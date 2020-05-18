12 hours ago
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: Ajax Analytics
360 Digital Closing Bell 5-18-2020
360 Energy Expert Network Preview: WolfePak Software
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Enverus – Is the ROI for OpenInsights marketing, or real money you can take to the bank?
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-18-2020
EIG Raises $1.1 Billion for Global Project Fund V

Oil Stocks Are Surging on This News From China

 May 18, 2020
Oil Stocks Are Surging on This News From China

Shares of independent oil producers are surging on May 18, following word out of China that the country's domestic consumption of oil has recovered much more quickly than expected. According to reports from Bloomberg, refined oil products like gasoline and diesel are being consumed at close to the levels in China earlier this year, before the country implemented severe limits on travel to arrest the spread of coronavirus.

As a result of this news, crude futures moved much higher around the world. Brent and West Texas Intermediate futures, for July and June delivery respectively, are up more than 7% at this writing to the highest levels since early March.

And this has stocks of independent oil producers up by double digits:

Source: Motley Fool (May 18, 2020)

