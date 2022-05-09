Oil prices fall, weighed down by dollar, China lockdowns

CNBC

Oil prices slipped on Monday alongside equities and was weighed down by a strong dollar and demand concerns on the back of continued coronavirus lockdowns in China, the world top oil importer.

Brent crude fell 2.3%, or $2.61, to $109.78 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $106.87, for a loss of $2.88, or 2.6%. Both contracts have gained over 40% so far this year.

The dollar hitting a fresh two-decade high made oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Global financial markets have been spooked by concerns over interest rate hikes and recession worries as tighter and wider Covid-19 lockdowns in China led to slower export growth in the world’s No. 2 economy in April.

In Russia, oil output rose in early May from April and production has stabilized, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was cited as saying, after output fell in April in the wake of Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis.

Crude imports by China fell 4.8% in the first four months compared with last year, but included a nearly 7% rise in April.

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia, world’s top oil exporter, lowered crude prices for Asia and Europe for June.