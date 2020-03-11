8 hours ago
Matador Resources Company Provides Update on 2020 Operational Plan
Market Snapshot: Stock futures slide after Tuesday’s rebound
Transglobe Energy Corporation announces revised 2020 budget and guidance
Market Extra: Oil market crash exposes liquidity drought in corporate debt trading
Seven Generations Energy Reduces 2020 Capital Investment Plan in Response to Challenging Global Energy Prices
Nuverra Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

 March 11, 2020 - 1:41 PM EDT
Oil Stocks Are Tumbling Again Today

Oil prices continued to swing wildly following Monday's historic plunge. By 11:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, WTI, the U.S. oil benchmark, had declined by about 3%, giving up some of yesterday's gains

That renewed slump in oil prices, as well as some company-specific news, is weighing on energy stocks today, with several tumbling more than 10%. Among the notable names experiencing significant declines were Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY)Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR)Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI)Apache (NYSE: APA), and WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX)

Source: Motley Fool (March 11, 2020 - 1:41 PM EDT)

