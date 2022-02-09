Oil will hit $120 a barrel if Russia invades Ukraine, strategist predicts

CNBC

Oil will “certainly” hit $120 a barrel and the global economy will be “radically altered” if Russia invades Ukraine, veteran strategist David Roche has predicted.

Moscow has denied that it plans to invade neighboring Ukraine, but has moved around 130,000 soldiers, tanks, missiles, and even fresh blood supplies to the border. The Kremlin is demanding that Ukraine never be permitted to become a member of the NATO military alliance, and has also said it wants the organization to roll back its presence in Eastern Europe.

Speaking to CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Monday, Roche referred to uncertainty over Russia’s next steps as “the ghost in the room” — one with the potential to massively disrupt global markets.

“I think if there was an invasion of Ukraine and there were to be sanctions which impeded either Russia’s access to foreign exchange mechanisms, messaging systems and so on, or which prevented them from exporting their commodities, either oil or gas or coal, I think at that point in time you would most certainly see oil prices at $120 [a barrel],” he said.

Brent crude oil contracts for April delivery were trading slightly lower at around $90.50 per barrel on Wednesday, but oil prices have seen steady gains since the beginning of the year, when they were trading below $80 a barrel.

On Sunday, White House national security advisor Jake Sullivan warned that an invasion could come “any day now.”