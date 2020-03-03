Ort Tool & Die Names National Sales Manager to Lead Renewable Energy Effort

ERIE, Mich., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ort Tool, a diversified manufacturing company has promoted Aaron Milano to National Sales Manager. Milano will lead a focused sales effort to adding companies in the renewable arena to its list of customers.

"I'm very excited about the opportunities for us in the electrical vehicle and renewable industries. We are currently working with a solar company and are hopeful that we'll be able break into the wind power and cellular industries. Our capabilities are well-suited for the needs of the wind power industry," commented Aaron Milano.

"Aaron's has played a major role in sales growth which resulted in record sales in 2019." said Angelo Milano, Vice President. "We look for Aaron to focus on growth industries in 2020's," he further added.

As a sales executive, Milano focused on expanding Ort Tool's customer base and had played a major role in the company's move into the oil and gas industry especially in the Permian Shale play in west Texas.

"Ort Tool and Die is an impressive company that has incredible machine and tool making capabilities. It has been able to successfully evolve with the changing manufacturing landscape," stated Aaron Milano, National Sales Manager.

In his new position, Milano will lead the sales efforts Ort Tool's in its current markets, solar, paper, chemical, transportation and oil and gas as well as expand into new markets of electric vehicles and wind power.

Milano started his employment at Ort Tool & Die in 2011 in the estimating and marketing departments. After a couple years in that department, he was promoted into a sales position.

Along with capabilities in computer numeric control (CNC) machining and welding, Ort also offers mechanical and electrical assembly. Because of its substantial capabilities, Ort has had a history of building complete machine lines as well as custom production machines from blueprints. A number of the projects awarded to Ort in 2019 were related to the paper, chemical, and solar industries.

About Ort Tool

Ort Tool is a machine and fabrication shop located in Erie, MI with over 100,000 square feet of shop facilities. It builds all of their machine parts and assemblies to blue print.

Contact Information

Angelo Milano, VP of Operations and Sales

Direct: 734-848-1102

Email: [email protected]

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ort-tool--die-names-national-sales-manager-to-lead-renewable-energy-effort-301014807.html

SOURCE Ort Tool