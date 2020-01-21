January 21, 2020 - 9:54 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Oil Refining Industry in Peru, 2019 - Gasoline, Kerosene, LPG & Diesel - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Oil Refining Industry in Peru 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This downstream energy sector report, Oil Refining Industry in Peru is a complete source of information on Peru crude oil refining industry. It provides refinery level information relating to existing and planned (new build) refineries such as insights and forecasts of refinery capacities, refined petroleum products production and consumption, refinery complexity factor and comparison against peer group countries in the respective region. The report also covers complete details of major players operating in the refining sector in Peru and in depth analysis of the latest industry news and deals. Scope Outlook of Country Oil Refining Industry and refined petroleum products beyond 2018

Forecasts of refined products production and consumption along with major refining companies, and operators.

Historic and Forecasted Refining capacity and secondary units capacities beyond 2018

Key Opportunities and Restraints in country Refinery market

Benchmark with five peer group countries on Nelson Complexity Factor.

Market structure of Country Refining Industry, companies, capacities and market share.

Information on planned refineries such as planned capacity, equity structure, Operator Company, expected commissioning date and project cost.

Refined petroleum products production and demand beyond 2018.

Refinery level information such as refinery name, commissioned year, primary and secondary units installed capacities along with future capacity expansions, refinery complexity factor, ownership and operator details.

Company profiles of major refining companies including SWOT Analysis.

Latest mergers, acquisitions, contract announcements, and all related industry news and deals analysis. Reasons to Purchase Vital source to make your strategic business decisions with our in-depth analysis based on historical and forecasted data on refineries, countries and companies

Identify potential opportunities for capital investments in upcoming refineries, capacity expansions and asset investments.

Assess merits and demerits of investing in a particular country's Refinery market against its peer group countries.

Strengthen your strategy formulation using the key information and data to maximize return on investments.

Identify potential investment opportunities present across the Refinery value chain in the entire world

Appraise upcoming refineries using our asset level information.

Essential and latest information to keep you ahead of competitors by understanding rival companies' business strategies.

Make your vital financial decisions using latest news and deals information. Key Topics Covered: 1.1 List of Figures 1.2 List of Tables 2 Introduction to Peru Refining Markets 2.1 What is This Report About? 2.2 Market Definition 3 Refining Industry in Peru 3.1 Peru Refining Market Snapshot, 2018 3.2 Role of Peru in Global and Regional Refining Markets 3.2.1 Contribution to Europe and Global Refining Capacity, 2018 3.2.2 Peru Average Nelson Complexity Factor (NCF) vs. Europe and Global, 2018 4 Peru Refining Market- Drivers and Restraints 4.1 Peru Refining Industry: Trends and Issues 4.1.1 Peru Refining Industry: Major Trends 4.2 Major Restrains of Investing in Peru Refining Sector 5 Peru Oil Products Demand and Supply Forecast to 2024 5.1 Peru Refined Products Demand Forecast to 2024 5.1.1 Peru Gasoline Demand Forecast to 2024 5.1.2 Peru Diesel Oil Demand Forecast to 2024 5.1.3 Peru Kerosene Demand Forecast to 2024 5.1.4 Peru LPG Demand Forecast to 2024 5.2 Peru Refined Products Production Forecast to 2024 5.2.1 Peru Gasoline Production Forecast to 2024 5.2.2 Peru Diesel Oil Production Forecast to 2024 5.2.3 Peru Kerosene Production Forecast to 2024 5.2.4 Peru LPG Production Forecast to 2024 6 Peru Refinery Capacities Forecast to 2024 6.1 Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details of Operational Refineries in Peru 6.1.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details 6.2 Peru Total Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024 6.3 Peru Refining Capacity Historic and Forecast, 2010-2024 6.4 Peru Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-1 Capacity, 2010-2024 6.5 Peru Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-2 Capacity, 2010-2024 6.6 Peru Refinery wise Secondary Conversion Unit-3 Capacity, 2010-2024 7 Peru Refining Industry- Future Developments and Investment Opportunities 7.1 Capital Investment Details of All Upcoming Refineries 7.2 Location, Operator, Ownership, Start Up Details of Planned Refineries in Peru 7.2.1 Refinery Location, Operator, Ownership, Startup Details 7.3 Refinery Capacities of All Upcoming Refineries 8 Key Strategies Peru Refining Companies 8.1 Peru Company wise Refining Capacity Forecast, 2010-2024 9 PetroPeru Company Profile 9.1 PetroPeru Key Information 9.2 PetroPeru Company Overview 9.3 PetroPeru Business Description 9.4 PetroPeru SWOT Analysis 9.4.1 Overview 9.4.2 Strengths 9.4.3 Weaknesses 9.4.4 Opportunities 9.4.5 Threats 9.5 PetroPeru Financial Ratios - Capital Market Ratios 9.6 PetroPeru Financial Ratios - Annual Ratios 9.7 PetroPeru Financial Ratios - Interim Ratios 10 Peru Refining Industry Latest Tenders and Contracts 11 Peru Refining Industry Updates 12 Peru Refining Industry Deals 12.1 Detailed Deal Summary 13 Appendix Companies Mentioned PetroPeru For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ii4v6 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200121005699/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





