Other definitive proxy statements – Form DEF 14A

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION (cont’d)

Benefit Restoration Plan

The BRP is a nonqualified defined-benefit retirement plan, the purpose of which is to restore retirement benefits for certain selected key management and highly compensated employees because (i) their benefits under the Defined Benefit Plan are limited because of certain requirements of ERISA and the Internal Revenue Code or (ii) their final average compensation is reduced as a result of contributions into Devon’s Deferred Compensation Plan. Benefits under the BRP are equal to 65% of the executive’s final average compensation less any benefits due to the executive under Social Security, multiplied by a fraction, the numerator of which is his or her years of credited service (not to exceed 25) and the denominator of which is 25. The BRP benefit is reduced by the benefit that is otherwise payable under the Defined Benefit Plan. An employee must be selected by the Compensation Committee in order to be eligible for participation in the BRP. As noted below in the discussion of the SRIP, an executive will only receive benefits under the BRP if his or her benefits under the SRIP have been forfeited due to a termination for “cause” or the executive has not been selected to participate in the SRIP. The same early retirement reduction factors that apply under the Defined Benefit Plan are applicable under the BRP. Participants become vested in retirement benefits under the BRP at the same time as the participant becomes vested for retirement benefits under the Defined Benefit Plan.

Effective as of December 31, 2020, the BRP was amended to discontinue further benefit accruals.

Supplemental Retirement Income Plan

The SRIP is another nonqualified defined benefit retirement plan for a small group of key executives, the purpose of which is to provide additional retirement benefits for those executives. An employee must be selected by the Compensation Committee in order to be eligible for participation in the SRIP. Participants in the SRIP become vested in the SRIP benefits after five years of service. If the executive is terminated for “cause,” as that term is defined in the executive’s employment agreement, then all benefits under the SRIP are forfeited and the executive would receive benefits under the BRP. If the executive receives benefits under the SRIP, the executive is not eligible for benefits under the BRP.

The SRIP provides for retirement income equal to 65% of the executive’s final average compensation less any benefits due to the participant under Social Security, multiplied by a fraction, the numerator of which is the executive’s credited years of service (not to exceed 20) and the denominator of which is 20. The SRIP benefit is also reduced by the full benefits otherwise accrued under the Defined Benefit Plan.

The same early retirement reduction factors that apply under the Defined Benefit Plan are applicable under the SRIP. Early retirement benefits are payable under the SRIP after attaining age 55 and earning at least 10 years of service or, if earlier, 20 years of service regardless of age. The early retirement benefit prior to age 55 is the actuarial equivalent of the age 55 early retirement benefit. In the event that a named executive officer is terminated without “cause” or terminates employment for “good reason,” as those terms are defined in Devon’s employment agreements with the named executive officers, then the executive will be 100% vested in the accrued SRIP benefit. If a change-in-control event occurs, the executive will be 100% vested and the benefit will be an amount equal to the normal-retirement annuity payable immediately, unreduced for early commencement, in a lump sum. Otherwise, the benefit will be paid monthly, pursuant to the annuity option selected by the executive. Additionally, the SRIP provides that if the executive is