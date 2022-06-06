2 hours ago
Business groups urge Biden administration to support domestic energy production, offshore leasing program
3 hours ago
Canada’s oil sands prices trail futures as refining costs rise
4 hours ago
Beirut to invite U.S. envoy for talks over maritime spat with Israel
5 hours ago
Biden waives solar panel tariffs for four countries, invokes defense law
6 hours ago
The U.S. may never build a new refinery, Chevron CEO says
7 hours ago
Oil tops $120 a barrel on Saudi pricing despite OPEC+ deal

Oil tops $120 a barrel on Saudi pricing despite OPEC+ deal

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / OPEC   by

CNBC

Oil prices topped $120 a barrel in choppy trade on Monday buoyed by Saudi Arabia raising its July crude prices but amid doubts that a higher output target for OPEC+ oil producers would ease tight supply.

Oil tops $120 a barrel on Saudi pricing despite OPEC+ deal- oil and gas 360

Source: CNBC

Brent crude touched an intraday high of $121.95 per barrel before trading flat at $119.61. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose to their highest level in three months briefly trading at $120.99 per barrel; they were last down 0.3% at $118.55.

Saudi Arabia raised the July official selling price (OSP) for its flagship Arab light crude to Asia by $2.10 from June to a $6.50 premium, the highest since May, when prices hit all-time highs due to worries of disruption in supplies from Russia.

The price increase followed a decision last week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, together called OPEC+, to boost output for July and August by 648,000 barrels per day, or 50% more than previously planned.

The increased target was spread across all OPEC+ members, however, many of which have little room to increase output and which include Russia, which faces Western sanctions.

“With only a handful of… OPEC+ participants with spare capacity, we expect the increase in OPEC+ output to be about 160,000 barrels per day in July and 170,000 bpd in August,” JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

On Monday, Citibank and Barclays raised their price forecasts for 2022 and 2023, saying they expected Russian output and exports to fall by around 1-1.5 million bpd by end-2022.

Separately, Italy’s Eni and Spain’s Repsol could begin shipping small volumes of Venezuelan oil to Europe as soon as next month, five people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.