Orca Announces Quarterly Dividend

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Exploration Group Inc. (“Orca” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 (Cdn) per Class A Common Voting Share of the Company and $0.06 (Cdn) per Class B Subordinate Voting Share of the Company. The dividend will be payable on April 30, 2020 to holders of Class A Common Voting Shares and Class B Subordinate Voting Shares of record on March 31, 2020.

About Orca Exploration Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

