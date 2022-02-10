Oil major TotalEnergies swings to profit thanks to surging commodity prices

CNBC

French oil major TotalEnergies on Thursday reported a sharp upswing in full-year profit, boosted by a huge rebound in commodity prices.

The oil and gas giant said full-year 2021 adjusted net income came in at $18.1 billion, while net income came in at $16 billion. That compared with adjusted net income of $4.1 billion and a net loss of $7.2 billion the previous year.

Analysts polled by Refinitiv had expected full-year 2021 adjusted net profit to come in at $17.1 billion.

For the final quarter of 2021, TotalEnergies reported adjusted earnings of $6.8 billion, beating analyst expectations of $6.1 billion.

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanné said in a statement that the firm’s “multi-energy model demonstrated its ability to take full advantage of the very favorable environment, particularly in the LNG and electricity sectors.”

A surge in global gas prices through the final months of 2021, coupled with an oil price rally to seven-year highs, has seen the world’s largest fossil fuel giants rake in bumper revenues.

British oil major BP reported Tuesday that profits soared to an eight-year high of almost $13 billion, while rival Shell posted annual revenues of $19.3 billion. U.S. competitors Chevron and Exxon Mobil recorded full-year net profits of $15.6 billion and $23 billion, respectively.