to a port ship agent.

Plunging crude stockpiles in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, added to the apprehension around supply.

The latest data from the American Petroleum Institute industry group showed U.S. crude stocks fell by 4.3 million barrels for the week ended March 18, according to market sources. [API/S]

Nine analysts polled by Reuters on average had estimated crude inventories rose by 100,000 barrels that week.

Official U.S. inventory data is due from the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.