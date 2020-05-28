2 hours ago
Why U.S. energy CEOs will get big payouts despite oil meltdown
4 hours ago
Asia Markets: Hong Kong shares drop amid tensions with China
6 hours ago
Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Receives Follow-On Order from one of the largest Oil & Gas Midstream Operators in North America
13 hours ago
Flex LNG Q1, 2020 Earnings Release
17 hours ago
ConocoPhillips Completes Sale of Interests in Australia-West
18 hours ago
PetroShale Announces Financial and Operating Results for First Quarter 2020 and Provides Financial Update

Oil services firm Subsea 7 to lay off 3,000 following oil market slump

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Oilfield Services   by

Reuters

OSLO – Oil services firm Subsea 7 announced on Thursday that it will cut its global workforce by a quarter and reduce its fleet of specialized vessels by up to a third to preserve cash following the slump in the oil market.

Oil services firm Subsea 7 to lay off 3,000 following oil market slump- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

The company said it planned to lay off about 3,000 workers, both contractors and permanent employees, by the end of the second quarter of 2021. The company has operations in around 30 countries but did not say where jobs would be cut.

Oil companies have reduced spending on new projects after oil prices hit decade lows earlier this year due to excess supply as travel and other restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic slashed demand for fossil fuels.

“Faced with a significant deterioration in the oil and gas market, we are taking swift and decisive action to address the elements under our control,” Subsea 7’s Chief Executive John Evans said in a statement.

The London-headquartered company is controlled by Norwegian investor Kristian Siem, its chairman, and is listed in Oslo.

It also said it would also reduce its fleet of 32 vessels – which lay pipes, lift heavy loads and launch remotely operated underwater vehicles among other tasks – by up to 10 vessels.

Subsea 7, which employs 12,000 people globally, said the measures are expected to result in about $400 million in annualised cash cost savings from the second quarter of 2021.

The company, which made an adjusted core profit (EBITDA) of $631 million in 2019, will also reduce its capital spending to minimal levels in 2021 and 2022, it added.

Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice