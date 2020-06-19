Oil prices inch up on faith in supply cuts, demand recovery

CNA

MELBOURNE: Oil prices pushed higher in early trade on Friday, building on gains in the previous session, after OPEC producers and allies promised to meet their supply cut commitments and two major oil traders said demand was recovering well.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed 14 cents, or 0.4per cent, to US$38.98 a barrel at 0101 GMT, while Brent crude futures crawled up 7 cents, or 0.2per cent, to US$41.58 a barrel. Both contracts rose around 2per cent on Thursday.

Plans by Iraq and Kazakhstan to compensate for overproduction in May on their supply cut commitments supported the market. The promises came out of a meeting by a panel monitoring compliance by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, a grouping called OPEC+.

If the laggard producers do compensate over the next three months for their overproduction, that will effectively take extra barrels out of the market, even if OPEC+ does not extend its record 9.7 million barrels per day supply cut beyond July.

Comments from global oil traders Vitol and Trafigura on a rebound in oil demand in June, reported by Bloomberg, also buoyed the market, ANZ Research said.

Trading volumes on Friday, however, were thin, which pointed to a lack of conviction behind any big push higher, said CMC Markets chief strategist Michael McCarthy.

On the technical side, he pointed to strong resistance in the WTI contract between US$40 and US$41. Analysts see that level as the point at which more U.S. producers will revive shut-in wells.

“That militates against aggressive long side trading,” McCarthy said.