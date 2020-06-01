1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Petrofac secures Iraq contract extension with Basra Oil Company
4 hours ago
EnergyNet has been retained by Mainline Midstream LLC to offer for sale their ~1,100 Miles of Pipeline Interest
4 hours ago
EnerVest Energy Institutional Fund XII-WIB, L.P. et al
5 hours ago
Ridgewood Infrastructure and Savage Joint Venture Acquire Carolina Marine Terminal
1 day ago
How Cheniere Energy Plans to Survive the Oil and Gas Downturn

OPEC supply cut compliance at 74% in May

While Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries made additional cuts to their production, some nations lagged behind on their commitments

Oil output from members of the Organisaation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) hit the lowest amount in 20 years, according to a survey by Reuters.

OPEC produced 24.77 million barrels per day (bpd) in May, down 5.91 million bpd from the previous month.

OPEC supply cut compliance at percent in May -oildangas360While Saudi Arabia and other Gulf nations made additional cuts to their output, Reuters reported that Nigeria and Iraq lagged behind in reaching their commitments.

OPEC and its allies agreed in April to cut  output  by 9.7 million bpd, with 6.084 million bpd to come from OPEC members. In May, they cut 4.48 million bpd, Reuters reported–74% compliance with agreed upon cuts.

