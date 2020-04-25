6 hours ago
Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Active Rig Count to Boost Growth | Technavio

in Press Releases   by
 April 24, 2020 - 8:00 PM EDT
Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023 | Increasing Active Rig Count to Boost Growth | Technavio

LONDON

Technavio has been monitoring the oilfield traveling blocks market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.39 million during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023 (Grapihc: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Block Inc., Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems, Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., The Crosby Group LLC, and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants. The increasing active rig count will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing active rig count has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Oilfield traveling blocks market is segmented as below:

  • Application
    • Onshore
    • Offshore
  • Geographic Landscape
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • MEA
    • North America
    • South America

Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our oilfield traveling blocks market report covers the following areas:

  • Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market Size
  • Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market Trends
  • Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies technological advances as one of the prime reasons driving the oilfield traveling blocks market growth during the next few years.

Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the oilfield traveling blocks market, including some of the vendors such as American Block Inc., Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems, Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd., National Oilwell Varco Inc., The Crosby Group LLC, and Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the oilfield traveling blocks market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Oilfield Traveling Blocks Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist oilfield traveling blocks market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the oilfield traveling blocks market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the oilfield traveling blocks market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of oilfield traveling blocks market vendors

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

  • Market segmentation by application
  • Comparison by application
  • Onshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Offshore - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by application

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Declining cost of raw materials
  • Rise in unconventional drilling activities
  • Technological advances

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • American Block Inc.
  • Bentec GmbH Drilling & Oilfield Systems
  • Chengdu Zhonghang Machinery Co. Ltd.
  • National Oilwell Varco Inc.
  • The Crosby Group LLC
  • Yantai Jereh Oilfield Services Group Co. Ltd.

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

