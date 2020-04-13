13 mins ago
360 Digital Closing Bell 4-13-2020
4 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Look Ahead– 4-13-2020
5 hours ago
Russia Trumpets Oil Deal, Says It Will Establish a Price Floor and Save Millions of US Jobs
7 hours ago
Exclusive 360 Energy Expert Network Video Interview: Ascent Energy Ventures -Looking at Energy Tech Wildcatting
8 hours ago
Murphy Oil Corporation Chief Executive Officer Returns From Temporary Medical Leave
9 hours ago
Quintana Energy Services Announces Cost Realignment Actions In Response To Current Market Conditions

OPEC+ Finalizes a Historic Agreement to Reduce Oil Supply

in 360 Company Releases   by
 April 13, 2020 - 10:52 AM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up Charts

OPEC+ Finalizes a Historic Agreement to Reduce Oil Supply

Members of OPEC have agreed to partner with several non-member nations on a coordinated effort to stabilize the oil market. Overall, 23 countries -- dubbed OPEC+ -- will slash supplies by 9.7 million barrels per day (BPD) starting in May, according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. That's roughly equivalent to 10% of the global oil production. 

Saudi Arabia and Russia will reportedly shoulder the bulk of the supply curtailment, reducing their output by 6 million BPD. Meanwhile, other producers, including the U.S., will contribute a combined 3.7 million BPD of additional cuts. The U.S. agreed to reduce its production by 300,000 BPD to help cover for Mexico, which wasn't willing to meet OPEC's request of a 400,000 BPD reduction. Instead, Mexico will cut production by 100,000 BPD. The U.S. output reduction will mainly come via market-driven losses as producers in the country are shutting-in wells due to poor economics and lack of storage capacity. Continental Resources (NYSE: CLR), for example, slashed its output by 30% because of low demand. 

Image source: Getty Images.

Continue reading


Source: Motley Fool (April 13, 2020 - 10:52 AM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Tags:
Legal Notice