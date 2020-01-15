One-on-One Meeting Scheduling Opens and Presenting Company Line-up is Announced for EnerCom Dallas Energy Investment Conference, February 11-12, 2020

|
During its second quarter, Superior Drilling Products (ticker: SDPI) reported revenue of $4.0 million, up from $2.9 million in the previous year’s Q2. The company’s net income was $0.3 million for Q2, up $3.4 million from a Q2, 2016 loss.
The company’s Drill-N-Ream®—or DnR—technology increased in sales and the company said that its channel partner successfully achieved its June 2017 market share goal with the DnR. Revenue from the company’s tool sales increased to $2.5 million—an increase of 179% over its prior year period.
The company’s contract services were $1.6 million—reflecting an increase of 601% from Q2, 2016.
Looking into the future, Superior noted that it intended to expand its global reach with channel partners. The Q2 update said that Superior was discussing the addition of the company’s completions system tool—the Coiled Tubing Strider—to channel partners’ inventories.
Two companies, Eco-Stim Energy Solutions and Bellatrix Exploration, that are presenting at EnerCom’s The Oil & Gas Conference® have announced Q2 earnings and updates.
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions
Eco-Stim Energy Solutions (ticker: ESES) announced during its Q2 earnings call that is had increased its revenue by 233% over Q1, 2017 to $8.5 million. The company signed a second contract for services in Oklahoma, allowing it to expand its operations and activate a second spread.
The company completed a total of 88 stages during Q2 and—during July—completed another 85 stages in Oklahoma. In its Argentina operations, Eco-Stim completed 53 stages during Q2, with another 23 in July. The company will also be acquiring approximately 45,000 HHP worth of fracturing equipment for its two contracts.
Eco-Stim also reduced its long term debt by $41 million and its capital expenditures for the second quarter totaled approximately $4.2 million. The company’s capital expenditures were related to adding additional pressure pumping equipment to the company’s assets.
Bellatrix Exploration
During its second quarter, Bellatrix Exploration (ticker: BXE) reported an average quarterly production of 37,916 BOEPD—representing growth of 9% over its previous quarter. The company exceeded its mid-point estimate of 34,500 BOEPD.
Bellatrix decreased its debt by $52.8 million—down to $382.6 million as of June 30, 2017. The company’s capital expenditures for the first half of the year were $55.2 million, in line with its estimates. The company’s Q2 capital expenditures totaled $11.2 million. During the second quarter, the company drilled two gross (1.2 net) wells in the Spirit River formation.
As of the earnings call, the Alder Flats Plant Phase 2 expansion was proceeding on time, according to Bellatrix. The expansion is intended to increase the plant’s capacity to 230 Mmcf per day—more than doubling it from 110 Mmcf per day. The expansion is expected to be finished by early Q2, 2018.
The company increased its full year guidance to 36,000 BOEPD, up from 34,500 BOEPD announced in late June. Bellatrix maintained its full year capital budget of $120 million. For the remainder of 2017, Bellatrix expects that it will drill another 13 net wells.
Bellatrix Q2, 2017 Earnings Call Q&A
Q: You mentioned you had 15 years of drilling inventory. What steps are being taken in the Spirit River to make sure that that inventory is expanding over time? Are you looking at adding more land or you finding success in different zones within the Spirit River that could help that part?
Brett Eshleman, president and CEO: Yeah, pretty much Jay, all of the above. We continually as we do every year to add more land, usually the question is, you don’t see that in the marketplace, because it’s all done a section here, a couple of sections over there, it’s always done primarily on the smaller basis, it’s we’re always continuing to add, maintain or grow that inventory. I mean, we always look at these opportunities, but as you know, it’s – those are fewer and farther between.
For us, since I’ve always found that when you control your own backyard and you put it in the infrastructure and you have egress and you control everything in there, when opportunities arrives people come to you, whether that’s to sell some land to you, whether that’s to farm out some land. Our inventory is always drilling, and then also with additional zones. I mean, we primarily only been focused in our backyard right now, because we have such a plethora of
inventory, and we’ve really proven it up is in the Spirit River and most notably in the Spirit River not [indiscernible] and flare a and flare b, we have a cluster of other inventory and kind of the lower [ph] mantel just underneath the Spirit River, whether you went to the [indiscernible] you know not even to get into the Cardium inventory that we have that we’re not putting much any on the couple of nice oil wells this year. We drove one in the first quarter this year that hit you know the top 10 oil wells drilled.
These – and we look at all the other zones, you know from Rock Creek and Viking. So we don’t even talk about those, so those are life time of inventory through this area and that’s one of the reasons why you know the Deep Basin is such an attractive area for industry players.
You have all those several zones, I mean down in the basement, you’re not even getting into the Duvernay, which you know continues to be unlocked and someday will be a huge resource shale play that is profitable and growing. So no, the inventory we are always on that always looking to increase inventory and expand the different horizons.
August 10, 2017
41 Gen 3 wells on line in the Eagle Ford
In its Q2, 2017 earnings call WildHorse Resource Development (ticker: WRD) reported second quarter production of approximately 22,600 BOEPD—which was 28% higher than its average production in Q1, 2017. It achieved a net income of $25.9 million, or $0.28 per share.
Drilling activity
During the course of Q2, the company brought 18 gross (17.4 net) wells online in the Eagle Ford, one gross (1.0 net) well online in the Austin Chalk, and two gross (1.1 net) wells online in north Louisiana. The company’s Eagle Ford rigs averaged 13.2 drilling days in Q2.
The single Austin Chalk well was WildHorse’s first well drilled into the formation, which showed a 30-day initial production of 2,387 BOEPD. Because of the success of this well, WildHorse noted that it would continue delineating its Austin Chalk assets with new wells in the remainder of the year.
WildHorse said that, as of the Q2 update, it now had 41 Generation 3 wells online in the Eagle Ford.
The company expects to bring another 60 wells online in the Eagle Ford during the second half of 2017. WildHorse added a second rig to its Louisiana acreage during Q2. Both rigs are drilling two separate 3-well pads—which will be brought online during Q4, 2017.
Finance
WildHorse also closed a $594 million acquisition of 111,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford during the quarter. As of Q2, 2017—the company was operating the second largest Eagle Ford area. Its borrowing base on its revolving credit facility was raised from $450 million to $650 million.
The company reported an increase in lease operating costs to $3.33 per BOE in Q2, 2017, up from $1.73 per BOE in Q2, 2016. WildHorse attributed the increase to higher lease operating costs out of its Clayton Williams acquisition in December, 2016. Company continues to build efficiency in the area, reflected by a quarter-to-quarter decrease from $4.37 per BOE in Q1 to $3.33 per BOE in Q2.
WildHorse anticipates that its lease operating costs will be impacted by the Anadarko/KKR acquisition, which will come in with higher legacy lease operating costs of between six and seven dollars per BOE. Despite this, the company estimates that its full year LOE will be within its full year guidance of $3.25 and $3.75 per BOE.
WildHorse spent approximately $11.5 million in exploration during Q2, up significantly from its exploration expenses in Q2, 2016—which totaled $0.1 million. The increase in exploration expenses were attributed to undeveloped leasehold impairments, totally $9.9 million, and $1.5 million in seismic acquisitions.
The company’s drilling and completion costs were $182.2 million for the second quarter, which brought the year-to-date total to $267.6 million. Approximately 90% of the drilling and completion capital was allocated to the company’s Eagle Ford acreage, with the remaining 10% allocated to its northern Louisiana acreage.
Looking forward
WildHorse decided to keep its 2017 operational and financial guidance—which was given on May 11, 2017. The company expects its production fall with the range of 27,000 to 31,000 BOEPD. Its capital expenditure guidance was between $550 and $675 million.
Over the course of the year, the company expects to spud a total of between 100 and 120 gross wells, and complete between 85 and 105 gross wells.
WildHorse Q2, 2017 Earnings Call Q&A
Q: On the Austin Chalk Well, could you talk about the cost perhaps lateral length completion design and how many wells are being planned for back half of the year?
WRD: Several questions there. Cost, we’re not releasing any specifics guidance on ranges. Obviously, there’s going to be a number of variations in the first few wells that we drilled, so I don’t want to lay a number out there and then the next one be materially different. But we’re kind of roughly saying $7 million to $7.5 million for an Austin Chalk Well. As far as completion design is concerned, it’s roughly in line with the way we’re completing the Eagle Ford well, but we all recognize it’s the different reservoir. So, that may merely represent a starting place. And so, we would expect to be continue evolution on how we hone in on the best way to complete those wells.
And at this point, we don’t have a fixed number of additional loss in Chalk well that we planned to drill this year. I think we talked about we have drilled the second Austin Chalk well and it is in early flow back right now and the results look encouraging. It is not in Washington County, it’s in Burleson County, but we’ll continue to work on potential locations. And as we’ve indicated thus far, we’ll continue to delineate the Austin Chalk position.
Q: In the Austin Chalk I know you only have one well, but I was curious how the current iteration of the Chalk play ties to the old fractured carbonate play. In other words, do you want to go toward fractures or stay away from fractures, and does that add a layer of complexity when you think about completing and the predictability of the reservoir?
WRD: I would say the short answer is it may be too early to tell. But if you look at it from a high-level perspective, obviously, the early development of the Chalk back in the 1980s and 1990s, most of the good results and, obviously, most of the activity was focused on where it was naturally fractured because that was what enabled the hydrocarbon to flow to the wellbore.
We may be seeing an opportunity now to generate our own fractures in the reservoir because of the current fracture technology that we employ. And so, that may be much less of a driver going forward as to whether there is a lot of natural fractures in the Chalk at that particular location.
Gradiant Energy Services tailors water solutions to basins, plays, operators
Water is a major concern throughout the oilfield. Operators are struggling with the logistics of water treatment as the need to handle water in day-to-day oilfield activities grows.
Gradiant Energy Services is a privately held company that offers several solutions geared towards bacteria treatment, re-use, disposal, and desalination of water resources. Gradiant is a presenter at EnerCom’s Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day on Aug. 17 in Denver.
Providing water service in areas of large demand
“Gradiant has a strong patent portfolio, with over 60 patents surrounding water technologies throughout the client’s value chain,” Danny Jimenez, Gradiant CEO told Oil & Gas 360®.
Jimenez said the industry is increasingly moving—by choice and by regulatory necessity—to a place where water is recycled, especially at a time in the industry where frac intensity is growing fast.
Longer laterals and bigger fracs drive need for water recycling and disinfection
Jimenez said the move toward longer laterals, more stages, and more fluid volume has created more demand for water recycling, as well as for water disinfection technology. Gradiant is also looking beyond near-term demand for water technology—past the demand arising from increased fracturing intensity.
Jimenez said that over the long term “the industry is going to be faced with more constraints in water disposal, and our technologies have a lot of application in that area,” Jimenez said.
All water is not the same
In talking about its treatment designs, Jimenez said that “waste-water and produced-water varies from place to place and from client to client, and has an incredible component of variability.”
“We are in a place where we can design, own and operate treatment facilities to meet a clients’ specific needs. Our technology allows us to be very flexible.”
Gradiant Energy Services – an EnerCom Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day presenter
Gradiant Energy Services is a featured innovator that is presenting its technologies at EnerCom’s Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day Aug. 17, 2017 at the Denver Downtown Westin hotel.
EnerCom’s Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day features large and small companies that have new technologies designed to benefit the oil and gas industry by boosting production levels; lowering finding, drilling, completion and production costs; enhancing well integrity and community relations; plus other economic improvements made possible by new technologies that are in use or in field tests in the world’s oilfields.
Who should attend Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day?
Drilling and completions engineers, VPs of drilling and development, drilling managers, geologists, petrophysicists, petroleum engineers and chief operating officers from E&P companies and oilfield service and technology firms, plus energy venture capital investors and private equity investors.
To register to attend EnerCom’s Oilfield Tech & Innovation Day, please visit the conference website registration page.
August 9, 2017
Four presenters at EnerCom’s 22nd The Oil & Gas Conference® announced earnings and operational updates for Q2.
Northern Oil and Gas
Northern Oil and Gas (ticker: NOG) said that its average production had grown 4% from the first quarter to the second, up to 13,794 BOEPD. The company produced a total of 1,255,280 BOE over the course of the quarter.
During the second quarter it added 4.3 net wells to production. As of the end of June, 2017 Northern had 16.1 net wells with an internal rate of return of approximately 30% at $50 per barrel pricing. At the same time, the company had leased approximately 148,571 net acres in the Williston basin and Three Forks formations. Approximately 86% of its acreage position in North Dakota—84% of its total acreage—was developed, held by production, or held by operations.
Tom Stoelk, Northern’s interim CEO and CFO, said that the company’s production was above the company’s expectations.
The company’s capital expenditures totaled $30.7 million
Northern Oil and Gas Q2, 2017 Earnings Call Q&A
Q: In terms of M&A’s Northern said that it would rather by a buyer than a seller. What kind of deal would Northern look for on the acquisition side and what factors would the company consider?
A: I think we’d evaluate it very carefully … but size would definitely be a factor with respect to it. We have had and continue to have discussions with capital providers that have suggested joint venture type things, so you might enter into a kind of sidecar sort of situation with respect to it. If the transactional size were, let’s say, $50 million or below I think we probably looked pretty hard, it probably kind to do most of it internally, possibly going to the equity market with respect to that. Equity has suffered recently obviously but I think hopefully our improved performance and what people look at the quality of really our assets, the deep inventory of wells that we have high average IRRs, really demonstrated over the period. The mix of kind of what we’re participating in is enhanced completions, which are really driving the returns in the EURs participating in.
A lot of the best wells are in the Basin. So, I think it’d be – if it were a larger size, we’d probably have to bring a partner in with respect to that.
Key Energy Services
In its Q2 update, Key Energy Services (ticker: KEG) said that its revenues in its Fluid Management service grew by 5.4% over Q1 revenues to $18.9 million. Its Coiled Tubing services revenues experienced even more growth, climbing 71.6% over Q1, up to $9.2 million.
The company’s largest, completion driven coiled tubing units experienced an increase of 110% in activity levels—as the company deployed a large-diameter unit early in the quarter. The company also experienced 17% higher pricing on the coiled tubing units.
The company divested non-essential assets for approximately $20.7 million. The majority of the assets divested were frac-stack and well testing assets, formerly within its Fishing and Rental Services segment.
Key’s president and CEO, Robert Drummond, said that Key’s customers have “allocated more of their incoming cash flows to growth-oriented new well drilling and completion rather than production maintenance spending,” and believes that, as customers’ cash flow increases “they will increase their spending on production maintenance activities.”
Midstates Petroleum
Midstates Petroleum (ticker: MPO) reported a net income of $13.7 million during Q2. The company’s production averaged 22,490 BOEPD during Q2—81% of which was sourced from the company’s Mississippian Lime acreage where it added a second rig. The remainder of the production was sourced from the Anadarko basin.
Midstates’ production was comprised of 29% oil, 25% NGLs and 46% natural gas.
During Q2, the company invested approximately $25.9 million of operating capital. Most of that capital was directed toward development in the Mississippian Lime assets. Over the course of the quarter, the company spud seven wells and put four wells on production. Midstates’ average drilling, completion and facility costs came in around $2.8 million for the first half of 2017.
The company sold non-core assets in Lincoln County, Oklahoma for $7.0 million, during July and has engaged SunTrust Robinson Humphrey in order to explore strategic alternatives for its Anadarko and NW STACK acreage. Midstates intends to transition to a Mississippian Lime pure-play company.
Penn Virginia
In its second quarter update, Penn Virginia Corporation (ticker: PVAC) announced that its production had reached 10,159 BOEPD during the second quarter—74% oil, and 8% higher than the company’s Q1 production.
The company’s net income for the second quarter totaled $21.3 million.
The company said that performance out of its Lager 3H well has exceeded company expectations, producing at a rate of 1,000 BOEPD at 70% crude oil over the course of 95 days. It also had success out of its Zebra 6H and 7H wells.
Penn Virginia agreed to purchase 19,600 net acres from Devon contiguous to its Eagle Ford acreage for $205 million—further allowing the company to drill extended lateral wells in the area. In the new acreage, the company has identified 91 gross potential drilling locations targeting the lower Eagle Ford formation, with 43 of those as potential extended reach lateral locations. The company also said that potential existed for testing in the upper Eagle Ford and Austin Chalk, in its new acreage.
Over the course of the quarter, Penn Virginia drilled seven gross (2.3 net) wells and brought seven gross (3.0 gross) wells to production in the Eagle Ford. The company began completion activities on its eight-well pad, formed by two pads—the Chicken Hawk and Jake Berger four-well pads. Penn Virginia increased its acreage to approximately 57,000 net acres through the lease or extension of approximately 1,000 acres.
Penn Virginia updated its guidance to reflect its new acquisition. The new full year production guidance was set to between 10,600 and 11,200 BOEPD, and the new full year capital expenditures guidance was set to between $140 and $160 million.
Penn Virginia Q2, 2017 Earnings Call Q&A
Q: Looking at the upper Eagle Ford and the Austin Chalk, how do you see testing those zones as we move into 2018?
A: Well, we’re currently testing two upper Eagle Ford completions on our super pad, those are two 4 well pads that are adjacent in each one of those has a upper Eagle Ford completion in them and they are offset by a lower Eagle Ford completion and in both instances for both pads, they will be traced and we’ll be able to evaluate any contribution or cross talk between the two formations, that’s an area where we’ve had some success in the past in the upper Eagle Ford.
So we’re excited to see what these will do with a slickwater completion. In terms of the Austin Chalk, that’s probably third on the list of things that we’re going to focus on, obviously being the lower Eagle Ford, the Upper Eagle Ford and then the Chalk, but the upper Eagle Ford, we do intend to test in the near future as well as probably in the 18th as well and it will probably be in co-development phase where will stack and staggered next to another one.
Cimarex Energy (ticker: XEC) announced net income of $97.3 million during its second quarter conference call today—a significant turnaround from its Q2, 2016 loss of $214.4 million. The company produced near the high end of its expected Q2 guidance, with an average of 1.156 Bcfe per day—or approximately 192.7 MBOE per day.
The company’s production climbed nine percent over its Q1, 2017 production and 19% over its Q2, 2016 production. Oil production alone averaged 57,871 BOPD, an increase of 11% from its Q1, 2017 production.
Over the course of 2017, Cimarex has spent $602 million in exploration and development. During Q2, the company invested $296 million in exploration and development—with approximately $219 million of that directed to drilling and completion activities. Of that capital, 53% was directed to the Permian basin and 45% was directed to the Mid-Continent. The company funded its investments during the second quarter from its cash flow and cash on hand.
Looking forward
Cimarex has maintained its 2017 exploration and development capital allocation of $1.1 to $1.2 billion. The company expects that it will direct 62% of its capital investment to its Permian assets, with the remainder redirected to its Mid-Continent operations.
Cimarex anticipates that its average daily production for 2017 will be between 1.120 and 1.140 Bcfe per day, or between approximately 186.7 and 190.0 MBOEPD. Much of its production growth will stem from expected growth in the late third quarter and early fourth quarter of 2017. Its oil production is expected to grow by approximately between 30% and 35% in Q4, 2017 over Q4, 2016.
Q2 operations
Over the course of its second quarter, Cimarex completed 51 gross (18 net) wells. Of those 51 gross wells, 11 gross (10 net) were brought to production in the Permian and 40 gross (8 net) in the Mid-Continent.
The company’s Permian production climbed 12% over its Q1 production to 644.7 Mmcfe per day. Cimarex conducted its Pagoda State four well downspacing project with 16 wells per section producing out of the Upper Wolfcamp. The four wells had lateral lengths of 10,000 feet and averaged a 30-day initial production of 1,922 BOEPD, 956 BPD of which was oil production. As of the Q2 update, the company was operating eight rigs in the Permian.
The company’s Mid-Continent acreage produced an average of 509 MMcfe per day, ten percent higher than its Q2, 2016 production. The company is in the process of delineation efforts in the Meramec play and is undergoing the completion of an increased density pilot in the Woodford formation. The density pilo consists of eight wells, testing 16 and 20 Woodford wells per section. The company believes that the test will show results in the second half of 2017. At the time of its Q2, 2017 update, Cimarex was operating six rigs in the Mid-Continent.
Cimarex Q2, 2017 Earnings Call Q&A
Q: Can you talk about the oil yield rates in the context of Culberson County, and what gave you confidence that rates will not be an issue over time?
XEC: Well, let me just take a stab at and then John or Joe may want to jump in here. Our lens is rate of return. I mean this issue was interesting but we properly modeled our response I think many of you that have followed us know we do a very exhaustive annual look back. We go back 15 years and we update the production on every well we’ve ever drilled. We update the costs, we update the commodity price file that produced into, and we update our returns. And that’s a really important exercise for us, because it levels and grounds our future decisions. And we’ve got a very confident analysis of our production history including Culberson county. Culberson county does go from oil in the reservoir to gas in the reservoir. So there are varying issues around that play, but as long as we’re properly modeling that stream, that hydrocarbon stream, rate of return is that lens and mean some into us and these are very solid outstanding rates of return. But specific to the reservoir issues, I’m going to let John or Jo either kind of…
XEC: Well, I’ll just say real quick is as Tom alluded we have a large acreage position and a multi-variable hydrocarbon system there that any one well or project we looked at has its own design GOR or yield profile. We don’t try to slap the same the yield profile or life of the well across all that acreage. We would never do that. It’s variable across acreage depending upon both the pressure, we know that the reservoir to be and the initial yield and then from there with our expectation of what that yield will do over time. And I’m very proud to say because of, like Tom said, the look backs we do, the checks we do I feel very confident and the economics presented to me is a true representation of what that well and how that well will perform both on its gas and its oil.
XEC: This is Joe. I guess how I would answer that is the phase behavior is different for all different types of hydrocarbon compositions as you know. Alluding to what Tom said is that phase behavior its characteristics will ultimately show up and how wells produce. And so for using older wells and they produce, it’s given us a DNA print of that phase behavior. Those old wells and those forecasts are what we are using to predict our new wells.
So, in our minds, we’re truly modeling the phase behavior of the reservoir, the type curves that we put together our oil, the in place calculations that we make when we perform volumetrics our oil. The recovery calculations that we come up with are based on oil. We’re forecasting an oil curve. The gas relationships to that curve, the gas becomes a secondary hydrocarbon byproduct. To the extent the GOR goes up, the well makes more gas, that the same barrels of oil that we’re forecasting. And so that is how we’re looking at it.
And the bottom line is what is those forecast for oil and gas, ultimately yield from a rate of return on our capital investment.
August 8, 2017
Oil & Gas Conference® presenters Lonestar, Resolute, Carrizo, Black Stone, Denbury report a busy quarter
Lonestar Resources
During its second quarter, Lonestar Resources (ticker: LONE) indicated that its production had risen by 7% above Q1 volumes. The company averaged Q2 production of 5,635 BOEPD—over its 5,266 BOEPD in Q1.
In mid-June, Lonestar closed on an approximately $110.6 million acquisition of 21,238 net acres in the Eagle Ford. The acquisition nearly doubled the company’s footprint in the Eagle Ford, jumping to 57,330 net acres.
The company announced a Q3, 2017 production guidance of between 7,600 and 8,100 BOEPD. The expected growth in production—which would be between 35% and 440% of its Q2 production—will be sourced from the new Eagle Ford acreage.
Frank Bracken, CEO of Lonestar, said in the company’s earnings call that Lonestar intends to “drill and complete [its] inventory of extended reach laterals,” which would allow the company to, “… generate production in excess of 10,000 BOEPD…in 2018.”
During Q2, Lonestar put 1.0 gross (0.5 net) wells on stream and 2.0 gross (2.0 net) wells online in its Cyclone pad. The company anticipates that, during Q3, it will add another 2.0 gross (2.0 net) wells in the Cyclone pad. Bracken mentioned in the earnings call that the 2017 drilling program was designed to hold its leases by production.
Resolute Energy
Denver based Resolute Energy Corp. (ticker: REN) indicated that its second quarter production averaged 24,355 BOEPD. Of its production, 78% was liquid and 63% was oil. The company increased its production by over 100% since the second quarter—at which time it averaged 12,490 BOEPD.
During the second quarter, the company experienced a net income of $10.7 million.
In its second quarter, Resolute spud seven wells and completed ten wells. Of those ten, four were mid-length laterals, and two were long laterals. The remaining four Q2 completed wells were DUCs. Going into the third quarter, Resolute had four wells waiting on completion, and another three wells being drilled. Resolute had a 22 well drilling plan for 2017, which it suspects it will finish in early Q4.
Because the company expects to finish its 2017 drilling program ahead of schedule, it will have the option to keep its two rigs contracted and spud up to another five wells during the remainder of 2017.
In its Bronco acquisition in the Delaware—which it closed on in May—Resolute has completed five of six DUCs. Two of the wells have indicated 24-hour initial production rates of 3,013 and 2,764 BOEPD. The company also indicated that—in the process of shifting its oil gathering from truck-based transport to pipeline transport—it had the majority of its Mustang and Appaloosa oil production being gathered via pipeline by the end of July.
Rick Betz, CEO of Resolute, said in the company’s Q2 earnings call that he expects that Resolute, “will shift predominantly to three well pads while studying the possibility of moving to four well pads,” with the intent of minimizing the instances of completing new wells next to older, depleted wells. He said that other operators have “used terms such as drilling the cube or mowing the grass,” to describe similar activities.
Black Stone Minerals
Black Stone Minerals (ticker: BSM) averaged 37.3 MBOEPD, which was a 5% increase over the average production from its previous quarter. The company’s production was made up of 76% natural gas. Approximately 57% of the company’s production is attributable to mineral and royalty interests. The company reported an income of $54.2 million.
During its second quarter, the company focused its acquisitions on the Haynesville/Bossier play in East Texas, where it invested $18.1 million in cash and $45.7 million in equity. Through the first half of the year, the company invested more than $125 million in acquisitions.
As of the first half of 2017, BSM had participated in a non-operating working interest owner in its mineral acreage, where it spent $10.4 million in the second quarter. The company anticipates that it will invest a total of between $40 million and $50 million in its working interest participation program in 2017. The majority of that program is focused in the Haynesville shale and Shelby Trough in east Texas.
The expected investment was revised downward from an initial guidance range of $50 to $60 million.
Carrizo Oil & Gas
Carrizo Oil & Gas (ticker: CRZO) announced net income of $56.3 million for its second quarter of 2017—an enormous rebound from a net loss of $262.1 million in Q2, 2016. Carrizo averaged 51,019 BOEPD of production during Q2. The company’s Q2 production was an increase of 23% over its Q2 production in 2016. It attributed the growth in production to its Eagle Ford shale and Delaware basin developments.
The company also attributed some of the production growth to additional production out of its late-2016 Sanchez acquisition and an increase in production out of its Marcellus acreage. President and CEO Chip Johnson mentioned in the Q2 earnings call that Carrizo has “plans to divest [its] non-Texas assets,” in order to focus on its core Texas acreage.
Carrizo’s drilling and completions capital expenditures for Q2, 2017 totaled $148.4 million—with over 85% of that value attributed to the company’s Eagle Ford shale. The remainder of the company’s CapEx was weighted more towards the company’s Delaware basin and Niobrara assets. The company also had $34.4 million in expenditures in land and seismic expenditures in the Permian and Eagle Ford.
The company drilled 23 gross (21.2 net) wells and completed 26 gross (21.6 net) wells during Q2 in the Eagle Ford. Moving into Q3, Carrizo had 28 gross (26.6 net) wells in progress or waiting on completion in the Eagle Ford. The company planned to move one of its three operational rigs from the Eagle Ford to the Delaware basin, where it anticipates that it will drill 93 gross (80 net) and complete 93 gross (84 net) wells during 2017.
Carrizo intends to close the acquisition of properties in the Delaware basin from ExL Petroleum Management by mid-August. The acquisition is for approximately 16,500 net acres. The company has updated its drilling and completion plan in the new Delaware acreage and, as a reflection of that, has revised its 2017 drilling and completion guidance down to between $590 and $610 million.
The same changes have caused Carrizo to decrease its 2017 production guidance down to between 34,600 and 34,800 BPD from an initial guidance of between 35,700 and 36,000 BPD.
Denbury Resources
Denbury Resources (ticker: DNR) announced in its Q2 earnings update net income of $14 million. The company reduced its capital allocation from $300 million to $250 million—while still projecting to meet the midpoint of its 2017 production guidance.
The company averaged 59,774 BOEPD in Q2—97% of which was oil. The company’s tertiary properties accounted for 61% of its overall production. In conducting its tertiary recovery operations, Denbury used approximately 608 Mmcf per day of CO2 during Q2, 2017—an increase of 33% from Q2, 2016. The CO2 use grew approximately 6% from Q1, 2017—spurred by CO2 demand for the Hastings redevelopment.
During the quarter, the company initiated its Hastings redevelopment project and closed its Salt Creek acquisition. After the Salt Creek acquisition, Denbury has raised its 2017 production guidance to between 60,000 and 62,000 BOEPD.
Moving into the second half of 2017, Denbury anticipated the completion of phase 5 of its Bell Creek development, and the expansion of its recycling facility at Oyster Bayou.
August 4, 2017
Three companies that will be presenting at EnerCom’s 22nd The Oil & Gas Conference® have reported financial and operational updates for the second quarter of 2017.
Gastar Exploration
Gastar Exploration (ticker: GST) indicated today that it averaged 6,100 BOEPD in production—a number that exceeded its guidance for the quarter. Liquids made up 73% of total production.
The company’s president and CEO, Russell Porter, said that Gastar continues “to make progress delineating the Meramec and Osage formations,” and that the company had drilled a total of, “21 Meramec and 13 Osage wells across [its] STACK play,”—granting the company a bounty of information on its acreage.
The company holds 89,900 net acres, 63,200 acres of which is core STACK acreage. The remaining 26,700 acres is in the WEHLU trend.
Gastar is increasing its 2017 drilling capital budget to approximately $129.2 million in order to accommodate higher working interests, more operated wells, and an increase in non-operated drilling activity. The capital budget was increased by approximately $45.3 million.
Goodrich Petroleum
Houston based Goodrich Petroleum (ticker: GDP) announced that it had produced a total of 3.3 Bcfe for the quarter, averaging approximately 36,300 Mcfe per day—85% of which was natural gas. Goodrich’s Q2 production was 40% higher than its reported Q1 production, which averaged approximately 26,000 Mcfe per day.
The company’s production continues increasing, with an average July production of approximately 44,000 Mcfe per day. Goodrich as revised its production guidance to between 55,000 and 60,000 Mcfe per day. Goodrich also reported quarterly revenue of $12.5 million.
In its Haynesville Shale, Goodrich—as of its Q2, 2017 update—was in the process of drilling one well with a 10,000 foot lateral. After that well is completed, Goodrich intends to drill and complete another two wells—both with an expected lateral length of 7,500 feet.
Goodrich anticipates that its Haynesville acreage, which totals 50,000 gross (26,000 net) acres across Louisiana and Texas, has 250 gross (100 net) potential drilling locations.
The company added 3,000 net acres in two acquisitions during Q2.
Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy (ticker: GTE) indicated that it was producing 34,178 BOEPD as of the last week of July, 2017—an increase of 20% over its average Q1 production.
Gran Tierra announced progress in multiple development areas. In its Costayaco acreage, where it is targeting the A-Limestone, two horizontal wells are now on production.
A multi-zone discovery in an exploration well in its Putomayo basin showed production of 1,938 BOPD out of one zone and 217 BOPD from another zone.
Gran Tierra also saw good performance from two Putomayo wells that are targeting the N Sand, which produced over 2,000 BOPD between the two. The company has also more than doubled the production out of its Acordionero assets since acquiring the assets 11 months ago. The production has leapt from 5,620 BOPD to 11,958 BOPD in the field.
In an effort to focus more heavily on its Colombia assets, Gran Tierra sold its assets in Brazil for $38 million in late June. This caused the company to revise its average 2017 production guidance to between 33,300 and 34,300 BOEPD.
Apache Corp. (ticker: APA) announced its second quarter results and operational updates August 3rd, and reported an average production of 388,000 BOEPD. The company earned $572 million during Q2.
Apache’s North American production totaled 244,000 BOEPD—where it averaged 18 rigs, and completed 36 gross wells. The Permian assets produced 146,000 BOEPD. In the Delaware Alpine High location, Apache continued testing and mapping.
In the North Sea, Apache averaged 55,000 BOEPD of production and ran an average of four rigs during the quarter. The company’s Egypt production was 89,000 BOEPD, where it ran an average of 13 rigs during the course of the quarter.
Earlier in the second quarter, Apache agreed to the sale of its Montney and Duverney acreage in Canada for just over $700 million. The company expects to close on the sale later in August, 2017 and believes that the divestiture allows it to focus more heavily on its Permian assets.
Without giving numbers, John Christmann—president and CEO—noted that “average cash margins per BOE, earnings per share, and free cash flow will be positively impacted,” by the Canadian asset sale.
Apache’s Q2 capital investment totaled $738 million—two thirds of which was geared towards the Permian assets. The company’s amount of cash on hand grew to approximately $1.7 billion from $1.5 billion in the first quarters. It also reduced its debt by $144 million, down to $6.8 billion.
Building up in Alpine High
Alpine High—Apache’s up-and-coming asset in the Permian—was allocated $128 million of the capital expenditures. There, Apache had six rigs operating, as of the Q2 update. Following the end of Q2, the company had 11 wells, total connected to its midstream facilities.
Apache had 35 miles worth of 30-inch trunkline for gas takeaway, as well as 40 miles of smaller gathering lines, and two gas processing facilities with eight central tank batteries in the Alpine High area. The company intends to bring another gas processing facility online in August, followed by two more in September.
Apache highlighted one well producing out of the Wolfcamp that had a 30-day average initial production of over 1,000 BOEPD.
Outlook
Following the divestiture of its Canadian assets, Apache revised its 2017 production guidance to between 354,000 BOEPD and 370,000 BOEPD for Q3, 2017 and to between 379,000 BOEPD and 401,000 BOEPD for Q4, 2017.
The company has not altered its 2017 capital budget guidance of $3.1 billion because the capital that was meant to be spent in the Canadian assets is going to be spent by the time the transaction has closed.
Apache Q2, 2017 Earnings Call Q&A
Q: Can you talk about how you expect the Alpine High to produce in the northern part of the field versus the south?
John Chrismann, president and CEO: I think the good news is, is we got online early. We were scheduled to bring everything on July 1. We have some of the stuff to talk about in the second quarter, because we were able to bring things on in early May. Things are progressing really as planned. We were able to sell net to Apache 7,400 BOEs a day in the month of June.
And like I said, we’ve been bringing up the CPFs. If you look at kind of where we are today on the infrastructure, we now have 35 miles of the 30-inch trunkline in. We’ve got over 40 miles of gathering in. There are two CPFs that are operating with eight tank batteries. And then in August and September, we’ve got our third CPF coming in – coming on in August, fourth and fifth in September, as well as a connection to the south.
And so what we’ve said is, our volumes are – we’re currently producing about 60 million a day net to Apache. You’re going to see that grow to 100 by September. And you’re going to see the liquids ratio grow as well, especially as we start to bring on more NGLs. So a lot of exciting things. We only had 11 wells on in the quarter, and really five of those have been constrained. So we’re really, really just getting started.
Q: Do you have a definitive timeline as far as when we’ll get more clarity around the potential resource at Alpine High?
John Christmann: We’re ramping up most of our wells, like the wells we disclosed on the last earnings call. We cleaned them up and shut them in. Most wells have been waiting. We’ve got – as Tim said in his notes, we’ve got a lot of wells waiting on the infrastructure. Now that we have the facilities and things, it doesn’t make a lot of sense to be flaring volumes and things. And so, as we bring more things on, I think you’re going to continue to see a lot of data coming. And when we get to a point that it makes sense to talk more definitively, what we really want to do is get the processing facilities lined out, get more time behind the wells, continue with our optimization work, and at some point, we’ll come back with something very meaningful and very definitive.
But I think what we’ve continued to state is that we feel very, very good that we have more than 3,000 wet gas locations. Your best EURs would be to look at what we disclosed at Barclays almost a year ago. And now we said with the two Wolfcamp wells that are, by the way, in two different zones in the Wolfcamp, in a significant distance between those wells, we feel very confident now that we have hundreds of locations in the Wolfcamp, so – that will be oil locations. And – so we’ll come back as we get more data. We’re really just getting started with our infrastructure and being able to bring things on and produce them into ideal production situations.
August 3, 2017
Approach Resources
Approach Resources (ticker: AREX) exceeded its production guidance for Q2, with production at 11.9 MBOEPD, and dropped its lease operating cost below guidance as well, at $3.92 per BOE.
Approach drilled a total of eight wells and completed another five. One of the completed wells was in the Wolfcamp A bench, two more in the Wolfcamp B bench, and the last two in the Wolfcamp C bench. As of the end of June, the company had ten horizontal wells waiting to be completed and one well being drilled.
Approach has also been able to “hold [its] drilling completion cost for a typical Wolfcamp well to around $4 million,” according to chairman and CEO Ross Craft in Approach’s earnings call.
Approach had $24.2 million in capital expenditures during Q2, $23.8 million of which was dedicated to drilling and completion activities. Approximately $1.5 million was allocated to infrastructure costs and equipment—with $0.9 million offset by sales tax refunds.
Approach intends to complete between two and four wells during its third quarter and has projected its production to be between 11.8 and 12.0 MBOEPD.
Eclipse Resources
Eclipse Resources (ticker: ECR) achieved average production of 287.8 MMcfe per day—above its 265 and 275 MMcfe per day production guidance. The company’s Q2 net income totaled $11.5 million, as compared to a loss of $73.2 million in the second quarter of last year.
Eclipse’s revenue was $86.2 million, significantly ahead of Q2, 2016, which was $47.1 million.
Eclipse also committed to a joint drilling venture with Sequel Energy Group to drill in Eclipse’s Utica shale acreage in southeast Ohio. The venture will include funding from Sequel up to $325 million for two drilling programs. The programs—which are expected to end in 2018—include plans to drill 34 gross wells. Eclipse will be the operator of the wells.
As of the Q2 report, Eclipse was completing two of its “super-lateral” wells—what Eclipse’s chairman, president and CEO, Ben Hulburt, “believe[s] to be the longest onshore lateral wells ever drilled.” Two super-laterals undergoing completion are the Great Scott 3H, with a 19,100 foot lateral, and the Outlaw C11H, with a 19,500 foot lateral.
Unit Corporation
Unit Corporation (ticker: UNT) reported $9.1 million in net income, up from a loss of $72.1 million in Q2, 2016. The company had total revenue of $170.6 million for Q2, 2017. Of that revenue, 49% was sourced from the corporation’s oil and gas segment, 23% from its contract drilling segment, and 29% from its midstream segment.
The company produced a cumulative of 3.9 MMBOE during Q2, 2017—approximately 7,851 BOPD of oil, 12,456 BPD of NGLs, and 131,940 Mcf per day of natural gas. In its Wilcox area, the company tested an exploration well in the Cherry Creek prospect. Unit intends to build horizontal well inventory in its Wilcox area.
Unit is also continuing its Buffalo Wallow extended reach lateral drilling program, which should extend through the remainder of 2017.It brought two wells to first production in the area during the quarter.
The company’s Southern Oklahoma Hoxbar Oil Trend assets—acquired in Q1—are being evaluated for the incorporation of longer lateral wells. Unit believes that it will initiate a drilling program in its STACK acreage by late 2017 or early 2018.
The company’s contract drilling segment experienced an average of 28.8 working rigs during Q2, 13% higher than the first quarter. At the end of the quarter, the company had 33 rigs being utilized.
In its second quarter, PetroQuest Energy (ticker: PQ) produced a total of 6.3 Bcfe up from 6.0 Bcfe produced in Q2, 2016. PetroQuest had a loss of $3,385,000 for Q2, 2017, down significantly from a Q2, 2016 loss of $24,143,000. The company’s production for the first half of the year was 11.5 Bcfe. The company reported lease operating costs of $1.12 per Mcfe, a decrease of $0.02 since Q2 2016.
The company’s average daily production was 69.5 Mmcfe per day during Q2. The company is waiting to restore production from its recompleted Ship Shoal 72 well, which it believes will add another 6 Mmcfe per day of net production. PetroQuest has set a guidance of between 85 and 90 Mmcfe per day.
PetroQuest has—as of the end of Q2—begun completions operations on a two well pad in which it holds an average of 76% working interest in its northern Cotton Valley acreage. It is utilizing a completions strategy that is similar to the strategy that yielded record production of 18.3 Mmcfe per day out of its PQ#25 well.
PetroQuest is also almost finished with drilling operations in its PQ#28, and expects to begin completions operations in four to five weeks.
The company reinitiated its Cotton Valley drilling program in late 2016. In the time since, PetroQuest has experienced a growth of 50% in its revenues, and a doubling of its cash flow, as well as a 38% increase in production. PetroQuest’s first multi-well pad in the Cotton Valley started with strong production, reaching a total initial production rate of approximately 38 Mmcfe per day.
August 2, 2017
During Q2, Devon Energy (ticker: DVN) averaged approximately 536,000 BOEPD which was 6,000 BOEPD higher than the company’s midpoint guidance for the quarter. Of that, approximately 44% of the production was oil.
Devon indicated that 412,000 BOEPD of its total 536,000 BOEPD was sourced from U.S. resource plays.
The company believes that its liquid volumes will reach approximately 65% of its product mix. Currently the company is forecasting crude oil production of between 234,000 and 244,000 BOPD for the third quarter.
The company also has revised its 2017 capital outlook to between $1.9 and $2.2 billion—roughly $100 million less than its last guidance. The revision has taken place without any alterations to its planned activity levels. Devon intends to reach 20 operating rigs by the end of 2017—the majority of which will be concentrated in the Delaware or STACK—where Devon has over 30,000 potential drilling locations.
In its operations, Devon highlighted a few top producing wells in its STACK and Delaware assets—of which nine wells achieved 30-day initial production rates averaging around 2,000 BOEPD. One well, the Privott 17-H in the STACK, reached a peak of 6,000 BOEPD.
The company also announced that its divestitures totaled approximately $340 million. One such, announced in July, was a divestiture of Eagle Ford acreage to Penn Virginia.
EOG Resources (ticker: EOG) had a Q2 net income of $23.1 million. A year ago, during the same quarter of 2016, the company reported a net loss of $292.6 million. EOG’s oil production grew to 334,700 BOPD during Q2, a 25% improvement from the previous quarter.
In its Delaware basin assets, EOG completed 25 wells in the Wolfcamp, 19 wells in the Bone Spring assets, and three wells in the Leonard assets. In its Eagle Ford assets, the company completed 51 wells, and in its South Texas Austin Chalk assets it completed nine wells. The company completed 22 wells in the Bakken assets and eight wells in the Powder River Basin assets. EOG also completed 10 wells in its DJ basin assets.
The company operated an average of 13 rigs in the Delaware, eight rigs in the Eagle Ford, and two rigs in the Rocky Mountain plays.
Internationally, EOG completed a five gross (three net) well program in its Sercan joint development program in Trinidad, with intentions to drill and complete another three net wells in the second half of 2017.
The company also began production in its East Irish Sea assets, reaching a production rate of 10,000 BOPD.
Future Growth
EOG hopes to complete 480 net wells by the end of 2017 using a capital budget of between $3.7 and $4.1 billion. The company increased its oil growth target to 20%, up from an initial 18% of expected production growth.
BBG adds second rig in the DJ – company likely to exit Utah, put the capital into the DJ: Crawford
Bill Barrett Corporation (ticker: BBG) reported production at the high end of its initial Q2 guidance—with cumulative volumes of 1.53 MMBOE for the second quarter. The company’s anticipated production was between 1.45 and 1.55 MMBOE. The company indicated that it achieved capital expenditures of $59 million, well beneath the company’s Q2 guidance range of $65 to $75 million.
The company also succeeded in further reducing its DJ basin oil price differential to $2.16 per barrel, a 55% reduction from Q2 of 2016. The company continued the trend with a decreased lease-operating-expense of $3.61 per BOE, 32% lower than Q2, 2016.
During Q2, BBG operated one drilling rig for the majority of the quarter, and added a second rig in June. BBG spud eight extended reach lateral wells and one mid-reach lateral. The company completed four extended reach laterals and ten mid-reach laterals in its DJ basin assets, and another nine wells in the Uinta oil program.
Operations
During Q2, the company averaged 14,456 BOEPD out of its DJ assets. The previously mentioned four completed extended reach laterals and ten completed mid-reach laterals were all on initial flow back during Q2.
For 2017, BBG has averaged 6.5 days to drill an extended reach lateral. One notable extended reach well was drilled in 5.1 days. The cost to drill and complete an extended reach well was approximately $4.5 million—including the cost of higher proppant loads and tighter stage spacing.
Looking forward
The company has kept its outlook for capital expenditures in the range of $255 and $285 million. It expects that its third quarter capital expenditures will be between $65 and $75 million. The full-year production is expected to be between 6.0 and 6.5 MMBOE, with Q3 accounting for between 1.55 and 1.65 MMBOE.
The company also anticipates that it will fund its 2017 capital program with cash on hand.
BBG continues to advance its completion program in order to optimize production, with its most recent base design incorporating approximately 1,500 pounds of sand per lateral foot, and stage spacing between 100 and 140 feet.
Bill Barrett Corp. Q2, 2017 Q&A
Q: You noted that BBG’s CapEx was at the low end of the guidance, is that due to less activity or is that a function of service inflation, or another driver?
William Crawford, senior vice president of treasury and finance: I would say that the activity levels are the same. So, we are track to drill the same number of wells and put on the same number of wells that’s as in our initial guidance. When we set the initial guidance, set our per well capital kind of at the high end, thinking cost inflation, and then also didn’t know how much more money we were going to spend on the enhanced completions and moving the sand from a 1,000 to 1,500 and moving to stage pacing from 170 feet down to 120 feet to 100 feet. So, there was some room in our numbers to kind of implement some of those changes as well as the projection on service cost inflation and so far to the first half of the year we’ve spent less. And so, I think we’ve done a good job of managing those costs.
Q: In regards to Utah, and the recompletions there, the lower tests, are those combining to make it something that might be more attractive for you all to keep in-house or how has that changed your thoughts about potentially divesting that, that asset?
William Crawford: I don’t think it changed too much wells, I mean we still think that the primary focus of the company is the DJ Basin and we like the results that we’re getting there and think that’s the best use of our capital, but obviously when you get positive results in the last wells we drilled there, we exceeded our expectations, our recompletions exceed our expectations, the differentials are great.
So, we like the basin, but probably at some point, it’s still going to be in the best interest of the company to probably exit Utah and put the capital into the DJ.
