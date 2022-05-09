11 mins ago
Big Oil spends on investors, not output, prolonging crude crunch
1 hour ago
GlobalData: Nigeria to account for 24% of oil and gas projects starting up in Africa by 2026
2 hours ago
EU plans one-year renewable energy permits for faster green shift
3 hours ago
SEC extends comment period for proposed rules on climate-related disclosures, reopens comment periods for proposed rules regarding private fund advisers and regulation ATS
4 hours ago
Exclusive: Biden sidelined global energy partners with record emergency oil release
5 hours ago
Energy secretary explains why feds are spending $2.5 billion on carbon capture

Oil prices fall, weighed down by dollar, China lockdowns

in China / Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Finance   by

CNBC

Oil prices slipped on Monday alongside equities and was weighed down by a strong dollar and demand concerns on the back of continued coronavirus lockdowns in China, the world top oil importer.

Oil prices fall, weighed down by dollar, China lockdowns- oil and gas 360

Source: CNBC

Brent crude fell 2.3%, or $2.61, to $109.78 per barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $106.87, for a loss of $2.88, or 2.6%. Both contracts have gained over 40% so far this year.

The dollar hitting a fresh two-decade high made oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

Global financial markets have been spooked by concerns over interest rate hikes and recession worries as tighter and wider Covid-19 lockdowns in China led to slower export growth in the world’s No. 2 economy in April.

In Russia, oil output rose in early May from April and production has stabilized, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak was cited as saying, after output fell in April in the wake of Western sanctions imposed over the Ukraine crisis.

Crude imports by China fell 4.8% in the first four months compared with last year, but included a nearly 7% rise in April.

On the supply side, Saudi Arabia, world’s top oil exporter, lowered crude prices for Asia and Europe for June.

EU- Russia oil embargo

Last week, the European Commission proposed a phased embargo on Russian oil, boosting Brent and WTI prices for the second straight week. However, the proposal requires a unanimous vote among EU members this week, which has yet to transpire.

The EU proposal was followed by a pledge by G7 nations on Sunday to ban or phase out Russian oil imports. Washington also imposed new sanctions.

Japan, part of G7 and one of the world’s top five crude importers, will ban Russian crude imports “in principle”, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said, adding this would take time.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.