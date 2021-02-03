26 seconds ago
OPEC+ maintains oil policy amid price rally
20 mins ago
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 1.0 million barrels
18 hours ago
EnerCom and Colorado School of Mines invite you to The Energy Venture Investment Summit, February 10 – 11, 2021
18 hours ago
The Energy Venture Investment Summit-US Strategic Minerals Interview
19 hours ago
The Energy Venture Investment Summit-Cowboy Clean Fuels Interview
19 hours ago
Dallas Fed President Kaplan stresses need for more spending to keep economic recovery going

OPEC+ maintains oil policy amid price rally

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / OPEC   by

Reuters

LONDON – OPEC+ maintained its oil output policy at a meeting on Wednesday as the price of crude hit its highest in almost a year, a sign that deep supply cuts are draining inventories despite an uncertain outlook for demand recovery.

OPEC+ maintains oil policy amid price rally- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

A Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC+ met virtually on Wednesday, pronouncing itself “optimistic for (a) year of recovery in 2021,” a draft statement seen by Reuters said.

(Graphic for World Oil Demand and Supply: )

Reuters Graphic

Oil has rallied from historic lows hit last year as the pandemic hit demand, thanks to record output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies, known as OPEC+.

The OPEC+ panel made no mention of changing its oil policy, which calls for most members to hold supply steady in February and top exporter Saudi Arabia to cut output voluntarily by 1 million barrels per day this month and next.

(Graphic for Oil Market Balance – OPEC+ base case scenario: )

Reuters Graphic

(Graphic for Oil Market Balance, OPEC+ Alternative Scenario Oil Market Balance, OPEC+ Alternative Scenario: )

Reuters Graphic

On Wednesday, benchmark Brent crude hit $58.51 a barrel, the highest since late February 2020.[O/R]

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.