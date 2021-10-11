13 hours ago
Chesapeake Energy names new President and CEO
13 hours ago
First New Mexico-focused Permian Basin Operator, Chisholm Energy, enters Certified Responsibly Sourced gas partnership
14 hours ago
Apache eliminates routine gas flaring onshore U.S., completing ESG goal early
15 hours ago
Oil above $80 spurs a Permian shale drilling revival
16 hours ago
Chevron commits to net zero operational emissions by 2050
18 hours ago
Crude jumps to multi-year highs on global energy crunch

Oil Stocks: Why FANG, KMI, HES and APA Are Bubbling Higher Today

