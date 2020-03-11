Oil Stocks Are Tumbling Again Today

Oil prices continued to swing wildly following Monday's historic plunge. By 11:15 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, WTI, the U.S. oil benchmark, had declined by about 3%, giving up some of yesterday's gains.

That renewed slump in oil prices, as well as some company-specific news, is weighing on energy stocks today, with several tumbling more than 10%. Among the notable names experiencing significant declines were Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY), Matador Resources (NYSE: MTDR), Laredo Petroleum (NYSE: LPI), Apache (NYSE: APA), and WPX Energy (NYSE: WPX).

