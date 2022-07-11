Oilfield services jobs rise again for eight straight months of growth

1 min ago
World Oil

Employment in the U.S. oilfield services and equipment sector rose by an estimated 4,999 jobs to 633,198 in June, according to preliminary data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) and analysis by the Energy Workforce & Technology Council, and after adjustments to May numbers.

May adjusted number of 628,190 is down from the preliminary of 628,793. Gains in June were made in five out of seven categories tracked, with the largest gains coming in support activities in mining (oil and gas share) and oil and gas extraction. Slight losses were seen in petroleum and coal products manufacturing, and in fabricated metal product manufacturing.

The data reported is the highest since September 2021 when total jobs rebounded to 643,057, but still off the pre-pandemic mark in February 2020 of 706,528. The growth in June comes as overall U.S. employers added 372,000 jobs, and the unemployment rate remains at 3.6%. Job increases came mostly in healthcare, and leisure and hospitality in June.

“It’s encouraging to see job growth continue to increase in the sector,” said Energy Workforce & Technology Council CEO Leslie Beyer. “With eight straight months of gains in the workforce, I’m optimistic that our industry is up to the challenge to meet growing global demand by increasing domestic production while reducing global emissions.”
“Without the powerhouse of American energy, the world suffers, the economy suffers, and millions of people face energy and food insecurity. We can unleash our domestic production while moving towards a lower carbon future when our leaders focus on expanding opportunities in all domestic energy resources instead of taking actions to limit access,” she said.

 

June State-by-State Breakdown 

STATE 2022
TX 308,553
LA 52,871
OK 48,186
CO 25,707
NM 23,681
CA 23,175
PA 22,921
ND 19,692
WY 14,690
OH 10,511
AK 9,814
WV 9,688
