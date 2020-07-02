Other definitive proxy statements – Form DEF 14A

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Other Matters

As of the date of this proxy statement, we do not know of any other matters that may be presented for action at the Special Meeting. However, should other matters properly come before the Special Meeting, the persons named as proxies will vote in a manner as they may, in their discretion, determine.

Submissions of Shareholder Proposals for the 2021 Annual Meeting

Under SEC rules, eligible shareholders may submit proposals for inclusion in the proxy statement and form of proxy for our 2021 annual meeting of shareholders (the “2021 annual meeting”). Such shareholder proposals (“Rule 14a-8 shareholder proposals”) must be submitted in writing and comply with the requirements of Rule 14a-8 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Generally, Rule 14a-8 shareholder proposals are due 120 days before the anniversary of the date we release our proxy materials for the prior year; however, if the date of the annual meeting has been changed by more than 30 days from the date of the previous year’s meeting, then the deadline is a reasonable time before we begin to print and send our proxy materials. We currently expect to hold the 2021 annual meeting within 30 days of May 1, 2021 (the date of the 2020 annual meeting). Therefore, we have determined that Rule 14a-8 shareholder proposals must be received by EQT’s Corporate Secretary, at EQT’s principal executive offices at 625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222, no later than the close of business on November 18, 2020, unless otherwise announced by EQT prior to the 2021 annual meeting.

Under our bylaws, in addition to proposals that will be included in our proxy statement and form of proxy, shareholders may present proposals and nominate a person as a director in person at an annual meeting, if they comply with the procedures set forth in our bylaws. Such procedures require that, among other things, a shareholder’s notice of a proposal or nomination be delivered to EQT’s Corporate Secretary, at EQT’s principal executive offices at 625 Liberty Avenue, Suite 1700, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222, not earlier than the close of business on the 120th day prior to the one-year anniversary of the prior year’s annual meeting and not later than the close of business on the 90th day prior to the one-year anniversary of the prior year’s annual meeting. In the event that the annual meeting is called for a date that is more than 30 days from the one-year anniversary date of the prior year’s annual meeting, then to be timely such notice must be so delivered not earlier than the close of business on the 120th day prior to such annual meeting and not later than the later of (i) the close of business on the 90th day prior to such annual meeting or (ii) the close of business on the 10th day following the date on which public announcement of the date of the annual meeting is first made by EQT. Proposals received outside this time period, including any proposal nominating a person as a director, may not be presented at the 2021 annual meeting. Currently, we expect to hold the 2021 annual meeting within 30 days of May 1, 2021. Accordingly, for the 2021 annual meeting, assuming that we do not issue a public announcement changing the date of the meeting, notice of a proposal or nomination must be delivered to us no later than the close of business on January 31, 2021 and no earlier than the close of business on January 1, 2021. All proposals must be accompanied by the information required by Section 1.09 of our bylaws (a copy of which will be provided to any shareholder upon written request to EQT’s Corporate Secretary).