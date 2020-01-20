On Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, New Flyer of America and Transportation Diversity Council announce commitment to a National Community Benefit Framework Extolling Workforce Development, Diversity, Training and Hiring

CBF to include Apprenticeship Programs for Veterans, Women, Disadvantaged, Underrepresented and Underserved Workers

ST. CLOUD, MN, Jan. 20, 2020 /CNW/ - (TSX: NFI) New Flyer of America Inc. ("New Flyer"), a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc. ("NFI"), one of the world's leading independent global bus manufacturers, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Transportation Diversity Council (TDC), a nonprofit organization providing world class education and development programs that promote diversity in the transportation and construction industries, to announce the forthcoming release of a national Community Benefits Framework (CBF) to be unveiled next month.

"On King Day, as we reflect on the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., we remember his legacy not only for civil and human rights but also for workers' rights," said Dwayne Sampson, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the TDC." In that tradition, TDC will lead the direction and implementation of this framework with the New Flyer of America team, to expand upon the company's foundation of providing good jobs with great support for recruitment, training, and retention of those working in America's advanced transportation manufacturing industry."

The objective of the national CBF is to build upon New Flyer's existing workforce diversity and workforce development model, and to administer local agreements with transit agencies, community partners, and local agencies, all focused on unique community needs. The CBF will also focus on identifying, training, and onboarding new hires at New Flyer's Anniston, Alabama facility, with national expansion to other New Flyer sites to amplify workforce development benefits.

"Since 2013, New Flyer has provided our community with expanding employment and an exceptional place to work, investing over $50 million to date in upgrading, expanding, and renovating its Anniston facility to be a world-class manufacturing operation and work environment," said Jack Draper, Mayor of Anniston, Alabama. "In addition to employing over 700 people today, New Flyer has actively supported our local community through investment, voluntarism, and donations to support disadvantaged individuals. New Flyer has truly made Anniston a better place to work and live, and I am proud to call them one of our own."

"While working at New Flyer, I've had the opportunity to enhance my career through skills development and training, along with opportunities to learn more about the transportation industry and methods to better meet the needs of our customers," said James McKellar, Engineering Design Manager with New Flyer, based in Anniston. "For the past eight years, I have experienced firsthand the benefit of New Flyer's focus on improving its team and providing a better place to work. Our leadership is supportive, our team is involved, and as an individual employee, I feel included in the advancement and growth of our company. I am proud to work for New Flyer, and to build mobility solutions that help people across America arrive safely at their destinations."

"We are so proud to expand our hiring, training and workforce development efforts alongside the Transportation Diversity Council with this new framework. Together, we will continue to build a workplace where every person can thrive with safe, stable employment in an environment that fosters greater diversity, inclusion and development," said Janice Harper, NFI's Executive Vice President of Human Resources. "As the largest employer in America's bus and coach manufacturing industry, we will build on our 90-year legacy to continually evolve our workforce practices and local community support, helping team members to advance and grow."

"The prospect of working in the transportation industry motivated me to turn my life around," said Jason Webster, New Flyer Acceptance and Delivery Specialist, based in Ontario, California. "I've been given a second chance at life. Having been previously incarcerated, the New Flyer and TDC partnership allowed me to start work readiness and life skills training, as well as empower me with financial planning. As a worker, I have been provided an opportunity to learn and grow, and to build a better life. I am so grateful for the opportunity with New Flyer and am excited about my future."

About Transportation Diversity Council (TDC)

Transportation Diversity Council "is a 501 (C) (3) not-for-profit corporation" and is led by seasoned executives from the worlds of transportation, education and construction who are dedicated to ensuring that every individual and company has the opportunity to fully contribute to America's future.

TDC was formed in 2010 to meet the growing need for leaders, technical professionals, educators and construction workers in the transportation and construction industries. Those needs can only be met by engaging and developing a large and diverse workforce. TDC reaches out to students of all ages to provide exposure to engineering and construction trades, provides development programs to individuals, companies and agencies to ensure that all talents are recognized and nurtured, and helps bridge the gaps between needs and opportunities for the entire industry.

About NFI

With 9,000 team members operating from more than 50 facilities across ten countries, NFI is a leading independent global bus manufacturer providing a comprehensive suite of mass transportation solutions under brands: New Flyer® (heavy-duty transit buses), Alexander Dennis Limited (single and double-deck buses), Plaxton (motor coaches), MCI® (motor coaches), ARBOC® (low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses), and NFI Parts™.

NFI buses and motor coaches incorporate the widest range of drive systems available including: clean diesel, natural gas, diesel-electric hybrid, and zero-emission electric (trolley, battery, and fuel cell). In total, NFI now supports over 105,000 buses and coaches currently in service around the world.

NFI common shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol NFI. News and information are available at www.nfigroup.com, www.newflyer.com, www.mcicoach.com, www.arbocsv.com, www.alexander-dennis.com, and www.nfi.parts.

About New Flyer

New Flyer is North America's heavy-duty transit bus leader and offers the most advanced product line under the Xcelsior® and Xcelsior CHARGE™ brands. It also offers infrastructure development through New Flyer Infrastructure Solutions™, a service dedicated to providing safe, sustainable, and reliable charging and mobility solutions. New Flyer actively supports over 41,000 heavy-duty transit buses (New Flyer, NABI, and Orion) currently in service, of which 7,300 are powered by electric motors and battery propulsion and 1,600 are zero-emission. Further information is available at www.newflyer.com.

