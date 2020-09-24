2 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Data Gumbo – Enable Real Time Operating Expenses using blockchain technology
4 hours ago
Opinion: China’s national security and carbon-neutral target – “Let’s see some meat on the bone”
5 hours ago
Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Successful Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization
6 hours ago
Venture Arms of Leading International Oil & Gas Companies Make Repeat Investments in Data Gumbo; New Investor L37 Joins Series B
7 hours ago
Women In The Labour Force: Qubec’s Chemical, Petrochemical, Refining And Gas Industry Adopts Tools To Favor Recruiting And Integration
7 hours ago
Hi-Crush Inc. Announces Successful Confirmation of Plan of Reorganization

‘Oil Spot’ Reported Near Decaying Tanker off Yemen – Saudi and the world need action now, not after the disaster

in Crude Oil News / ESG / International / Marine Shipping / Special Report   by

MarineLink

Oil & Gas 360 Publishers Note: We have been following this story for some time. The pending disaster will make the Exxon Valdez look like a bathtub ring after a bath. compared to  Safer tanker could be 4 times the amount of oil.  The people of Yemen do not deserve this potential disaster that could have been averted for years.

Oil Spot' Reported Near Decaying Tanker off Yemen -oilandgas360

The United Nations has warned that the Safer could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

Saudi Arabia warned the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday that an “oil spot” had been seen in a shipping transit area 31 miles (50 km) west of a decaying tanker that is threatening to spill 1.1 million barrels of crude oil off the coast of Yemen.

The Safer tanker has been stranded off Yemen’s Red Sea oil terminal of Ras Issa for more than five years. The United Nations has warned that the Safer could spill four times as much oil as the 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster off Alaska.

In a letter to the 15-member body, reviewed by Reuters, Saudi Arabia’s U.N. Ambassador Abdallah Al-Mouallimi wrote that experts had observed that “a pipeline attached to the vessel is suspected to have been separated from the stabilizers holding it to the bottom and is now floating on the surface of the sea.”

The United Nations has been waiting for formal authorization from Yemen’s Houthi movement to send a mission to the Safer tanker to conduct a technical assessment and whatever initial repairs might be feasible.

The Security Council and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have both called on the Houthis to grant access.

Al-Mouallimi wrote that the tanker “has reached a critical state of degradation, and that the situation is a serious threat to all Red Sea countries, particularly Yemen and Saudi Arabia,” adding “this dangerous situation must not be left unaddressed.”

Yemen has been mired in conflict since the Iran-allied Houthi group ousted the government from the capital Sanaa in 2014. A Saudi-led military coalition in 2015 intervened in a bid to restore the government.

European Space Agency, Sentinel-2 Satellite Image, September 22, 2020

 

Tags:
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.