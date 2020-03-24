Ontario Energy Association Comments on Ontario’s Electricity Pricing Changes

TORONTO, March 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association (OEA) commends the Government of Ontario's new policy to assist Ontario's residential and small business electricity customers by temporarily suspending time-of-use (TOU) pricing during the COVID-19 crisis. "The elimination of mid- and on-peak pricing during this time will benefit those staying and working at home" said Vince Brescia, President & CEO of the OEA.

The OEA is also pleased that today's announced reform was undertaken in a manner to avoid significant administrative and implementation challenges on Local Distribution Companies (LDCs) at a time when they are currently focusing their efforts on ensuring Ontarians have access to essential electricity services. "We thank the government for being responsive to advice from the sector and choosing a policy option that is easy for utilities to implement at a time when they need to focus their resources on continuity of service" said Brescia.

OEA members will work to ensure that information on the government's plan to reduce electricity rates is communicated to their customers, while making them aware of other electricity bill relief initiatives, such as the Ontario Energy Support Program (OESP). The OESP is an income-tested application-based program that provides electricity bill reductions for Ontario's lowest income and most vulnerable households.

Both natural gas and electric utilities in Ontario also took immediate steps to extend the suspension of utility disconnections until July 31 to provide additional support for households and small businesses during this difficult time. Customers who have difficulty paying their bills are urged to contact their utility provider.

