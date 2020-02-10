Onshore Wind Turbine Market

February 10, 2020 - 6:39 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

- Insight into how technology and market development will create additional revenue and new product categories or bring new life to existing products



Summary

Many factors are driving increased energy demands across the globe.Urbanization is impacting impoverished areas in Africa, Asia, and South America.



Concerns about the environment are growing and countries are trying to lower carbon emissions.As a result, interest in renewable energy is increasing.



In fact, there is a growing chorus that considers climate change the most significant problem the world faces today.Onshore wind is a much more environmentally friendly energy source than alternatives such coal, oil and natural gas.



Consequently, wind is expected to become a more significant energy contributor in coming years. These solutions have been used for decades and are becoming popular energy sources in many countries. Onshore wind energy equipment sales generate billions in revenue globally. Long-term contracts ensure that revenue will continue to flow in the coming years.



Large new wind turbine devices have been making their way to market.They offer vendors the opportunity to deliver more wind power at lower rates.



However, the technology needed for these devices, and their transportation and installation hurdles, means there is limited acceptance. The adoption of such devices is taking place but should be a slow, steady growth rather than a dramatic surge.

