Oncor to Participate in Sempra Energy’s Investor Day March 24

DALLAS, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC ("Oncor") announced today that CEO Allen Nye will participate in Sempra Energy's (NYSE: SRE) Investor Day conference call on March 24 at 4 p.m. ET. Nye will provide an update on Oncor's business strategy and financial goals.

Investors, analysts, media and the public may view the live webcast by visiting Sempra Energy's website, www.sempra.com. Shortly after the conference call begins, the presentation slides (including Oncor's slides) will be posted to the investor section of Sempra Energy's website. A replay of the webcast will be available at sempra.com, within a few hours after its conclusion by dialing (888) 203-1112 and entering passcode 2790737, or it can be accessed on Sempra's website.

Headquartered in Dallas, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC is a regulated electricity distribution and transmission business that uses superior asset management skills to provide reliable electricity delivery to consumers. Oncor (together with its subsidiaries) operates the largest distribution and transmission system in Texas, delivering power to more than 3.6 million homes and businesses and operating more than 139,000 miles of transmission and distribution lines in Texas. While Oncor is owned by two investors (indirect majority owner, Sempra Energy, and minority owner, Texas Transmission Investment LLC), Oncor is managed by its Board of Directors, which is comprised of a majority of disinterested directors.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oncor-to-participate-in-sempra-energys-investor-day-march-24-301025808.html

SOURCE Oncor Electric Delivery Company, LLC