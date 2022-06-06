3 mins ago
Oilfield employment continues to rise as overall U.S. labor market gains

Closing Bell Story / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Jobs / Oilfield Services / People

World Oil

Employment in the U.S. oilfield services, and equipment sector rose by an estimated 4,774 jobs to 628,793 in May, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, and after adjustments to April numbers.

Oilfield employment continues to rise as overall U.S. labor market gains- oil and gas 360

Source: World Oil

April adjusted number of 624,019 is up from the preliminary of 622,309. Gains in May were made in five out of seven categories tracked, with the largest gains coming in support activities in mining (oil and gas sector) and heavy and civil engineering construction. Slight loses were seen in petroleum and coal products manufacturing, and in machinery manufacturing (in mining, oil and gas).

The data reported is the highest since September 2021 when total jobs rebounded to 643,057, but still off the pre-pandemic mark in February 2020 of 706,528. The growth in May comes as overall U.S. employers added 390,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate remains at 3.6%. Job increases came mostly in leisure and hospitality in May.

“It’s encouraging to see job growth increases in the sector. We are continuing to make gains from our pandemic lows and have seen seven straight months of gains,” said Energy Workforce & Technology Council CEO Leslie Beyer.
“I’m optimistic that our industry and workforce are up to the challenge to meet growing global demand by increasing domestic production while reducing global emissions. Without the powerhouse of American energy, the world suffers, the economy suffers, and millions of people face energy and food insecurity. We can unleash our domestic production while moving towards a lower carbon future if we keep our focus on emissions reduction instead of limiting our own resources.”

May State-by-State Breakdown

STATE 2022
TX 306,411
LA 52,504
OK 47,851
CO 25,529
NM 23,517
CA 23,014
PA 22,762
ND 19,555
WY 14,588
OH 10,438
AK 9,746
WV 9,621
