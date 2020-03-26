Ontario Energy Association Supports Ontario’s Expansion of LEAP Program

TORONTO, March 26, 2020 /CNW/ - The Ontario Energy Association commends the Government of Ontario for its announcement of $9 million in new funding support to Ontarians for their energy bills. The new funding, announced in today's Economic and Fiscal Update expands eligibility for the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) and ensures that electricity and natural gas services will not be disconnected for nonpayment.

"We applaud the government for taking a policy approach that focuses assistance on those in need during these challenging times. The decision to increase funding available for the Low-Income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) will greatly benefit many Ontario families," said Vince Brescia, President and CEO of the OEA.

This new funding follows Ontario's announcement of temporarily suspending time-of-use (TOU) pricing, which the OEA also supports.

Members of the OEA will continue to work to ensure that information and updates are communicated regularly to their customers, while raising awareness of other electricity bill relief initiatives, such as the Ontario Energy Support Program (OESP). The OESP is an income-tested application-based program that provides electricity bill reductions for Ontario's lowest income and most vulnerable households. Customers who have difficulty paying bills are urged to contact their utility provider.

