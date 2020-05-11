2 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 5-11-2020
3 hours ago
U.S. coal-fired electricity generation in 2019 falls to 42-year low
8 hours ago
Saudi Aramco looks to restructure SABIC deal: Reuters
8 hours ago
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2020 Operational and Financial Results
9 hours ago
U.S. Well Services Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial and Operational Results
9 hours ago
Continental Resources Announces First Quarter 2020 Results

Oklahoma oil regulators hear arguments on output cuts

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Exploration and Production (E&P) / Regulatory   by

Reuters

Oklahoma’s energy regulators on Monday began hearing arguments from producers seeking to win state-support for setting limits on oil production to help stabilize prices.

Oklahoma oil regulators hear arguments on output cuts- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

U.S. oil futures CLc1 this year have fallen about 60% to under $25 a barrel CLc1 as coronavirus-related lockdowns have crushed demand for fuel. The price collapse has companies in major oil-producing states push for regulatory action to stave off further declines.

Oklahoma last month adopted an emergency order that said some oil production could be considered economic waste. That emergency order allowed operators to opt to shut wells without losing valuable leases.

On Monday, regulators heard proposals seeking to declare oil production in the state waste, and a plan submitted by trade group Oklahoma Energy Producers Alliance that would mandate production cuts.

“We’re floating out there in dangerous waters,” said Lee Levinson, owner of LPD Energy Company LLC, which submitted the order requesting some output be considered waste.

“It’s critical we get this done for the benefit of the operator,” he said.

Oklahoma has some of the highest production cost in the country. Breakevens in its SCOOP (South Central Oklahoma Oil Province) and the STACK (Sooner Trend, Anadarko, Canadian and Kingfisher) plays are roughly $48.19 a barrel, versus about $40 a barrel in the Permian basin, according to an analysis by Deutsche Bank.

Last week, Texas regulators struck down a proposal to mandate output cuts.

Tags: , , , , , ,
Legal Notice