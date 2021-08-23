5 hours ago
REPLAYS: EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference®2021: Thank you to our sponsors, presenters and attendees!
6 hours ago
Germany vows sanctions if Russia uses Nord Stream 2 pipeline as a “weapon”
7 hours ago
One dead, five missing after Pemex offshore platform fire
8 hours ago
Column-Hedge funds’ bullishness on oil ebbs away: Kemp
9 hours ago
High-performing oil company stocks win buyers in an ESG-conscious world
10 hours ago
Oil jumps 3% on weaker dollar after seven days of losses

One dead, five missing after Pemex offshore platform fire

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Offshore / People   by

Reuters

MEXICO CITY – At least one person died and five more are missing due to a fire that erupted on an offshore platform run by Petroleos Mexicanos (Pemex) in the southern Gulf of Mexico, the Mexican state oil and gas company said on Monday.

One dead, five missing after Pemex offshore platform fire- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Three Pemex workers were injured and another was in a state of nervous shock, the company said in a statement. In addition, one Pemex worker died in the incident, it added. read more

Three workers of a contracting firm, Mexican oil services company COTEMAR, were injured and three more were missing, and another two from a firm named as Bufete de Monitoreo de Condiciones e Integridad were also missing, Pemex said.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador expressed his sorrow at the incident at his daily morning news conference.

Pemex said it would investigate what caused the blaze at the E-Ku-A2 platform at the Ku-Maloob-Zaap oil field in the Bay of Campeche, which was brought under control on Sunday afternoon.
Tags: , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.