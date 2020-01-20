Olivia Nelligan Named CHS Chief Financial Officer

ST. PAUL, Minn., Jan. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CHS Inc. (NASDAQ: CHSCP), the nation's leading agribusiness cooperative, announced today it has named Olivia Nelligan as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 29, 2020.

Nelligan brings more than 20 years of experience as a global finance leader and business partner with expertise leading transformation across teams and delivering sustainable, profitable growth. Most recently, Nelligan served as founder and chief executive officer of Inish Enterprises, a strategic advisory firm. Prior to that, Nelligan served as chief executive officer of Nasco, LLC, a private equity-owned company that provides specialty products for education, healthcare, laboratory testing and agriculture. After serving as Nasco's CEO, she served as non-executive chair of the company's board. Before being named Nasco's CEO, Nelligan was the company's chief financial officer.

Prior to joining Nasco, Nelligan spent 14 years at Kerry Group, a global leader in technology-based food ingredients, flavors and solutions where she held finance and strategy leadership positions, including serving as global chief financial and strategic planning officer for the Taste & Nutrition division and chief financial officer for the Americas Ingredients & Flavors division. She began her career at Arthur Andersen in Dublin, Ireland.

Nelligan has a bachelor's degree in civil law and a higher diploma in business and financial information systems from University College Cork, Ireland. She earned an MBA at the University of Wisconsin – Madison and is a chartered accountant.

"We are excited to have Olivia join CHS. She brings an impressive record of executing and achieving financial results and leading organizations through transformation and growth," said Jay Debertin, CHS president and chief executive officer. Nelligan will be a member of the CHS strategic leadership team and will report to Debertin.

CHS Inc. (www.chsinc.com) is a leading global agribusiness owned by farmers, ranchers and cooperatives across the United States. Diversified in energy, agronomy, grains and foods, CHS is committed to creating connections to empower agriculture, helping its farmer-owners, customers and other stakeholders grow their businesses through its domestic and global operations. CHS supplies energy, crop nutrients, seed, crop protection products, grain marketing services, production and agricultural services, animal nutrition products, foods and food ingredients, and risk management services. The company operates petroleum refineries and pipelines and manufactures, markets and distributes Cenex® brand refined fuels, lubricants, propane and renewable energy products.

