Other definitive proxy statements – Form DEF 14A

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. )
Letter from Our CEO
|
|
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
You are invited to join us at the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, which will be held on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 8 a.m. Eastern Time. Our 2022 Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only meeting format by live webcast.
2021 was a pivotal year in EQT’s continuing transformation. As a result, we are on a trajectory that enables us to benefit in a differentiated manner from, and support, the growing importance of natural gas in today’s energy ecosystem. In short, the value opportunity for EQT has never been stronger.
|
|
|
|
We solidified our foundation for long-term value creation.
■
Further improved our balance sheet and anticipate being upgraded to investment grade in 2022.
■
Generated significant free cash flow in 2021 and positioned to further increase free cash flow in 2022 and beyond.
■
Implemented our updated hedging strategy to capture rising gas prices, while still providing downside protection.
■
Announced a comprehensive shareholder return program, which includes a $1 billion share repurchase program and an annual cash dividend of $0.50 per share ($0.125 quarterly).
We successfully completed the acquisition and integration of Alta Resources.
■
Added over 250 core net locations and more than 600 total net Lower Marcellus locations across 300,000 net acres.
■
Operations teams are driving improvements and have decreased drilling costs 15% on the first wells we took over, despite inflationary pressures.
■
Recent transactions imply a value of Alta Resources of more than double what we paid only six months ago.
We announced our plans to achieve ambitious net zero targets.
■
Committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions from our existing production segment operations on a Scope 1 and Scope 2 basis by or before 2025.
■
Pledged to reduce our Scope 1 methane emissions intensity to below 0.02% (representing an approximately 65% reduction compared to 2018 levels) by or before 2025.
■
Launched a program with a goal of eliminating all natural gas-powered pneumatic devices from our operations by the end of 2022.
We have evolved EQT into a differentiated, long-term natural gas investment opportunity, one with a near investment grade balance sheet and the longest runway of high-quality, contiguous inventory of any operator in any natural gas play.
In addition to the achievements above, EQT inserted itself into the global conversation about the critical role natural gas plays in arresting climate change and supporting global energy equality. The benefits of affordable, reliable, clean natural gas are being recognized both domestically and internationally. We look forward to continuing our role as an industry leader and championing natural gas as the biggest green initiative on the planet.
All these steps were taken with our stakeholders in mind, and we have high ambition to continue the successes that we accomplished in 2021. Your vote is important. We urge you to read the accompanying Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement carefully and vote in accordance with the Board of Directors’ recommendations on all proposals. I would like to thank you personally for your continued confidence in our company.
Toby Z. Rice
President and Chief Executive Officer
February 24, 2022
2022 Notice of Annual Meeting
You are cordially invited to virtually attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of EQT Corporation.
|
|
|
|
Time and Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Place
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
Virtual meeting via live webcast, accessible at:
https://meetnow.global/MPDGKGT
|
|
|
If you owned common stock of EQT Corporation at the close of business on Friday, February 4, 2022, the record date, you may vote at this meeting
|
At the meeting, we plan to ask you to:
|
|
Items of Business
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Elect the 11 directors nominated by the Board of Directors to serve for a one-year term
|
|
|
|
|
|
■
Lydia I. Beebe
|
|
|
■
Frank C. Hu
|
|
|
■
James T. McManus II
|
|
|
■
Toby Z. Rice
|
|
|
|
|
|
■
Lee M. Canaan
|
|
|
■
Dr. Kathryn J. Jackson
|
|
|
■
Anita M. Powers
|
|
|
■
Hallie A. Vanderhider
|
|
|
|
|
|
■
Janet L. Carrig
|
|
|
■
John F. McCartney
|
|
|
■
Daniel J. Rice IV
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Approve a non-binding resolution regarding the compensation of our named executive officers for 2021 (say-on-pay)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Approve a proposed amendment to the Company’s 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “2020 LTIP”) to increase the number of authorized shares under the 2020 LTIP
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Ratify the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for 2022
|
The 2022 Annual Meeting will be a virtual meeting of shareholders, conducted exclusively by live webcast. You will be able to virtually attend and participate in the 2022 Annual Meeting, vote your shares electronically, and submit your questions during the meeting by visiting the website address listed above at the meeting date and time described in the accompanying proxy statement. Please see the instructions in the “Questions and Answers About the 2022 Annual Meeting” section below, which provides additional information on how to participate in our virtual annual meeting.
We urge each shareholder to promptly sign and return the enclosed proxy card or to use telephone or Internet voting.
|
|
|
|
|
On behalf of the Board of Directors,
William E. Jordan
Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary
|
February 24, 2022
|
|
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials
for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on April 20, 2022
|
|
|
Our proxy statement is attached. Financial and
other information concerning EQT Corporation is contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for
the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”).
|
|
|
|
|
|
This proxy statement, the 2021 Annual Report, and a proxy card are available
free of charge at www.edocumentview.com/EQT.
|
Proxy Statement
Important Notice Regarding the Availability of Proxy Materials for the Annual Meeting of Shareholders to Be Held on April 20, 2022
We have elected to furnish our proxy statement and the 2021 Annual Report to certain of our shareholders over the Internet pursuant to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) rules, which allows us to reduce costs associated with the 2022 Annual Meeting.
Beginning on March 2, 2022, we will mail to certain of our shareholders a Notice of Internet Availability of proxy materials containing instructions regarding how to access our proxy statement and 2021 Annual Report online (the “eProxy Notice”). The eProxy Notice contains instructions regarding how you can elect to receive printed copies of the proxy statement and the 2021 Annual Report. All other shareholders will receive printed copies of the proxy statement and the 2021 Annual Report, which will be mailed to such shareholders on or about March 2, 2022.
Cautionary Statements
This proxy statement contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Statements that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts are forward-looking and are usually identified by the use of words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “approximate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” and other words of similar meaning. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, forward-looking statements contained in this proxy statement include the matters discussed regarding the expectation of performance under compensation plans, anticipated financial and operational performance of EQT Corporation and its subsidiaries (the “Company”), and reserves estimates. The forward-looking statements contained in this proxy statement involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from projected results. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on current expectations and assumptions about future events, taking into account all information currently known by the Company. While the Company considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the Company’s control and which include, but are not limited to, volatility of commodity prices; the costs and results of drilling and operations; uncertainties about estimates of reserves, identification of drilling locations, and the ability to add proved reserves in the future; the assumptions underlying production forecasts; the quality of technical data; the Company’s ability to appropriately allocate capital and other resources among its strategic opportunities; access to and cost of capital; the Company’s hedging and other financial contracts; inherent hazards and risks normally incidental to drilling for, producing, transporting, and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil; cyber security risks; availability and cost of drilling rigs, completion services, equipment, supplies, personnel, oilfield services and water required to execute the Company’s exploration and development plans, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; risks associated with operating primarily in the Appalachian Basin and obtaining a substantial amount of the Company’s midstream services from Equitrans Midstream Corporation; the ability to obtain environmental and other permits and the timing thereof; government regulation or action, including regulations pertaining to methane and other greenhouse gas emissions; negative public perception of the fossil fuels industry; increased consumer demand for alternatives to natural gas; environmental and weather risks, including the possible impacts of climate change; and disruptions to the Company’s business due to acquisitions and other strategic transactions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described under Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and in other documents the Company files from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and except as required by law, the Company does not intend to correct or update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
2022 Proxy Statement Summary
This summary highlights information about EQT Corporation (“EQT,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) and the upcoming 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2022 Annual Meeting”). As it is only a summary, please review the complete proxy statement and EQT’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the “2021 Annual Report”) before you vote. The proxy statement and the 2021 Annual Report will be first mailed or released to shareholders on or about March 2, 2022.
2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
|
|
|
|
Time and Date
|
|
|
|
|
|
Place
|
|
|
|
|
|
Record Date
|
|
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|
|
|
Virtual meeting via live webcast, accessible at:
https://meetnow.global/MPDGKGT
|
|
|
If you owned common stock of EQT Corporation at the close of business on Friday, February 4, 2022, the record date, you may vote at this meeting
|
|
|
|
|
|
Admission
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
■
You are entitled to virtually attend and vote during the 2022 Annual Meeting if you were an EQT shareholder as of the close of business on the record date or if you hold a valid proxy for the 2022 Annual Meeting.
■
To participate in the virtual-only annual meeting as a shareholder, you must visit the website address listed above and enter a valid control number for the meeting.
■
Your control number can be found on the proxy card, notice, or e-mail distributed to you.
|
|
|
■
If your shares are held by a broker, bank, or other holder of record in “street name,” you must register in advance to participate in the 2022 Annual Meeting as an authenticated shareholder.
■
Anyone may enter the virtual annual meeting website as a “guest” and no control number will be required; however, only authenticated shareholders may submit their votes or questions during the virtual annual meeting.
|
Voting Matters and Board Recommendations
|
|
Agenda Item
|
|
|Board Voting
Recommendation
|
|
|
See Page
|
|
|
1
Election of 11 directors, each for a one-year term expiring at the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR EACH
DIRECTOR
|
|
|
|
|12
|
|
|
|
2
Approval of a non-binding resolution regarding the compensation of EQT’s named executive officers for 2021 (Say-on-Pay)
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
|
|
|38
|
|
|
|
3
Approval of a proposed amendment to the Company’s 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “2020 LTIP”) to increase the number of authorized shares under the 2020 LTIP
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
|
|
|77
|
|
|
|
4
Ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as EQT’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR
|
|
|
|
|90
|
|
How to Vote
SHAREHOLDERS OF RECORD
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
BY TELEPHONE
|
|
|
BY INTERNET
|
|
|
BY MAIL
|
|
|
BY MOBILE DEVICE
|
|
|
VIRTUALLY
|
|
|
Call toll-free
1-800-652-VOTE
(1-800-652-8683)
in the USA, US
territories, or Canada
|
|
|
Visit 24/7
www.investorvote.com/EQT
|
|
|
Complete, date,
and sign your proxy
card and send by
mail in the enclosed
postage-paid
envelope
|
|
|
Scan the QR code
|
|
|
Virtually attend the
annual meeting as an
authenticated
shareholder and cast
your ballot online
during the virtual
meeting
|
■
Have your proxy card or notice with your control number available and follow the instructions
■
The deadline to vote by phone is 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on April 19, 2022
■
If you vote by telephone or electronically, you do not need to return a proxy card
|
|
|
2022 Proxy Statement Summary
BENEFICIAL OWNERS
If you are a beneficial owner and your shares are held by a bank, broker, or other nominee, you should follow the instructions provided to you by that firm. Although most banks and brokers now offer voting by mail, telephone, and on the Internet, availability and specific procedures will depend on their voting arrangements.
Director Nominees
Our Board of Directors (the “Board”) is pleased to nominate the director candidates below. All director nominees have stated they are willing to serve if elected.
|
Name and Principal Occupation
|
|
|
Age
|
|
|
Director
Since
|
|
|
Ind.
|
|
|
Other Current
Public Company
Boards
|
|
|
Committee Membership
|
|
|
A
|
|
|
CG
|
|
|
MDC
|
|
|
PPCR
|
|
|
|
|
LYDIA I. BEEBE
Principal, LIBB Advisors LLC;
former Corporate Secretary and
Chief Governance Officer, Chevron
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LEE M. CANAAN
Founder and Portfolio Manager,
Braeburn Capital Partners, LLC
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JANET L. CARRIG
Former Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, ConocoPhillips
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FRANK C. HU
Former Investment Analyst and Vice President, Capital World Investors
|
|
|
60
|
|
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DR. KATHRYN J. JACKSON
Former Director of Energy and
Technology Consulting, KeySource, Inc.
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JOHN F. MCCARTNEY
Chair Member, Quantuck Advisors LLP
|
|
|
69
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JAMES T. MCMANUS II
Former Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and
President, Energen Corporation
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANITA M. POWERS
Former Executive Vice President of Worldwide Exploration, Occidental Oil and Gas Corporation
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
2018
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DANIEL J. RICE IV
Former Chief Executive Officer, Rice Energy Inc.
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
2017
|
|
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOBY Z. RICE
President and Chief Executive Officer, EQT
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
HALLIE A. VANDERHIDER
Managing Director, SFC Energy Management LP
|
|
|
64
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
Chair
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Committee
Member
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent Chair of
the Board
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee
Financial Expert
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Independent
Director
|
|
|
A
|
|
|Audit
|
|
|
|
CG
|
|
|
Corporate Governance
|
|
|
|
MDC
|
|
|
Management Development
and Compensation
|
|
|
|
PPCR
|
|
|
Public Policy and Corporate
Responsibility
|
|
|
2022 Proxy Statement Summary
Snapshot of Director Nominees
Our director nominees are highly qualified and, as a group, embody an effective and robust mix of skills and experience. Our Board benefits from racial and ethnic diversity as well as substantial gender diversity, including with respect to key Board leadership roles. Please refer to the “Consideration of Diversity” section below for further discussion.
|
|
EQT CORPORATION 2022 PROXY STATEMENT | 3
|
2022 Proxy Statement Summary
Governance Highlights
Corporate Governance Practices
|
Board Practices
|
|
|
Shareholder-Friendly
Governance Provisions
|
|
|
Other Best Practices
|
|
Independent Board Chair
Each director attended 75% or more of the total number of meetings of the Board and his or her respective committees during 2021
Regular, frequent meetings of independent directors in executive session without EQT management present
Annual review by the Board of EQT’s major risks
Corporate Governance Guidelines limit the number of other public company boards on which directors may serve (see “Corporate Governance and Board Matters―Director Time Commitment Considerations” below)
|
|
|
All directors stand for election annually
Majority voting standard for uncontested director elections
Extensive and regular shareholder engagement and support
Shareholder right to convene special meetings at a 25% threshold
Shareholders may remove directors from office outside of the annual meeting process
Proxy access right
|
|
|
“Double trigger” payout rights under long-term incentive awards, meaning that such awards do not automatically accelerate upon a change of control if assumed by an acquiror
Meaningful equity ownership guidelines for executive officers and non-employee directors
Hedging and pledging of EQT securities by executive officers and directors is prohibited
Compensation recoupment “clawback” policy applicable to all current and former executive officers
|
|
|
2022 Proxy Statement Summary
Environmental, Social, and Governance Highlights
EQT is committed to the responsible development of its world-class asset base in the core of the Appalachian Basin with a focus on conducting safe operations, protecting our environment, creating jobs, and improving our local and national economy. We recognize climate change as the preeminent sustainability issue affecting all industries. As such, our Board and management are committed to understanding and proactively responding to the risks and opportunities posed by climate change.
|
Environmental
|
|
|
Social
|
|
|
Governance
|
|
Announced the following emissions reduction targets:(1)
■
Achieve “net zero” Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by or before 2025
■
Reduce Scope 1 greenhouse gas emissions intensity by approximately 70% compared to 2018 levels by or before 2025
■
Reduce Scope 1 methane emissions intensity by approximately 65% compared to 2018 levels by or before 2025
Obtained responsibly sourced gas (RSG) certification for natural gas produced from approximately 200 well pads,(2) representing approximately 4.5% of all natural gas produced in the United States
Goal to eliminate all natural gas-powered pneumatic devices from our operations by the end of 2022, significantly reducing our greenhouse gas emissions
Joined the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership 2.0(3)
|
|
|
Paid $731 million in royalties to local landowners in 2021, representing a 106% increase compared to 2020
EQT employees volunteered 6,981 hours in our local communities in 2021
Corporate giving, sponsorships, and road and infrastructure investments in local communities totaled more than $28 million in 2021
Over $3 million in grants and contributions provided by EQT Foundation in 2021
Spent over $70 million with 47 minority-owned suppliers during 2021
Continued our focus on improving the safety of our employees and contractors
Consistent with our core values, we strive to create an environment that is diverse and inclusive
EQT was named a National Top Workplace for 2021
|
|
|
Board focus on active oversight of ESG matters:
■
ESG oversight is embedded in Board committee charters
■
Board regularly receives reports from management regarding ESG matters
Management-level ESG committee devoted to ESG improvement (composed of senior executive leaders and meets biweekly)
Developed a digital framework for measuring, projecting, and analyzing our emissions data, positioning us to capture opportunities to enhance our ESG performance
ESG-related performance metrics are included in both our annual and long-term incentive programs aligning executive compensation opportunity with successful achievement of our environmental and safety goals
|
(1)
Emissions targets are for the Company’s production segment, as contemplated under the EPA’s reporting framework for petroleum and natural gas companies, and are based on assets owned by the Company as of June 30, 2021.
(2)
Certifications were obtained under both the EO100™ Standard for Responsible Energy Development, which focuses on environmental, social and governance performance, and the MiQ methane standard.
(3)
A Climate and Clean Air Coalition initiative led by the UN Environment Programme, in partnership with the European Commission, the UK Government, the Environmental Defense Fund and other leading oil and gas companies.
|
|
|
2022 Proxy Statement Summary
Environmental, Social, and Governance Reporting
We expect to publish our 2021 ESG Report in mid-2022. Our current ESG Report for calendar year 2020 provides additional discussion of ESG matters that are important to us, including why ESG matters to us and what we are doing to continually improve our ESG performance.
|
|
|
|
|
You can find our ESG Reports by visiting esg.eqt.com.
|
Human Capital and Diversity
Our employees are our most important asset. We genuinely value each member of our workforce and his or her contributions to our mission to become the operator of choice for all stakeholders. Our values―Trust, Teamwork, Heart, and Evolution―are at the core of everything we do. They serve as our guide when it comes to our actions, behaviors, and decisions in the workplace. Through leveraging both employee input and the leadership of our management team, we offer a work experience that is focused on safety, employee career development, health and benefits, and building strong relationships in the communities where our employees live and work. Consistent with our core values, EQT strives to create and maintain an environment that is diverse and inclusive.
Our workforce is the catalyst for producing peer-leading results. Where possible, we offer our employees the benefits of remote work arrangements, with approximately 70% of our permanent employees working remotely. Our cloud-based, digital work environment enables a modern, innovative, collaborative, and digitally enabled work environment, which we use to, among other things, enhance our shared culture by engaging directly with our employees by sharing company updates and personal accomplishments. We also leverage this platform to solicit suggestions and comments from all employees. We believe that this helps promote real-time feedback and a greater degree of employee engagement, laying the technological foundation for the success of our remote workforce. EQT was named a National Top Workplace for 2021 based on our level of employee engagement.(1)
We understand that providing employees with the resources and support they need to live a physically, mentally, and financially healthy life is critical for sustaining a workplace of choice. We offer benefits that include subsidized health insurance, a company contribution and company match on 401(k) retirement savings, an employee stock purchase plan, paid maternity and paternity leave, flexible work arrangements, volunteer time off, and a company match on employee donations to qualified non-profits. We also offer our employees the flexibility to elect to work a “9/80” work schedule under which, during the standard 80-hour pay period, an employee works eight 9-hour days and one 8-hour day (Friday), with a tenth day off (alternative Friday).
In 2022, we continued our “equity-for-all” program by granting equity awards to all permanent employees. With the equity-for-all program, all permanent employees become owners of our Company and have the opportunity to share directly in our financial success. Equity-for-all grants are in addition to, and not in lieu of, the existing compensation opportunities for these employees.
(1)
Employee engagement was measured through an employee engagement survey by Energage, LLC. EQT’s engagement percentage exceeded the average engagement score for all Top Workplaces by approximately 9%.
|
|
2022 Proxy Statement Summary
Shareholder Engagement
|
|
Our executive and investor relations team is highly active and accessible to shareholders. The team welcomes interactions and feedback. During 2021, our team had over 750 interactions with shareholders (with CEO/CFO participation in >50% of meetings and director participation as appropriate), including meetings with over 200 individual firms covering 45%(1) of our shareholder base. Additionally, the team participated in 14 energy conferences, four energy industry forums or smaller NDRs, and daily/weekly investor relations facilitated meetings.
|
|
|
During 2021, our shareholder engagement program addressed numerous topics that were of interest to our shareholders, including M&A and Consolidation (including our 2021 Alta Resources acquisition), importance of investment grade metrics/ratings and timing, net zero targets and ESG strategy, shareholder returns framework, hedging philosophy, role of natural gas in the energy transition, and natural gas macro environment and key drivers.
|
|
|
|
(1)
As of September 30, 2021.
|
|
Shareholder Say-on-Pay Approval at the 2021 Annual Meeting
|
|
|
98.3%
Shareholder Say-on-Pay Approval
|
|
|
|
2022 Proxy Statement Summary
EQT Business Highlights
In 2021, we continued to execute on our strategy to make EQT the operator of choice for all stakeholders. We further improved our balance sheet, successfully completed the acquisition and integration of Alta Resources, announced ambitious net zero targets, and implemented a comprehensive shareholder return program, consisting of a quarterly cash dividend and authorization to repurchase up to $1 billion of our stock.
Our capital allocation plan is focused on reducing our debt and leverage, while also returning capital to our shareholders through a combination of dividends and our share repurchase program. We are focused on achieving and maintaining investment grade credit metrics as well as regaining our investment grade credit rating in the near term, which will allow us to capture a lower cost of capital and further enhance shareholder returns.
We believe our modern, digitally enabled operating model, contractually declining gathering rates, improved capital efficiency, and deep core long-lateral inventory will allow us to generate significant free cash flow in 2022 and beyond and position us to play a leading role in helping to address climate change and support global energy equality.
|
Financial
|
|
|
Operational
|
|
|
Strategic
|
|
Achieved 2021 sales volumes of 1,858 Bcfe(1), or average daily sales volumes of 5.1 Bcfe per day, and an average realized price of $2.50 per Mcfe(2)
Strengthened our balance sheet and financial positioning
Received credit ratings upgrades from S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch
Extended the term of our credit facility, and reduced outstanding letters of credit under our credit facility by $351 million
|
|
|
Planned over 80% combo-development through 2026
Realized meaningful reduction of gathering and transmission expense on per Mcfe basis of $0.05 and $0.06, respectively, during 2021 compared to 2020
Obtained Equitable Origin and MiQ Certifications for a majority of our natural gas(3)
Significant progress toward our goal of eliminating all natural gas-powered pneumatics from our operations by the end of 2022
|
|
|
Strengthened our core acreage position through the acquisition of significant, strategic Appalachian Basin assets from Alta Resources for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.9 billion
Increased 2021 total proved reserves by 5.2 Tcfe(4), an increase of 26% compared to 2020
Launched $1 billion share repurchase program through year-end 2023
Reinstituted regular quarterly cash dividend in the first quarter of 2022
|
(1)
“Bcfe” means billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents, with one barrel of natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) and crude oil being equivalent to 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas.
(2)
“Mcfe” means thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalents, with one barrel of NGLs and crude oil being equivalent to 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas.
(3)
Equitable Origin is a non-profit organization that was founded with a vision to create a market-based mechanism to recognize and reward responsible energy producers and to empower energy purchasers through independent, site-level certification. MiQ is an independent, not-for-profit partnership between the Rocky Mountain Institute and SYSTEMIQ aiming to facilitate a rapid reduction in methane emissions from the natural gas sector through the certification of methane emissions performance of natural gas at an asset level.
(4)
“Tcfe” means trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents, with one barrel of NGLs and crude oil being equivalent to 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas.
The above information is described more fully in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report, which we filed with the SEC on February 10, 2022.
|
|
2022 Proxy Statement Summary
Executive Compensation Highlights
Compensation Philosophy
EQT firmly believes in pay for performance. Our executive compensation programs are designed to incentivize the implementation of our corporate strategy. All executive compensation programs continue to be tied to our financial performance, support our commitment to good compensation governance, and provide market-based opportunities to attract, retain, and motivate our executives in an intensely competitive market for qualified talent.
Key drivers of our executive compensation program
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Link compensation to EQT’s mission, vision, values, and culture
|
|
|
Focus executive officer performance on the achievement of objective metrics that are directly aligned with successful implementation of the Company’s strategy
|
|
|
Drive a commitment by executive officers to perform, as evidenced by the significant portion of executive compensation that is variable and “at-risk”
|
|
|
Further align executive management’s incentives with those of our shareholders
|
|
|
Correlate with informed industry benchmarking
|
(1)
Represents the average of the percentages of salary, annual incentive, and equity award for 2021 for each of our NEOs, other than Mr. Rice, based on the amounts shown in each of the salary, stock awards, and non-equity incentive plan compensation columns in the Summary Compensation Table below.
For a further discussion of the alignment of the named executive officers’ (“NEOs”) compensation with EQT’s performance and the Management Development and Compensation Committee’s philosophy on executive compensation, see “Compensation Philosophy” below under the section entitled “Compensation Discussion and Analysis.”
|
|
|
2022 Proxy Statement Summary
2021 Compensation Highlights
|
|2021 Incentive Performance Share Unit (“PSU”) Program
(Long-Term, Performance-Based Equity Award)
|
|
|
Our 2021 Incentive PSU Program measures performance against a mix of absolute and relative total shareholder return goals
|
|
|
■
Payout under the 2021 Incentive PSU Program is conditioned on the Company’s performance measured against a matrix of absolute and relative total shareholder return performance goals over a three-year performance period, commencing January 1, 2021
■
The long-term PSU grants directly link NEO long-term incentive compensation opportunity with (i) achieving strong absolute shareholder returns and (ii) outperforming our peers
■
The Management Development and Compensation Committee designed the program consistent with observed market trends, based on input from the Committee’s independent compensation consultant, and investor feedback within the industry
■
Payout is capped at 2.0x to limit maximum possible plan payouts and mitigate compensation-related risk
|
|
|
2021 Short-Term Incentive Program
|
|
|
75% of payout determined based on achieving key financial and operational performance goals
|
|
|
■
Financial and operational performance measures for our 2021 STIP were:(1)
✓
free cash flow per share
✓
recycle ratio
✓
adjusted well cost per foot
✓
adjusted gross general and administrative (“G&A”) expense per Mcfe
■
The Committee selected these financial and operational performance measures as it believes these metrics represent key performance goals that drive shareholder value
|
|
|
25% of payout determined based on achieving key environmental, health and safety goals, including GHG intensity reduction
|
|
|
■
Environmental, health, and safety (“EHS”) performance measures for our 2021 STIP were:
✓
greenhouse gas (“GHG”) intensity reduction
✓
safety intensity improvement
✓
employee days away restricted time (“DART”)
■
The Committee selected these metrics to directly align executive compensation opportunities with achievement of key safety and environmental goals during 2021, including GHG intensity reduction, which is an important element of the Company’s ESG strategy
■
The Committee introduced GHG intensity reduction as an annual incentive plan performance measure for 2021 to highlight the significance of this metric, linking 10% of each NEO’s annual incentive compensation opportunity to the Company’s achievement of GHG intensity reduction goals
|
|
|
2022 Proxy Statement Summary
|
|
Other 2021 Compensation Considerations
|
|
|
Equity for all
|
|
|
■
Consistent with our corporate values of Trust, Teamwork, Heart, and Evolution, in January 2021, the Company introduced “equity for all,” under which every permanent employee of the Company who was not previously eligible to receive equity as part of his or her total compensation received a long-term equity incentive grant in the form of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) having a grant date fair value of $5,000
■
The Committee adopted this “equity for all” compensation program to promote internal pay equity and recognize the contributions of all employees, whose efforts drive our success as an organization
■
The Committee and management believe that the “equity for all” program enhances our shared culture of success and further links shareholder value creation with our entire workforce
|
(1)
See Appendix A to this proxy statement for the definition of, and additional information about, these non-GAAP performance measures.
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
Proposal 1―Election of Directors
Our directors are elected annually for one-year terms. Notwithstanding the expiration date of his or her term, each director holds office until his or her successor is elected and qualified; provided, however, that each director has agreed to resign the day following the annual meeting date immediately following his or her 74th birthday, as required by our Corporate Governance Guidelines.
Our current Board consists of 12 members. The current terms of all 12 directors expire at the 2022 Annual Meeting, and 11 of such directors have been nominated to stand for reelection at the 2022 Annual Meeting. As of the 2022 Annual Meeting, the size of the Board will be reduced from 12 members to 11, as Dr. Philip G. Behrman is not standing for reelection at the 2022 Annual Meeting. We acknowledge and thank Dr. Behrman for his service on the Board for nearly 14 years. Under EQT’s Restated Articles of Incorporation, as amended, and Amended and Restated Bylaws (the “Bylaws”), we may have a minimum of five and a maximum of 15 directors. By majority vote, the Board may set the number of directors within this range at any time. Each of EQT’s director nominees (other than Messrs. Daniel J. Rice IV and Toby Z. Rice) is independent under the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) listing standards.
The persons named as proxies will vote for each of the nominees named, unless you vote against or abstain from voting for or against one or more of them. The 11 director nominees have agreed to serve if elected, and the Board has no reason to believe that any director nominee will be unavailable to serve. In the event that a director nominee is unable or declines to serve on the Board at the time of the 2022 Annual Meeting, then the persons named as proxies intend to vote for a substitute director nominee proposed by the Board, unless the Board decides to reduce the number of directors. Each director nominee must be elected by a majority of the votes cast “for,” and votes may not be cumulated.
In addition, under our Bylaws, each director nominee has submitted an irrevocable conditional resignation to be effective if he or she receives a greater number of votes “against” than votes “for” in an uncontested election. If this occurs, the Board will decide whether to accept the tendered resignation no later than 90 days after certification of the votes. The Board’s determination will be made without the participation of any director nominee whose resignation is under consideration with respect to the election. The Board’s explanation of its decision will be promptly disclosed in a Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR each of the following nominees for the Board of Directors, to serve for a one-year term expiring in 2023.
|
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
Director Nominees
|
|
INDEPENDENT BOARD CHAIR
COMMITTEES
■
Corporate
Governance
■
Management Development and Compensation
|
|
|
Lydia I. Beebe
|
|
|
Age 69
Independent Director since July 2019
|
|
|
SUMMARY
■
Principal of LIBB Advisors LLC, a corporate governance consulting firm (2018 to present)
■
Former director of Kansas City Southern (“KCS”) (2017 to 2021); currently serves as director of the KCS voting trust following the acquisition of KCS by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited
■
Former Senior Of Counsel, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati P.C. (2015 to 2017)
■
Former Corporate Secretary and Chief Governance Officer, Chevron Corporation (1995 to 2015)
■
Former Co-Director of Stanford Institutional Investors’ Forum (2015 to 2018)
OTHER PUBLIC COMPANY BOARDS
■
Aemetis, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMTX), an industrial biotechnology company (2016 to present)
|
|
|
|
QUALIFICATIONS
Having served 20 years in the role of Corporate Secretary and Chief Governance Officer of Chevron Corporation, the Board values Ms. Beebe’s extensive corporate governance and legal experience, as well as her significant energy industry experience. Ms. Beebe also brings expertise in the areas of finance, tax and audit, logistics, efficiency, and strategy, as well as experience serving on other public company boards.
|
|
|
COMMITTEES
■
Audit
■
Corporate Governance
|
|
|
Lee M. Canaan
|
|
|
Age 65
Independent Director since July 2019
|
|
|
SUMMARY
■
Founder and Portfolio Manager, Braeburn Capital Partners, LLC, a private investment management firm (2003 to present)
■
Member of the Board of Aethon Energy, LLC, a privately held exploration and production company (2018 to present)
OTHER PUBLIC COMPANY BOARDS
■
PHX Minerals Inc. (formerly Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc.) (NYSE: PHX), a non-operated oil and gas minerals holding company (2015 to present)
■
ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: ROCAU), a special purpose acquisition company (2021 to present)
|
|
|
|
QUALIFICATIONS
Ms. Canaan’s energy expertise and extensive experience in capital markets, financial analysis, mergers and acquisitions, strategic and business turnarounds, as well as her current and prior public-company board experience, provide significant value and perspectives to the Board.
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
|
|
COMMITTEES
■
Corporate Governance
■
Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility
|
|
|
Janet L. Carrig
|
|
|
Age 64
Independent Director since July 2019
|
|
|
SUMMARY
■
Former Senior Vice President, Legal, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) (2007 to 2018) and Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, ConocoPhillips (2006 to 2007)
■
Former Partner, Zelle, Hofmann, Voelbel, Mason & Gette P.C. (Law Firm) (2004 to 2006)
■
Former Senior Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer and Chief Compliance Officer, Kmart Corporation (2003 to 2004) and Executive Vice President Corporate Development, General Counsel and Secretary, Kellogg Company (1999 to 2003)
■
Trustee of Columbia Funds Series Trust I and Columbia Funds Variable Insurance Trust and predecessors (1996 to present)
OTHER PUBLIC COMPANY BOARDS
■
Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL), an independent exploration and production company with an oil focused asset base in the Williston Basin (September 2020 to present)
|
|
|
|
QUALIFICATIONS
Ms. Carrig brings to the Board extensive executive leadership experience, substantial legal, regulatory, and governance expertise, and a strong exploration and production (“E&P”) industry background. Having served over a decade as general counsel of ConocoPhillips, Ms. Carrig’s corporate and legal career and her prior E&P industry experience enable her to provide Board leadership in legal affairs and corporate governance.
|
|
|
COMMITTEES
■
Audit
■
Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility
|
|
|
Frank C. Hu
|
|
|
Age 60
Independent Director since October 2021
|
|
|
SUMMARY
■
Former Investment Analyst and Vice President, Capital World Investors, an investment group in the Capital Group Companies, Inc. (2003 to 2017)
■
Former Manager of Project Finance, Corporate Treasury, Unocal Corporation (2002 to 2003)
■
Former Global Energy Practice Consultant, McKinsey & Company (2000 to 2002)
|
|
|
|
QUALIFICATIONS
The Board values Mr. Hu’s robust experience in the finance and oil and gas industry. His combined strengths of executive leadership and experience managing downstream and business development segments, together with his strong oil and gas investment background, bring valuable perspectives and experience to the Board.
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
|
|
COMMITTEES
■
Management Development and Compensation
■
Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility
|
|
|
Dr. Kathryn J. Jackson
|
|
|
Age 64
Independent Director since July 2019
|
|
|
SUMMARY
■
Former Director of Energy and Technology Consulting, KeySource, Inc. (2015 to 2021)
■
Former Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, RTI International Metals (acquired by Alcoa Corporation) (2014 to 2015) and Chief Technology Officer and Senior Vice President of Research and Technology, Westinghouse Electric Company, LLC (2009 to 2014)
■
Former Director of Rice Energy, Inc. (April 2017 until its acquisition by EQT in November 2017)
OTHER PUBLIC COMPANY BOARDS
■
Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG), a renewable natural gas company (October 2021 to present)
■
Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ), a global provider of uranium fuel (2017 to present)
■
Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR), a fully integrated energy company (2014 to present)
|
|
|
|
QUALIFICATIONS
The Board values Dr. Jackson’s expertise in regulatory, legislative, and public policy issues. Her innovation, technology, and engineering skills, in addition to her experience with generation facilities and large energy trading and utility operations, are highly beneficial to the Board. Dr. Jackson has extensive experience serving on a number of public company boards.
|
|
|
COMMITTEES
■
Corporate Governance
■
Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility
|
|
|
John F. McCartney
|
|
|
Age 69
Independent Director since July 2019
|
|
|
SUMMARY
■
Chair Member, Quantuck Advisors LLP (1998 to present)
■
Non-executive Chairman of the Board of Huron Consulting Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HURN), a management consulting firm (2010 to present)
■
Former Director of Rice Energy, Inc. (2015 until its acquisition by EQT in November 2017)
OTHER PUBLIC COMPANY BOARDS
■
Datatec Limited (JSE: DTC), an international ICT solutions and services company (2007 to present)
■
Huron Consulting Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HURN) (2004 to present)
|
|
|
|
QUALIFICATIONS
The Board values the extensive experience Mr. McCartney brings to the Board. Having served as chairman and vice chairman of the boards of numerous public and private companies, his demonstrated ability to oversee every aspect of a public company, and his deep governance and accounting experience, are invaluable to the Company.
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
|
|
COMMITTEES
■
Corporate Governance
■
Management Development and Compensation
|
|
|
James T. McManus II
|
|
|
Age 63
Independent Director since July 2019
|
|
|
SUMMARY
■
Former Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President, Energen Corporation (“Energen”), a formerly publicly traded E&P company focused on the Permian Basin that was acquired by Diamondback Energy, Inc. in 2018 (2008 to 2018)
■
Former Chief Executive Officer and President, Energen (2007) and President and Chief Operating Officer, Energen (2006 to 2007)
■
Former President and Chief Operating Officer of Energen’s E&P subsidiary, Energen Resources (1997 through 2006)
|
|
|
|
QUALIFICATIONS
Having served for many years as the CEO of Energen, the Board values Mr. McManus’s strong executive leadership and industry and operations experience, all of which enable him to contribute respected insights and unique perspectives to the Board. Mr. McManus also possesses public company board experience and strong financial and accounting experience.
|
|
|
COMMITTEES
■
Audit
■
Management Development and Compensation
|
|
|
Anita M. Powers
|
|
|
Age 66
Independent Director since November 2018
|
|
|
SUMMARY
■
Former Executive Vice President, Worldwide Exploration, Occidental Oil and Gas Corporation (2007 to 2017)
■
Former Vice President, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (2009 to 2017)
■
Former director of California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC), an oil and natural gas exploration and production company (2017 through November 2020)
OTHER PUBLIC COMPANY BOARDS
■
SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM), an independent exploration and production company (November 2021 to present)
|
|
|
|
QUALIFICATIONS
The Board values Ms. Powers’s extensive operational experience in the oil and gas industry and her significant expertise at optimizing the efficiency of operations to drive returns. As a senior geologist, Ms. Powers brings depth to the Board in areas that are critical to EQT’s business.
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
|
|
COMMITTEES
■
Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility
|
|
|
Daniel J. Rice IV
|
|
|
Age 41
Director since November 2017
|
|
|
SUMMARY
■
Partner, Rice Investment Group (May 2018 to present)
■
Former Chief Executive Officer and Director of Rice Energy Inc. (2013 until its acquisition by EQT in November 2017) and Rice Midstream Management LLC, the general partner of Rice Midstream Partners LP (2014 to November 2017)
■
Former Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Rice Energy Inc. (2008 to 2013) and Chief Operating Officer, Rice Energy Inc. (2012 to 2013)
OTHER PUBLIC COMPANY BOARDS
■
Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE: LFG), a renewable natural gas company (September 2021 to present)
■
Rice Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE: RONI), a special purpose acquisition company (June 2021 to present)
■
Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL), an independent exploration and production company with an oil focused asset base in the Williston Basin (September 2020 to present)
|
|
|
|
QUALIFICATIONS
With over a decade of experience in the natural gas industry coupled with his recent experience as the Chief Executive Officer of Rice Energy Inc., the Board highly values Mr. Rice’s senior leadership insights, as well as his extensive oil and gas industry expertise.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Toby Z. Rice
|
|
|
Age 40
Director since July 2019
|
|
|
SUMMARY
■
President and Chief Executive Officer, EQT (July 2019 to present)
■
Partner, Rice Investment Group (May 2018 to present)
■
Former President and Chief Operating Officer, Rice Energy Inc. (2013 until its acquisition by EQT in November 2017)
■
Co-founder and Former Chief Executive Officer, Rice Energy Inc. (2007 to 2013)
■
Former Director of Rice Energy, Inc. (2013 until its acquisition by EQT in November 2017)
|
|
|
|
QUALIFICATIONS
The Board holds in high esteem Mr. Rice’s experience and strong leadership skills. His considerable operational, technical, cultural, and executive experience in the oil and gas industry, including Mr. Rice’s prior service as an executive and director of Rice Energy Inc., provides the Board with insight into the business and strategic priorities of the Company.
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
|
|
COMMITTEES
■
Audit
■
Management Development and Compensation
|
|
|
Hallie A. Vanderhider
|
|
|
Age 64
Independent Director since July 2019
|
|
|
SUMMARY
■
Managing Director, SFC Energy Management LP (2016 to present)
■
Former Managing Partner, Catalyst Partners LLC (2013 to 2016)
■
Former President and Chief Operating Officer, Black Stone Minerals Company, L.P. (2007 to 2013)
■
Former Director, Noble Midstream GP LLC, the general partner of Noble Midstream Partners LP, a master limited partnership that provides oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services (September 2016 to June 2021)
OTHER PUBLIC COMPANY BOARDS
■
Oil States International (NYSE: OIS), a global provider of manufactured products and services to the oil and natural gas, industrial, and military sectors (July 2019 to present)
|
|
|
|
QUALIFICATIONS
Ms. Vanderhider’s in-depth knowledge of energy finance and her demonstrated management and operational experience, including her prior roles as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Accounting Officer in the oil and gas industry, adds to our Board’s deep bench of experience and knowledge. Ms. Vanderhider also has extensive board experience.
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
Director Time Commitment Considerations
In evaluating nominees to serve on our Board, the Corporate Governance Committee and the Board consider, among other things, potential time constraints on a director nominee’s ability to effectively fulfill his or her duties as a director of EQT, especially with respect to the director nominee’s expected time commitments serving as a director and/or executive of other public companies.
EQT’s Corporate Governance Guidelines (i) prohibit a non-employee director of EQT from serving concurrently on the boards of more than four publicly traded companies (including EQT’s Board) and (ii) prohibit any EQT director who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of a publicly traded company (including EQT) from serving concurrently on the boards of more than two publicly traded companies (including EQT’s Board).
Board Meetings
In 2021, the Board held five regular meetings and 12 special meetings. The independent directors met 11 times in executive session without management present. Each director attended 93% or more of the total number of meetings of the Board and his or her respective committees (for the period that such director served on the Board and/or committee during 2021); overall attendance at such meetings was over 98%. While the Company does not have a formal policy on director attendance at annual meetings, it strongly encourages its directors to attend the annual meeting of the shareholders. All directors attended the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2021 Annual Meeting”), which was held via live webcast in a virtual meeting format.
Board Committees
The Board has four standing Committees, each of which is described below. The responsibilities of each standing committee are set forth in a written charter. Committee charters are reviewed annually by the Corporate Governance Committee and the Board. The Board may form new committees, disband existing committees, and delegate additional responsibilities to a committee.
|
|
|
|
|
All standing Committee charters are available on our website at:
ir.eqt.com/investor-relations/governance
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
|
|
Audit Committee
|
|
|
Meetings Held in 2021: 9
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEMBERS
■
Lee M. Canaan
■
Philip G. Behrman, Ph.D.(1)
■
Frank C. Hu
■
Anita M. Powers
■
Hallie A. Vanderhider
|
|
|
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
The Audit Committee:
■
oversees the accounting and financial reporting processes and related disclosure matters;
■
oversees the audits and integrity of financial statements;
■
oversees the qualifications, independence, and performance of our registered public accountants
■
oversees the qualifications and performance of the internal audit function; and
■
oversees compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, including EQT’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.
For additional information regarding Audit Committee responsibilities, see “Report of the Audit Committee” and “Board’s Role in Risk Oversight” below.
|
|
|
|
INDEPENDENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
Each member of the Audit Committee is:
(i)
independent under our Corporate Governance Guidelines and applicable NYSE listing standards and SEC rules; and
(ii)
financially literate under the applicable NYSE listing standards.
The Board has determined that Mses. Canaan and Vanderhider and Mr. Hu each qualifies as an “audit committee financial expert.” The designation as an audit committee financial expert does not impose upon such designees any duties, obligations, or liabilities that are greater than those of any other member of the Audit Committee and the Board.
|
(1)
Dr. Behrman is not standing for reelection at the 2022 Annual Meeting.
|
|
Corporate Governance Committee
|
|
|
Meetings Held in 2021: 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEMBERS
■
Janet L. Carrig
■
Lydia I. Beebe
■
Lee M. Canaan
■
John F. McCartney
■
James T. McManus II
|
|
|
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
The Corporate Governance Committee:
■
establishes and recommends to the Board the requisite skills and characteristics of individuals qualified to serve as members of the Board;
■
identifies individuals qualified to become Board members and recommends director nominees for each annual meeting of shareholders;
■
develops and recommends to the Board a set of Corporate Governance Guidelines;
■
recommends membership for each committee of the Board, including committee chairs;
■
recommends an appropriate compensation structure for the directors, including administration of equity plans for directors;
■
addresses conflicts of interest, related person transactions, and independence; and
■
makes other recommendations to the Board regarding the governance of EQT.
|
|
|
|
INDEPENDENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
Each member of the Corporate Governance Committee is:
(i)
independent under the Corporate Governance Guidelines and the applicable NYSE listing standards; and
(ii)
a “non-employee director” for purposes of Rule 16b-3 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
|
|Management Development
and Compensation Committee
|
|
|
Meetings Held in 2021: 6
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEMBERS
■
Hallie A. Vanderhider
■
Lydia I. Beebe
■
Kathryn J. Jackson, Ph.D.
■
James T. McManus II
■
Anita M. Powers
|
|
|
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
The Management Development and Compensation Committee (the “Compensation Committee”):
■
reviews and approves the performance and compensation of our executive officers;
■
reviews and approves all compensation plans, including employment and severance agreements for our executive officers;
■
identifies and approves goals and objectives relevant to our CEO’s compensation and annually reviews the CEO’s performance against such goals and objectives;
■
oversees and, where required by law, administers benefit plans, incentive-based compensation plans, and other equity-based plans; and
■
reviews the Company’s succession plan for all executive officers.
|
|
|
|
The Compensation Committee has the sole authority to retain and terminate one or more compensation consultants, independent legal counsel, or other advisors. It may also obtain advice and assistance from internal legal, accounting, human resources, and other advisors. Pursuant to its charter, the Compensation Committee has the power to form and delegate authority to subcommittees and to delegate authority to one or more members of the Compensation Committee or to individuals and committees consisting of employees of the Company, subject to applicable rules and regulations.
INDEPENDENCE AND QUALIFICATIONS
Each member of the Compensation Committee is:
(i)
independent under the Corporate Governance Guidelines and the applicable NYSE listing standards (including the enhanced independence standards for compensation committee members under the NYSE listing standards); and
(ii)
a “non-employee director” for purposes of Rule 16b-3 under the Exchange Act.
|
|
|Public Policy and Corporate
Responsibility Committee
|
|
|
Meetings Held in 2021: 8
|
|
|
|
|
|
MEMBERS
■
Kathryn J. Jackson, Ph.D.
■
Philip G. Behrman, Ph.D.(1)
■
Janet L. Carrig
■
Frank C. Hu
■
John F. McCartney
■
Daniel J. Rice IV
|
|
|
PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES
The Public Policy and Corporate Responsibility Committee reviews and provides guidance and perspective to management and the Board regarding the Company’s approach, programs, policies, and practices relating to matters of public policy, corporate responsibility, and sustainability.
|
(1)
Dr. Behrman is not standing for reelection at the 2022 Annual Meeting.
|
|
EQT CORPORATION 2022 PROXY STATEMENT | 21
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
Board Leadership Structure
We separate the roles of Board Chair and CEO and require that our Board be led by an independent director in the role of Board Chair to aid in the Board’s oversight of management. This policy is embodied in our published Corporate Governance Guidelines. The Board believes there are advantages to having an independent director serve as Board Chair, including facilitating relations between the Board, the CEO, and other senior management, assisting the Board in reaching consensus on particular strategies and policies, fostering robust evaluation processes, and supporting the efficient allocation of oversight responsibilities between the independent directors and management.
Pursuant to the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines, the independent Board Chair has the following general and specific responsibilities:
■
presides at all meetings of the Board and the independent directors and shareholder meetings, including the annual meeting of shareholders;
■
manages the Board to ensure that it operates effectively and encourages active engagement by all the members of the Board;
■
communicates the overall viewpoints and feedback of the Board to the CEO in a manner that respects the confidentiality of individual director viewpoints and feedback, and promotes effective relationships and open communication between individual non-executive directors and the CEO;
■
determines, with the CEO and taking full account of the issues and concerns of all directors, the agenda for meetings of the Board and ensures that there is sufficient time for decision-making by the Board;
■
ensures that members of the Board receive accurate, timely, and clear information, in particular about the Company’s performance, to enable the Board to make sound decisions and provide effective oversight and advice to promote the success of the Company;
■
monitors effective implementation of the Board’s decisions;
■
consults with the Corporate Governance Committee and the CEO to set the annual calendar of topics to be covered at Board meetings, and reviews meeting agendas;
■
provides input to the Compensation Committee in connection with the evaluation of the CEO’s performance;
■
ensures that the performance of each director, the Board, and each of the Board committees is evaluated at least annually;
■
serves as the designated director to speak with major shareholders (when requested) to ensure that the Board develops an understanding of shareholder views and receives, on the Board’s behalf, communications from interested parties;
■
serves an increased role in crisis management, as appropriate; and
■
establishes and maintains a close relationship of trust with the CEO by providing support and advice while respecting executive responsibility and leadership.
The independent Board Chair’s term is one year, but an individual may serve multiple consecutive terms upon recommendation of the Corporate Governance Committee and approval of the Board. Ms. Beebe currently serves as our independent Board Chair, a position she has held since 2020.
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
Board’s Role in Risk Oversight
Enterprise Risk Management
The Company primarily manages enterprise risk through an Enterprise Risk Committee, which is chaired by our General Counsel and includes each of our executive officers, plus an additional representative from the legal department.
The Enterprise Risk Committee meets periodically throughout the year to review, prioritize, and address major risk exposures and to consider new or emerging risks. The results of the risk assessment are reported annually to the Board.
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
Director Nominations
General Process for Director Nominations
The Corporate Governance Committee identifies and recommends to the Board the requisite skills and characteristics of individuals qualified to serve as members of the Board and recommends to the Board the director nominees for each annual meeting of shareholders. The Corporate Governance Committee typically considers new nominees for the Board following the resignation or retirement of a director or to fill a skill or expertise need identified by the Board. The Corporate Governance Committee has historically been open to considering candidates recommended by shareholders, directors, and members of management, and has in the past utilized third party search firms to assist in identifying potential director candidates.
Considering that Mr. Thorington, who previously served as Chair of the Audit Committee, passed away in April 2021, the Corporate Governance Committee and the Board considered the desirability of seeking an additional director with financial expertise, as well as the Board’s desire to diversify the racial and ethnic makeup of the Board, to fill the vacancy on the Board and the Audit Committee. In the context of these discussions, several potential candidates, including Frank C. Hu, were identified to the Corporate Governance Committee by various directors. Mr. Hu was interviewed by all members of the Corporate Governance Committee and certain other directors. The Corporate Governance Committee, in September 2021, unanimously recommended Mr. Hu for appointment to the Board, and the Board appointed Mr. Hu as a director effective October 19, 2021.
Shareholders may recommend individuals as possible director nominees to the Corporate Governance Committee to consider in its normal course. Shareholders should send their recommendations to the Corporate Governance Committee Chair by addressing the recommendation to the Company's Corporate Secretary.
Any shareholder desiring to nominate an individual to serve as a director of the Company must submit the following information to the Corporate Governance Committee Chair, in care of the Corporate Secretary, no earlier than the close of business on the 120th day and no later than the close of business on the 90th day prior to the first anniversary of the preceding year’s annual meeting:
■
The information required by Sections 1.09 and 1.10 of the Company’s Bylaws (a copy of which will be provided to any shareholder upon written request to the Corporate Secretary), including, but not limited to (collectively, the “Requisite Information”):
(i)
the proposing person’s notice;
(ii)
the nominee’s written questionnaire with respect to the background and qualifications of such nominee and the background of any other person or entity on whose behalf the nomination is being made;
(iii)
a written representation and agreement of the nominee in the form provided by the Corporate Secretary; and
(iv)
the nominee’s executed irrevocable conditional resignation letter.
■
The Company may require the shareholder to provide such further information as it may reasonably request.
Additionally, as set forth in Section 1.11 of the Company’s Bylaws, a shareholder, or group of 20 or fewer shareholders, in each case owning an aggregate of at least 3% of the voting power entitled to vote in the election of directors continuously for at least three years as of both the date the notice is received by the Company and the record date for the annual meeting, may nominate and include in EQT’s proxy statement director nominees constituting the greater of (i) two directors and (ii) the largest whole number that does not exceed 20% of the Board, provided that such nominations are submitted in writing and received by EQT’s Corporate Secretary not earlier than the close of business on the 150th day and not later than the close of business on the 120th day prior to the one-year anniversary
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
of the date that the Company mailed its proxy statement for the preceding year’s annual meeting of shareholders and include the following:
■
The information required by Sections 1.09 and 1.10 of the Company’s Bylaws (a copy of which will be provided to any shareholder upon written request to the Corporate Secretary), including, but not limited to the Requisite Information.
■
The information required by Section 1.11 of the Company’s Bylaws, including, but not limited to:
(i)
all other questionnaires required of the Company’s directors; and
(ii)
such additional information as is necessary to permit the Board to determine that the director nominee is independent and that his or her service as a member of the Board would not violate any applicable law, rule or regulation, or the NYSE listing standards.
The Corporate Governance Committee evaluates all potential director nominees using the same criteria, regardless of the source of the nominee. Accordingly, all potential director nominees, including shareholder nominees, are assessed using the guidelines outlined below. Possible director nominees satisfying the guidelines are then further evaluated to identify, in the judgment of the Corporate Governance Committee, the best match for the Board. The Corporate Governance Committee retains the right to modify the guidelines, including the criteria for evaluating the qualifications of potential director nominees, from time to time.
|
|
Individual Qualifications
|
|
|
■
Possesses integrity, competence, insight, creativity, and dedication, together with the ability to work with colleagues while challenging one another to achieve superior performance
■
Has attained a prominent position in his or her field of endeavor
■
Possesses broad business experience
■
Has the ability to exercise sound business judgment
■
Is able to draw on his or her past experience relative to significant issues facing the Company
■
Has experience in the Company’s industry or in another industry or endeavor with practical application to the Company’s needs
■
Has sufficient time and dedication for preparation and participation in Board and committee deliberations
■
Has no conflict of interest
■
Meets such standards of independence and financial knowledge as may be required or desired
■
Possesses attributes deemed to be appropriate given the then current needs of the Board
|
|
|
Composition of the Board as a Whole
|
|
|
■
A diversity of background, perspective, and skills related to our business
■
A diversity of race/ethnicity, gender, and age
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
Consideration of Diversity
Consistent with our core values, our Board recognizes the value of diversity. The Board believes diversity affords the opportunity for a variety of points of view, improving the quality of dialogue, contributing to a more effective decision-making process, and enhancing overall culture in the boardroom.
Our Board benefits from significant diversity, with 64% of our director nominees being individuals who self-identify as racially, ethnically, or gender diverse. Additionally, our female directors serve in key Board leadership roles, chairing our Board and each of our four standing Board Committees.
(1)
Dr. Behrman is excluded as he is not standing for reelection at the 2022 Annual Meeting.
Our Board benefits from racial and ethnic diversity. While we do not have a formal policy addressing diversity, our Board’s goal is to continue to advance racial and ethnic diversity on public company boards. As our Board continues to evolve, racial and ethnic diversity will continue to be an important factor considered in assessing the Board’s overall mix of skills, experience, background, and characteristics. We recognize the importance of diversity to our stakeholders and welcome continued dialogue with our investors on this topic.
Contacting the Board
|
|
Interested parties may communicate directly with the Board (and with independent directors, individually or as a group) by sending an email to:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Corporate Secretary or an appropriate individual on his staff will receive the communications and promptly deliver the communications to the appropriate director or directors, unless the communications are junk mail or mass mailings.
|
|
|
Interested parties may also write to the independent Board Chair, the entire Board, any Board committee, or any individual director by addressing such communication to the applicable director or directors, in care of the Corporate Secretary:
|
|
|
|
|
|
EQT Corporation
c/o Corporate Secretary
625 Liberty Avenue
Suite 1700
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15222
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
Governance Principles
Our Board and senior leadership team believe that strong and effective corporate governance is essential to our overall success. Our Board reviews our major governance policies, practices, and processes regularly in the context of current corporate governance trends, investor feedback, regulatory changes, and recognized best practices. The foundation of our corporate governance program is providing transparent disclosure to all stakeholders on an ongoing and consistent basis, with a focus on delivering long-term shareholder value. The following chart provides an overview of our corporate governance structure and processes, including key aspects of our Board operations.
|
|
Governance Principle
|
|
|
EQT’s Practice
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
Accountability to shareholders
|
|
|
■
All directors are elected annually, which reinforces our Board’s accountability to shareholders
■
Eligible shareholders may include their director nominees in our proxy materials
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
Proportionate and appropriate shareholder voting rights
|
|
|
■
EQT has one class of voting stock
■
We believe in a “one share, one vote” standard
■
We do not have a “poison pill”
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
Regular and proactive shareholder engagement
|
|
|
■
Our investor relations team maintains an active, ongoing dialogue with investors and portfolio managers year-round on matters of business performance and results
■
Our management team engages with our largest shareholders’ governance teams on governance, strategy, compensation, human capital management, and sustainability matters
■
Our directors are available to participate in shareholder engagement when it is helpful or requested
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
Independent Board leadership structure
|
|
|
■
Our Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines require an independent Board Chair
■
All members of the Audit Committee, Compensation Committee, and Corporate Governance Committee are independent of the Company and its management
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
Effective Board policies and practices
|
|
|
■
Our Corporate Governance Guidelines require a majority of our directors to be independent (nine of the 11 director nominees are independent of the Company and its management)
■
Our Board is composed of accomplished professionals with deep and diverse experiences, skills, and knowledge relevant to our business, resulting in a high-functioning and engaged Board (a matrix of relevant skills is presented in our “2022 Proxy Statement Summary” above)
■
The Board seeks to achieve diversity among its members (see “Director Nominations―Consideration of Diversity” above)
■
Each standing committee has a charter that is publicly available on the Company’s website and that meets applicable legal requirements and reflects good corporate governance
■
The Company has a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics applicable to all employees and directors of the Company
■
The Corporate Governance Committee reviews the Company’s governance policies and practices annually and makes recommendations to the Board
■
All directors attended more than 93% of the combined total of Board and applicable committee meetings in 2021
|
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
|
|
Governance Principle
|
|
|
EQT’s Practice
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
■
The Board’s independent directors meet regularly in executive session, with the independent Board Chair presiding over all such executive sessions
■
The Board and each of the key committees engage in meaningful annual self-assessments that involve, among other matters, consideration of individual director performance
■
The Company’s directors are encouraged to participate in continuing educational programs relating to corporate governance and business-related issues, and the Company provides funding for these activities
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
Management incentives that are aligned with the long-term strategy of the Company
|
|
|
■
We require robust stock ownership for our directors (five times annual cash retainer), President and CEO (eight times base salary), and other NEOs (three times base salary)
■
EQT’s executive compensation received 98.3% shareholder support in 2021
■
The Compensation Committee annually reviews and approves incentive program design, goals, and objectives for alignment with compensation and business strategies
■
Our compensation philosophy and practices are focused on using management incentive compensation programs to achieve the Company’s short- and long-term goals and creating long-term shareholder value
|
The Company maintains a corporate governance page on its website that includes key information about its corporate governance practices, including:
■
A copy of the charter of each standing committee of the Board
■
Our Corporate Governance Guidelines
■
Our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics
|
|
|
|
|
The corporate governance page can be found at
ir.eqt.com/investor-relations/governance
|
The Company will provide copies of its Corporate Governance Guidelines, Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, and any of the Board committee charters to any shareholder, free of charge, upon request to the Corporate Secretary.
Director Independence
Pursuant to our Corporate Governance Guidelines, a majority of our directors must be independent. For a director to be considered an “independent director,” the Board must annually determine that he or she has no material relationship (other than his or her service as a director) with the Company (either directly or as a partner, shareholder, or officer of an organization that has a material relationship with the Company). To assist it in determining director independence, the Board established guidelines, which are included in our Corporate Governance Guidelines and conform to the independence requirements under the NYSE listing standards.
The Board considers all relevant facts and circumstances in making an independence determination. The Board has determined certain relationships to be categorically immaterial, provided that the director otherwise meets the mandatory independence standards under the NYSE listing standards, as specified in the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines.
Based on the independence standards set forth in the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines, the Board has determined that the following directors have met such standards and are independent of
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
the Company and its management: Mses. Beebe, Canaan, Carrig, Powers, and Vanderhider, Messrs. Hu, McCartney, and McManus, and Drs. Behrman(1) and Jackson. Mr. Toby Z. Rice (who is an executive officer of the Company) and Mr. Daniel J. Rice IV (who is an immediate family member (brother) of Mr. Toby Z. Rice) are not independent.
(1)
Dr. Behrman is excluded as he is not standing for reelection at the 2022 Annual Meeting.
Director ownership of Company stock is encouraged and is not in itself a basis for determining that a director is not independent, provided that such ownership may preclude participation on the Audit Committee if its magnitude is sufficient to make the director an “affiliated person” of the Company, as described in the Audit Committee charter. See “Equity-Based Compensation” under the caption “Directors’ Compensation” below for a description of the equity ownership guidelines for directors.
During the preceding three fiscal years, the Company made no contributions to any tax-exempt organization of which any independent director of the Company is an executive officer.
Related Person Transactions
Review, Approval, or Ratification of Transactions with Related Persons
Under the Company’s Related Person Transaction Approval Policy (the “Related Person Transaction Policy”), management, with the assistance of EQT’s Legal Department, is responsible for determining whether a transaction between the Company and a Related Person (as defined below) constitutes a Related Person Transaction (as defined below). This determination is based on a review of all facts and circumstances regarding the transaction, as well as information provided in the annual director and executive officer questionnaires. Upon determination that a transaction is a Related Person Transaction that has not been approved by the full Board, the material facts regarding the transaction are reported to the Corporate Governance Committee for its review. The Corporate Governance Committee then determines whether to approve, revise, reject, or take other action with respect to the Related Person Transaction.
Under the Related Person Transaction Policy, a “Related Person Transaction” is generally a transaction in which the Company or a subsidiary is a participant, the amount involved exceeds $120,000, and a Related Person has a direct or indirect material interest. A “Related Person” is generally any person who is a director or executive officer of the Company, any nominee for director, any shareholder known to the Company to be the beneficial owner of more than 5% of any class of the Company’s voting securities, and any immediate family member (as defined by the SEC) of any of the foregoing persons.
Under the Related Person Transaction Policy, the following transactions are deemed to be automatically pre-approved and do not need to be brought to the Corporate Governance Committee for approval:
(i)
transactions involving employment of an executive officer by the Company, as long as the executive officer is not an immediate family member of another executive officer or director
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
of the Company and the compensation paid to the executive officer was approved by the Compensation Committee;
(ii)
transactions involving compensation and benefits paid to a director for service as a director of the Company;
(iii)
transactions on competitive business terms with another company in which the only relationship of a director or immediate family member of a director is as an employee or executive officer, a director, or a beneficial owner of less than 10% of that company’s shares, provided that the amount involved does not exceed the greater of $1,000,000 or 2% of the other company’s consolidated gross revenue;
(iv)
transactions in which the interest of the Related Person arises solely from the ownership of a class of equity securities of the Company, and all holders of that class of equity securities receive the same benefit on a pro rata basis;
(v)
transactions in which the rates or charges involved are determined by competitive bids;
(vi)
transactions involving the rendering of services as a common or contract carrier or public utility at rates or charges fixed in conformity with law or governmental regulation;
(vii)
transactions involving services as a bank depositary of funds, transfer agent, registrar, trustee under a trust indenture, or similar services; and
(viii)
charitable contributions, grants, or endowments by the Company or the Company’s charitable foundation to a charitable or non-profit organization, foundation, or university in which a Related Person’s only relationship is as an employee or a director or trustee, if the aggregate amount involved does not exceed the greater of $1,000,000 or 2% of the recipient’s consolidated gross revenue.
The Related Person Transaction Policy does not limit or affect the application of the Company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics and related policies, which require directors and executive officers to avoid engaging in any activity or relationship that may interfere, or have the appearance of interfering, with the performance of the directors’ or executive officers’ duties to the Company. Such policies require all directors and executive officers to report and fully disclose the nature of any proposed conduct or transaction that involves, or could involve, a conflict of interest and to obtain approval before any action is undertaken.
Governance Policy for the Management of Potential Conflicts of Interest Involving the Rice Investment Group
Background
Messrs. Toby Z. Rice and Daniel J. Rice IV are each a partner in Rice Investment Group L.P. (“RIG”), a multi-strategy fund founded in January 2018 that invests in all verticals of the oil and natural gas sector.
In the months prior to the Company’s 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “2019 Annual Meeting”), Mr. Toby Z. Rice was a member of the “Rice Team,” an activist campaign that sought to transform the Company, in part, through management change, including by electing Mr. Toby Z. Rice as President and CEO. During this campaign, the positions of Messrs. Toby Z. Rice and Daniel J. Rice IV as partners in RIG were disclosed and highlighted as a potential source of conflicts by then-incumbent management. At the 2019 Annual Meeting, the Rice Team received the approval of over 80% of the Company’s shareholders, with Messrs. Toby Z. Rice and Daniel J. Rice IV being elected to the Board, and, immediately following the 2019 Annual Meeting, Mr. Toby Z. Rice was named President and CEO.
On July 10, 2019, representatives of RIG reached out to portfolio companies in which RIG held an investment interest and requested that, as a result of the appointment of Mr. Toby Z. Rice as President
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
and CEO of the Company, they voluntarily effect a moratorium on soliciting business with the Company and its subsidiaries until such time as Board-approved governance procedures were developed and implemented. Furthermore, Mr. Toby Z. Rice resigned from all director positions of RIG portfolio companies and relinquished his position on the RIG investment committee.
Given Mr. Toby Rice’s position as a beneficiary of the Rice Energy 2016 Irrevocable Trust, a New Hampshire trust for the benefit of the children and descendants of Daniel J. Rice III and his wife, Kathleen L. Peto (the “Rice Trust”), and the Rice Trust’s limited partner interest in RIG, any transactions between a business in which RIG holds an investment interest or any subsidiaries of such business (a “RIG Portfolio Company”), on the one hand, and the Company or any of its subsidiaries, on the other hand, with a value in excess of $120,000 may trigger disclosure obligations as related party transactions under the Company’s Related Person Transaction Policy and applicable SEC regulations.
RIG Governance Policy
Consistent with the requirements of our Related Person Transaction Policy and the Company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, and at the direction of the Corporate Governance Committee, we developed, and the Corporate Governance Committee reviewed and approved, the Governance Policy for the Management of Potential Conflicts of Interest Involving the Rice Investment Group (the “RIG Governance Policy”). The purpose of the RIG Governance Policy is to establish appropriate corporate governance procedures designed to ensure that potential conflicts of interest that may arise from time to time by virtue of the business activities of RIG are properly and timely disclosed to the Corporate Governance Committee and, when appropriate, submitted to the Corporate Governance Committee for review and possible approval.
The RIG Governance Policy describes various circumstances in which potential conflicts of interest may arise from time to time in respect of directors, executive officers, employees, and consultants who are partners in RIG (such persons, “RIG Related Persons”) and establishes specific processes and procedures with which all directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company must comply. The requirements of this policy are intended to be consistent with the requirements of, and to support compliance with, the existing Related Person Transaction Policy and Code of Business Conduct and Ethics.
The RIG Governance Policy implements specific requirements and processes to be followed when we become aware of a potential business relationship proposed to be entered into between us or any of our subsidiaries, on the one hand, and a RIG Portfolio Company, on the other hand. The RIG Governance Policy implements procedures designed to promptly identify potential business transactions with RIG Portfolio Companies for escalation to the Corporate Governance Committee, regardless of the dollar amount involved, and implements a periodic review and certification process designed to support compliance with the policy.
In the event that we become aware of a business transaction involving the Company or its subsidiaries, on the one hand, and a RIG Portfolio Company, on the other hand, that was not pre-approved in accordance with the RIG Governance Policy (whether through the periodic review and certification process or otherwise), the transaction shall be promptly brought to the attention of the Corporate Governance Committee for review and consideration pursuant to Section 5 of the Related Person Transaction Policy irrespective of the dollar amount involved (i.e., even if less than the $120,000 threshold stated in the Related Person Transaction Policy). Consistent with the Related Person Transaction Policy, the Corporate Governance Committee shall consider all relevant facts and circumstances respecting such transaction, and shall evaluate all options available to the Company, including ratification, revision, or termination of such transaction, and shall take such course of action as the Corporate Governance Committee deems appropriate under the circumstances.
The RIG Governance Policy similarly sets forth procedures supporting the review by the Corporate Governance Committee of pre-existing transactions between the Company or its subsidiaries and a potential new RIG Portfolio Company in which RIG may be seeking to make an investment.
The policy prohibits Mr. Toby Z. Rice from serving (i) on the RIG investment committee and (ii) as a member of the board of directors/board of managers of any RIG Portfolio Company, in each case until such time as he ceases to serve as an executive officer of the Company.
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
Consistent with the requirements of the Company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, the RIG Governance Policy also expressly prohibits the RIG Related Persons from holding an interest, whether directly or indirectly through their interest in RIG, in a business that is in competition with the Company, as defined under the RIG Governance Policy. The Corporate Governance Committee regularly reviews the business descriptions of each RIG Portfolio Company, as well as the description of the Company’s business as set forth for purposes of the RIG Governance Policy, to ensure compliance with this requirement.
Transactions with Related Persons
Based on information provided by the Company’s directors and executive officers and assessments by the Company’s management, the Corporate Governance Committee determined that there were no Related Person Transactions in 2021 requiring disclosure in this proxy statement, other than those disclosed below.
In mid-2020, EQT’s Completions Department identified Cold Bore Technology Inc. (“Cold Bore”), a completions optimization technology vendor, as a candidate for a vendor product trial of its Smart Pad product. RIG holds an approximately 17% equity ownership interest in Cold Bore. As required by the RIG Governance Policy, in March 2020, the Company’s Vice President of Completions met with the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and representatives from the Company’s legal, compliance, and operating services departments to review and assess potential benefits to the Company of exploring the proposed product trial. After considering the potential benefits to the Company, this group determined that the opportunity to pursue the proposed product trial with Cold Bore should be presented to the Corporate Governance Committee.
Accordingly, in April 2020, the Corporate Governance Committee reviewed and considered the proposed business opportunity with Cold Bore, taking into consideration the various factors specified in the Company’s Related Person Transactions Policy, including the potential benefits to the Company of the transaction, the proposed terms of the transaction, and the terms available to unaffiliated third parties generally, and was informed of and considered RIG’s interest in Cold Bore, and determined that it was in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to approve the Company’s engagement of Cold Bore for the product trial. Following this review and approval by the Corporate Governance Committee, the Company entered into an agreement with Cold Bore for the product trial.
In early 2021, the results of the Cold Bore product trial were presented to and reviewed by the Corporate Governance Committee. After considering the results of the product trial, the Corporate Governance Committee considered a proposed post-trial engagement of Cold Bore for its Smart Pad product. Taking into consideration the various factors specified in the Company’s Related Person Transactions Policy, as noted in the preceding paragraph, the Corporate Governance Committee approved the post-trial engagement of Cold Bore. During 2021, the Company paid Cold Bore consideration in the aggregate amount of approximately $1,905,000.
Similarly, in mid-2020, EQT’s Completions Department identified AquaSmart Enterprises, LLC (“AquaSmart”), a vendor for proppant coating technology, as a candidate for a vendor product trial. RIG holds an approximately 10% equity ownership interest in AquaSmart. As required by the RIG Governance Policy, in July 2020, the Company’s Vice President of Completions met with the Company’s Chief Financial Officer and representatives from the Company’s legal, compliance, and operating services departments to review and assess potential benefits to the Company of exploring the proposed product trial. After considering the potential benefits to the Company, this group determined that the opportunity to pursue the proposed product trial with AquaSmart should be presented to the Corporate Governance Committee.
Accordingly, in July 2020, the Corporate Governance Committee reviewed and considered the proposed business opportunity with AquaSmart, taking into consideration the various factors specified in the Company’s Related Person Transactions Policy, including the potential benefits to the Company of the transaction, the proposed terms of the transaction, and the terms available to unaffiliated third parties generally, and was informed of and considered RIG’s interest in AquaSmart, and determined that it was in the best interest of the Company and its shareholders to approve the Company’s
|
|32 | ir.eqt.com
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
engagement of AquaSmart for the product trial. Following this review and approval by the Corporate Governance Committee, the Company entered into an agreement with AquaSmart for the product trial.
Throughout 2021, the Committee received updates regarding the ongoing project trial with AquaSmart. During 2021, the Company paid AquaSmart (through its affiliate AS O&G LLC) consideration under the project trial engagement in the aggregate amount of approximately $1,040,000.
Certain immediate family members of Todd M. James, the Company’s Chief Accounting Officer, are parties to existing leases previously entered into with the Company prior to Mr. James becoming an employee of the Company for natural gas exploration and production. During 2021, pursuant to the terms of these previously existing leases, the Company made royalty payments to these individuals in the aggregate amount of approximately $327,000.
Consistent with the requirements of the Related Person Transaction Approval Policy, the foregoing transactions were reviewed and ratified by the Corporate Governance Committee.
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
Directors’ Compensation
Compensation of our non-employee directors is annually reviewed by the Corporate Governance Committee and approved by the Board. No compensation is paid to employee directors for their service as directors.
In October 2020, the Corporate Governance Committee, with support from Meridian, conducted a review of the total compensation for non-employee directors. Specifically, retainer fees, Board and committee chair premiums, stock-based long-term incentives, and director charitable matching gift benefits were evaluated using, as the competitive benchmark, levels of total compensation paid to directors of the same peer group of companies that comprise the Company’s compensation peer group (see the section captioned “Benchmarking” within the Compensation Discussion and Analysis section of this proxy statement below), together with general industry market statistics from Meridian’s internal database of companies with revenues between $3 billion and $6 billion as an additional reference point.
Based on this review, the Corporate Governance Committee recommended, and the Board approved (i) an increase in the amount of the 2021 annual equity award to non-employee directors from $185,000 to $200,000 and (ii) an increase in the independent chair annual retainer amount from $100,000 per year to $125,000 per year, which change took effect immediately following the 2021 Annual Meeting. The Corporate Governance Committee believes these changes serve to better align our total non-employee director compensation (including for our independent Board chair) with the market median of the Company’s compensation peer group.
Cash Compensation
The structure of the 2021 non-employee director fees is set forth below.
|
|
|
|
|
Annual Cash Retainer(1)
(Paid on a Quarterly Basis)
|
|
|
Independent Director Compensation
|
|
|
2021
($)
|
|
|Board member
|
|
|
|
|80,000
|
|
|
|Independent Board Chair(2)
|
|
|
|
|125,000
|
|
|
|Committee Chairs
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee
|
|
|
|
|25,000
|
|
|
|
All other committees
|
|
|
|
|15,000
|
|
|
|Committee member (excluding Chair)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Audit Committee member
|
|
|
|
|10,000
|
|
|
|
All other committees(3)
|
|
|
|
|5,000
|
|
(1)
All annual cash retainer amounts are paid in installments on a quarterly basis.
Independent Board Chair retainer is in addition to the cash retainer paid for service as a Board member.
(3)
During 2021, the Board had three special committees: the Special Financing Transactions Committee; the Special Hedge Transactions Committee; and the Special Litigation Committee. Non-employee directors serving on these special committees were paid an additional annual retainer fee of $5,000 per special committee.
Equity-Based Compensation
|
|
Equity-Based Compensation
|
|
|
2021
($)
|
|
|Restricted Stock Unit Award
|
|
|
|
|200,000
|
|
|
For 2021, the Corporate Governance Committee recommended, and the Board approved, an annual grant of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to each non-employee director in the amount of $200,000.
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
Annual equity grants to non-employee directors are made immediately following the annual shareholders meeting to non-employee directors elected at the annual shareholders meeting. Non-employee directors appointed to the Board mid-year generally receive an equity grant upon joining the Board, the value of which is prorated, as part of their compensation for serving on the Board through the next annual shareholders meeting.
Accordingly, on April 21, 2021, each non-employee director elected at the 2021 Annual Meeting received a grant of 11,510 RSUs (the “2021 Grant”). The 2021 Grant was determined by dividing (x) the $200,000 annual grant value by (y) the closing price of the Company’s common stock on April 21, 2021 ($17.38) and rounding the result up to the nearest 10 shares. The 2021 Grant will vest upon the occurrence of the 2022 Annual Meeting and is subject to forfeiture in the event that a director voluntarily ceases to serve on the Board prior to that date. Upon his appointment to the Board effective October 19, 2021, Mr. Hu received a grant of 4,980 RSUs, which was determined by dividing (x) the prorated portion of the annual grant value ($100,822) by (y) the closing price of the Company’s common stock on October 19, 2021 ($20.25) and rounding the result up to the nearest 10 shares. Mr. Hu’s RSUs are subject to the same terms regarding vesting and forfeiture as those set forth in the 2021 Grants.
Each RSU is equal in value to one share of Company common stock. Unvested RSUs do not have voting rights. Any dividends paid on shares of the Company’s common stock are credited quarterly in the form of additional RSUs. Non-employee directors may elect to defer payment of their RSUs under the Company’s director deferred compensation plan, which is discussed below.
Equity Ownership Guidelines for Directors
|
|
Position
|
|
|
Equity Ownership Requirement
|
|
|
Compliance Period
|
|
|
Non-employee directors
|
|
|• • • • •
|
|
|
5x annual cash retainer
|
|
|
5 years from joining the board
|
The non-employee directors are subject to equity ownership guidelines, which require them to hold shares (or share equivalents, including deferred stock units and RSUs) with a value equal to five times the annual cash retainer. Under the guidelines, directors have up to five years from joining the Board to satisfy the ownership guidelines. Each non-employee director has satisfied the Company’s equity ownership guidelines or is on track to satisfy the guidelines within the five-year ramp-up period.
Director Deferred Compensation
The Company has deferred compensation plans for non-employee directors. Prior to January 1, 2020, stock units awarded to non-employee directors were automatically deferred under the Company’s 2005 Directors’ Deferred Compensation Plan ("DDCP").
Beginning on and after January 1, 2020, non-employee directors may elect (but are not required) to defer distribution of shares upon vesting of their RSUs under the DDCP. Non-employee directors may also elect to defer up to 100% of their annual retainers and fees into the DDCP and receive an investment return on the deferred funds as if the funds were invested in Company common stock or permitted mutual funds.
Prior to the deferral, plan participants must irrevocably elect to receive the deferred funds either in a lump sum or in equal annual installments. Deferred funds for which directors have elected to receive an investment return as if the funds were invested in Company common stock are distributed in shares of common stock. Distributions of deferred stock units and/or fees are made or, if applicable, commence following termination of service as a director. The directors’ deferred compensation accounts are unsecured obligations of the Company. For 2021, Ms. Carrig and Mr. D. Rice deferred fees under the DDCP.
Other
■
All directors are eligible to participate in the Matching Gifts Program of the EQT Foundation. Under this program, the EQT Foundation will match gifts of at least $100 made by a director to eligible charities, up to an aggregate total of $10,000 per director in any calendar year.
|
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
■
The Company reimburses directors for reasonable and customary travel and related expenses in connection with attending Board and committee meetings and related business activities.
■
The Company also provides non-employee directors with $20,000 of life insurance and $100,000 of travel accident insurance while traveling on business for the Company.
The table below shows the total 2021 compensation of the Company’s non-employee directors:
2021 Directors’ Compensation Table
|
|
Name
|
|
|
Fees Earned or
Paid in Cash(3)
($)
|
|
|
Stock Awards(4)
($)
|
|
|
All Other
Compensation(5)
($)
|
|
|
Total
($)
|
|
|Ms. Beebe
|
|
|
|
|212,083
|
|
|
|
|
|200,044
|
|
|
|
|
|10,051
|
|
|
|
|
|422,178
|
|
|
|Dr. Behrman
|
|
|
|
|95,000
|
|
|
|
|
|200,044
|
|
|
|
|8,051
|
|
|
|
|
|303,095
|
|
|
|Ms. Canaan
|
|
|
|115,998
|
|
|
|
|
|200,044
|
|
|
|
|
|51
|
|
|
|
|
|316,093
|
|
|
|Ms. Carrig
|
|
|
|
|105,000
|
|
|
|
|
|200,044
|
|
|
|
|
|10,051
|
|
|
|
|
|315,095
|
|
|
|Mr. Hu(1)
|
|
|
|
|20,274
|
|
|
|
|
|100,845
|
|
|
|
|
|5,010
|
|
|
|
|126,129
|
|
|
|Dr. Jackson
|
|
|
|
|100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|200,044
|
|
|
|
|
|6,251
|
|
|
|
|
|306,295
|
|
|
|Mr. McCartney
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|200,044
|
|
|
|
|
|51
|
|
|
|
|
|290,009
|
|
|
|Mr. McManus
|
|
|
|
|98,295
|
|
|
|
|
|200,044
|
|
|
|
|
|10,051
|
|
|
|
|
|308,390
|
|
|
|Ms. Powers
|
|
|
|
|100,000
|
|
|
|
|
|200,044
|
|
|
|
|
|51
|
|
|
|
|
|300,095
|
|
|
|Mr. D. Rice
|
|
|
|
|90,000
|
|
|
|
|
|200,044
|
|
|
|
|
|51
|
|
|
|
|
|290,095
|
|
|
|Mr. Thorington(2)
|
|
|
|
|34,354
|
|
|
|
|
|―
|
|
|
|
|
|51
|
|
|
|
|
|34,405
|
|
|
|Ms. Vanderhider
|
|
|
|
|105,000
|
|
|
|
|
|200,044
|
|
|
|
|
|51
|
|
|
|
|
|305,095
|
|
(1)
Mr. Hu was appointed to the Board effective October 19, 2021.
(2)
Mr. Thorington passed away on April 17, 2021 and his outstanding, unvested RSUs vested at such time in accordance with the terms of the Company’s RSU award agreement for non-employee directors.
(3)
Includes annual cash retainers and Board and committee chair fees, some of which were deferred at the election of the director.
(4)
On April 21, 2021, each non-employee director elected at the 2021 Annual Meeting received a grant of 11,510 RSUs. Upon his appointment to the Board effective October 19, 2021, Mr. Hu received a grant of 4,980 RSUs. Details regarding these director RSU grants are provided in the narrative above under “Equity-Based Compensation.” The award grant date fair values shown in the table have been determined in accordance with Financial Accounting Standards Board (“FASB”) Accounting Standards Codification (“ASC”) Topic 718, using the assumptions described in Note 13 to EQT’s Consolidated Financial Statements, which is included in our 2021 Annual Report.
As of December 31, 2021, (i) each non-employee director (other than Mr. Hu and Mr. Thorington (see footnote (2)) owned 11,510 unvested RSUs and (ii) Mr. Hu owned 4,980 unvested RSUs. Additionally, the aggregate number of previously awarded deferred stock units, including accrued dividends thereon, outstanding and held by directors as of December 31, 2021 was:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ms. Beebe
|
|
|
|
|23,962
|
|
|
|
|Mr. McCartney
|
|
|
|
|14,042
|
|
|
|Dr. Behrman
|
|
|
|
|38,701
|
|
|
|
|Mr. McManus
|
|
|
|
|5,634
|
|
|
|Ms. Canaan
|
|
|
|
|23,962
|
|
|
|
|Ms. Powers
|
|
|
|
|11,388
|
|
|
|Ms. Carrig
|
|
|
|
|23,962
|
|
|
|
|Mr. D. Rice
|
|
|
|
|50,286
|
|
|
|Mr. Hu
|
|
|
|
|―
|
|
|
|
|Ms. Vanderhider
|
|
|
|
|23,962
|
|
|
|Dr. Jackson
|
|
|
|
|23,962
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(5)
This column reflects:
(i)
annual premiums paid for life insurance and travel accident insurance policies of $51 per director; and
|
|
Corporate Governance and Board Matters
(ii)
the following matching gifts made to qualifying organizations under the EQT Foundation’s Matching Gifts Program:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Ms. Beebe
|
|
|
|
|10,000
|
|
|
|
|Mr. McCartney
|
|
|
|
|―
|
|
|
|Dr. Behrman
|
|
|
|
|8,000
|
|
|
|
|Mr. McManus
|
|
|
|
|10,000
|
|
|
|Ms. Canaan
|
|
|
|
|―
|
|
|
|
|Ms. Powers
|
|
|
|
|―
|
|
|
|Ms. Carrig
|
|
|
|
|10,000
|
|
|
|
|Mr. D. Rice
|
|
|
|
|―
|
|
|
|Mr. Hu
|
|
|
|
|5,000
|
|
|
|
|Mr. Thorington
|
|
|
|
|―
|
|
|
|Dr. Jackson
|
|
|
|
|6,200
|
|
|
|
|Ms. Vanderhider
|
|
|
|
|―
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Compensation
Proposal 2―Approval of a Non-Binding Resolution Regarding the Compensation of the Company’s Named Executive Officers for 2021 (Say-on-Pay)
As discussed in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (“CD&A”) below, the Company’s executive compensation program is designed to:
■
attract and retain the highest quality named executive officers;
■
directly link pay to Company performance; and
■
build value for the Company’s shareholders.
The Company’s program:
■
provides total compensation opportunities at levels that are competitive in its industry;
■
ties a significant portion of each named executive officer’s compensation to individual performance and achievement of the Company’s business objectives; and
■
closely aligns the interests of the Company’s named executive officers with the interests of shareholders.
In sum, the Company’s executive compensation program is designed to reward our named executive officers when the Company achieves strong results. The Company believes the 2021 compensation of its named executive officers is consistent with and reflects the strong financial and operational results achieved and the strategic actions taken by the Company.
This proposal, commonly known as a “Say-on-Pay” proposal, gives the Company’s shareholders the opportunity to express their views on the compensation of its named executive officers in accordance with Section 14A of the Exchange Act. This vote is not intended to address any specific item of compensation, but rather the overall compensation of our named executive officers and the Company’s compensation philosophy, policies, and practices described in this proxy statement.
Accordingly, the Board invites you to review carefully the CD&A section and the tabular and other disclosures under the caption “Executive Compensation” below, and cast a vote in favor of the compensation paid to our named executive officers in 2021 and adopt the following resolution:
“RESOLVED, that the shareholders approve the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers for 2021, as discussed and disclosed pursuant to Item 402 of Regulation S-K, including the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, the executive compensation tables, and any related material disclosed in this proxy statement.”
The Say-on-Pay vote is advisory, and therefore not binding on the Company, the Compensation Committee, or the Board. The Board and the Compensation Committee value the opinions of the Company’s shareholders and, to the extent that any significant vote against the named executive officer compensation occurs, the Board will consider the shareholders’ concerns and the Compensation Committee will evaluate whether any actions are necessary to address those concerns. However, neither the Board nor the Compensation Committee will have any obligation to take such actions.
The advisory vote on executive compensation will occur every year until the next vote on the frequency of shareholder votes on executive compensation, which will occur at the Company’s 2023 annual meeting of shareholders.
|
|
|
|
|
|
The Board of Directors recommends a vote FOR approval of the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers for 2021.
|
|
|
|
|
Executive Compensation
Executive Compensation Contents
This Executive Compensation portion of this proxy statement is organized into the following sections:
|
|40
|
|
|COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
|
|
|40
|
|
|Compensation Program Summary
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|47
|
|
|Compensation Philosophy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|49
|
|
|The Compensation Process
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|51
|
|
|Determining Compensation
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|53
|
|
|2021 Compensation Decisions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|60
|
|
|Other Compensation Components
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|62
|
|
|Compensation Committee Report
|
|
|63
|
|
|Compensation Policies and Practices and Risk Management
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|64
|
|
|Compensation Tables
|
|
|64
|
|
|Summary Compensation Table
|
|
|65
|
|
|2021 Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table
|
|
|66
|
|
|Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End
|
|
|67
|
|
|Option Exercised and Stock Vested
|
|
|67
|
|
|Pension Benefits and Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation
|
|
|67
|
|
|Potential Payments Upon Termination of Change of Control
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payments Triggered upon Hypothetical Termination of Employment or Change of Control on December 31, 2021
|
|
|76
|
|
|Pay Ratio Disclosure
|
Note regarding non-GAAP supplemental financial measures
The CD&A contains references to the Company’s free cash flow per share and other performance measures that have not been calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), which are also referred to as non-GAAP supplemental financial measures. These non-GAAP supplemental financial measures are referenced in this CD&A as performance targets under the Company’s 2021 annual incentive plan. Attached as Appendix A to this proxy statement is a reconciliation of the Company’s free cash flow per share with the Company’s net cash provided by operating activities (the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure) as well as definitions and other important disclosures regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including how such measures are calculated from the Company’s audited financial statements.
|
|
|
Executive Compensation
Compensation Discussion and Analysis
Compensation Program Summary
This CD&A explains the compensation philosophy and decisions that drove 2021 compensation for our named executive officers, or “NEOs,” and discusses the Company’s compensation programs. References in this CD&A to the “Committee” refer to the Management Development and Compensation Committee of the Board.
Compensation Philosophy Highlights
EQT’s core values are trust, teamwork, heart, and evolution. Our compensation philosophy is intended to promote achievement consistent with these values.
As further described below, the Company believes that its compensation program:
|
1
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
5
|
|
Aligns with shareholder success
|
|
|
Embodies compensation methods that align our workforce with performance of the business
|
|
|
Allows for easy and consistent administration
|
|
|
Uses annual incentive metrics that are easy to calculate and explain and within control of employees
|
|
|
Embodies a market-aligned long-term incentive program, based on metrics that are aligned with long-term valuation creation, and provides for broad employee ownership participation
|
A more detailed discussion of each aspect of EQT’s compensation philosophy, including how it drives compensation program design, is provided below under “Compensation Philosophy.”
|
|
Executive Compensation
Named Executive Officers
This CD&A describes the Company’s compensation programs and their components during 2021 for the following NEOs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOBY Z.
RICE
|
|
|
DAVID
KHANI
|
|
|
WILLIAM E.
JORDAN
|
|
|
RICHARD A.
DURAN
|
|
|
LESLEY
EVANCHO
|
|
President and Chief Executive Officer since July 10, 2019
|
|
|
Chief Financial Officer since January 3, 2020
|
|
|
Executive Vice President and General Counsel since July 10, 2019
|
|
|
Chief Information Officer since July 22, 2019
|
|
|
Chief Human Resources Officer since July 22, 2019
|
2021 Business Highlights
In 2021, we continued to execute on our strategy to make EQT the operator of choice for all stakeholders. We further improved our balance sheet, successfully completed the acquisition and integration of Alta Resources, announced ambitious net zero targets, and implemented a comprehensive shareholder return program, consisting of a quarterly cash dividend and authorization to repurchase up to $1 billion of our stock.
Our capital allocation plan is focused on reducing our debt and leverage, while also returning capital to our shareholders through a combination of dividends and our share repurchase program. We are focused on achieving and maintaining investment grade credit metrics as well as regaining our investment grade credit rating in the near term, which will allow us to capture a lower cost of capital and further enhance shareholder returns.
We believe our modern, digitally enabled operating model, contractually declining gathering rates, improved capital efficiency, and deep core long-lateral inventory will allow us to generate significant free cash flow in 2022 and beyond and position us to play a leading role in helping to address climate change and support global energy equality.
|
Financial
|
|
|
Operational
|
|
|
Strategic
|
|
Achieved 2021 sales volumes of 1,858 Bcfe(1), or average daily sales volumes of 5.1 Bcfe per day, and an average realized price of $2.50 per Mcfe(2)
Strengthened our balance sheet and financial positioning
Received credit ratings upgrades from S&P, Moody’s, and Fitch
Extended the term of our credit facility, and reduced outstanding letters of credit under our credit facility by $351 million
|
|
|
Planned over 80% combo-development through 2026
Realized meaningful reduction of gathering and transmission expense on per Mcfe basis of $0.05 and $0.06, respectively, during 2021 compared to 2020
Obtained Equitable Origin and MiQ Certifications for a majority of our natural gas(3)
Made significant progress toward our goal of eliminating all natural gas-powered pneumatics from our operations by the end of 2022
|
|
|
Strengthened our core acreage position through the acquisition of significant, strategic Appalachian Basin assets from Alta Resources for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.9 billion
Increased 2021 total proved reserves by 5.2 Tcfe(4), an increase of 26% compared to 2020
Launched $1 billion share repurchase program through year-end 2023
Reinstituted regular quarterly cash dividend in the first quarter of 2022
|
|
|
EQT CORPORATION 2022 PROXY STATEMENT | 41
|
Executive Compensation
(1)
“Bcfe” means billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents, with one barrel of natural gas liquids (“NGLs”) and crude oil being equivalent to 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas.
(2)
“Mcfe” means thousand cubic feet of natural gas equivalents, with one barrel of NGLs and crude oil being equivalent to 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas.
(3)
Equitable Origin is a non-profit organization that was founded with a vision to create a market-based mechanism to recognize and reward responsible energy producers and to empower energy purchasers through independent, site-level certification. MiQ is an independent, not-for-profit partnership between the Rocky Mountain Institute and SYSTEMIQ aiming to facilitate a rapid reduction in methane emissions from the natural gas sector through the certification of methane emissions performance of natural gas at an asset level.
(4)
“Tcfe” means trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalents, with one barrel of NGLs and crude oil being equivalent to 6,000 cubic feet of natural gas.
The above information is described more fully in the Company’s 2021 Annual Report, which we filed with the SEC on February 10, 2022.
|
|
Executive Compensation
2021 Compensation Highlights
In designing the executive compensation program for 2021, the Committee considered the following two key drivers:
■
Incentive metrics and mix should align with the Company’s strategic priorities; and
■
Executives should be rewarded for shareholder value creation.
|
|2021 Incentive Performance Share Unit (“PSU”) Program
(Long-Term, Performance-Based Equity Award)
|
|
|
Our 2021 Incentive PSU Program measures performance against a mix of absolute and relative TSR goals
|
|
|
■
Payout under the 2021 Incentive PSU Program is conditioned on the Company’s performance measured against a matrix of absolute and relative total shareholder return (“TSR“) performance goals over a three-year performance period, commencing January 1, 2021
■
The long-term PSU grants directly link NEO long-term incentive compensation opportunity with (i) achieving strong absolute shareholder returns and (ii) outperforming our peers
■
The Committee designed the program consistent with observed market trends, based on input from the Committee’s independent compensation consultant, and investor feedback within the industry
■
Payout is capped at 2.0x to limit maximum possible plan payouts and mitigate compensation-related risk
|
|
|2021 Short-Term Incentive Program
|
|
|
75% of payout determined based on achieving key financial and operational performance goals
|
|
|
■
Financial and operational performance measures(1) for our 2021 STIP were:
✓
free cash flow per share
✓
recycle ratio
✓
adjusted well cost per foot
✓
adjusted gross G&A expense per Mcfe
■
The Committee selected these financial and operational performance measures as it believes these metrics represent key performance goals that drive shareholder value
|
|
|
25% of payout determined based on achieving key environmental, health and safety goals, including greenhouse gas intensity reduction
|
|
|
■
Environmental, health, and safety (“EHS”) performance measures for our 2021 STIP were:
✓
greenhouse gas intensity reduction
✓
safety intensity improvement
✓
employee days away restricted time
■
The Committee selected these metrics to directly align executive compensation opportunities with achievement of key safety and environmental goals during 2021, including greenhouse gas intensity reduction, which is an important element of the Company’s ESG strategy
■
The Committee introduced greenhouse gas intensity reduction as an annual incentive plan performance measure for 2021 to highlight the significance of this metric, linking 10% of each NEO’s annual incentive compensation opportunity to the Company’s achievement of greenhouse gas intensity reduction goals
|
|
|
|
Executive Compensation
|
|Other 2021 Compensation Considerations
|
|
|
Equity for all
|
|
|
■
Consistent with our corporate values of Trust, Teamwork, Heart, and Evolution, in January 2021, the Company introduced “equity for all,” under which every permanent employee of the Company who was not previously eligible to receive equity as part of his or her total compensation received a long-term equity incentive grant in the form of restricted stock units (“RSUs”) having a grant date fair value of $5,000
■
The Committee adopted this “equity for all” compensation program to promote internal pay equity and recognize the contributions of all employees, whose efforts drive our success as an organization
■
The Committee and management believe that the “equity for all” program enhances our shared culture of success and further links shareholder value creation with our entire workforce
|
|
|
Monitored the impact of COVID-19 developments on the Company’s business and employees
|
|
|
■
The Committee was cognizant of the continuing challenges posed during 2021 and beyond by the COVID-19 pandemic
■
The Committee continues to monitor the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business and employees
■
The Committee determined that no changes to the Company’s executive compensation programs were needed during 2021
|
(1)
See Appendix A to this proxy statement for the definition of, and additional information about, these non-GAAP performance measures.
Consideration of Say-on-Pay and Feedback from Shareholder Engagement
Company management engaged in robust dialogue with shareholders during the 2019 proxy campaign, laying the groundwork for open and candid discussion with shareholders. In keeping with this philosophy, both Company management and the Committee continued to seek and consider feedback from shareholders during 2021 on a range of topics, including our executive compensation programs. The Committee considered this feedback when designing the Company’s executive compensation during 2021 and into 2022. For a discussion of the Company’s shareholder outreach and engagement efforts, please refer to the discussion under “Shareholder Engagement” above.
The Committee also took into consideration that the Company’s executive compensation programs have continued to receive strong shareholder support, with 98.3% of votes cast in favor of the Company’s “say-on-pay” proposal at both the 2020 and 2021 annual shareholder meetings. Accordingly, the Committee did not make specific changes to the executive compensation program in response to the say-on-pay vote results in 2020 and 2021, but will continue to evaluate the Company’s executive compensation programs, taking into account shareholder feedback, including future “say-on-pay” vote results.
The Committee invites our shareholders to communicate any concerns or opinions on executive pay directly to it or the Board. See “Contacting the Board” under “Corporate Governance and Board Matters” for information about communicating with the Committee and the Board.
Evolution of Executive Compensation for 2022
While the design of the Company’s executive compensation program for 2022 is generally unchanged from 2021, in February 2022 the Committee determined to (i) incorporate the Company’s previously announced goal of achieving “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions by 2025 as a performance payout modifier under the 2022 Incentive PSU Program and (ii) revise the performance metrics on which awards under the 2022 STIP are based to introduce “total capex spend per Mcfe” as a performance measure under the 2022 STIP, in place of “adjusted well cost per foot.” The purposes of these changes are to align further the interests of the Company’s executives and other employees with those of the Company’s shareholders and with the strategic objectives of the Company, as further discussed in the table below.
|
|44 | ir.eqt.com
Executive Compensation
|
|Evolution of 2022 Long-Term Incentive Program
|
|
|
Performance measured against a mix of absolute and relative TSR goals
|
|
|
■
|
|
|Consistent with 2021, payout under the 2022 Incentive PSU Program will be based on achievement of TSR, measured against a matrix of absolute and relative TSR performance goals over a three-year performance period, commencing January 1, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
■
|
|
|Under the 2022 Incentive PSU Program, the final payout will be modified based upon the Company’s performance in achieving its 2025 net zero target
|
|
|
Achievement of “net zero” by 2025 added as a performance payout modifier
|
|
|
■
|
|
|In 2021, we announced our goal of achieving “net zero” greenhouse gas emissions from our existing production segment operations—on a Scope 1 and Scope 2 basis—by 2025 (our “Net Zero Goal”)
|
|
|
|
|
|
■
|
|
|The Committee incorporated the Net Zero Goal into the 2022 Incentive PSU Program by including a performance payout modifier that links a meaningful portion of executive payout opportunity to both (i) achieving the Net Zero Goal and (ii) the manner by which the Net Zero Goal is achieved
|
|
|
Achieving
Net Zero by
2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
✓
Under the 2022 Incentive PSU Program, the Company’s CO2 equivalent emissions generated in 2024 from existing production segment assets(1), measured on a Scope 1 and Scope 2 basis, must be equal to (or less than) zero after accounting for carbon offsets generated and carbon credits purchased during 2024
|
|
|
Manner of
Achieving
Net Zero
Goal
|
|
|
✓
Additionally, the Committee designed the Net Zero Goal modifier to prioritize environmentally responsible operations and carbon offset generation by the Company in achieving net zero
|
|
|
✓
The scoring of the modifier will result in (x) reduced incentive compensation opportunity if the Net Zero Goal is either (i) not achieved or (ii) achieved through purchases of carbon credits that exceed the benchmark set by the Committee and (y) increased incentive compensation opportunity for achieving the Net Zero Goal with purchases of carbon credits that are less than the benchmark set by the Committee, as follows:
|
|
|
Net Zero Benchmarks
|
|
|
Net Zero
Modifier
|
|
|The Net Zero Goal is either (i) not achieved or (ii) is achieved, with more than 350,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent being offset by purchased credits
|
|
|
0.9 x
|
|
|The Net Zero Goal is achieved, with between 100,000 to 350,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent being offset by purchased credits
|
|
|
1.0 x
|
|
|The Net Zero Goal is achieved, with less than 100,000 metric tons of CO2 equivalent being offset by purchased credits
|
|
|
1.1 x
|
|
|
(1)
For purposes of the 2022 Incentive PSU Program, existing production segment assets refers to production segment assets owned by the Company as of June 30, 2021.
|
|
|
|
Executive Compensation
|
|
2022 Short-Term Incentive Program
|
|
|
Performance measures are aligned with key strategic objectives
|
|
|
■
For 2022, 75% of STIP funding is linked to financial and operational performance measures that align with key strategic objectives, specifically:
✓
free cash flow per share
✓
recycle ratio
✓
total capex spend per Mcfe
✓
adjusted gross G&A expense per Mcfe
■
For 2022, the Committee determined to replace “adjusted well cost per foot,” a performance measure under prior annual incentive plans, with “total capex spend per Mcfe”
✓
The Committee believes “total capex spend per Mcfe” represents a more comprehensive measure of management’s ability to control a broader range of costs, on a per unit basis, that are more reflective of efficient operations in the current business and operating environment
■
The Committee retained the following EHS performance measures, which determine 25% of 2022 STIP funding:
✓
greenhouse gas intensity reduction
✓
safety intensity improvement
✓
employee DART
|
|
|Other 2022 Compensation Considerations
|
|
|
Equity for all
|
|
|
■
Consistent with the reasons highlighted above, the Committee retained the “equity for all” program for 2022
|
|
|46 | ir.eqt.com
|
Executive Compensation
Compensation Philosophy
In designing the executive compensation program for 2021, the Committee focused on alignment with the Company’s evolving business objectives and priorities. Underpinning the compensation program design, the Company’s overall compensation philosophy has remained consistent since our management team successfully executed on the key goals outlined in the 2019 proxy campaign.