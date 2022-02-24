Other definitive proxy statements – Form DEF 14A

and CEO of the Company, they voluntarily effect a moratorium on soliciting business with the Company and its subsidiaries until such time as Board-approved governance procedures were developed and implemented. Furthermore, Mr. Toby Z. Rice resigned from all director positions of RIG portfolio companies and relinquished his position on the RIG investment committee.

Given Mr. Toby Rice’s position as a beneficiary of the Rice Energy 2016 Irrevocable Trust, a New Hampshire trust for the benefit of the children and descendants of Daniel J. Rice III and his wife, Kathleen L. Peto (the “Rice Trust”), and the Rice Trust’s limited partner interest in RIG, any transactions between a business in which RIG holds an investment interest or any subsidiaries of such business (a “RIG Portfolio Company”), on the one hand, and the Company or any of its subsidiaries, on the other hand, with a value in excess of $120,000 may trigger disclosure obligations as related party transactions under the Company’s Related Person Transaction Policy and applicable SEC regulations.

RIG Governance Policy

Consistent with the requirements of our Related Person Transaction Policy and the Company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, and at the direction of the Corporate Governance Committee, we developed, and the Corporate Governance Committee reviewed and approved, the Governance Policy for the Management of Potential Conflicts of Interest Involving the Rice Investment Group (the “RIG Governance Policy”). The purpose of the RIG Governance Policy is to establish appropriate corporate governance procedures designed to ensure that potential conflicts of interest that may arise from time to time by virtue of the business activities of RIG are properly and timely disclosed to the Corporate Governance Committee and, when appropriate, submitted to the Corporate Governance Committee for review and possible approval.

The RIG Governance Policy describes various circumstances in which potential conflicts of interest may arise from time to time in respect of directors, executive officers, employees, and consultants who are partners in RIG (such persons, “RIG Related Persons”) and establishes specific processes and procedures with which all directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company must comply. The requirements of this policy are intended to be consistent with the requirements of, and to support compliance with, the existing Related Person Transaction Policy and Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.

The RIG Governance Policy implements specific requirements and processes to be followed when we become aware of a potential business relationship proposed to be entered into between us or any of our subsidiaries, on the one hand, and a RIG Portfolio Company, on the other hand. The RIG Governance Policy implements procedures designed to promptly identify potential business transactions with RIG Portfolio Companies for escalation to the Corporate Governance Committee, regardless of the dollar amount involved, and implements a periodic review and certification process designed to support compliance with the policy.

In the event that we become aware of a business transaction involving the Company or its subsidiaries, on the one hand, and a RIG Portfolio Company, on the other hand, that was not pre-approved in accordance with the RIG Governance Policy (whether through the periodic review and certification process or otherwise), the transaction shall be promptly brought to the attention of the Corporate Governance Committee for review and consideration pursuant to Section 5 of the Related Person Transaction Policy irrespective of the dollar amount involved (i.e., even if less than the $120,000 threshold stated in the Related Person Transaction Policy). Consistent with the Related Person Transaction Policy, the Corporate Governance Committee shall consider all relevant facts and circumstances respecting such transaction, and shall evaluate all options available to the Company, including ratification, revision, or termination of such transaction, and shall take such course of action as the Corporate Governance Committee deems appropriate under the circumstances.

The RIG Governance Policy similarly sets forth procedures supporting the review by the Corporate Governance Committee of pre-existing transactions between the Company or its subsidiaries and a potential new RIG Portfolio Company in which RIG may be seeking to make an investment.

The policy prohibits Mr. Toby Z. Rice from serving (i) on the RIG investment committee and (ii) as a member of the board of directors/board of managers of any RIG Portfolio Company, in each case until such time as he ceases to serve as an executive officer of the Company.