OPEC+ sticks to modest oil output hike as U.S. considers unprecedented release of reserves

CNBC

Oil producer group OPEC+ on Thursday decided to stick to its strategy of gradually reopening the taps following reports the U.S. is considering the largest ever draw from its emergency oil reserve.

The influential energy alliance of OPEC and non-OPEC partners swiftly agreed to raise its output targets by 432,000 barrels per day from May 1.

Energy analysts had widely expected OPEC+ to rubber-stamp another modest monthly increase despite sustained pressure from top consumers calling for the group to pump more to cool soaring oil prices and aid the economic recovery.

Oil prices have rallied to a near all-time high on concerns about Russian supply disruptions after the U.S. and international allies imposed a barrage of economic measures against the Kremlin as a result of its unprovoked onslaught in Ukraine.

To be sure, Russia is the world’s third-largest oil producer, behind the U.S. and Saudi Arabia, and the world’s largest exporter of crude to global markets. It is also a major producer and exporter of natural gas.

It is against this backdrop that the U.S. is considering a plan to cool soaring crude prices by releasing up to 180 million barrels from the country’s strategic petroleum reserve, Reuters reported Wednesday, citing four unnamed sources. President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks later on Thursday. The move would mark the third time the U.S. has tapped its SPR in six months and the second since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Oil prices dropped sharply on the news. International benchmark Brent crude futures traded 5% lower at $107.69 a barrel Thursday afternoon in London, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures fell 5.4% to $101.96.

Supply shock