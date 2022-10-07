2 hours ago
Goldman Sachs boosts oil price predictions in bullish update
3 hours ago
Shale drillers struggle to find workers as unemployment dropped last month
4 hours ago
New premier in Canada’s oil-rich Alberta set to defy Trudeau
5 hours ago
Biden is disappointed in Saudi’s oil output cut but doesn’t regret trip
6 hours ago
OPEC+ production cut adds to uncertainty in oil markets
7 hours ago
API urges Interior to support U.S. energy security, economic strength with 5-year offshore program

OPEC+ production cut adds to uncertainty in oil markets

in Closing Bell Story‎ / Commodity Pricing / Crude Oil News / Energy News / Exploration and Production (E&P) / OPEC   by

Oil Price

This week’s decision from OPEC+ to cut the alliance’s collective oil production target by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) isn’t helping the already uncertain outlook of oil supply and oil trade flows, refiners and traders tell Bloomberg.

 

OPEC+ production cut adds to uncertainty in oil markets- oil and gas 360

Source: Reuters

Earlier this week, OPEC+ announced the biggest cut to its collective target since 2020, slashing the production target by 2 million bpd. In reality, the actual cut from the current oil production level would be half that figure, at around 1 million bpd-1.1 million bpd, and shouldered mainly by Saudi Arabia and other Gulf producers, most analysts have estimated.

Yet, the oil output cut is set to raise costs for refiners and potentially tighten supply to the key oil-importing region, Asia.

The OPEC+ group’s move is expected to raise the cost of crude oil imports amid a rising U.S. dollar and expected higher fuel consumption during the winter, Kim Woo Kyung, a spokesperson for South Korean oil refiner SK Innovation, told Bloomberg.

However, the spokesperson noted that overall oil demand could be hit as economies slow.

India, the world’s third-largest crude oil importer, sees the OPEC+ production cut as a setback, government officials and sources at refineries told Bloomberg.

The OPEC+ production cut for November would come into force weeks before the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude oil by sea takes effect on December 5. These two factors create major supply uncertainty in the oil market in the near term.

India is already said to be looking to lock in term purchase contracts with crude producers, expecting a redirection of trade flows and a tighter market when the EU embargo on imports of Russian crude enters into force.

For oil prices, the OPEC+ cut is bullish, analysts said after the group’s meeting. Morgan Stanley said oil prices would rise again to $100 per barrel faster than previously estimated, and lifted its price forecast for the first quarter of 2023 to $100 from $95 per barrel. Goldman Sachs raised its Brent Crude forecast for this quarter by $10 to $110 per barrel.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tags: , , , , ,
Legal Notice
Market Data copyright © 2020 QuoteMedia. Data delayed 15 minutes unless otherwise indicated (view delay times for all exchanges). RT=Real-Time, EOD=End of Day, PD=Previous Day. Market Data powered by QuoteMedia. Terms of Use.