8 hours ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-23-2020
16 hours ago
Bellatrix Announces Sale Transaction in Connection with its Strategic Process
1 day ago
Talos Energy To Announce First Quarter 2020 Results On May 6, 2020 And Host Earnings Conference Call On May 7, 2020
1 day ago
QP signs deal to reserve LNG shipyard capacity in China
1 day ago
Marathon Petroleum Corp. Announces Business Update
1 day ago
Core Lab Reports First Quarter 2020 Results From Continuing Operations:

OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering

in Finance / Press Releases   by
 April 23, 2020 - 6:23 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

OPC Energy Ltd., a Subsidiary of Kenon, Prices Series B Bonds Offering

SINGAPORE, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: KEN; TASE: KEN) is announcing that its subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd.'s offering of NIS400 million (approximately $113 million) of Series B Bonds on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange has been priced at an annual interest rate of 2.75%.

This press release is not an offer for, sale of, or a solicitation to purchase or subscribe for, any securities in the United States. The securities discussed in this press release have not been, and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration thereunder.

Contact:
Kenon Holdings Ltd.
Jonathan Fisch
Director, Investor Relations
[email protected]
Tel: +44 207-659-4186

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opc-energy-ltd-a-subsidiary-of-kenon-prices-series-b-bonds-offering-301046546.html

SOURCE Kenon Holdings Ltd.


Source: PR Newswire (April 23, 2020 - 6:23 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice