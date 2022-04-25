Oil slides as Shanghai lockdowns stoke demand fears

Yahoo Finance

LONDON – Oil slumped almost 6% to its lowest in almost two weeks on Monday, extending last week’s decline as concern grew that prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns in Shanghai and potential increases in U.S. interest rates would hurt global growth and energy demand.

In Shanghai, authorities have erected fences outside residential buildings, sparking fresh public outcry. In Beijing, many people have begun stockpiling food, fearing a similar lockdown after the emergence of a few cases of COVID-19.

“It seems that China is the elephant in the room,” said Jeffrey Halley, analyst at brokerage OANDA. “The tightening COVID-zero restrictions in Shanghai, and fears Omicron has spread in Beijing, torpedoed sentiment today.”

Brent crude was down $6.29, or 5.9%, at $100.36 a barrel by 1335 GMT and touched $100.10 earlier in the session, its lowest since April 12. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $5.75, or 5.6%, to $96.32.