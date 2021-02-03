OPEC+ maintains oil policy amid price rally

Reuters

LONDON – OPEC+ maintained its oil output policy at a meeting on Wednesday as the price of crude hit its highest in almost a year, a sign that deep supply cuts are draining inventories despite an uncertain outlook for demand recovery.

A Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ met virtually on Wednesday, pronouncing itself “optimistic for (a) year of recovery in 2021,” a draft statement seen by Reuters said.

