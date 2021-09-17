2 mins ago
Oil set for fourth weekly gain with high energy prices in focus
19 hours ago
Exclusive: Empire Petroleum Corporation at The Oil & Gas Conference
19 hours ago
Cargill launches U.S. carbon farming program for 2022 season
20 hours ago
Exclusive: Western Energy Alliance at The Oil & Gas Conference
20 hours ago
U.S. miners decry mineral royalty plan floated in Congress
21 hours ago
Exclusive: Milestone Environmental Services at The Oil & Gas Conference

Oil set for fourth weekly gain with high energy prices in focus

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Exploration and Production (E&P)   by

World Oil

(Bloomberg) –Oil headed for a fourth weekly gain supported by signs of a tighter market and a wider rally in energy prices.

Oil set for fourth weekly gain with high energy prices in focus- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

West Texas Intermediate, which dipped on Friday, has still climbed about 4% this week. Investors have been tracking strong rallies in other energy commodities, especially natural gas, which has surged by about 45% so far this quarter and spurred the prospect of fuel switching. The U.S. benchmark has also advanced as crude and gasoline stockpiles in the country registered further declines.

But as prices climb there are growing signs governments are growing uneasy with the knock-on effects. U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that his administration is looking into high gasoline prices, while China said this week that it will sell oil from its strategic reserve.

Crude markets are backwardated, a bullish pattern that is marked by near-dated prices that are more costly than those further out. Meanwhile products like propane that are used in heating and rally seasonally in the winter are trading at multiyear highs as natural gas prices surge. The oil market should remain tight through year-end, according to Commerzbank AG, despite planned increases by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies.

Oil has gained this week due to “tighter oil market conditions, as seen in the recent steep drop in U.S. oil inventories, but also spillover from the sharp rise in European energy prices,” said Jens Pedersen, senior analyst at Danske Bank A/S.

With the focus on high energy prices across Europe, the International Energy Agency’s Executive Director Fatih Birol said gas prices could remain high for weeks to come on strong demand. He also said he would be surprised to see oil above $100 a barrel, despite a strong rebound in demand this year.

Tags: , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.