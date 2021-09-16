Oil prices fall as U.S. storm threat wanes

Reuters

NEW YORK – Oil prices fell on Thursday, falling from a multi-week high a day earlier on profit taking and as the threat to U.S. Gulf crude production from Hurricane Nicholas receded.

Brent crude was down 54 cents, or 0.7%, at $74.92 a barrel by 10:52 a.m. ET (1452 GMT.) On Wednesday Brent touched $76.13, its highest since July 30.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) slipped by 67 cents, or 0.9%, to $71.94 after climbing to the highest since Aug. 2 on Wednesday.

“With prices now back around summer highs, we are seeing some profit taking kicking in but the rally continues to look well supported,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

U.S. Gulf energy companies have been able to restore pipeline service and electricity quickly after Hurricane Nicholas passed through Texas early this week, allowing them to focus on efforts to repair the damage caused weeks earlier by Hurricane Ida.

“As Nicholas spared U.S. production from further disruptions, it is difficult to see how oil prices can increase further in the near term,” said Rystad Energy analyst Nishant Bhushan. “Ida-affected oil production capacity continues to recover in the U.S.”

Oil jumped on Wednesday, supported by figures showing U.S. crude inventories fell by a bigger than expected 6.4 million barrels last week, with offshore oil facilities still recovering from the impact of Hurricane Ida. [EIA/S]