OTC 2022: Conference demonstrated recovery from pandemic, showcased the “Energy Evolution

World Oil

Last week, offshore energy professionals from around the world convened at the 2022 Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) at NRG Park to discuss the latest advancements in the offshore oil and gas industry, while touting the role that the offshore energy industry plays within the energy transition. Experts representing diverse offshore technologies provided key insights on how their projects and industries are developing the latest innovations to continue securing affordable energy while advancing climate goals.

Facilitating discussion. “OTC is widely recognized as a central hub for energy professionals and industry thought leaders to collaborate and develop solutions to address global energy challenges, particularly ways in which we can meet energy needs in a cleaner and more affordable manner,” said Paul Jones, Chair of the OTC Board. “As the energy industry works to deliver sustainable solutions and reduce carbon emissions, OTC continues to play a key role by facilitating knowledge-sharing, learnings, and discussions around the technologies and experts that can deliver these low-carbon solutions now.”

To further collaboration across the industry, OTC launched a new Energy Transition Pavilion, designed to highlight technological advancements for new and existing energy sources, as well as showcase solutions being developed to decarbonize, drive sustainability, and improve energy efficiency. The Energy Transition Pavilion attracted experts from multiple disciplines and backgrounds to discuss the latest innovations driving global energy transitions forward.

Attendance improves. OTC 2022 welcomed more than 24,000 attendees, a number that event officials said has more than doubled since last year’s off-schedule conference in August 2021. Of this year’s attendees, nearly 7,000 traveled from outside the United States. Also known for its stout technical program, OTC held 44 technical sessions, presenting more than 300 technical papers. Additionally, the program included 17 executive dialogues and keynote speakers, 11 panels, and five networking events while also showcasing seven countries throughout the “Around the World” series.

“This year has been unparalleled in terms of exhibitors and attendees presenting their latest developments from all over the world,” Jones added. “We are thrilled to see such a strong comeback after our hybrid program last year, due to Covid-19. We featured more than 20 sessions dedicated to energy transition issues, reinforcing our support to advancing a low-carbon future for everyone.”

Exhibition space rebounds. Likewise, OTC’s exhibition area increased significantly. This year’s conference spanned 258,645 square feet, with major equipment installations, demonstrations, and interactive displays actively engaging thousands of attendees from more than 93 countries. Throughout the week, 1,064 exhibiting companies from 39 countries showcased the future of offshore activities.

Total estimated economic impact of OTC 2022 amounted to more than $20 million. This includes business-to-business transactions and direct economic impact of attendees.

Support for Ukraine. While discussions around providing cleaner and more affordable energy sources play a critical role in the development and advancement of countries around the world, OTC has pledged $25,000 to the International Federation of Red Cross for Ukrainian relief. “OTC stands in solidarity with the people in Ukraine,” Jones said. “Thanks to the sponsors of the Distinguished Achievement Awards Event, the OTC Board of Directors was able to make a donation to the relief efforts of Ukraine through the International Federation of Red Cross.”

Founded in 1969, OTC’s flagship conference is held annually in Houston. OTC has expanded technically and globally with the Arctic Technology Conference, OTC Brasil, and OTC Asia. OTC 2023 will take place May 1-4 at NRG Center, Houston, Texas, USA.