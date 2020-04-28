April 28, 2020 - 4:04 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Oilfield Chemicals in the United States: Demand by Chemical Applications and Major Product Segments - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Oilfield Chemicals - 14th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This study analyzes the US market for oilfield chemicals. Demand for oilfield chemicals is examined by application and by product type in US dollars, with selected data provided in volume terms in pounds. Additionally, demand for oilfield fluids is examined by type in gallon terms, with selected data provide in US dollars. The total value of chemicals used in oilfield applications is measured at three levels: fluid level (e.g., drilling fluids, stimulation fluids, completion fluids), which includes water and other base fluids and additives

application level, which measures formulated oilfield products

base product level Oilfield fluids can be segmented into four major product segments: stimulation fluids

drilling fluids

completion and workover fluids

cement slurries Oilfield chemical applications are: stimulation fluid additives: gelling agents, acids, biocides, friction reducers, breakers, other stimulation fluid additives

drilling fluid additives: weighting materials, viscosifiers, shale inhibitors, other drilling fluids additives

production chemicals: corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, asphaltene and paraffin inhibitors, other production chemicals

EOR products: gases, chemicals

completion and workover additives: brines and salts, viscosifiers, other completion and workover additives

cement additives: fluid loss control additives, accelerators and retarders, extenders, other cement additives Oilfield chemicals product segments are: specialty chemicals: biocides, corrosion and scale inhibitors, demulsifiers, other specialty chemicals

commodity chemicals: acids, barite, clay, other commodity chemicals

polymers: natural and synthetic gums, polyacrylamides, starches and cellulose polymers, other polymers

gases: carbon dioxide, nitrogen

Companies Mentioned Baker Hughs

Ecolab

Halliburton

Solvay Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Factors Affecting Oilfield Chemical Demand Crude Oil & Natural Gas Industry Overview

Crude Oil & Natural Gas Production & Consumption

Crude Oil & Petroleum Liquids

Natural Gas

Oil & Gas Prices

Petroleum

Supply & Demand

Production

Drilling

Pricing

Natural Gas

Supply & Demand

Production

Drilling

Pricing

Oilfield Services Outlook

Environmental & Regulatory Considerations

Overview

Drilling Fluids Waste

Offshore Drilling

Exploration & Production in Environmentally Sensitive Regions

Hydraulic Fracturing

Water Management Issues

Market Volatility

Pricing Trends

Pricing Overview

Drilling & Completion Fluids

Oilfield Chemicals

Foreign Trade 3. Oilfield Technology Overview

Drilling Technologies

Trends in Use

Directional Drilling

Horizontal Drilling

Pad Drilling

Underbalanced Drilling

Other Drilling Technologies

Well Completion

Well Stimulation

Developments in Well Stimulation

Hydraulic Fracturing

Gas Fracturing

Multistage Fracturing

Refracturing

Acidizing

Other Well Stimulation Technologies

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR)

Enhanced Oil Recovery Outlook

Thermal Recovery

Gas Recovery

Chemical Recovery

Other EOR Methods

Unconventional Resource Development

Unconventional Resource Development's Effect on US Oil & Gas Industry

Tight Oil

Shale Gas

Coalbed Methane 4. Oilfield Fluids Key Findings

Scope

Oilfield Fluids Demand by Type

Stimulation Fluids

Scope & Fluid Description

Demand by Type

Slickwater Fracturing Fluids

Crosslinked & Linear Gels

Other Stimulation Fluids

Drilling Fluids

Scope & Fluid Description

Demand by Type

Water-Based Drilling Fluids

Oil-Based Drilling Fluids

Synthetic-Based Drilling Fluids

Demand by Location

Market Share

Cement Slurries

Scope & Fluid Description

Demand Outlook

Suppliers

Completion & Workover Fluids

Scope & Fluid Description

Demand Outlook

Market Share 5. Oilfield Chemical Applications Key Findings

Historical Oilfield Chemical Demand

Oilfield Chemical Demand by Application

Stimulation Fluid Additives

Demand by Type

Suppliers

Gelling Agents

Acids

Biocides

Friction Reducers

Breakers

Other Stimulation Fluid Additives

Drilling Fluid Additives

Demand by Type

Suppliers

Weighting Materials

Viscosifiers

Shale Inhibitors

Other Drilling Fluid Additives

Production Chemicals

Scope

Demand by Type

Suppliers

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Asphaltene & Paraffin Inhibitors

Other Production Chemicals

Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) Products

Completion & Workover Fluid Additives

Scope

Demand by Type

Suppliers

Cement Additives

Demand by Type

Fluid Loss Control Additives

Accelerators & Retarders

Extenders

Other Cement Additives 6. Oilfield Chemical Products Key Findings

Oilfield Chemicals Demand by Product

Specialty Chemicals

Demand by Type

Suppliers

Biocides

Corrosion & Scale Inhibitors

Demulsifiers

Other Specialty Chemicals

Commodity Chemicals

Demand by Type

Suppliers

Acids

Barite

Clays

Other Commodity Chemicals

Polymers

Demand by Type

Suppliers

Natural & Synthetic Gums (Guar, Xanthan, & Other Gums)

Demand by Type

Guar Gum

Xanthan Gum

Other Gums

Polyacrylamides

Cellulose & Starch Polymers

Other Polymers

Gases

Carbon Dioxide

Product Description

Demand Outlook

Suppliers

Nitrogen 7. Industry Structure Key Findings & Industry Composition

Market Share

Formulated Product Suppliers

Materials Suppliers

Competitive Strategies

Mergers & Acquisitions

Cooperative Agreements

Marketing & Distribution

Research & Development

List of Industry Participants 8. Appendix Scope

Definitions

Abbreviations

Study Specific Methodology

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Economic Environment

Demographics For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sn6tfr. About ResearchAndMarkets.com ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200428005377/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





