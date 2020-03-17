Oklo Submits the First Combined License Application for an Advanced Fission Plant

Oklo’s combined license application for the Aurora powerhouse is the first to be submitted for an advanced fission plant.

Oklo is the first to submit a combined license application using an entirely new structure to the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

The existing application and regulatory structures are based on historical nuclear reactor designs, and Oklo’s modernized application is an important step towards commercializing advanced technologies in the U.S.

Oklo’s license application is also the first privately funded combined license application, and the first to be submitted online.

Oklo Inc. (Oklo) announces its submission of the first combined license application (COLA) for an advanced reactor to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). Oklo’s application is a landmark milestone in the development of advanced fission technologies. In addition to being the first application for an advanced reactor, Oklo also pioneered a modernized and novel application structure for advanced fission technologies. Oklo’s application is also the first privately funded application for a commercial advanced reactor.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005470/en/

Oklo representatives with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission staff and the Nuclear Reactor Regulation management team. (Photo: Oklo Inc.)

The California-based company began pre-application for the Aurora powerhouse with the NRC in 2016. The Aurora is an advanced fission power system that generates approximately 1.5 megawatts of clean power. In 2018, Oklo piloted the new application structure with the NRC. The structure of the application was based on the regulations, completed interactively with NRC review and feedback to drive efficiency and effectiveness for future applications.

Caroline Cochran, COO and co-founder of Oklo, said, “We are excited to show that an application for a fundamentally different fission technology can meet and exceed existing regulations while not being impeded by guidance based on nuclear plants of decades ago.”

The NRC has taken a number of steps over the past several years to assure the effective and efficient review of applications for non-LWR technologies. “We are proud to reach this historic milestone. As the world’s leading nuclear regulator, the NRC is prepared to evaluate an advanced reactor application in an efficient and effective manner,” said CEO and co-founder of Oklo, Jacob DeWitte.

Oklo’s Director of Licensing, Alex Renner said, “This is not just a big step for Oklo. This license application is a significant step towards deploying advanced fission energy and starting the clean energy revolution for the sake of humanity and the environment. Clean air, the end of energy poverty, and a healthy environment for all life forms is waiting around the corner.”

About Oklo Inc.: Oklo is a California-based company developing clean energy plants to provide emission-free, reliable, and affordable energy using advanced fission. Oklo’s first product is the Aurora, which produces 1.5MW of electric power and during its operation can save 1,000,000 tons of carbon emissions over the diesel generator alternative. The Aurora can produce clean energy for decades without needing to refuel, and also has capability to turn nuclear waste into clean energy.

Oklo received a Site Use Permit from the U.S Department of Energy, successfully demonstrated prototype of its metallic fuel, was awarded access to recycled nuclear fuel from Idaho National Laboratory, and submitted the first advanced fission combined license application.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005470/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020