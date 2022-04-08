Other definitive proxy statements – Form DEF 14A

Table of Contents

Contents

This proxy statement and the accompanying proxy are first being mailed, given or made available to shareholders, on or about April 8, 2022.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



This document includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our ESG goals, commitments, and strategies and other ESG related information. We may use words such as “anticipate,“ “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “estimate,” “continue,” “potential,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “will,” “objective,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “expect,” “believe,” “predict,” “budget,” “projection,” “goal,” “forecast,” “model,” “target” and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by the forwardlooking statements for a variety of reasons, including due to the risks and uncertainties that are discussed in our most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and subsequent filings on Form 10-Qs, and Form 8-Ks. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements or information, which speak as of their respective dates.

Letter from the Chair

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

As we enter the third year of the COVID-19 pandemic, your Board is thankful that the pandemic has had minimal impact on the Company’s business, although we realize that the impact on everyone’s personal lives has been felt far more profoundly. As one global crisis appears to be waning, we are deeply saddened by the emergence of another. Southwestern Energy Company firmly supports the inspiring resolve of the people of Ukraine as they seek to defend their freedom and unequivocally condemns unnecessary and unjustified violence and loss of life.

Such events highlight the risks and uncertainty that every business faces and have galvanized attention on the dual risks of supply chain and global energy security. The crisis in Ukraine has made the value of responsibly produced natural gas from politically stable regions increasingly apparent. These events will only serve to facilitate the acceleration of the ongoing energy transition, and Southwestern Energy remains poised to play a meaningful role in the transition as a secure supplier of responsibly produced natural gas long into the future.

Positioned for the Energy Transition

Our focus on long-term shareholder value has led to continued improvement in Southwestern Energy’s existing business, and this past year was a pivotal one in the execution of our long-term strategy as your Board oversaw the disciplined execution of two strategic acquisitions. The acquisitions of Indigo Natural Resources, LLC and GeoSouthern Haynesville, LLC were the result of an intentional strategy to improve the Company’s economies of scale, bring greater exposure to the LNG corridor, and ensure the Company’s inventory depth for years to come. Importantly, both acquisitions brought improvements to the Company on all measures of shareholder value. The acquisitions position the company well to capitalize on the central role of natural gas in the global energy transition as shown by the following:

• Company-record year-end proved reserves of 21.1 Tcfe • Company-record year-end after-tax PV-10 of $18.7 billion using SEC pricing • Approximately 15 years of core inventory across two basins • 65% of total Company production with access to LNG Corridor/Gulf Coast

The vital role of natural gas as a foundational fuel can only be achieved if it is accompanied by an industry commitment to responsible energy development. Your Board takes this governance responsibility seriously with direct oversight residing with our Health, Safety, Environment, and Corporate Responsibility Committee. In 2021, the Company reduced methane intensity for assets it acquired in 2020 by 24% ; the total Company methane intensity decreased by 18% , and the Company has set a goal for 2022 to reduce its methane intensity by another 10% , including for its newly-acquired assets. Importantly, a methane intensity reduction goal was a part of the Company’s compensation program in 2021 and will again be a part of the 2022 compensation program. Further details of our commitment to the environment can be found in this proxy as well as the Company’s annual Corporate Responsibility Report.

Board Diversity

While 2021 was a pivotal year for the Company, the groundwork obviously began much earlier. Since 2017, your Board has been consciously constructed with the diversity of skills and perspectives necessary to oversee the Company and the execution of its strategy. During that time, over half of the Board has been refreshed, including three diverse directors that bring the Board’s total diversity to 44% (2 women , 1 Native American , and 1 French national ). As important as each director’s background are the specific skills and experiences that each director offers, which, as described more fully in this proxy, bring the right balance of perspectives both from inside and outside of the Company’s industry.

People and Culture

Finally, the Company’s performance in 2021 is a testament to the Company’s culture, and the Board regularly engages with management to ensure alignment among the Company’s culture, values, and strategy. In 2021, for example, the Company conducted its bi-annual employee engagement survey, in which 90% of the Company’s employees participated. Results of the survey were discussed with the Compensation Committee in late 2021 and with the Nominating and Governance Committee in early 2022, and action plans were developed to leverage identified strengths and to address specific feedback.

The Board extends its gratitude to the dedicated and hard-working employees and contractors of SWN who, in the face of a multi-year global pandemic, helped position the Company to return to free cash flow generation and to deliver sustainable returns for you, the shareholder. The past two years have not been easy, and the drive and determination exhibited by the people of SWN is a testament to their internal fortitude and commitment to SWN.



On behalf of the entire Board, thank you for continued investment in SWN.

Sincerely,

Catherine A. Kehr

Chairman of the Board

PROXY STATEMENT HIGHLIGHTS

At Southwestern Energy, operating responsibly is part of who we are and is embedded in our Formula that guides everything that we do. To ensure that we live up to the high bar that we have set for ourselves, the Board directly and through its committees oversees Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) matters, and the Company has formalized the oversight and management of ESG matters through a cross-functional senior management committee that assists with setting general strategy relating to ESG matters and helps develop, implement, and monitor initiatives and policies based on that strategy.



We believe our approach to ESG, which is integral to our corporate strategy, is a key differentiator for our business. Our approach is governed by the following principles:



Sustainable

Value

Creating sustainable value requires

meaningful and impactful actions that

consider our stakeholders’ perspectives

and align with our corporate strategy.

Minimizing Carbon

Footprint

Sustainable and responsible natural gas

development is foundational to a lower

carbon energy future.

Social

Responsibility

Protecting the health and safety of our

workforce, recognizing their personal

value, treating everyone with dignity and

respect, and positively impacting the

communities in which we work and live.

We focus our ESG priorities and disclosures on the issues and opportunities that are most important to our stakeholders. To identify these priorities, we engage internal and external stakeholders and weigh their views with respect to both Company-specific activities and energy development practices in general. Shareholder engagement, with regard to ESG matters and more broadly, is discussed in further detail later in this Proxy Statement.

ENVIRONMENTAL

We believe natural gas is foundational to a low carbon energy future. Moreover, we believe it is necessary to secure growing energy demands around the world while also contributing to reduced global greenhouse gas (“GHG”) emissions. As a founding member of the Our Nation’s Energy (“ONE”) Future coalition, which is working to reduce methane emissions across the natural gas value chain, and a member of The Environmental Partnership, which is focused on implementing a range of emissions reduction best practices, we are committed to reducing GHG emissions through meaningful action.



We set as part of our 2021 annual bonus program a company-wide goal to reduce methane intensity by 10% , including for assets we acquired in 2020. As shown below, we surpassed that goal and substantially improved the performance of the acquired assets. We also announced a commitment to certify as responsibly sourced gas our production in Appalachia and also to implement continuous emissions monitoring devices at the pad level, which will provide verifiable data regarding emissions performance and facilitate meaningful emissions reductions. In January 2022, we announced our commitment to expand responsibly sourced gas (“RSG”) certification and continuous monitoring to our newly-acquired assets in the Haynesville in Louisiana, resulting in a commitment to certify as RSG 100% of our production. We have also set a goal in 2022 as part of our annual bonus program to reduce company-wide methane intensity by another 10% , including for the newly-acquired Haynesville assets.

Following the significant growth of the Company, we are integrating our leading HSE and ESG programs across our entire portfolio. This includes analyzing the key sources of GHG emissions in our operations including our newly-acquired Haynesville assets. As we complete the emissions reduction analysis of our combined assets, we commit and look forward to disclosing a longer-term GHG reduction goal in our ninth annual corporate responsibility report .



We also remain committed to transparently reporting on our progress. We recognize stakeholder concerns about climate change and understand that regulations and practices aimed at protecting the environment, and specifically reducing GHG emissions, can affect our business. We consider addressing these issues as part of our risk management process, which is overseen by the Board, as detailed later in this Proxy Statement. Further, we have published a 2020-2021 Corporate Responsibility Report that is informed by the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures framework and, based on data available as of 2019, contains a climate change scenario analysis. The report is not incorporated by reference into this Proxy Statement or considered to be part of this document.

Proxy Statement Highlights

More broadly, responsible environmental stewardship is a core value at the Company. We seek to leverage and improve upon our historical environmental leadership, including by seeking to improve our measurement of our environmental performance and reduce our environmental impact. Below, for example, are some highlights of our commitment to improving air quality and conserving water.

Leader In Air Quality Leader In Water Conservation

78% LOWER

Methane intensity for legacy assets substantially lower than the 2025 ONE Future target 15.7 BILLION+

Gallons of fresh water returned to the environment 0.00% FLARING

As of December 31, 2021, flaring is 100% eliminated 6TH YEAR IN A ROW

Accomplishing fresh water neutrality 100% SURVEYED

Operational legacy assets surveyed for potential leaks in 2021 11 PROJECTS

Major water conversation projects completed in collaboration with governmental agencies, NGOs, and local community organizations

SOCIAL

We believe being socially responsible includes protecting the health and safety of our employees and contractors, recognizing the personal value of every employee, understanding the importance of inclusion and diversity, believing that every person should be treated with dignity and respect, and creating lasting positive impacts in our communities. It also requires that beliefs are lived out through our actions. Accordingly, providing a safe, healthy, and respectful workplace is a core value, and we are committed to conducting our business as a good neighbor. Here are a few examples of our actions in 2021 that demonstrate our commitment to social responsibility.

Diversity and Inclusion

Enriching our diverse and inclusive culture and work environment 100%

Participation in 16-hour Officer D&I training program in 2021 36%

Over one-third of the new hires in 2021 were ethnically or gender diverse 100%

Average women’s salaries to average men’s salaries in 2021* 23% Female

Female employee population

Workforce Communities

Investing in our employees and contractors Supporting the communities where we work and live 19,026

HSE and compliance training hours completed in 2021 $305,000

Donated in 2021 to organizations that collect and distribute food to those in need 0.39

2021 total recordable injury rate (employees + contractors) $1.8 MILLION

Given to STEM education & skilled workforce development since 2015 90%

Participation in 2021 employee engagement survey 1.3 MILLION+

Water truck trips eliminated since 2015

* Considers the average pay of males to the average pay of females with the same job title.

Proxy Statement Highlights

COVID-19 RESPONSE

Our continued response to COVID-19 and its variants in 2021 was driven by our SWN core value of safety. A safe workplace allows us to deliver on our strategy and commitments to the Company’s shareholders, and it is the Right Thing To Do. Here are just a few, select highlights of our COVID-19 response in 2021:

2021 COVID-19 Response:

• Incident Response Team met at least three times a week and provided routine reports to Executive Leadership Team • Required masks, social distancing, and quarantine procedures at all field and office locations based on state and federal guidance • Provided priority COVID-19 testing for all office and field employees and their families • Instituted dynamic office closure and remote work protocols for office workers • Provided paid time off for non-exempt workers required to isolate or quarantine • Developed heightened and, as necessary, rapid cleaning response protocols for all field and office locations • Modified protocols as necessary based on monitoring of relevant data and guidance • Continued to utilize automated electronic temperature screening devices at controlled access points at office locations, and employee manned temperature screeners at field locations • Utilized COVID-19 questionnaires for employees and contractors visiting field or office locations • Held routine (usually twice monthly) all-employee town halls with the CEO to discuss operations and our approach to management during the pandemic • Offered confidential support and resources through Employee Assistance Services, a program for employees and their families to access 24/7 • Offered onsite vaccinations for all SWN employees, their immediate family, and contractors

GOVERNANCE

BOARD COMPOSITION

In alignment with the Company’s long-term strategic plan, the Board has engaged in a deliberate and measured process to review and refresh the composition of our Board and have targeted specific skills that provide insight into where we collectively believe that the industry and the Company are headed. Critical skills have been added in the areas of CEO leadership; corporate strategy formation and analysis; mergers and acquisitions negotiation, evaluation, and integration; ancillary industry experience; governance experience; and operating and leadership experience shaped by a perspective of strong HSE and corporate responsibility stewardship. A further discussion of these skills can be found on page 13.

Proxy Statement Highlights

BOARD PARTICIPATION

The Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines state that directors are expected to attend all or substantially all Board meetings and meetings of the committees of the Board on which they serve and to attend the Annual Meeting. During 2021, our Board met 15 times (5 regular and 10 special meetings), with most of those meetings relating to the Indigo and GEP transactions, and our committees met a combined 14 times. Information and reports regarding the committees of the Board begin on page 22.

BOARD’S ROLE IN RISK MANAGEMENT

A primary responsibility of the Board is to ensure that processes are in place to identify and properly manage risks to the Company and its business. Each standing committee of the Board oversees and evaluates risks directly in its sphere. For example, the Nominating and Governance Committee reviews corporate governance matters, matters involving members of the board, and succession planning. Compensation Committee reviews compensation and human resources matters, the Health, Safety, Environmental and Corporate Responsibility Committee reviews health, safety, environmental and public policy matters and the Audit Committee assesses financial, cyber security, and overall risks to the enterprise. Each of these committees is comprised entirely of independent directors.

The Company’s executive management meets at least quarterly with representatives of all business units and corporate functions specifically to review and assess risks and the steps being taken to manage them. These risks and management’s steps to mitigate them are discussed with the Audit Committee at least quarterly and with the full Board at least annually. The Audit Committee also meets independently with the Company’s external accounting and reserves auditors and the head of internal audit to discuss risks in financial reporting and other matters.

The chart below illustrates how the Board oversees risk:

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY | 5

Proxy Statement Highlights

Corporate Governance Snapshot

The Board of Southwestern Energy is committed to the highest standards of corporate governance. The Corporate Governance section of our proxy statement describes our governance framework in depth, highlights of which include: Adoption of best practices Boardroom culture • Annual “Say-on-Pay” vote • Disciplined decision-making • Majority voting in director elections • Long-term outlook • Annual election of all directors • Focus on Company risks and mitigation • Proxy access • Practices for increasing Board diversity • Ability to call special meetings • Engagement with management, asking the difficult questions • Active shareholder engagement program • Willingness to engage deeply and respectfully in the boardroom • No supermajority voting standards • Value focused • All directors independent except CEO • Conducts annual peer assessments

What We Do

Alignment with Shareholders. Long-term incentive awards vest over periods of several years to reward sustained Company performance over time.

Share Ownership Guidelines. Our named executive officers (“NEOs”) must hold a value equivalent to multiples of their base salaries (two times for senior vice presidents, three times for executive vice presidents and six times for our CEO).

Clawbacks. If we restate our financial statements, other than as a result of changes to accounting rules or regulations, we may recover incentive compensation that was paid or granted in the three-year period prior to the restatement, regardless of whether misconduct caused the restatement.

Double-Trigger Severance. Cash severance in connection with a change in control is paid only if an actual or constructive termination of employment also occurs.

Annual Risk Assessments. The Compensation Committee evaluates the influence of executive compensation on corporate risk.

Peer Group Comparison. With the help of independent compensation consultants, we compare executive compensation against industry compensation practices.

At-will employment. Each of the NEOs is employed at-will and is expected to demonstrate exceptional personal performance to continue serving as a member of the executive team. None of the NEOs has a severance arrangement other than in the context of a change in control.

Decisions by Independent Compensation Committee. Executive compensation is determined by the Compensation Committee of the Board, which is comprised solely of independent directors and approved by the full Board (only independent directors in the case of CEO compensation).

Independent Compensation Consultant. The Compensation Committee retains its own independent consultant to advise on compensation matters.

What We Don’t Do

No Tax Gross-Ups in Change in Control Agreements. Our severance agreements apply only in case of termination following a change in control and contain no tax gross-ups for NEOs.

No Automatic Base Salary Increases. Our NEOs’ base salaries are reviewed annually, and decisions are based on demonstrated individual performance, business conditions and external market data provided by our independent compensation consultants.

No Hedging and Pledging of Company Stock. Our policies prohibit the hedging and pledging of our stock by our executives and directors.

No Repricing of Stock Options. We do not permit the repricing of stock options without shareholder approval.

Proxy Statement Highlights

2021 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

OUR CEO’S COMPENSATION ALIGNS WITH THE SHAREHOLDER’S EXPERIENCE

Over the past three years, our share price increased 37% from December 31, 2018 ($3.41) to December 31, 2021 ($4.66). Our CEO’s three-year average realizable pay was 45% higher as of December 31, 2021 than his three-year average reported target pay, which aligns with our increased share price over the last three years.

In the chart above, “Average Reported Target Pay” refers to the average total annual compensation offered to our CEO across 2019, 2020 and 2021 as reported in the Summary Compensation Table in this proxy statement.



“Average Realizable Pay” refers to the corresponding amounts earned, or on track to be earned, from the 2019, 2020 and 2021 target pay opportunities as of December 31, 2021. Realizable pay includes base salary, annual incentive compensation actually earned, the value of the LTI awards based on the Company’s closing stock price on December 31, 2021, and the projected achievement of outstanding performance awards.

88% OF OUR CEO’S 2021 COMPENSATION IS AT RISK

We embrace a pay-for-performance philosophy. Thus, the vast majority of our Chief Executive Officer’s total direct compensation is at risk, as noted in the graphic below.

Proxy Statement Highlights

2021 Compensation Program Changes

Annual Salary:

• No increases for the second consecutive year Annual Bonus: • Replaced the “Production” metric with a “Proved Developed F&D cost” metric* • Added an ESG metric , “Methane Intensity”* • Increased the weighting of HSE/ESG metrics to 15% from 10% Long-term Incentives: • Reduced LTI award grants by 20% for the CEO, COO and Senior VPs • Replaced return on average capital employed (“ROACE”) with return on capital employed (“ROCE”) • Added a “Reinvestment Ratio” metric to place further emphasis on free cash flow generation

* Responsive to specific shareholder feedback.

SHAREHOLDER ENGAGEMENT

Shareholders have supported the Company’s compensation program with an average of 88% of votes cast in favor of Say-on-Pay over the past three years. In 2021 we were pleased to receive 97% of votes cast in favor of Say-on-Pay. During our routine shareholder engagements with large institutional shareholders in 2021, we reached out to every shareholder for whom we were able to identify contact information, representing a combined 84% of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2021. Shareholders holding a combined 38% of outstanding shares accepted our invitation to speak. The others either declined or did not respond to our request.



The graphic below illustrates our shareholder engagement process in 2021, including key topics discussed with shareholders. In addition to these efforts, management engages with shareholders and potential shareholders through targeted outreach and participation in various conference and industry events.

Proxy Statement Highlights

VOTING AT THE ANNUAL MEETING Every vote cast at the Annual Meeting plays a part in the future of Southwestern Energy. Please review our proxy statement and take the time to vote right away, using one of the methods explained below. If you are a beneficial owner, please follow the voting instructions in the proxy materials provided by your broker, bank or nominee. WHO IS ENTITLED TO VOTE? Shareholders who own shares of common stock as of March 21, 2022, the Record Date, may vote at the meeting. There were 1,116,099,977 shares of common stock outstanding on that date. Each share of common stock entitles the holder to one vote on all matters submitted to a vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement of the meeting. Voting Matters You are being asked to vote on the following: Proposal Board Recommendation Page PROPOSAL 1 Election of Directors FOR each of the nominees 11 PROPOSAL 2 Non-Binding Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of our Named Executive Officers for 2021 FOR 34 PROPOSAL 3 Approval of 2022 Incentive Plan FOR 59 PROPOSAL 4 Ratification of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm FOR 67 PROPOSAL 5 Shareholder Proposal Regarding Special Meetings AGAINST 68 Attending the Annual Meeting 9:00 a.m. Central

Daylight Time All shareholders as of the record date or holders of proxies for them may attend the Annual Meeting but must have photo identification and proof of stock ownership and, in the case of a proxy holder, the proxy. If you are a shareholder of record (your shares are held in your name) or hold a proxy for such a shareholder, valid photo identification such as a driver’s license or passport showing a name that matches our records will suffice. If you are a beneficial owner (your shares are held through a broker, bank or nominee) or hold a proxy for such a shareholder, you must provide valid photo identification and evidence of current ownership of the shares, which you can obtain from your broker, bank or nominee. Thursday,

May 19, 2022 Southwestern

Energy Company

10000 Energy Drive

Spring, Texas 77389

How to Vote Even if you plan to attend the Annual Meeting in person, please vote using one of the following voting methods. In all cases, you will need to have your Control number in hand. If you have any questions or need assistance in voting, please call our proxy solicitor, Morrow Sodali at 1-800-662-5200 or send an email to [email protected]. By Internet Vote your shares online at

www.proxyvote.com By Telephone Vote your shares by calling

1 (800) 690-6903 By Mail To vote by mail, you must first request a proxy card by following the instructions in the notice. Vote by mail by marking, dating, and signing your proxy card and return it in the postage-paid envelope provided or send it to Vote Processing, c/o Broadridge, 51 Mercedes Way, Edgewood, NY 11717.

Learn more about the 2022 Annual Meeting at www.swn.com/annualmeeting .

We intend to hold the Annual Meeting in person. Due to the continuing public health impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), we are planning for the possibility that the Company’s annual shareholder meeting may be held solely by means of remote communication. If we take this step, we will announce the decision to do so in advance, and details on how to participate will be set forth in a press release issued by the Company and available at www.swn.com/annualmeeting. If we hold the Annual Meeting by means of remote communication, it is currently our intent to resume in-person meetings with our 2023 Annual Meeting and thereafter, assuming normal circumstances. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting.

Questions and Answers about the Annual Meeting and Voting

Please see the “Questions and Answers about the Annual Meeting and Voting” section beginning on page 70 for answers to common questions on the rules and procedures surrounding the proxy and Annual Meeting process.

10000 Energy Drive

Spring, Texas 77389

Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 19, 2022

The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Southwestern Energy Company, or the Company, will be held at Southwestern Energy Company Headquarters, 10000 Energy Drive, Spring, Texas 77389, on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time for the following purposes:

(1) To elect nine directors to the Board to serve until the 2023 Annual Meeting or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified, with the Board presenting for election John D. Gass, S.P. “Chip” Johnson IV, Catherine A. Kehr, Greg D. Kerley, Jon A. Marshall, Patrick M. Prevost, Anne Taylor, Denis J. Walsh III and William J. Way; (2) To conduct a non-binding advisory vote to approve the compensation of our Named Executive Officers for 2021 (Say-on-Pay); (3) To consider and act upon a proposal to approve our 2022 Incentive Plan; (4) To ratify the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, or PwC, to serve as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022; (5) To consider and act upon a shareholder proposal contained in this proxy statement, if properly presented at the Annual Meeting; and (6) To transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any adjournment or adjournments thereof.

The Board of Directors fixed the close of business on March 21, 2022 as the Record Date for the determination of shareholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the meeting and any adjournment thereof.

You are welcome to attend the meeting. If you do not attend, it is important that your shares be represented and voted at the meeting. You can vote your shares by telephone or over the Internet as described in more detail in the proxy materials found at www.swn.com/annualmeeting. You may revoke a proxy at any time prior to its exercise by giving written notice to that effect to the Secretary of the Company or by submitting a later-dated proxy or subsequent Internet or telephonic proxy. If you attend the meeting, you may revoke any proxy you previously granted and vote in person.

We intent to hold the Annual Meeting in person. Due to the continuing public health impact of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), we are planning for the possibility that the Company’s annual shareholder meeting may be held solely by means of remote communication. If we take this step, we will announce the decision to do so in advance, and details on how to participate will be set forth in a press release issued by the Company and available at www.swn.com/annualmeeting. If we hold the Annual Meeting by means of remote communication, it is currently our intent to resume in-person meetings with our 2023 Annual Meeting and thereafter, assuming normal circumstances. As always, we encourage you to vote your shares prior to the Annual Meeting.

By Order of the Board of Directors

CHRIS LACY

Secretary

April 8, 2022

IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR

THE 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MAY 19, 2022: The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, Notice of Annual Meeting of Shareholders, 2022 Proxy Statement and the 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders are available free of charge at: www.swn.com/annualmeeting

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

The Board, upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Governance Committee, has proposed nine nominees for election as directors. All nominees for director are presently directors of the Company. At this meeting, shareholders are being asked to elect nine directors to serve until the next Annual Meeting or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified.

RECOMMENDATION OF THE BOARD The Board recommends that the shareholders vote “FOR” the election of each of the nominees to the Board as set forth in this proposal.

NOMINATION OF DIRECTORS AND SELECTION PROCESS



DIRECTOR NOMINATION PROCESS

The Board recognizes the importance of soliciting new candidates for Board membership and that the needs of the Board, in terms of the relative experience and other qualifications of candidates, may change over time. The Nominating and Governance Committee, with appropriate input from our CEO, is responsible for assessing the appropriate mix of skills and characteristics required of Board

members based on the Board’s needs at a given point in time and is further responsible for evaluating and recommending directors for election or re-election to the Board by utilizing the process described below. Final decisions on director nominations are made by the full Board.

SELECTION CRITERIA FOR NOMINEES FOR DIRECTORS

Pursuant to the policies of the Board, an assessment process is undertaken by the Nominating and Governance Committee as needed and consists of several steps, including: • maintaining and updating an inventory of capabilities, competencies, skills and qualities of current board members and of the Board as a whole • identifying capabilities, competencies, skills and qualities desired to be added to the Board consistent with and informed by the long-term strategic plan of the Company

Based upon this rigorous and deliberate assessment process, the Nominating and Governance Committee makes recommendations regarding board size, board composition, director selection and nominations to the full Board. The Nominating and Governance Committee has determined that the skills and experience of the Board currently align well to the Company’s long-term strategy. More specifically, the assessment process for each nominee is described below.

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

When determining criteria for selecting directors, the Nominating and Governance Committee ensures all requirements of applicable law or listing standards are followed as well as the maintenance of a predominance of independent directors. In addition, our Corporate

Governance Guidelines, which are available on our website at www. swn.com, set forth certain criteria that apply to the selection of director candidates.

Director Selection Criteria Our Corporate Governance Guidelines state that each director nominee should: • be chosen without regard to sex, race, religion or national origin. However, diversity in personal background, race, gender, age and nationality for the Board as a whole may be taken into account. • be an individual of the highest character and integrity and have the ability to work well with others • have an inquiring mind, vision and good judgment • be free of any conflict of interest that would violate any applicable law or regulation or interfere with the proper performance of the responsibilities of a director • have a skill set that complements the backgrounds and experience of other Board members • possess substantial and significant business experience in specific areas of expertise that would be important to the Company in the performance of the duties of a director • have sufficient time available to devote to the affairs of the Company to carry out the responsibilities of a director • have the capacity and desire to represent the balanced, best interests of all shareholders and objectively appraise management performance

DIRECTOR SKILLS AND BACKGROUNDS

In alignment with the Company’s long-term strategic plan, we have engaged in a deliberate and measured process to review and refresh the composition of our Board. Critical skills have been added in the areas of CEO leadership; corporate strategy formation and analysis; mergers and acquisitions negotiation, evaluation, and integration; ancillary industry experience; governance experience; and operating and leadership experience shaped by a perspective of strong HSE and corporate responsibility stewardship. The Nominating

and Governance Committee as well as the Board are committed to increasing the diversity of the Board and view diversity as a key aspect of the selection process. All of our directors are committed to a culture of transparency, collaboration, intellectual independence, and possess a sincere commitment to engagement. We believe all our directors possess the following core skills crucial to a successful Board:

Core Skill Set STRATEGIC AND NIMBLE mindset gained through extensive experience in strategy analysis, formation, or implementation DEEP-ROOTED risk and value understanding of cyclical or commodity business SUBSTANTIAL capability and competency ACUTE UNDERSTANDING of how shareholder value is generated, and extensive experience in shareholder engagement DIRECT EXPERIENCE managing in a global context or analyzing the energy industry from a global perspective

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

Our directors also have the following critical skills and backgrounds that bring important perspectives to the Board:

Skill/Experience Description Directors CEO Experience Experience as a CEO for a publicly listed company provides unique perspectives to the Board as well as mentorship for the Company’s CEO 4 of 9 Corporate Governance Understanding governance best practices and experience from service on other public boards assists the Board with the implementation of best practices as well as navigating governance issues as applied to the Company 6 of 9 Energy Industry Extensive knowledge of and experience in our industry, including commercial aspects of the business, markets, operational challenges, regulatory and strategy, aids the Board in understanding the issues that may face the Company 8 of 9 Enterprise Risk Management The scale, scope, and complexity of the Company’s business raises a multitude of interdependent risks, which can vary over time. Experience in effectively identifying, prioritizing, assessing and managing a broad set of risks can help the Board appreciate, anticipate, and oversee the Company in managing the risks that face its business 7 of 9 Financial Experience Substantial experience in financial reporting, accounting, and capital markets relevant to a large, publicly traded company and knowledge of internal controls and testing is valuable in order to promote effective capital allocation, robust controls, and oversight 6 of 9 Gas/Oil Markets Expertise Extensive knowledge of domestic and global energy commodities markets contributes valuable perspective on issues specific to the Company’s risk exposures 5 of 9 Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility Experience in industry regulations and health, safety and environmental best practices in the energy or other industrial operations strengthens the Board’s oversight and understanding of the risks facing the Company, its workforce, and the environment 6 of 9 Human Capital Management & Compensation Understanding compensation factors and components that influence the attraction and retention of a workforce helps the Board oversee the Company’s efforts to attract and retain a competitive workforce 9 of 9 Industrial operating and workforce management experience Significant experience overseeing energy or other industrial operations as a senior executive at a public company or other major organization provides insight into the specific operational challenges facing the Company 5 of 9 Investor Perspective Experience as an investor in energy securities contributes to the Board’s understanding of shareholder value and investor concerns and perceptions 2 of 9 Large or Complex Organizations Experience as an executive in larger, more complex organizations provides valuable insights to the Board regarding best practices and challenges the Company may encounter with increasing scale 8 of 9 Mergers and Acquisitions Experience or Assessment Understanding of, and experience with execution and evaluation of mergers and acquisitions of both private and public companies provides valuable perspective and insights to the Board 8 of 9 Related Industry Experience Experience in industries with which the Company deals provides the Board with a broader strategic understanding of and the ability to anticipate changes related to the Company’s business 3 of 9 Strategy Significant experience developing or implementing a strategic vision as a senior executive provides the Board with valuable insights into oversight of strategy and resource allocation 7 of 9

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY | 13

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

Nominees for Election

JOHN D. GASS Independent Director Age: 70 Director since: 2012 Committees: Compensation (Chair); Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility Other Public Boards: Suncor Energy Inc. Degrees: BS in Civil Engineering, Vanderbilt University; MS in Civil Engineering, Tulane University

Director Qualification Highlights

• Former Vice President of Chevron Corporation and President of Chevron Gas and Midstream • Operational and HSE experience in upstream and midstream sectors in US and around the world • Director, Suncor Energy Inc., since February 2014 (Chairman, Human Resources and Compensation Committee; member of Governance Committee) • Former director, Weatherford International, Ltd., June 2013 to December 2019 • Former director of Sasol Chevron Holdings Ltd and GS Caltex

Skills and Qualifications of Particular Relevance to Southwestern Energy

• Career-long experience in the Company’s industry sectors, including at executive level • Executive positions in global operations • Managed capital-intensive, cyclical commodity businesses • Valuable governance experience gained from his service on two other public company boards of directors • Strong environmental and safety skills, including implementation of best practices

S. P. “CHIP” JOHNSON IV Independent Director Age: 66 Director since: 2020 Committees: Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility; Nominating and Governance Other Public Boards: None Degrees: BS in Mechanical Engineering, University of Colorado

Director Qualification Highlights

• Former President and CEO of Carrizo Oil & Gas, which he co-founded, until its merger with Callon Petroleum in December 2019 • Former director, Callon Petroleum, a NYSE-listed company (December 2019 to January 2022) • Director, SEARCH Homeless Services (nonprofit) • Former director, Basic Energy Services • Former director, Pinnacle Gas Resources

Skills and Qualifications of Particular Relevance to Southwestern Energy

• Business leadership skills as a former President and CEO of a NASDAQ-listed company • Registered Petroleum Engineer • Extensive experience in oil and gas exploration and production • Risk management, strategy, and corporate governance experience

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

CATHERINE A. KEHR Independent Director and Chairman of the Board Age: 59 Director since: 2011 Committees: Audit; Nominating and Governance (Chair) Other Public Boards: None Degrees: BA, Yale University; MBA, The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania

Director Qualification Highlights

• Retired Senior Vice President and Director of Capital Research Company, a division of The Capital Group, investment advisor to the American Funds • Led investment analysis and served as portfolio manager of global energy equities and also served as investment analyst and portfolio manager with responsibility for global energy high-yield debt • Ranked by Reuters survey among top 10 US portfolio managers in 2002 • Director, Bank of Jackson Hole (banking institution in Jackson Hole, WY) • Formerly with Atlantic Richfield Company and Payden & Rygel Investment Management • Former director, California Resources Corporation, February 2015 to May 2017

Skills and Qualifications of Particular Relevance to Southwestern Energy

• Deep understanding of financial analysis and capital markets • Investor perspective from career as a global energy sector investor at major fund manager • Broad global knowledge of energy sector, including impacts of commodity price cyclicality • Corporate governance and compensation experience from service as a director of another E&P company

GREG D. KERLEY Independent Director Age: 66 Director since: 2010 Committees: Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility; Nominating and Governance Other Public Boards: None Degrees: BS in Accounting, Oklahoma State University

Director Qualification Highlights

• Retired Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Southwestern Energy (last employed October 2012) • Rated by Institutional Investor in 2010 as one of the top performing E&P CFOs • Former Controller, Chief Accounting Officer, Treasurer and Secretary • Senior financial and accounting positions at Agate Petroleum, Inc. • Arthur Andersen LLP, working for energy clients

Skills and Qualifications of Particular Relevance to Southwestern Energy

• Extensive experience in finance, accounting, and financial reporting, including serving as chief financial officer of a publicly traded company • Executive leadership experience • Deep risk management background • Strong strategic skills and background • Former CPA • More than 30 years of oil and gas industry experience

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY | 15

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

JON A. MARSHALL Independent Director Age: 70 Director since: 2017 Committees: Compensation; Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility (Chair) Other Public Boards: None Degrees: BS in Engineering, United States Military Academy

Director Qualification Highlights

• Former Chief Executive Officer and President of GlobalSantaFe Corporation • Former President and Chief Operating Officer, Transocean Ltd. • Former Director, Noble Corporation plc (2009 to 2021) • Chairman of the Board of Directors, Chahta Foundation (nonprofit promoting education, cultural identity and health for the Choctaw Nation) • Director, Choctaw Global Services (a for-profit entity of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma) • Former Director, Sentinel Energy Services, Inc., (2018 to 2020) • Former Director, Cobalt International Energy, Inc. (2010 to 2018) • Former Director, Jones Academy Foundation (foundation supporting residential learning center for Choctaw youth)

Skills and Qualifications of Particular Relevance to Southwestern Energy

• Former CEO of NYSE-listed company that went through transformative changes • Significant experience as a senior executive of multiple energy services companies • Executive experience in cyclical global businesses • Experience overseeing best operational, safety and environmental practices • Member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma • Added cultural and ethnic perspective, with strong leadership in giving back to communities

PATRICK M. PREVOST Independent Director Age: 66 Director since: 2017 Committees: Audit (Chair); Nominating and Governance Other Public Boards: Materion Corporation Degrees: BS in Chemistry, University of Geneva; MBA, University of Chicago

Director Qualification Highlights

• Former President and Chief Executive Officer of Cabot Corporation, a global specialty chemical and performance materials company, from January 2008 until March 2016 • Responsible CEO of the Year, Corporate Responsibility Magazine, 2013 • Director, Materion Corporation, since 2019 (member, Compensation & Human Capital Committee; member, Nominating, Governance and Corporate Responsibility Committee) • Former President, Performance Chemicals, BASF, AG • Former senior management positions at BP plc and Amoco, Inc. • Former director, Cabot Corporation (2008 to 2020), General Cable Corporation (2010 to 2018) and American Chemical Industry Council

Skills and Qualifications of Particular Relevance to Southwestern Energy

• Former service as CEO of NYSE-listed company and service on public company boards in leadership positions • Experience in chemical industry and managing commodity price risks • Led capital-intensive business operations • Experience in acquisitions and strategic alliance • Deep commitment and skills in safety, environmental compliance and best practices and asset integrity • Global perspective in international company and having been born, raised and spent much of his career outside the US

16 | WWW.SWN.COM/ANNUALMEETING

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

ANNE TAYLOR Independent Director Age: 66 Director since: 2018 Committees: Audit; Compensation Other Public Boards: Group1 Automotive; Whiting Petroleum Degrees: BS and MS in Civil Engineering, University of Utah

Director Qualification Highlights

• 30-year career with Deloitte, LLP (1987 until her retirement in June 2018) • Director, Group 1 Automotive, since 2018 (Chair of the Compensation & Human Resources Committee; member, Audit Committee) • Director, Whiting Petroleum, since 2020 (Chair of the Compensation & Human Resources Committee; member, ESG Committee) • Director, Conway MacKenzie (private financial consulting firm) • Director, Central Houston, Inc. (non-profit) • Director, Memorial Hermann Hospital (non-profit) • Former Vice Chairman and Managing Partner, Houston office, Deloitte, LLP (2007 to 2018) • Former Regional Managing Partner, Mid-America Region, Deloitte, LLP • Former U.S. Chief Strategy Officer, Deloitte, LLP • Former director, Deloitte, LLP • Former director, Deloitte Consulting, LLP

Skills and Qualifications of Particular Relevance to Southwestern Energy

• Extensive strategy development and execution experience • Change management experience • Talent development experience • Board and corporate governance experience • Insight into innovation and growth strategies • Energy industry knowledge

DENIS J. WALSH III Independent Director Age: 61 Director since: 2019 Committees: Audit; Compensation Other Public Boards: None Degrees: BS in Economics, University of Massachusetts; MS in Finance, Boston College

Director Qualification Highlights

• Retired in 2013 as a Managing Director of BlackRock, Inc., the world’s largest investment management company • Former lead Portfolio Manager for BlackRock, Inc.’s All-Cap Energy strategies (2005 to 2013) • Former Managing Director at State Street Research & Management Company (1999 to 2005) • Founded and previously served as a lead Portfolio Manager for State Street’s Analyst Fund • Former Research Analyst at Fleet Investment Advisors (1994 to 1999) • Recognized by Institutional Investor magazine as “The Best Of The Buyside” Energy Analyst seven times • Adjunct faculty member at Providence College teaching investment management since 2013

Skills and Qualifications of Particular Relevance to Southwestern Energy

• Chartered Financial Analyst • 20+ year career as a securities analyst • Extensive investment management experience focusing on energy and natural resources • Global energy sector investment and analysis experience

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY | 17

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

WILLIAM J. WAY Director Age: 63 Director since: 2016 Committees: None Other Public Boards: None Degrees: BS in Industrial Engineering, Texas A&M University; MBA, Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Director Qualification Highlights

• President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company since January 2016 • President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, December 2014 to January 2016 • Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the Company, October 2011 to December 2014 • Former Senior Vice President-Americas, BG Group plc with responsibility for E&P, Midstream, LNG and global shipping operations in the US, Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, Bolivia, Canada and Argentina • Former President, Dubai Petroleum Company, 2002 to 2007 • Various senior technical, operational and leadership positions at ConocoPhillips from 1981 to 2007 • Extensive managerial, operational, technical and leadership experience in U.S. and international upstream and midstream sectors • Director, American Petroleum Institute and National Petroleum Council

Skills and Qualifications of Particular Relevance to Southwestern Energy

• Insights into the Company’s operations, strategy and talent development as well as its relations with investors and other key stakeholders from his position as President and CEO of the Company • Extensive leadership experience in upstream and midstream businesses • Deep background in managing commodity risk and capital programs • Strong HSE commitment and experience • History of talent development

Proposal No. 1: Election of Directors

Director Independence

The Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines require that a majority of the members of the Board be independent of the Company’s management and its significant shareholders. For a director to be deemed “independent,” the Board must affirmatively determine that the director has no material relationship with the Company or its affiliates (either directly or as a partner, shareholder or officer of an organization that has a relationship with the Company or its affiliates), or any person (including the director) that, with its affiliates, is the beneficial owner of 5% or more of the Company’s outstanding voting stock or any member of the executive leadership of the Company or

his or her affiliates. Material relationships include commercial, banking, industrial, consulting, legal, accounting, charitable and familial relationships. For making this determination, the Board has adopted a set of director independence standards as required by the NYSE. These independence standards can be found in the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines at www.swn.com. Our Board has determined that all nominees for director, other than our CEO, Mr. Way, are independent under our applicable independence standards.

Voting for Directors

The shares of common stock represented by the enclosed proxy will be voted as instructed by the shareholder for the election of the nominees named in this section. If no direction is made, the proxy will be voted “FOR” the election of all of the nominees named above other than in the case of broker non-votes, which will be treated as described below. This year, with no shareholders having made nominations, the number of nominees equals the number of directors to be elected. Our bylaws provide that, in any uncontested election of directors (an election in which the number of nominees does not exceed the number of directors to be elected), any nominee who receives a greater number of votes cast “FOR” his or her election than votes cast “AGAINST” his or her election will be elected to the Board.



Shares not represented in person or by proxy at the Annual Meeting, abstentions and broker non-votes, will have no effect on the election of directors, other than counting for purposes of a quorum. Our

bylaws also provide that any nominee who does not receive a majority of votes cast “FOR” his or her election in an uncontested election is expected to tender his or her conditional resignation to the Chairman of the Board promptly following the certification of the vote, which resignation shall be promptly considered through a process overseen by the Nominating and Governance Committee, excluding (other than in certain limited circumstances set forth in our bylaws) any nominees who did not receive a majority vote. If any nominee becomes unavailable for any reason, or if a vacancy should occur before the election, the shares of common stock represented by the enclosed proxy may be voted for such other person as the Board may recommend. The Company does not expect that any nominee will be unavailable for election.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY | 19

Corporate Governance

Corporate Governance Policies

Southwestern Energy recognizes that strong corporate governance plays an important part in achieving our objective of enhancing the Company’s long-term value for our shareholders. Executive leadership, led by the CEO, is responsible for running the Company’s operations, under the oversight of the Board of Directors.

The Board has adopted corporate governance principles that serve as the framework of the Board and its committees. From time to time, the Board revises its corporate governance policies in response to changing regulatory requirements, evolving best practices and the perspective of our shareholders and other stakeholders.

Corporate Governance Materials The following materials related to corporate governance at Southwestern Energy are available at www.swn.com, under the section: “Investor-Corporate Governance.” • Certificate of Incorporation • Bylaws • Audit Committee Charter • Compensation Committee Charter • Nominating and Governance Committee Charter • Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility Committee Charter • Corporate Governance Guidelines • Business Conduct Guidelines • Code of Ethics for Section 406 Officers • Anti-Corruption Compliance Policy • Confidential Complaint Procedures for Questionable Accounting Practices • Procedures for Contacting the Board • Harassment and Discrimination Policy • Equal Opportunity Policy • Human Rights Policy • HSE Policy

Corporate Governance

Corporate Responsibility

Southwestern Energy Company is committed to providing the energy that powers our world, today and into the future. Creating Value+ is SWN’s core goal, with a clear focus on continuous improvement, innovation, integrity and responsibility. We seek to create value for our shareholders while providing a safe and healthy workplace for our people, acting as good environmental stewards and being respected members of the communities in which we operate. Our Corporate Responsibility Report for 2020–2021 provides additional insight

into our operations, goals, strategy and performance. It is located at www.swn.com/responsibility; however, the report is not incorporated by reference into this Proxy Statement or considered to be part of this document, and the information contained in this Proxy Statement should be considered the most up-to-date in the event any such information conflicts with the information provided in the Corporate Responsibility Report.

Communications with the Board of Directors

The Board provides a process for shareholders and other interested persons to send communications to the independent Chairman of the Board, the non-employee directors as a group or any of the other directors, including the entire Board. Shareholders and other interested persons may send written communications to the non-employee directors, the Chairman of the Board or any of the other directors to

the attention of the Secretary, Southwestern Energy Company, 10000 Energy Drive, Spring, Texas 77389-4954. The Secretary will review, sort and summarize the communications and forward them to the intended recipient(s) on a periodic basis, but no less frequently than every calendar quarter.

Committees of the Board of Directors

The Board has four standing committees: the Audit Committee, the Compensation Committee, the Nominating and Governance Committee, and the Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility Committee. In addition, the Board may from time to time authorize additional standing or ad hoc committees, as it deems

appropriate. The Board creates ad hoc committees from time to time for special matters, such as finance or strategy. The following table lists our director nominees’ standing committee assignments and chairmanships as of December 31, 2021.

Board Member Audit Compensation Nominating

and

Governance Health, Safety,

Environmental

and Corporate

Responsibility John D. Gass C ✓ S. P. “Chip” Johnson IV ✓ ✓ Catherine A. Kehr ✓ C Greg D. Kerley ✓ ✓ Jon A. Marshall ✓ C Patrick M. Prevost C ✓ Anne Taylor ✓ ✓ Denis J. Walsh III ✓ ✓ William J. Way

Corporate Governance

Committee Reports

Audit Committee Report Each member of the Audit Committee is financially literate and independent under SEC, NYSE and the Company’s rules and guidelines. The Audit Committee is charged with assisting the Board in its oversight of the following, among other things: • the integrity of the Company’s financial statements and financial reporting process and the Company’s systems of internal accounting and financial controls • the performance of the internal audit services functions • the annual independent audit of the Company’s financial statements, the engagement of the independent auditors and the evaluation of the independent auditors’ qualifications, independence and performance • the Company’s compliance with legal and regulatory requirements, including disclosure controls and procedures • the evaluation of enterprise risks Members during 2021: All independent Patrick M. Prevost (Chair) Catherine A. Kehr Anne Taylor Denis J. Walsh III Meetings during 2021: Four, each attended by all members Audit Committee Financial Experts The Board has determined that each of the following members of the Audit Committee is an Audit Committee Financial Expert based on a qualitative assessment of the individual’s knowledge and experience: • Ms. Kehr – MBA from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania; extensive experience in debt and equity markets during career as investment analyst and portfolio manager • Mr. Prevost – Former CEO of a publicly-traded company • Mr. Walsh – Former managing director of the world’s largest investment management company

During 2021, the Audit Committee, among other things: • Reviewed and discussed each quarter the Company’s financial performance, liquidity position and hedging portfolio • Before filing both the annual and the quarterly financial statements of the Company ° discussed these financial statements with executive leadership and PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”), the Company’s independent public accounting firm, including the matters required by applicable auditing standards ° reviewed with management disclosure procedures and controls ° in the case of annual financial statements, received and reviewed the written disclosures and the letter from PwC under applicable requirements of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board and the SEC and discussed with PwC its independence from the Company and its management ° met privately without Company management and separately with each of PwC, the Company’s head of internal audit services, and individuals in executive leadership ° reviewed reserves calculations with management and, in the case of year-end calculations, met privately (i.e., without Company management) with Netherland, Sewell & Associates, Inc., the Company’s independent reserves audit firm

° based on the review and discussion described above, recommended to the Board of Directors that the audited financial statements be included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, as applicable • Reviewed the performance of the Company’s independent public accounting firm and the scope of its engagement and recommended its continued engagement, including fees and any non-audit matters • Reviewed in detail the Company’s risk management process and specific risks identified, including cybersecurity • Received quarterly reports regarding the Company’s cybersecurity posture • Discussed and approved scope of internal audit services’ review of transactions and compliance matters and reviewed results on a quarterly basis • Received and reviewed reports on litigation and on confidential hotline calls on a quarterly basis

Patrick M. Prevost, Chair Anne Taylor Catherine A. Kehr Denis J. Walsh III

22 | WWW.SWN.COM/ANNUALMEETING

Corporate Governance

Compensation Committee Report Each member of the Compensation Committee is independent under SEC, NYSE and the Company’s rules and guidelines. Among other things, the Compensation Committee is charged with assisting the Board in: • discharging its responsibilities related to the compensation of the Company’s executive officers and certain other employees of the Company • preparing the report on executive compensation for inclusion in the Company’s annual proxy statement Members during 2021: All independent John D. Gass (Chair) Jon A. Marshall Anne Taylor Denis J. Walsh III Meetings during 2021: Three regular meetings and one special meeting, each attended by all members

During 2021, the Compensation Committee, among other things: • Conducted an in-depth review of the Company’s executive compensation programs, including: ° extensive benchmarking of compensation levels and components against the Company’s peer group, using data from the Committee’s independent compensation consultant ° considering compensation trends ° assessing risks in the Company’s compensation programs ° approved the 2021 Compensation program for named executive officers, including: ° no base salary increases for the second consecutive year ° reduction of LTI target values by 20% for the chief executive officer, chief operating officer, and senior vice presidents ° replaced the production metric in the annual bonus program with “proved developed finding and development cost” ° added an additional ESG metric for methane intensity ° increased the weighting of HSE/ESG metrics to 15% from 10% ° replaced return on average capital employed (“ROACE”) performance metric with return on capital employed (“ROCE”) ° added a reinvestment ratio as a performance metric to place further emphasis on free cash flow generation ° evaluated and revised compensation peer group • Reviewed shareholder feedback regarding the Company’s executive compensation program • Determined individual officer bonuses for 2020 and payouts of longterm performance awards whose performance periods ended in 2020 • After review with independent compensation consultants of overall payment levels, established salary levels, annual bonus targets and long-term incentive grants for 2021 for all Section 16 officers, subject to the approval of the Board • Determined the 2020 annual bonus pool for non-officer employees • Reviewed benefits policies and programs, including status of Company pension plan and determined to “freeze” the pension plan and to modify the 401(k) plan to align retirement benefits with market data

• Reviewed the Company’s stock ownership guidelines and prohibition on hedging and pledging and officers’ compliance with them • Discussed with management the results of the 2021 employee engagement survey • Oversaw strategies and initiatives related to human capital management, including employee engagement and diversity and inclusion The Compensation Committee continued to engage Meridian Compensation Partners, LLC (“Meridian”) as its independent compensation consultant for 2021 to advise on all matters related to executive compensation. In particular, Meridian collected and provided quantitative competitive market data for peer companies and advised in the selection of the peer groups of companies for compensation levels and performance-based long-term incentives. The Compensation Committee has sole authority to retain and terminate consultants such as Meridian and determines the interaction between consultants and Company management and personnel. Meridian provides no other services to the Company other than supplying the Nominating and Governance Committee with comparative data for compensation of non-employee directors and providing the Company on a quarterly basis data to assist in valuing unvested performance units for the purpose of applying generally accepted accounting principles regarding liability award accounting, the fees for which are about $49,000 annually. The Compensation Committee regularly meets with Meridian without any Company officers or employees present. Compensation Committee Report The Compensation Committee has reviewed and discussed the Compensation Discussion and Analysis appearing in this proxy statement with executive leadership and, based on that review and discussion, recommended to the Board of Directors that the Compensation Discussion and Analysis be included in this proxy statement. Compensation Committee Interlocks and Insider Participation During 2021, there was no interlocking relationship between the Board or the Compensation Committee and the board of directors or compensation committee of any other company.

John D. Gass, Chair Anne Taylor Jon A. Marshall Denis J. Walsh III

Corporate Governance

Nominating and Governance

Committee Report Each member of the Nominating and Governance Committee is independent of the Company and executive leadership under the standards set forth in the SEC rules and the Corporate Governance Rules of the NYSE. In accordance with its charter, the purpose of the Nominating and Governance Committee is to discharge the responsibility of the Board relating to: • the identification of individuals qualified to become members of the Board • the recommendation to the Board of the director nominees for each Annual Meeting of Shareholders • the consideration and periodic reporting to the Board on all matters relating to the selection, qualification and compensation of members of the Board and candidates nominated to the Board • the development and recommendation to the Board of a set of corporate governance guidelines applicable to the Company • the review of the overall corporate governance structure of the Company and the recommendation of any proposed changes regarding the Company’s corporate governance practices Members during 2021: All independent Catherine A. Kehr (Chair)

S. P. “Chip” Johnson IV Greg D. Kerley Patrick M. Prevost Meetings during 2021: Two, each attended by all members

During 2021, the Nominating and Governance Committee, among other things: • Conducted an annual review of each director and the full Board’s performance, and based on that, evaluated the Board’s composition • Oversaw the process for the Board to plan for the succession and development for key executives • Reviewed and modified as necessary the Company’s Corporate Governance Guidelines and all committee charters, with input from other committees as applicable • Reviewed director compensation, benchmarking the Company against peer companies based on input from Meridian Compensation Partners, LLC, the independent compensation consultant that the Compensation Committee also uses

• Discussed the results of its annual committee self-assessment • Coordinated oversight of the Company’s culture among the existing Board committees to ensure alignment among the Company’s culture, values, and strategy • Engaged with management regarding the definition of the Company’s culture and values • Recommended to the Board nominees for election at the 2021 annual shareholder’s meeting

Catherine A. Kehr, Chair Greg D. Kerley S. P. “Chip” Johnson IV Patrick M. Prevost

24 | WWW.SWN.COM/ANNUALMEETING

Corporate Governance

Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate

Responsibility Committee Report Although not required by SEC or NYSE rules or regulations, each member of the Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility Committee is independent under SEC, NYSE and the Company’s rules and guidelines. Among other things, the Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility Committee is charged with assisting the Board in: • matters of health, safety and environment arising out of the Company’s activities and operations and their impact on employees, contractors and the communities in which the Company operates • current and emerging trends in social, political and public policy issues that may affect the Company, its business and its reputation and that are not in the purview of other standing committees of the Board of Directors Members during 2021: All independent Jon A. Marshall (Chair) John D. Gass S. P. “Chip” Johnson IV Greg D. Kerley Meetings during 2021: Four, each attended by all members

During 2021, the Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility Committee, among other things: • Reviewed in depth each quarter compliance statistics and incident rates in the areas of health, safety and the environment • Considered reports on HSE incidents and related investigations and discussed lessons learned • Reviewed and assessed the Company’s programs to assure safety and compliance with Company policies at all of its locations, including by service providers and other non-employees onsite or working with our businesses

• Reviewed key risks associated with the Company’s operations and business in the areas of health, safety and the environment and the Company’s programs and policies to address these risks • Recommended to the Compensation Committee the metrics related to health, safety and the environment to be included in the Company’s compensation programs, including adding methane intensity as a metric to the Company’s annual bonus program • Reviewed and discussed environmental, social and political trends, legislation and policies and their potential impact on the Company • Reviewed and oversaw the publication of the annual corporate responsibility report

Jon A. Marshall, Chair S. P. “Chip” Johnson IV John D. Gass Greg D. Kerley

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY | 25

Corporate Governance

Board Leadership Structure and Executive Sessions

Catherine A. Kehr, an independent director, serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors. At many times in our past, the Board has named the CEO as Chairman with an independent director serving as presiding, or lead, director. The Board may modify the current structure in the future if it determines that it would be more effective and likely to advance the interests of the Company and its shareholders. The independent directors are required to meet in executive sessions as appropriate matters for their consideration arise, but, in any event, at least once a year. During 2021, the Board conducted these executive

sessions at each of its regularly scheduled meetings. The agenda of these executive sessions includes such topics as the participating directors determine. The Chairman of the Board (or the presiding director if the CEO is Chairman) acts as the chair of all executive sessions and is responsible for coordinating the activities of the other outside directors, as required by our corporate governance guidelines and the NYSE listing standards. The Chairman (or the presiding director if the CEO is Chairman) also acts as the liaison director for any informal, confidential communications with the CEO outside of the normal committee and Board procedures.

Board, Committee and Director Evaluations

Each year, the Nominating and Governance Committee supervises a thorough evaluation process of the performance of the Board as a whole, each of its committees and each of its directors. Steps and actions include:

EVALUATION PROCEDURE SUMMARY AND FEEDBACK Individual Director • Each director anonymously evaluates each other director on multiple criteria • Results are compiled by an outside legal firm to assure anonymity • Individual results are shared with each individual director and the Chairman of the Board • Results are considered in committee assignments and in deciding whether to re-nominate the director Committee • Each member completes a multi-question evaluation of the committee’s performance tailored to its specific tasks • Committee discusses results and potential improvements • Can lead to recommending revisions to committee’s charter and practices, and changes to committee composition Board • Each director completes a comprehensive questionnaire regarding the Chairman of the Board, and the Board’s overall performance and effectiveness • Results discussed in executive session • Nominating and Governance Committee considers results in evaluating committee structure and assignments • Nominating and Governance Committee also makes recommendations to the Board for any required governance changes

Succession Planning

The Board regularly reviews emergency and long-term succession plans for the CEO and other senior leadership positions. In assessing future possible CEOs, the independent directors identify the skills, experience and attributes they believe are required to be an effective CEO in light of the Company’s business strategies, opportunities and challenges. The Board also ensures that directors have substantial opportunities over the course of time to engage with possible succession candidates.

The Board also considers its own composition and succession plans. The Nominating and Governance Committee is responsible for establishing criteria for nominees, screening candidates (in consultation with the CEO), and upon review and feedback from the remaining directors, making a recommendation for final approval of candidates for the full Board. The decision to name a new director is made by the full Board.

Shareholder Rights

Under our Bylaws, our shareholders have the right to call a special meeting of shareholders and to nominate director candidates to appear in our proxy. Our Bylaws provide that a special meeting may be called by shareholders owning 20% “net long” interest in the Company’s outstanding stock. Shareholders may nominate candidates for

director, as described in the section “Shareholder Nominations.” This includes a “proxy access” right. We have no supermajority voting requirements. Our Bylaws are available to shareholders at no charge upon request to the Secretary or on our website at www.swn.com.

26 | WWW.SWN.COM/ANNUALMEETING

Corporate Governance

Shareholder Nominations

Our Bylaws permit shareholders to nominate directors for consideration at an annual meeting of shareholders. During the past year, no shareholder nominated a candidate for the Company’s Board pursuant to procedures discussed in our Bylaws or otherwise formally suggested a candidate to the Nominating and Governance Committee. The chairman of the meeting may disregard any nomination of a candidate for director if it is not made in compliance with the procedures in our Bylaws or other requirements under the Exchange Act, as amended. For more information on shareholder participation

in the selection of director nominees, please refer to Section 2.4 of our Bylaws, which can be found on our website at www.swn.com under “Corporate Governance.” It is the policy of the Nominating and Governance Committee to consider properly submitted shareholder nominations for directors and evaluate the criteria of such nominees in accordance with the Corporate Governance Guidelines and the Nominating and Governance Committee charter, both of which can be found on www. swn.com under “Corporate Governance.”

Proxy Access Nominations

A shareholder, or a group of up to 20 shareholders (with funds having specified relationships constituting a single shareholder), owning 3% or more of the Company’s outstanding common stock continuously for at least the preceding three years may nominate and include in the Company’s proxy materials director candidates constituting up to 20% of the Board or two directors, whichever is greater, provided that the shareholder(s) and the nominee(s) satisfy the requirements specified in the Bylaws. Shares that have been loaned during any portion of the three-year holding period count as being owned as long as certain conditions for the recall of shares are met. This is in addition to the right of any shareholder to nominate director candidates outside the proxy access process.

To make a proxy access nomination, an eligible shareholder (as defined in our Bylaws) generally must deliver a qualifying notice to the Secretary at the principal executive offices of the Company not less than 120 days nor more than 150 days prior to the first anniversary of the date that the Company first distributed its proxy statement to shareholders for the previous year’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders and otherwise comply with all of the requirements of the Bylaws. For the 2023 Annual Meeting, we must receive notice of the nomination for inclusion in the Company’s proxy materials no earlier than November 9, 2022 and no later than December 9, 2022.

Other Nominations

Our Bylaws also allow any shareholder to nominate a candidate for election to the Board without the nomination included in the Company’s proxy materials by delivering written notice by mail to the Secretary at the principal executive offices of the Company generally not less than 90 days nor more than 120 days prior to the anniversary date of the immediately preceding Annual Meeting of Shareholders, assuming that meeting is held within 25 days of such anniversary. The notice must include information specified in the Bylaws. For the 2023 Annual Meeting, assuming it is held within 25 days of May 19, 2023,

we must receive notice of intention to nominate a director no earlier than January 19, 2023 and no later than February 18, 2023. If the meeting is not held within 25 days before or after the first anniversary of the preceding year’s annual meeting, we must receive notice of a shareholder’s intention to nominate a director (or to introduce an item of business) no later than the close of business on the tenth day following the day on which we send notice of the annual meeting or otherwise publicly disclose such date, whichever first occurs.

Certain Transactions with Directors and Officers

The Board has adopted a written policy that governs the approval of transactions with related parties, including, among others, officers, directors and their immediate family members. The Related Party Transaction Policy applies to any potential related party transaction other than a transaction involving less than $5,000 or involving compensation by the Company of a related party who is a director or officer. Directors and officers are required to bring any possible related party transaction to the attention of the Company’s General Counsel. The Board has determined that the Audit Committee is best suited to review such transactions. At the first regularly scheduled Audit Committee meeting in each calendar year, executive leadership recommends transactions to be entered into by the Company for that calendar year with related parties, including the proposed aggregate value of such transactions, if applicable. After review, the Audit Committee approves or disapproves such transactions. At each subsequently scheduled meeting, executive leadership updates the Audit Committee as to any material change to those proposed

transactions. In the event executive leadership recommends any additional transactions subsequent to the first calendar year meeting, such transactions may be presented to the Audit Committee for approval or preliminarily entered into by executive leadership subject to ratification by the Audit Committee; and if the transaction is not so ratified, the transaction must be cancelled. Pursuant to the policy, the Audit Committee has reviewed and established a standing pre-approval for each of the following types of transactions: • Any employment by the Company of an executive officer of the Company or any of its subsidiaries if: the related compensation is required to be reported in the Company’s proxy statement under Item 402 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC regarding compensation disclosure requirements (generally applicable to “named executive officers”) and is approved (or recommended

Corporate Governance

to the Board for approval) by the Company’s Compensation Committee; or the executive officer is not an immediate family member of another executive officer or director of the Company, the related compensation would be reported in the Company’s proxy statement under Item 402 if the executive officer was a “named executive officer,” and the Company’s Compensation Committee approved (or recommended that the Board approve) such compensation; • Any compensation paid to a director if the compensation is required to be reported in the Company’s proxy statement under Item 402 of Regulation S-K; • Any transaction with another company at which a related party’s only relationship is as an employee (other than an executive officer or director) or beneficial owner of less than ten percent of that company’s equity, if the aggregate amount involved does not exceed the greater of $1,000,000, or two percent of that company’s total annual revenues;

• Any charitable contribution, grant or endowment by the Company to a charitable organization, foundation or university at which a related party’s only relationship is as an employee (other than an executive officer or director), if the aggregate amount involved does not exceed the lesser of $1,000,000, or two percent of the charitable organization’s total annual receipts; • Any transaction where the related party’s interest arises solely from the ownership of the Company’s common stock and all holders of the Company’s common stock received the same benefit on a pro rata basis (e.g., dividends); • Reimbursement or payment of expenses of a related party who is an officer or director pursuant to the Company’s travel and business expense reimbursement policies; • Transactions available to all employees generally; or • Transactions in the ordinary course of business that do not exceed $120,000 in any fiscal year.

Certain Transactions

The Company employed our director Greg Kerley’s son-in-law, James Durant, as a Senior Production Engineer during 2021. He received total

compensation of less than $175,000 in fiscal year 2021. Mr. Durant resigned from the Company on July 9, 2021.

Compensation Risk Assessment

The Company believes that our compensation policies and practices appropriately balance near-term performance improvement with sustainable long-term value creation, consistent with our corporate philosophy, and, based on a determination by the Compensation Committee’s independent compensation consultant, that they do not encourage unnecessary or excessive risk taking. In addition to the Audit Committee’s oversight role in evaluating enterprise risk issues, the Compensation Committee evaluates the design of all our compensation policies and practices, including our incentive plans, to assess whether they create appropriate incentives for employees to perform and to remain at the Company and to take appropriate risks and to discourage taking inappropriate risks. Compensation for our employees generally is structured similarly to our executive compensation program: a base salary, performancebased annual bonus, post-employment benefit plans, and, for certain senior employees, equity incentive compensation in the form of stock options, restricted stock, restricted stock units payable in cash or common stock, and/or performance units payable in common stock or cash. The less senior the employee, the more that pay is weighted toward annual compensation, with non-salaried, hourly employees receiving solely wages and a comparatively smaller bonus. Performance-based annual bonus and long-term incentives have features paralleling those for our named executive officers and thus

are designed to encourage intelligent risk-taking and risk mitigation. Business unit performance comprises a significant portion of the individual performance component. The formulaic component of the annual bonus is tied not only to operating metrics but also to health, safety and environmental factors. Our Compensation Committee oversees all long-term incentive awards and reviews them to assure they do not promote excess risk-taking. We believe our balanced use of short- and long-term incentives, mix of cash and equity incentives, metric diversification and alignment to our business strategy, capped payouts, and stock ownership guidelines promote responsible decision making, attract and retain good performers, and do not encourage unreasonable risk-taking related to the Company’s business. As a producer of natural gas, oil and related hydrocarbons, we acknowledge that there is a certain level of risk involved in all aspects of our activities, but our compensation is structured to encourage levels of risk taken by our employees that are appropriate and socially responsible, reflecting our commitment to conducting our operations in a safe, resource-efficient manner, protecting the environment and being a good corporate citizen of the communities in which we operate. Based on the Compensation Committee’s review and assessment, the Company believes that our compensation policies and practices are not reasonably likely to have a material adverse effect on the Company.

Director Compensation

Directors who are not also Southwestern Energy employees were compensated during 2021 for their service as a director. For 2021, each non-employee director received the following compensation: • annual cash retainer of $75,000 • annual long-term incentive compensation with a value of $200,000 • additional annual compensation to the Chairman of the Board in the amount of $125,000, payable in cash or common stock at her election • $20,000 for chairing the Audit Committee; $15,000 for chairing the Compensation Committee, the Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility Committee or the Nominating and Governance Committee We reimburse all directors for travel and other necessary business expenses incurred in the performance of their services for us and extend coverage to them under our directors’ and officers’ indemnity insurance policies. Directors are also eligible to participate in our gift matching program. The maximum gift total for a director participant in the gift matching program is $15,000 in any calendar year.

The Nominating and Governance Committee annually reviews nonemployee director compensation and makes recommendations regarding any changes to the Board of Directors. Each year the Company’s independent compensation consultant, Meridian Compensation Partners (“Meridian”), provides a review of the Company’s non-employee director compensation program and practices relative to its peers. The January 2021 review by Meridian concluded that the Company’s current program design aligned with common market practices and the Company’s average per director pay level was competitively positioned relative to peers. The directors’ long-term incentive compensation, granted once a year on the date of the annual meeting, took the form of restricted stock that vests in full on the earlier of (i) the first anniversary of the grant date or (ii) the date of the next annual meeting of shareholders, except that if a director age 65 or older with at least three years of service retires from the Board before that anniversary, the shares will vest on retirement. All restricted stock grants will fully vest immediately upon a “change in control” or the death or disability of a director, or if the Board otherwise decides, and a prorated portion will vest if the director leaves the Board prior to the vesting date for any other reason. The Chairman of the Board elected to receive her compensation for serving as Chairman in fully vested common stock on January 1, 2021 and the remaining quarterly payments in cash on April 1, July 1, and October 1, 2021.

Deferred Compensation Plan

The Company maintains a Nonemployee Director Deferred Compensation Plan, effective as of June 1, 2019 (“Directors Deferred Compensation Plan”), which enables nonemployee directors, at their election, to defer all or a portion of their annual fees, committee chair fees and/or annual equity awards until (i) the later of the seventh month following the director’s separation from service or the January immediately following the calendar year in which the director incurs a separation from service (or the director’s death or disability, if earlier), and will be paid in the form of a lump sum or annual installments of up to ten years at the director’s election, or (ii) a fixed distribution date or a series of annual installment payments for a period of up to five years which will not begin until one full year has elapsed

following the end of the plan year in which the deferral is made. Director fees are deferred into a cash account that remains subject to the claims of the Company’s creditors and invested per the director’s instructions into one or more investment funds. If deferred, the annual equity award is issued as a restricted stock unit and held in an account providing for the credit of one restricted stock unit for each share of restricted stock deferred. Restricted stock unit accounts will also be credited with dividend equivalents in the form of additional restricted stock units. Restricted stock units are subject to the same vesting terms that apply to restricted stock, as described above, and are payable in the form of one share of the Company’s common stock for each restricted stock unit.

Total Director Compensation for Year Ended December 31, 2021

(a) (b) (c) (d) (e) Name Fees Earned or

Paid in Cash

($)(1) Stock Awards

($)(2)(3) All Other

Compensation

($)(4) Total

($) John D. Gass 90,000 200,002 15,000 305,002 S. P. “Chip” Johnson IV 75,000 200,002 – 275,002 Catherine A. Kehr 213,750 230,001 – 443,751 Greg D. Kerley 75,000 200,002 15,000 290,002 Jon A. Marshall 88,750 200,002 – 288,752 Patrick M. Prevost 95,000 200,002 – 295,002 Anne Taylor 75,000 200,002 – 275,002 Denis J. Walsh III 75,000 200,002 – 275,002

(1) Included in this column are an annual retainer fee and committee chairman fees, as applicable. Additional details regarding these payments can be found in the narrative above.

Director Compensation

(2) In 2021 Ms. Kehr received her retainer for serving as the Chairman of the Board in the form of fully-vested shares of our common stock and cash. In May 2021, each non-employee director received an annual restricted stock award that will vest on the earlier of (i) the first anniversary of the grant date or (ii) the date of the next annual meeting of shareholders, except that if a director age 65 or older with at least three years of service retires from the Board before that anniversary, the shares will vest on retirement.

(3) The dollar amounts stated for all awards reflect the grant date fair value of the award as computed in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718. The grant date fair value for the common stock issued to Ms. Kehr on January 1, 2021 was determined using the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE of $2.98. The grant date fair value of the restricted stock issued to all directors on May 18, 2021 was determined by using the closing stock price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE of $5.38. Messrs. Gass, Prevost and Walsh, and Ms. Taylor elected to defer their annual equity awards into the Directors Deferred Compensation Plan.

(4) The amounts indicated in this column include amounts paid under the Company’s charitable gift matching program. The charitable gift matches for Mr. Gass and Mr. Kerley, total $15,000 each. The charitable gift matches for all other participants (i.e., employees) in 2021 total $187,665.

The following table shows the number of option awards and unvested stock awards outstanding for each nonemployee Director as of December 31, 2021:

Name Number of

Securities

Underlying

Unexercised Options

Exercisable (#) Number of

Deferred Restricted

Stock Units that

Have Not Vested

(#)(1) Number of Shares of

Restricted Stock that

Have Not Vested

(#) John D. Gass 18,170 37,175 – S. P. “Chip” Johnson IV – – 37,175 Catherine A. Kehr 18,170 – 37,175 Greg D. Kerley 18,170 – 37,175 Jon A. Marshall – – 37,175 Patrick M. Prevost – 37,175 – Anne Taylor – 37,175 – Denis J. Walsh, III – 37,175 –

(1) Represents RSUs received on account of grants that otherwise would have been received as restricted stock (see page 29, “Deferred Compensation Plan”).

30 | WWW.SWN.COM/ANNUALMEETING

Stock Ownership Information

Share Ownership of Officers and Directors

The following table sets forth information as of March 21, 2022, with respect to the beneficial ownership of the Company’s common stock by each executive officer named in the Summary Compensation Table, whom we collectively refer to as our named executive officers, or NEOs, by each director and nominee, and by all executive officers, directors and nominees as a group.

Amount and Nature of Beneficial Ownership Name of Beneficial Owner Shares Owned

Directly Shares Owned

401(k) Restricted Stock

Outstanding

(Voting Power) Options

Exercisable Total Number of

Shares of Common

Stock Percent of

Class Named Executive Officers: William J. Way 2,515,370 – – 776,720 3,292,090 * Carl F. Giesler, Jr. 43,558 2,447 87,117 – 133,122 * Clay A. Carrell 878,938 – – – 878,938 * Derek W. Cutright 112,076 10,615 – 46,160 168,851 John P. Kelly 81,146 – – – 81,146 * Michael E. Hancock 44,019 478 – – 44,497 * Directors: John D. Gass 108,810 – – 18,170 126,980 * S. P. “Chip” Johnson, IV 51,439 – 37,175 – 88,614 * Catherine A. Kehr 432,810 – 37,175 18,170 488,155 * Greg D. Kerley 362,836 – 37,175 18,170 418,181 * Jon A. Marshall 211,295 – 37,175 – 248,470 * Patrick M. Prevost 74,178 – – – 74,178 * Anne Taylor 25,199 – – – 25,199 * Denis J. Walsh III – – – – – * All directors and executive officers as a group(1)(2) 5,378,062 29,376 279,375 920,620 6,607,433 0.60%

* Less than one percent of class.

(1) All directors and executive officers as a group, 20 persons total.

(2) The table above does not include outstanding restricted stock units for each active NEO and non-employee Director as set out below:

Name Unvested RSUs

(#) Deferred

(#) William J. Way 2,519,184 – Carl F. Giesler, Jr. 240,500 Clay A. Carrell 1,154,661 – Derek W. Cutright 252,546 – John P. Kelly 252,546 – Michael Hancock 148,777 – John D. Gass 37,175 133,388 Patrick M. Prevost 37,175 133,388 Anne Taylor 37,175 133,388 Denis J. Walsh, III 37,175 127,941

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY | 31

Stock Ownership Information

Equity Compensation Plans

The following table sets forth certain information as of December 31, 2021, concerning outstanding awards under the Company’s equity compensation plan, which has been approved by shareholders, the weighted average exercise price of the outstanding options and the number of shares available for future issuance under the plan:

Plan Category (a)

Number of Shares

to be Issued Upon

Exercise of

Outstanding

Options,

Warrants and

Rights (1) (b)

Weighted-Average

Exercise Price of

Outstanding

Options,

Warrants and

Rights (c)

Number of Shares

Remaining

Available

for Future

Issuance (2) Equity compensation plans approved by shareholders(3) 14,909,721 $8.98 10,557,025

(1) Includes 3,005,588 stock options, 2,902,980 performance awards at target (settleable in cash or stock), and 9,001,153 restricted stock units (including 37,079 units assumed in connection with the Montage acquisition and 676,805 deferred under the Directors Deferred Compensation Plan) outstanding as of December 31, 2021. The restricted stock units issued from the amended Southwestern Energy Company 2013 Incentive Plan (the “2013 Plan”) may be settled in cash or shares of common stock. Does not include 6,889,820 outstanding performance awards that can only be settled in cash.

(2) Reflects the number of shares of our common stock available for issuance under the 2013 Plan, giving effect to the fungible share ratio and assuming that target performance is achieved with respect to outstanding performance units.

(3) Consists of the Amended 2013 Plan and the awards assumed in connection with the Montage acquisition. Shares remaining available for issuance may be issued only under the Amended 2013 Plan, which permits grants of awards in the form of stock options, shares of restricted stock, performance units and restricted stock units, as well as other forms of incentive awards.

Security Ownership of Principal Shareholders

The following persons were known by the Company to own beneficially more than 5% of the Company’s common stock as of December 31, 2021.

Title of Class Name and Address of Beneficial Owner Amount

and Nature of

Beneficial

Ownership Percent

of Class Common Stock BlackRock, Inc.

55 East 52nd Street

New York, NY 10055 155,044,357 (1) 13.91 % (4) Common Stock The Vanguard Group

100 Vanguard Blvd.

Malvern, PA 19355 118,811,297 (2) 10.66 % (4) Common Stock FMR LLC

245 Summer Street

Boston, MA 02210 101,233,773 (3) 9.08 % (4)

(1) Based on the 13G/A filed on February 7, 2022 with the SEC, BlackRock, Inc. had sole power to vote or to direct the vote of 153,464,614 shares, and sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of 155,044,357 shares.

(2) Based on the 13G/A filed on February 10, 2022 with the SEC, The Vanguard Group had shared power to vote or direct to vote 1,968,440 shares, sole power to dispose of or to direct the disposition of 116,180,296 shares, and shared power to dispose or to direct the disposition of 2,631,001 shares.

(3) Based on the 13G/A filed on February 9, 2022 with the SEC, FMR LLC had sole power to vote or to direct the vote of 5,440,968 shares, and sole power to dispose or to direct the disposition of 101,233,773 shares.

(4) Percent of Class calculated based on the number of Company shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

32 | WWW.SWN.COM/ANNUALMEETING

Stock Ownership Guidelines

The Company maintains stock ownership guidelines for directors and executive officers. Each director must own common stock with a market value equal to five times the annual cash retainer that was in effect on December 6, 2013 (the date the stock ownership guidelines were last amended) or the date the director joined the Board, whichever date is later. This ownership threshold must be met within five years of December 6, 2013 or five years of the date the director joined the Board, whichever date is later. Until such time as the director reaches his or her share ownership requirement, the director will be required to hold 50% of the shares of common stock received in the form of restricted stock and upon exercise of stock options (net of any shares utilized to pay for the exercise price of the option). Once achieved, the required ownership threshold must be maintained as long as the director retains his or her seat on the Board.

Stock that counts toward satisfaction of these guidelines includes common stock purchased on the open market, stock obtained through stock option exercises, restricted stock, and stock beneficially owned in a trust, by a spouse and/or minor children. In instances where these stock ownership guidelines would place a severe hardship on a director, the Board will make the final decision as to developing an alternative stock ownership guideline for a director that reflects the intention of these guidelines and his or her personal circumstances. As of December 31, 2021, directors in office for more than twelve months held common stock in excess of the levels required in the guidelines. Guidelines for the ownership requirements for executive officers are discussed on page 46 in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis section of this proxy statement.

Delinquent Section 16(a) Reports

Based solely upon a review of Forms 3 and 4 and amendments thereto furnished to us during 2021, including those reports we have filed on behalf of our directors and Section 16 officers pursuant to powers of attorney, no person subject to Section 16 of the Exchange Act failed to file on a timely basis during 2021, except that Forms 4

filed on March 3, 2021 with respect to distributions, and the vesting and settlements, of RSUs that occurred, or were deemed to have occurred, on February 26, 2021 and February 27, 2021, as applicable, for certain of our executive officers were filed one day late due to technical issues.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY | 33

Proposal No. 2: Non-Binding Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of our Named Executive Officers

We are asking our shareholders to approve, on a non-binding and advisory basis, the compensation paid to our named executive officers (“NEOs”) as described in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis (“CD&A”) and the Executive Compensation section of this proxy statement. This proposal and the discussion that follows relate to 2021 compensation decisions.

The Company believes that its executive compensation program, which emphasizes equity-based awards and performance-based cash incentives, is strongly aligned with the interests of its shareholders. Highlights of the program include the following:

• A significant stock ownership requirement. • A maximum payout that limits annual incentive bonuses or performance units. • CEO salary constitutes no more than 12% of the target compensation package, with the remainder generally being equity-based or otherwise contingent upon Company and individual performance. • Long-term incentive compensation aligns executive and shareholder interests to achieve long-term performance objectives and constitutes the major component of at-risk compensation. • Each of the NEOs is employed at-will and is expected to demonstrate exceptional personal performance to continue serving as a member of the executive team.

• No re-pricing of stock options without shareholder approval, or pledging or hedging of Company securities. We are asking shareholders to vote in favor of the following resolution, which will be submitted for approval by shareholders at the 2022 Annual Meeting: “RESOLVED, that the shareholders of Southwestern Energy Company approve, on an advisory basis, the compensation of Southwestern’s executive officers named in the Summary Compensation Table as disclosed, pursuant to the SEC’s compensation disclosure rules, in the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, compensation tables and other narrative compensation disclosure in the proxy statement.”

As an advisory vote, this proposal is not binding upon the Company. However, the Compensation Committee, which is responsible for designing and administering the Company’s executive compensation program, values the opinions expressed by shareholders in their vote on this proposal and will consider the outcome of the vote when making future compensation decisions for NEOs. Unless the Board modifies its determination on the frequency of future Say-on-Pay advisory votes, the next Say-on-Pay advisory vote will be held at our 2023 Annual Meeting.

RECOMMENDATION OF THE BOARD The Board recommends that the shareholders vote “FOR” approval of the compensation of the Company’s NEOs.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

2021 Highlights

OUR COMPENSATION PHILOSOPHY IS LINKED TO OUR LONG-TERM STRATEGY

2021 marked a pivotal point in the Company’s disciplined execution of its long-term, four-pillar strategy. Following the acquisition of Montage Natural Resources in 2020, the Company in 2021 completed the acquisitions of Indigo Natural Resources, LLC and GEP Haynesville, LLC. The acquisitions in 2021 were completed all while continuing to keep its employees safe during the COVID-19 pandemic and delivering strong corporate results.

With these two acquisitions, the Company now has leading positions in the two premier natural gas basins in the United States with significant access to global liquefied natural gas markets and is poised to generate significant free cash flow. The Company plans to use free cash flow to pay down debt and, ultimately, to return capital to shareholders.

The successful execution of this core pillar of the Company’s strategy—capture the tangible value of scale—was made possible by the effective execution of the other three pillars in the years prior to and during 2021. As a result, the Company is stronger and fundamentally different than it was just a few years ago. The Company’s compensation philosophy was designed to support this strategy and achieve this outcome.

The Company remains focused on creating long-term value for shareholders as it seeks to generate resilient free cash flow through responsible development of the Company’s core positions in the two premier US natural gas basins. We believe that achievements in 2021 continue to demonstrate consistent execution of each pillar of its strategy.

CREATE SUSTAINABLE VALUE Stock price up 56% Deepened and upgraded significant asset base with record year-end reserves of 21.1 Tcfe, PV-10 of $18.7 billion, and pre-tax PV-10 of $22.4 billion using SEC prices (1) Generated $547 million of free cash flow (1) Return on capital employed (“ROCE”) for 2021 is 15% Three-year Total Shareholder Return (“TSR”) is 23.01% PROTECT FINANCIAL STRENGTH Decreased leverage to 2.0x at year-end 2021 and announced sustainable targets of 1.5x – 1.0x leverage and $3.5 billion to $3.0 billion total debt Proactively extended debt maturity runway to weighted average maturity of 7 years Diversified market risk with Haynesville position’s access to Gulf Coast markets CAPTURE TANGIBLE BENEFITS OF SCALE Executed strategic acquisitions of Indigo Natural Resources and GEP Haynesville - Deepens the Company’s inventory of high-return dry gas with access to important markets - Improves key financial metrics, including margins, returns and per-share ratios - Accelerates deleveraging Captured the tangible benefits of scale across the two premier natural gas basins in the US – Appalachia and Haynesville PROGRESS LEADING EXECUTION Achieved a methane intensity of 0.061%, a reduction of 18% from prior year , resulting from emissions-reduction projects executed on both SWN- and Montage-legacy acreage Fresh water neutral for the sixth year in a row; replaced 100% of freshwater usage through recycling and conservation projects Decreased Appalachia well costs an additional $40 per lateral foot, total of 45% decrease in the last three years (1) See Annex B to this proxy statement for a definition of, and additional information about, these non-GAAP financial measures.

SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY COMPANY | 35

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

2021 Shareholder Engagement

Shareholders have supported the Company’s compensation program with an average of 88% of votes cast in favor of Say-on-Pay over the past three years. In 2021 we were pleased to receive 97% of votes cast in favor of Say-on-Pay. During our routine shareholder engagements with large institutional shareholders in 2021, we reached out to every shareholder for whom we were able to identify contact information, representing a combined 84% of outstanding shares as of December 31, 2021. Shareholders holding a combined 38% of outstanding shares accepted our invitation to speak. The others either declined or did not respond to our request.

In addition to these efforts, management engages with shareholders and potential shareholders through targeted outreach and participation in various conference and industry events. For additional information regarding our shareholder engagement process in 2021, please see the graphic on page 8 of the Proxy Statement Highlights which includes key topics discussed with shareholders in 2021.

2021 Named Executive Officers

Executive Age Title William J. Way 62 President and Chief Executive Officer Carl F. Giesler, Jr. 50 Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Clayton A. Carrell 56 Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Derek W. Cutright 45 Senior Vice President and Division Head John P. Kelly 51 Senior Vice President and Division Head Michael E. Hancock (1) 45 Vice President, Finance and Treasury and Former Interim Chief Financial Officer Julian M. Bott, Deceased (2) — Former Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

(1) Mr. Hancock served as interim CFO from January 3, 2021 through when Mr. Giesler became CFO on July 19, 2021. (2) Mr. Bott passed away on January 3, 2021.

Mr. Way was appointed Chief Executive Officer in January 2016. Prior to that, he served as Chief Operating Officer since 2011, having also been appointed President in December 2014. Prior to joining the Company, he was Senior Vice President, Americas of BG Group plc with responsibility for E&P, Midstream and LNG operations in the United States, Trinidad and Tobago, Chile, Bolivia, Canada and Argentina since 2007. Mr. Giesler was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer on July 19, 2021. Prior to joining the Company, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of SandRidge Energy, Inc., having been appointed to that position in April 2020. Beginning in 2018, Mr. Giesler served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of Jones Energy, Inc. From 2014 until 2018, he served as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a Director of Miller Energy Resources, Inc. Mr. Carrell was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer in December 2017. Prior to joining the Company, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of EP Energy since 2012.

Mr. Cutright was appointed Senior Vice President of Southwest Appalachia in September 2017, having previously served as Vice President since 2016. Mr. Cutright joined Southwestern Energy Company in 2008 as a staff drilling engineer. Mr. Kelly was appointed Senior Vice President of Northeast Appalachia in October 2018, having previously served as Senior Vice President –Fayetteville since in 2017. Prior to joining the Company, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Cantera Energy since 2012. Mr. Hancock was appointed Vice President and Chief Financial Officer (Interim) in January 2021. Prior to that, he served as Vice President Financial Planning and Analysis since 2017. Prior to that, he served in various finance and accounting leadership roles since joining the Company in February 2010. Mr. Bott , deceased, was appointed Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer in February 2018. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of SandRidge Energy, Inc. since 2015.

36 | WWW.SWN.COM/ANNUALMEETING

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

2021 Compensation Decisions

Compensation Philosophy

Our key goal in designing our executive compensation programs is to incentivize decisions and behavior that build long-term shareholder value and to attract and retain the talent that can execute our strategy. The following principles help guide us in designing our pay programs toward this end: ● Reward performance that correlates to long-term shareholder value over time by allocating the vast majority of compensation to long-term incentives

● Incentivize behaviors and performance that closely align with the Company’s strategic objectives, short-and long- range business plans and tie to results ● Promote responsible risk taking in line with balance sheet and core value drivers





Snapshot of CEO Compensation

We embrace a pay-for-performance philosophy. Thus, the vast majority of our Chief Executive Officer’s total direct compensation is at-risk, as noted in the graphic below.

2021 Compensation Program Changes

Annual Salary: ● No increases for the second consecutive year Annual Bonus: ● Replaced the “Production” metric with a “Proved Developed F&D cost” metric ● Added an ESG metric , “Methane Intensity”* ● Increased the weighting of HSE/ESG metrics to 15% from 10% Long-term Incentives (“LTI”): ● Reduced LTI award grants by 20% for the CEO, COO and Senior VP’s ● Replaced return on average capital employed (“ROACE”) with return on capital employed (“ROCE”) ● Added a “Reinvestment Ratio” metric to place further emphasis on free cash flow generation

* Responsive to specific shareholder feedback.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

Over the past three years, our share price increased 37% from December 31, 2018 ($3.41) to December 31, 2021 ($4.66). Our CEO’s three-year average realizable pay was 45% higher as of December 31,

2021 than his three-year average reported target pay, which aligns with our increased share price over the last three years.





In the chart above, “Average Reported Target Pay” refers to the average total annual compensation offered to our CEO across 2019, 2020 and 2021 as reported in the Summary Compensation Table. “Average Realizable Pay” refers to the corresponding amounts earned, or on track to be earned, from the 2019, 2020 and 2021

target pay opportunities as of December 31, 2021. Realizable pay includes base salary, annual incentive compensation actually earned, the value of the LTI awards based on the Company’s closing stock price on December 31, 2021, and the projected achievement of outstanding performance awards.

Base Salary

Base salary makes up a relatively small percentage of total compensation, approximately 12% for the CEO and, on average, 23% for all other NEOs . The Compensation Committee annually reviews CEO and other NEO salaries, along with those of all other senior officers. The Compensation Committee also may adjust salaries at the

time of a promotion, other changes in responsibilities or a significant change in market conditions. Differences in salary for each NEO reflect differences in individual responsibility, experience and competitive pay levels for similar positions in our compensation peer group.

For the second consecutive year, the Compensation Committee made no changes to the salaries of the NEOs for 2021:

Name 2020 Base

Salary 2021 Base

Salary William J. Way $ 900,000 $ 900,000 Carl M. Giesler, Jr.(1) – $ 525,000 Clayton A. Carrell $ 575,000 $ 575,000 Derek W. Cutright $ 400,000 $ 400,000 John P. Kelly $ 400,000 $ 400,000

(1) Mr. Giesler joined the Company on July 19, 2021.

2021 Annual Bonus Program

Strategic Goals

Our annual bonus plan rewards short-term goals that contribute to our long-term strategy. Our annual cash bonus program targets specific annual metrics set at the start of each year designed to place the Company on this path while also driving top safety and the environmental performance. The results of these metrics determine 100% of the bonus pool awarded to NEOs. For individuals awards to NEOs, 70% of the individual award is tied to the results of these metrics and 30% is based on individual and/or strategic performance. The Committee also retains discretion to increase or decrease the pool based on unique achievements that were not contemplated in the bonus plan, such as accretive acquisitions and divestitures.

For 2021, the Committee made two key changes to the annual bonus metrics aligned with strategic choices made by the company and informed by shareholder feedback. ● First, the Committee made the decision to remove production as a metric in the annual bonus program and replace it with a metric based on the cost of finding and developing proved reserves, PDF&D. This change was motivated by the Company’s strategic decision for 2021 to invest capital at a level intended to maintain production at approximately the

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

same level at the end of 2021 as it was at the end of 2020, and to focus on generating free cash flow to pay down debt. PDF&D measures the efficiency with which the Company invests capital to convert hydrocarbons into new proved developed reserves, a key value measurement in a year-over-year flat production capital program. This incentivizes the Company to find new reserves for lower cost or find more reserves for a similar cost which results in lower maintenance capital investment over time and, consequently, is expected to result in increased free cash flow. ● Second, the Committee increased the weighting of the HSE components from 10% to 15% and refined the metrics

to focus on areas that would provide the greatest impact to the environment, including adding a methane intensity metric to demonstrate the Company’s commitment to reducing a key greenhouse gas, and a total produced fluids spill rate metric. The other metrics remain unchanged and the 2021 targets were adjusted to incentivize management to make further gains in reducing expenses (operating expense), reducing injuries (total recordable injury rate), and generating cash flow (discretionary cash flow). The following summarizes how the Company performed on all metrics:

2021 Performance Goals



1 Discretionary Cash Flow is net cash provided by operating activities as taken from the Company’s Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows less the sum of changes in operating assets and liabilities included in the Operating Activities Section of the Consolidated State of Cash Flows. The 2021 target of $1.184 Billion was increased from previous year target of $612 Million. 2 Operating Expense ($/Mcfe) is calculated as Operating Expenses plus General and Administrative Expenses from the Consolidated Statement of Operations divided by Total Production. The 2021 target of $1.04/MCFe is lower than the previous year target of $1.13/MCFe. 3 Proved Developed F&D Cost is the result of Exploration and Development Capital Costs incurred divided by the sum of Proved Developed Reserve Additions plus Proved Undeveloped Conversions. 4 Total Recordable Injury Rate – This represents 12 incidents requiring medical treatment beyond first aid. The 2021 target of 0.32 is lower than the previous year target of 0.49. 5 Total Produced Fluids Spill Rate – This represents 24 barrels of produced fluids spilled per 1million barrels of fluids produced 6 Methane Emissions Intensity – This represents that 0.061% of methane produced was emitted based on ONE Future protocol

The performance metrics represent key drivers for the Company in delivering on its strategic goals and position it competitively among peers. The targets are derived based on our updated business plan using current market conditions with ranges based on scenario analysis outcomes resulting from various changes of market dynamics and

operational performance. Targets and ranges can vary year-to-year based on changing market dynamics and the volatility in the sector, such as commodity price changes impacting Discretionary Cash Flow, but are reviewed by the Compensation Committee to ensure the targets and ranges represent appropriate challenges for the Company to achieve.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

Individual Annual Bonus Considerations

For each NEO, the Compensation Committee also determined the size of the qualitative component of the annual incentive bonus, which together with the formulaic component, comprises the total annual cash incentive levels. At target, the qualitative component constitutes 30% of each NEO’s annual cash incentive. The bonus amounts that each NEO actually received reflect both the overall company results and each individual’s contributions to the Company’s strong operating and strategic performance in 2021.

Due to the extraordinary achievements in 2021, including two strategic transactions, delivery of strong corporate results on the Company’s annual bonus metrics, and successfully mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on the Company and its people, as well as achievements highlighted on page 35, the Committee increased the discretionary portion of the bonus pool. In combination with the strong formulaic results, and in consultation with compensation consultants and data from market research, the earned bonus outcome was approximately 140% of target for the entire organization.

The NEO bonuses are outlined in the table below.

2021 Annual Incentive Bonus Payout

The following table shows the annual incentive bonus, including the respective formulaic and qualitative components, for each NEO serving as of December 31, 2021:

Name Base Salary Target in $ Target

(% of Salary) Formulaic

Component Qualitative

Component Total William J. Way $ 900,000 $ 1,125,000 125% $ 965,475 $ 684,525 $ 1,650,000 Carl M. Giesler, Jr. (1) $ 525,000 $ 525,000 100% $ 190,619 $ 133,269 $ 323,889 Clayton A. Carrell $ 575,000 $ 575,000 100% $ 493,465 $ 327,750 $ 821,215 Derek W. Cutright $ 400,000 $ 320,000 80% $ 274,624 $ 163,200 $ 437,824 John P. Kelly $ 400,000 $ 320,000 80% $ 274,624 $ 172,800 $ 447,424

(1) Mr. Giesler’s bonus was prorated based on his start date of July 19, 2021.

2021 Long-Term Incentive Awards

Long-term incentives are aligned with our long-term strategy and the shareholder experience. In early 2021, each NEO received a long-term incentive award package that consisted of the following:

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

Changes in Performance Metrics

For performance awards, the metric ROACE was replaced with ROCE to better align with the industry. ROCE is more universally utilized in this industry, and other industries, as an assessment of returns. Moreover, we added reinvestment rate as a metric to place further emphasis on free cash flow generation. With our strategy to generate free cash flow utilizing a maintenance capital investment program, this metric measures the efficiency in which the company is executing its plan. The Reinvestment Rate incentivizes the Company to capture lower costs or operational efficiencies to deliver the maintenance capital program for fewer dollars invested.

Restricted Stock Units

Each restricted stock unit (“RSU”) is the equivalent of one share of common stock of the Company. RSUs vest 33.33% on each of the first three anniversaries of the grant date, provided the recipient is still an employee of the Company on the date of vesting, with exceptions for death, disability and retirement. RSUs may be settled in common stock or cash equal to the value of the units as of the vesting date, at the discretion of the Compensation Committee and depending on the availability of shares of common stock under the Company’s 2013 Plan. This feature allows the Compensation Committee to consider market price, dilution and the Company’s cash needs at the time of settlement.

Performance Stock Units

The value of each performance unit, for the performance period commencing on January 1, 2021 and ending on December 31, 2023, is determined based on relative total shareholder return (“RTSR”). RTSR is calculated for the Company and each performance peer company as the change in company stock price (adjusted for stock splits), credited with paid dividends, over the three-year performance period. The beginning and ending stock prices will reference the trailing average stock price over the 20 trading days immediately prior to the beginning and the end of the performance period. The following table shows the percentage of units earned based the Company’s percentile ranking among the peer companies in total shareholder return (“TSR”) performance, with a threshold level required for any payout and a maximum payout of 200%. Results falling between two levels are interpolated linearly using the levels shown in the table below. However, in the event that absolute total shareholder return (“Absolute TSR”) is negative, the payout for Relative TSR will not exceed 100% of target.

Performance Units

Historically, 100% of the Company’s performance awards tracked the Company’s stock price. In 2021, the Compensation Committee considered that long-term incentive awards made at a relatively low and volatile stock price might create the opportunity for perceived “windfall” compensation in an improving market or undue retention risks if energy stocks were undervalued more broadly. To address both business risks, the Compensation Committee determined to decouple 50% of the performance-based awards from the Company’s stock price. Each performance unit has a target value of $1.00, and, for the performance period commencing on January 1, 2021 and ending on December 31, 2023, is paid out based on two metrics, ROCE (50%) and reinvestment rate (50%), with a threshold level required for any payout and a maximum payout of 200% for both metrics. Results falling between two levels are interpolated linearly using the levels shown on the next page.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

ROCE will be calculated as the sum of Adjusted Net Income and After-Tax Interest Expense divided by the sum of Average Debt and Average Equity, as show in the following formula:

Adjusted Net Income Net income (loss) adjusted for gain/loss on unsettled derivatives, gain/loss on early extinguishment of debt, gain/ loss on sale of assets, impairments, restructuring and transaction-related charges, legal settlements, other one- time charges, adjustments due to discrete tax items, changes from the tax rate in effect at the beginning of the Performance Period, and the tax effect on adjustments After Tax Interest Expense Interest expense less the product of (i) the interest expense and (ii) the Company’s corporate tax rate in effect at the beginning of the Performance Period before the impact of valuation allowance Average Debt The arithmetic average of “Gross Debt” on December 31 of the year prior to the beginning of the Performance Period and December 31 of the final year of the Performance Period Gross Debt The aggregate outstanding principal balance under debt instruments such as a credit facility, notes or similar instrument. For the avoidance of doubt, “Gross Debt” does not include items such as unamortized discounts, unamortized deferred financing costs, letters of credit, and surety bonds Average Equity The arithmetic average of (i) stockholders’ equity on December 31 of the year prior to the beginning of the Performance Period (“Stockholder’s Equity”) and (ii) the sum of (a) Stockholder’s Equity and (b) Adjusted Net Income for each year during the Performance Period adjusted by changes reflected in the Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity less Net Income (Loss)

42 | WWW.SWN.COM/ANNUALMEETING

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

Reinvestment Rate shall be calculated by dividing Capital Expenditures by Adjusted Net Discretionary Cash Flow, as illustrated in the following formula:

Capital Expenditures The total capital investments accrued for in a given year, as discussed in management’s discussion and analysis in the Company’s Form 10-K Adjusted Net Discretionary Cash Flow Cash flow from operating activities adjusted for changes in assets and liabilities and restructuring and other one-time charges.

The performance unit award vests 100% on the third anniversary of the grant date, provided the recipient is still an employee of the Company on the vesting date, with exceptions for pro rata vesting in the case of death, disability and retirement. Settlement, if any, at the end of the three-year vesting period will be in cash.

2021 LTI Target Grant

To respond to prevailing market conditions in early 2021, and in recognition of the Company’s relatively low prevailing stock price at the time of the 2021 awards, the Compensation Committee reduced, for the second year in a row, the grant date value of the awards granted to the NEOs by 20% from the corresponding grant date values for 2020, as shown in the table below.

Name 2020 Target Amount 2021 Target Amount Percentage Change from

2020 Target LTI William J. Way $ 6,075,000 $ 4,860,000 -20% Carl M. Giesler, Jr. (1) – $ 1,950,000 – Clayton A. Carrell $ 2,880,000 $ 2,304,000 -20% Derek W. Cutright $ 630,000 $ 504,000 -20% John P. Kelly $ 630,000 $ 504,000 -20%

(1) Mr. Giesler joined the Company on July 19, 2021 and received an award of 130,675 shares of restricted stock valued at $640,308 based on the fair market value (“FMV”) on July 29, 2021 of $4.90.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

Calculating Target LTI Amounts

To mitigate the impact of day-to-day volatility, the Compensation Committee uses the average closing stock price over 20 trading days preceding a date shortly before the meeting at which it approves an LTI grant in order to eliminate short-term aberrations in determining the size of grants denominated in stock. Because SEC rules require that the value of a grant be reported in the Summary Compensation Table and Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table as of the date of grant, the target value of the awards as determined above sometimes differ from the amounts reported in the Summary Compensation Table and Grants of Plan-Based Awards Table.

For 2021, the Compensation Committee used a stock price of $3.93 to determine the number of RSUs and performance units granted to each NEO, based on the average closing price for the period January 19 through February 16 (the “planning price”). The closing price on the actual grant date was $4.14, 5% more than the planning price, and the Monte Carlo valuation for the performance awards on the grant date was $5.96.

Settlement of 2019-2021 Performance Units

In February 2019, the Compensation Committee granted executives (with the approval of the Board) performance units for the period from January 1, 2019 through December 31, 2021. Each performance unit entitled the recipient to receive zero to two shares of common stock of the Company depending on RTSR, Absolute TSR, and ROACE performance. For these performance units, TSR is calculated for the Company and each performance peer company as the change in company stock price (adjusted for stock splits), credited with paid dividends, over the

three-year performance period. The beginning and ending stock prices are based on the trailing average stock price over the 20 trading days immediately prior to the beginning and end of the performance period. ROACE for the performance period was calculated by dividing Discretionary Cash Flow by the sum of (i) the product of Beginning Stock Price and Beginning Shares Outstanding, (ii) Beginning Net Debt, and (III) Time-Weighted Average Adjustments as shown in the following formula:

Discretionary Cash Flow Average of net cash provided by operating activities from the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows less changes in assets and liabilities” included in the Operating Activities section of the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for the performance period. Beginning Stock Price The 20-day average common stock prices immediately prior to the first day of the performance period. Beginning Shares Outstanding The diluted weighted average number of shares of common stock of the Company outstanding for the fourth quarter of the year prior to the beginning of the performance period. Beginning Net Debt Gross debt of the Company (net of cash and cash equivalents) outstanding on December 31 of the year prior to the beginning of the performance period. Time-Weighted Average Adjustments The sum of (i) the product of the number of shares of common stock the Company issued during the performance period and the price of said shares and (ii) the amount of additional net debt incurred during the performance period, which sum shall then be reduced by (iii) the amount by which any net debt is reduced during the performance period and (iv) the product of the number of shares of common stock of the Company purchased by the Company during the performance period and the price of said shares, with each occurrence of the above in (i) – (iv) multiplied by a fraction in which the denominator equals the total number of quarters in the performance period (12) and the numerator equals the remaining number of quarters following each occurrence of the above in (i) – (iv) plus one. For example, if the Company issued 100,000,000 shares of common stock at $5.00 per share in the second quarter of the Performance Period, the Time-Weighted Average Adjustment for this event would be (100,000,000 * $5.00) * 11/12 = $458,333,333.33.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

The value of the payment was determined by the attainment of certain minimum, target, and maximum performance objectives as described in the table below. Minimum level achievement would result in payment of 50% of target, and the maximum level of payout would result in 200% of target. Performance below the threshold level would result in no payment, and in the event that Relative TSR is negative for the performance period, the payment per unit will not exceed 100% of target.

Metric Weighting Factors Minimum Target Maximum 2021 Results Value on Unit Basis RTSR (Percentile) 50% 25% 50% 90% 68% 73% .8x 1.2x beginning beginning 2x Absolute TSR (Percentile) 25% price price of target 1.23x 26% ROACE (Percentile) 25% 11% 16% 26% 18.4% 31% Result 130%

In February 2021, the Compensation Committee, based on the final results of the performance metrics set above, approved a 130% payout value for each 2019 – 2021 performance unit.

Name Number of

Performance

Units Granted Value on

Grant Date(1) 2019 – 2021 Performance

Units Earned Realized Value

on 02/23/2022(2) % of Grant

Date Value William J. Way 803,580 $4,443,797 1,044,654 $5,181,484 17% Carl M. Giesler, Jr. (3) - - - - - Clayton A. Carrell 380,960 $2,106,709 495,248 $2,456,430 17% Derek W. Cutright 83,340 $460,870 108,342 $537,376 17% John P. Kelly 83,340 $460,870 108,342 $537,376 17%

(1) The grant date value on February 26, 2019 was $5.53. (2) The closing stock price on February 26, 2022 was $4.96. (3) Mr. Giesler was not employed with the Company in 2019 when these performance awards were granted.

How We Make Compensation Decisions

Role of the Compensation Committee

The Compensation Committee consists entirely of independent directors and oversees SWN’s compensation and incentive plans and programs, acts as the administrator for the 2013 Plan, and reviews and recommends to the Board all compensation for officers within the meaning of Rule 16a-1 under the Exchange Act. The Board, taking into account the recommendation of the Compensation Committee, sets the compensation of all senior executives, with only independent directors acting in the case of the CEO’s compensation.

Each year, the Compensation Committee conducts an evaluation of SWN’s compensation program to determine if any changes would be appropriate. In making these determinations, the Compensation Committee consults with its independent compensation consultant, shareholders and executive leadership, as discussed below. However, the Compensation Committee uses its own judgment in making final decisions regarding the compensation paid to our executive officers.

Role of the CEO

At the Compensation Committee’s request, the CEO provides an assessment of the individual performance and appropriate compensation of the other executive officers based on each executive

officer’s performance and contributions. The CEO does not provide recommendations or participate in the Committee’s deliberations on his own compensation.

Role of the Compensation Consultant

Since 2013, the Compensation Committee has engaged the services of Meridian, which the Committee considers to be an independent executive compensation consulting firm. The Compensation Committee makes an annual determination to affirm independence of the compensation consultant. Meridian is known for its expertise in the E&P industry, specializing in board-level executive pay consulting services. Meridian reports directly to the Compensation Committee, participates in Committee meetings, reviews Compensation Committee

materials, and provides advice to the Compensation Committee upon request. Additionally, Meridian updates the Compensation Committee on trends and issues in executive pay, comments on the competitiveness and reasonableness of SWN’s programs, provides an annual risk assessment of the Company’s compensation programs, and assists in the development and review of SWN’s annual bonus and LTI programs, including commenting on performance measures and related goals.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

Role of Peer Companies

The Compensation Committee utilizes a peer group to evaluate compensation for Company executives and a peer group to compare the Company’s performance for the purpose of calculating RTSR.

Compensation Peer Group

The Compensation Committee annually evaluates the companies included in the peer group and, when necessary, makes changes in order to effectively evaluate compensation. The Compensation Committee annually reviews the competitiveness of our executive officers’ compensation and assesses the overall competitiveness of our compensation programs relative to the peer group, which includes E&P industry companies with comparable onshore operations and of similar size as measured by enterprise value, market cap and assets. In 2021, the Compensation Committee generally sought to provide total direct compensation for our NEOs within a competitive range

of our compensation peers. Individual compensation packages may vary based on individual experience, retention, performance and on the prevailing market conditions. Although the compensation peer group provide an important tool for analysis and decision-making, the comparative data does not substitute for the Compensation Committee’s sound business judgment. In addition to market data, the Compensation Committee considers other factors, such as an individual’s personal contributions to SWN, previous experience, leadership qualities and skill sets.

Performance Peer Group

The Compensation Committee uses a similar group of E&P industry companies to evaluate the Company’s TSR. The performance peer group is similar to the compensation peer group, although performance peer companies generally emphasize a similar commodity mix (mostly natural gas) and business strategy as the Company.

The Compensation Peer Group for 2021 and the Performance Peer Group for the 2021-2023 performance period are listed in the table below. Companies shown in the middle circle below are included in both the Compensation and the Performance Peer Groups.

Practices and Policies Related to Compensation

Stock Ownership Guidelines

To support the Company’s commitment to shareholder alignment, the Company has adopted guidelines that require NEOs to hold a multiple of their base salary in common stock or other stock-based instruments such as RSUs. The ownership multiples are as follows: ● Chief Executive Officer – six times base salary ● Executive Vice President – three times base salary ● Senior Vice President – two times base salary The guidelines must be satisfied within three years after the date of hire, change in job title, or increase in salary, and during such period,

an executive officer must hold at least one-half of the shares of the Company’s common stock or stock-based instruments received through equity-based awards (net of taxes) from the Company until the officer meets his or her ownership requirement. As of December 31, 2021, all NEOs were in compliance with the guidelines. For additional details on the common stock owned by our NEOs, please refer to the Share Ownership of Officers and Directors table on page 31.

Compensation Discussion and Analysis

Anti-Hedging and Anti-Pledging Policies

All directors and employees, including our NEOs, their spouses and members of their households, are prohibited from hedging the economic risk of ownership of our common stock. Specifically, the prohibitions relate to short selling and buying or selling puts, calls or options and engaging in transactions involving our securities when in possession of material, non-public information or during certain designated “black-out” periods.

All directors and officers with the title of vice president or above, along with their spouses and members of their households, are prohibited from pledging shares of our common stock. We are not aware of any existing pledging arrangements by any of our directors or officers.

Policy for Recovery of Compensation (Clawback Policy)

The Company may require reimbursement from NEOs and other officers with the title of senior vice president or higher for any incentive awards if it is determined that such awards were based on financial results that became the subject of a material restatement (other than due to changes in accounting policy) or were payable due to fraud,

negligence or intentional misconduct by such officer. In addition, bonuses, incentives or performance-based pay are subject to reimbursement, and the Board may cancel restricted stock awards and outstanding stock options and seek reimbursement of any gains realized on the exercise of stock options attributable to such awards.

Health, Welfare, Retirement and Other Benefits

We offer competitive health, welfare and retirement programs for our eligible employees. Our health and welfare programs include medical, pharmacy, dental, life insurance and disability. We also offer a limited charitable gift matching program. The life insurance and disability programs provide higher benefit amounts for our NEOs due to their higher base salaries. Our executives have disability coverage that applies if they are unable to perform in their occupation. In addition, disability benefits for our officers are capped at $16,000 per month for long-term disability and 70% of base pay for short-term disability. We offer retirement programs that are intended to supplement our employees’ social security benefits and personal savings. The programs include: ● the Southwestern Energy Company 401(k) Savings Plan (“401(k) Plan”) ● a defined benefit plan (“Pension Plan”) (frozen as of January 1, 2021) ● a supplemental retirement plan (“SERP”) (frozen as of January 1, 2021) ● a non-qualified deferred compensation plan (“Non-Qualified Retirement Plan”)

Effective January 1, 2021, the Compensation Committee approved “freezing” the Pension Plan and the SERP such that there would be no additional participants eligible for either plan and no additional contribution credits for existing participants. We have commenced the pension plan termination process, but the specific date for the completion of the process is unknown at this time and will depend on certain legal and regulatory requirements or approvals. As part of the termination process, we expect to distribute lump sum payments to or purchase annuities for the benefit of plan participants, which is dependent on the participants’ elections. In addition, we expect to make a payment equal to the difference between the total benefits due under the plan and the total value of the assets available, which, as of December 31, 2021, was approximately $12 million. Our current funding policy is to continue to contribute amounts which are actuarially determined to provide the plan with sufficient assets to meet future benefit payment requirements and which are tax deductible. The Compensation Committee also approved increasing its matching contribution under the 401(k) Plan from 4.5% to 6%.

401(k)

The 401(k) Plan, which is available to all employees, including our NEOs, allows a participant to elect to contribute a percentage of his or her eligible compensation, generally salary and wages, to an investment trust. Employee contributions are matched by us 100% for the first 6%

of the employee’s eligible compensation. The 401(k) Plan provides a number of different investment options, including our common stock, for which a participant has sole discretion in determining the allocation of their and our contributions among the investment options.

Perquisites, Allowances and Other Benefits

The type and the value of perquisites for our NEOs are reviewed and approved by the Compensation Committee as part of its compensation decision-making. In 2021, the primary perquisites for our NEOs were the payment of a $7,380 annual car allowance, estate and financial planning expenses for each NEO up to $18,500 per year, the annual premium for an executive medical plan that covers

all out-of-pocket expenses and an annual complete personal physical exam. We reimburse our NEOs for expenses incurred with respect to estate and financial planning because we believe the utilization of experts will reduce the amount of time our executives will need to devote to those matters while also maximizing the net value of the compensation we provide.

Executive Compensation

2021 Summary Compensation Table

The following Summary Compensation Table shows information about the compensation received by our CEO, CFO and each of our three other most highly compensated executive officers for services rendered in all capacities during the 2021, 2020 and 2019 fiscal years.

(a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) (g) (h) (i) Name and

Principal Position Year Salary

($) Bonus

($) Stock

Awards

($)(7) Non-Equity

Incentive Plan

Compensation

($)(8) Change in

Pension

Value and

Nonqualified

Deferred

Compensation

Earnings

($)(9) All Other

Compensation

($)(10) Total

($) William J. Way

President and Chief Executive Officer 2021 900,000 – 4,402,539 1,650,000 31,073 93,772 7,077,384 2020 900,000 – 5,609,135 1,400,000 80,258 75,234 8,064,627 2019 896,154 – 7,931,335 1,300,000 75,497 74,833 10,277,819 Carl F. Giesler, Jr. (1)

Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 2021 222,115 – 640,308 323,889 – 41,318 1,227,630 Clay A. Carrell

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer 2021 575,000 – 2,087,115 821,215 6,590 77,521 3,567,441 2020 575,000 – 2,659,154 719,000 38,764 63,713 4,055,632 2019 575,000 – 3,760,075 733,200 36,570 65,098 5,169,943 Derick W. Cutright (2)

Senior Vice President and Division Head 2021 400,000 – 456,635 437,824 16,511 46,904 1,357,874 John P. Kelly (3)

Senior Vice President and Division Head 2021 400,000 – 456,635 447,424 4,585 40,675 1,349,319 2020 396,539 20,000 581,713 405,000 26,966 34,806 1,465,024 Michael E. Hancock (4)

Vice President, Finance and Treasurer, and Former Interim Chief Financial Officer 2021 324,000 (5) – 362,408 284,349 10,032 49,665 1,030,454 Julian M. Bott (6)

Deceased, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer 2021 21,000 – 3,351,022 – 3,221 114,487 3,489,730 2020 546,000 – 2,077,472 708,162 36,387 149,537 3,517,558 2019 542,985 – 2,937,509 672,800 34,157 66,837 4,254,288

(1) Mr. Giesler joined the Company on July 19, 2021. (2) Mr. Cutright was not a NEO of the Company in 2019 or 2020. (3) Mr. Kelly was not a NEO of the Company in 2019. (4) Mr. Hancock was not a NEO of the Company in 2019 or 2020. (5) Mr. Hancock served as interim Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) in 2021. Included in Mr. Hancock’s salary is a stipend in the amount of $24,000 for his services as interim CFO. (6) Mr. Bott passed away on January 3, 2021. In connection with Mr. Bott’s passing, unvested RSUs accelerated under the terms of the Company’s 2013 Incentive Plan and his Estate received 881,838 shares of SWN common stock valued at $2,627,878 based on the FMV of $2.98; 178,554 shares of common stock valued at $723,144, based on the FMV of $4.05, in settlement of the 2018 performance units vesting on February 27, 2021; two months salary in the amount of $91,000; accrued vacation in the amount of $12,519; and, 12-months COBRA coverage for the beneficiary valued at approximately $7,891. In addition, Mr. Bott’s estate is entitled to all applicable benefits under all pension, retirement, insurance and deferred compensation plans in which Mr. Bott participated as an employee. (7) The dollar value stated for the RSUs and performance units for 2021 reflects the number of units granted in 2021 multiplied by the grant date fair value, computed in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718, and is included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K. The assumptions and data utilized in the calculation of these amounts for 2021 awards are set forth below: RSUs: The grant date fair value for the RSUs granted on February 23, 2021, represents the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE of $4.14 per share multiplied by the number of units awarded.

Executive Compensation

Performance Stock Units: The 2021 performance unit awards include a market condition based on RTSR as compared to a group of the Company’s peers. The fair value of the market condition is calculated by a Monte Carlo model on a quarterly basis. When calculated using the valuation detailed above and the closing price of the Company’s common stock at the grant date, the grant date fair value per performance unit was determined to be $5.96. The grant date fair value for the performance units reflects the value of the award on the grant date based on the probable outcome of the performance conditions. The table below provides the estimated value of the 2021-2023 performance stock units at the threshold, target and maximum levels based on the FASB ASC Topic 718 grant date value of $5.96 per unit:

Name Performance Units

(#) Value at Threshold

($) Value at Target

(Reported in Column (e) Above)

($) Value at Maximum

($) William J. Way 309,170 921,327 1,842,653 3,685,306 Carl F. Giesler, Jr. – – – – Clay A. Carrell 146,570 436,779 873,557 1,747,114 Derick W. Cutright 32,070 95,569 191,137 382,274 John P. Kelly 32,070 95,569 191,137 382,274 Michael E. Hancock 25,450 75,841 151,682 303,364 Julian M. Bott – – – –

Additional information regarding RSU and performance unit awards made for 2021 can be found below in the table entitled “Grants of Plan-Based Awards.” (8) The amounts stated in this column constitute the annual incentive cash awards made to each NEO under the annual incentive bonus program based on Company performance and the Compensation Committee’s evaluation of each NEO’s performance. Additional details about the annual incentive awards and annual bonus are provided under the heading “Compensation Discussion and Analysis — 2021 Compensation Decisions.” (9) The amounts stated in this column represent the aggregate increase in actuarial value for each NEO for the applicable calendar year period under both the Pension Plan and the SERP. As discussed in the “Pension Benefits” table below, executives do not earn or accrue above-market or preferential earnings on their accounts under the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan. The Pension Plan, the SERP and the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan are described in more detail below. (10) The amounts stated in this column include Company matching funds for the 401(k) and Non-Qualified Retirement Plans, life insurance premiums, car allowance, financial and estate planning reimbursements, premiums paid for supplemental medical insurance and annual physicals, consultant services, accrued vacation and severance or termination payments.

All Other Compensation – 2021

Name 401(k) and

Nonqualified

Retirement

Plans

Matching

Contributions

($) Life

Insurance

Premiums

($) Car

Allowance

($) Financial

and Estate

Planning

Reimbursements

($) Premiums for

Supplemental

Medical

Insurance

and Annual

Physical

($) Accrued

Vacation

($) Severance/

Termination

Payments

($) Total

($) William J. Way 54,000 3,908 7,380 15,000 13,484 – – 93,772 Carl F. Giesler, Jr. 13,327 960 3,122 18,500 5,409 – – 41,318 Clay A. Carrell 34,500 2,477 7,380 15,000 18,164 – – 77,521 Derick W. Cutright 17,400 560 7,380 7,500 14,064 46,904 John P. Kelly 17,400 14 7,380 1,817 14,064 – – 40,675 Michael E. Hancock 17,400 821 7,380 10,000 14,064 – – 49,665 Julian M. Bott 2,011 – 284 – 8,673 12,519 91,000 114,487

Executive Compensation

2021 Option Exercises, Performance Units Settled and Stock Vested

The table below contains information for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 concerning options exercised and the vesting of previously granted shares of restricted stock, RSUs and performance units for NEOs. The value shown is based on the closing price of our common stock on the date of vesting.

Restricted Stock, RSUs and Performance Units Vested and Settled – 2021(1)

Performance Unit

Awards Restricted Stock Unit

Awards Restricted Stock

Awards Name Number

of Units

Vesting

(#) Value

Realized

on Vesting

($)(2) Number

of Units

Vesting

(#) Value

Realized

on Vesting

($)(2) Number of

Shares

Acquired on

Vesting (#) Value

Realized

on Vesting

($)(2) William J. Way 484,525 1,962,326 708,740 2,870,397 43,348 185,096 Carl F. Giesler, Jr. – – – – – – Clay A. Carrell 240,388 973,571 340,271 1,378,098 – – Derick W. Cutright 52,588 212,981 74,438 301,474 2,913 12,439 John P. Kelly 52,588 212,981 74,438 301,474 – – Michael Hancock 22,538 91,279 31,904 129,211 4,033 17,221 Julian M. Bott(3) 178,554 723,144 881,838 2,627,877 – –

(1) There were no options exercised in 2021. (2) Reflects the aggregate dollar value realized upon vesting of performance unit awards, RSUs and restricted stock based upon the closing price of our common stock on the vesting date. In the event that the vesting date occurred on a weekend day or holiday, the value realized was determined by the closing price of our common stock on the prior business day closing. (3) As discussed above in Footnote 6 of the “Summary Compensation Table,” pursuant to the terms and conditions of the award agreements, all unvested shares of restricted stock and RSUs were accelerated at the time of Mr. Bott’s passing. In addition, Mr. Bott’s 2018 performance units were settled.

Executive Compensation

Grants of Plan-Based Awards

This table reflects our annual cash incentive awards and long-term incentive awards issued in 2021.

(a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) (g) (h) (i) (j) Estimated Future Payouts Under

Non-Equity Incentive Plan Awards Estimated Future Payouts

Under Equity Incentive

Plan Awards All Other

Stock

Awards:

Number

of Shares

of Stock Grant Date

Fair Value

of Stock Name Grant

Type Grant

Date Threshold

($) Target

($) Maximum

($) Units

(#) Threshold

(#) Target

(#) Maximum

(#) or Units

(#) Awards

($)(1) William J. Way PS 2/23/21 (2) – – – – 154,585 309,170 618,340 – 1,842,653 PU 2/23/21 (3) 607,500 1,215,000 2,430,000 1,215,000 – – – – – RSU 2/23/21 (4) – – – – – – – 618,330 2,559,886 Bonus (5) 562,500 1,125,000 2,250,000 – – – – – – Carl F. Giesler, Jr. RSA 7/29/21 (6) – – – – – – – 130,675 640,308 Bonus 7/29/21 (5) 262,500 525,000 1,050,000 – – – – – – Clay A. Carrell PS 2/23/21 (2) – – – – 73,285 146,570 293,140 – 873,557 PU 2/23/21 (3) 288,000 576,000 1,152,000 576,000 – – – – – RSU 2/23/21 (4) – – – – – – – 293,130 1,213,558 Bonus (5) 287,500 575,000 1,150,000 – – – – – – Derek Cutright PS 2/23/21 (2) – – – – 16,035 32,070 64,140 – 191,137 PU 2/23/21 (3) 63,000 126,000 252,000 126,000 – – – – – RSU 2/23/21 (4) – – – – – – – 64,130 265,498 Bonus (5) 160,000 320,000 640,000 – – – – – – John P. Kelly PS 2/23/21 (2) – – – – 16,035 32,070 64,140 – 191,137 PU 2/23/21 (3) 63,000 126,000 252,000 126,000 – – – – – RSU 2/23/21 (4) – – – – – – – 64,130 265,498 Bonus (5) 160,000 320,000 640,000 – – – – – – Michel Hancock PS 2/23/21 (2) – – – – 12,725 25,450 50,900 – 151,682 PU 2/23/21 (3) 50,000 100,000 200,000 100,000 – – – – – RSU 2/23/21 (4) – – – – – – – 50,900 210,726 Bonus (5) 97,500 195,000 390,000 – – – – – – Julian M. Bott(7) – – – – – – – – – – –

(1) The dollar amounts stated for the RSUs, restricted stock and performance stock units reflect the grant date fair value of the award as computed in accordance with FASB ASC Topic 718 and is included in the Company’s Annual Report on 10-K. The assumptions utilized in the calculation of these amounts are described under Footnote 7 of the Summary Compensation Table. (2) The performance stock units were issued under the 2013 Plan. Each performance unit has a threshold (50%), target (100%), and maximum (200%) potential payout amount based on the attainment of certain performance objectives. The performance units awarded in 2021 will vest based on performance and continued service over a three-year period, and payout occurs in stock or cash at the end of the three-year period. (3) The performance units were issued under the 2013 Plan. Each performance unit has a threshold (50%), target (100%), and maximum (200%) potential payout amount based on the attainment of certain performance objectives. The performance units awarded in 2021 will vest based on performance and continued service over a three-year period, and payout occurs in cash at the end of the three-year period. (4) The amount reflects the number of RSUs granted under the 2013 Plan. The RSUs vest over a period of three years from the date of grant, or immediately upon death, disability, normal retirement or a “change in control,” and may be settled in cash or shares of common stock at the discretion of the Compensation Committee. (5) Pursuant to the annual incentive bonus program, the Compensation Committee determined the annual target bonus level for each NEO for the 2021 fiscal year on February 23, 2021. The incentive bonus awards are paid annually based on the attainment of formulaic Company-wide performance measures and the individual performance of the NEO, and are calculated as a percentage amount of each NEO’s annual salary. Amounts shown in columns (c), (d) and (e) include both the formulaic component and the individual performance component of the NEO’s annual incentive award. The actual 2021 annual bonus payments are listed in column (g) of the Summary Compensation Table, and are discussed in further detail under the heading “Compensation Discussion and Analysis — 2021 Annual Bonus Program.” (6) The amount reflects the number of shares of restricted stock granted under the 2013 Plan. The restricted stock vests over a period of three years from February 23, 2021, or immediately upon death, disability, normal retirement or a “change in control.” (7) Mr. Bott was not granted any awards in 2021.

Executive Compensation

Outstanding Equity Awards at Fiscal Year-End

The table reflects stock option, restricted stock, RSU and performance unit awards granted to our NEOs under our 2013 Plan that were outstanding as of December 31, 2021.

(a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) (g) (h) (i) (j) Name Grant Date Number of

Securities

Underlying

Unexercised

Options

Exercisable

(#) Number of

Securities

Underlying

Unexercised

Options

Unexercisable

(#) Option

Exercise

Price

($) Option

Expiration

Date Number

of

Shares or

Units of

Stock that

Have Not

Vested

(#) Market

Value of

Shares or

Units of

Stock that

Have Not

Vested

($)(1)(2) Equity

Incentive

Plan

Awards:

Number of

Unearned

Shares,

Units

or Other

Rights That

Have Not

Vested

(2) Equity

Incentive

Plan

Awards:

Market or

Payout Value

of Unearned

Shares,

Units

or Other

Rights That

Have Not

Vested

($)(2) William J. Way 12/4/2015 238,420 – 7.74 12/4/2022 – – – – 1/26/2016 155,280 – 8.60 1/26/2023 – – – – 2/21/2017 383,020 – 8.59 2/21/2024 – – – – 2/27/2018 – – – – 193,810 (3) 903,155 – – 2/26/2019 – – – – 401,790 (4) 1,872,341 803,580 (5) 7,489,366 2/26/2020 – – – – 1,549,465 (6) 7,220,507 1,863,500 (7) 11,330,080 2/23/2021 – – – – 618,330 (8) 2,881,418 309,170 (9) 720,366 Carl F. Giesler, Jr. 07/29/2021 – – – – 130,675 (10) 608,946 – – Clay A. Carrell 2/27/2018 – – – – 96,155 (3) 448,082 – – 2/26/2019 – – – – 190,480 (4) 887,637 380,960 (5) 3,550,547 2/26/2020 – – – 734,564 (6) 3,423,068 883,440 (7) 5,371,315 2/23/2021 – – – – 293,130 (8) 1,365,986 146,570 (9) 341,508 Derek W. Cutright 12/4/2015 20,440 – 7.74 12/4/2022 – – – – 2/21/2017 25,720 – 8.59 2/21/2024 – – – – 2/27/2018 – – – – 21,035 (3) 98,023 – – 2/26/2019 – – – – 41,670 (4) 194,182 83,340 (5) 776,729 2/26/2020 – – – – 160,692 (6) 748,825 193,260 (7) 1,175,021 2/23/2021 – – – – 64,130 (8) 298,846 32,070 (9) 74,723 John P. Kelly 2/27/2018 – – – – 21,035 (3) 98,023 – – 2/26/2019 – – – – 41,670 (4) 194,182 83,340 (5) 776,729 2/26/2020 – – – 160,692 (6) 748,825 193,260 (7) 1,175,021 2/23/2021 – – – – 64,130 (8) 298,846 32,070 (9) 74,723 Michael Hancock 2/27/2018 – – – – 9,015 (3) 42,010 2/26/2019 – – – – 17,860 (4) 83,228 35,720 (5) 332,910 2/26/2020 – – – – 68,871 (6) 320,939 82,830 (7) 503,606 2/23/2021 – – – – 50,900 (8) 237,194 25,450 (9) 59,299 Julian M. Bott (11) 2/26/2019 – – – – – – 184,112 (5) 1,715,924 2/26/2020 – – – – – – 197,107 (7) 1,198,411

(1) The market value of the unvested shares of restricted stock and unvested RSUs was calculated using the NYSE closing common stock price on December 31, 2021 of $4.66 per share, with the “Adjusted Stock Price” of $3.04 applied to the awards granted on February 26, 2020. (2) The performance units granted in 2019 had a performance period of 2019 – 2021 and payout of 130% of target was approved by the Compensation Committee in February 2022 (see discussion above in “Settlement of Performance Units – 2019 – 2021 Performance Period”). The number of performance units granted in 2019 and 2020 that would have been earned based on actual results for the period commencing on the first day of

Executive Compensation

the applicable performance period and ending on December 31, 2021 (rather than the end of the actual performance or vesting period) was above the target level of performance, but below the maximum. Consequently, amounts shown for the 2019 and 2020 awards are based on achievement at maximum performance under the performance unit awards. The number of performance units granted in 2021 that would have been earned based on actual results for the period commencing on the first day of the applicable performance period and ending on December 31, 2021(rather than the end of the actual performance or vesting period) was below threshold. Consequently, the amounts shown are based on achievement at threshold performance under the performance unit awards. The market value of all performance units shown in column (i) was calculated using the NYSE closing common stock price on December 31, 2021 of $4.66 per share, with the “Adjusted Stock Price” of $3.04 applied to the awards granted on February 26, 2020. (3) RSUs granted on February 27, 2018 under the 2013 Plan vest ratably over four years, with remaining vesting date of February 27, 2022, or immediately upon death, disability, normal retirement or a “change in control.” (4) RSUs granted on February 26, 2019 under the 2013 Plan vest ratably over four years, with remaining vesting dates of February 26, 2022, and February 26, 2023, or immediately upon death, disability, normal retirement or a “change in control.” (5) Performance units granted on February 26, 2019 under the 2013 Plan cliff vest at the end of three years, provided the recipient is still an employee of the Company, with exceptions for pro rata vesting in the case of death, disability or retirement, and total payout is determined at the end of the three-year performance period. (6) RSUs granted on February 26, 2020 under the 2013 Plan vest ratably over three years, with remaining vesting dates of February 26, 2022 and February 26, 2023, or immediately upon death, disability, normal retirement or a “change in control.” (7) Performance units granted on February 26, 2020 under the 2013 Plan cliff vest at the end of three years, provided the recipient is still an employee of the Company, with exceptions for pro rata vesting in the case of death, disability or retirement, and total payout is determined at the end of the three-year performance period. (8) RSUs granted on February 23, 2021 under the 2013 Plan vests ratably over three years, with remaining vesting dates of February 23, 2023 and February 23, 2024, or immediately upon death, disability, normal retirement or a “change in control.” (9) Performance units granted on February 23, 2021 under the 2013 Plan cliff vest at the end of three years, provided the recipient is still an employee of the Company, with exceptions for pro rata vesting in the case of death, disability or retirement, and total payout is determined at the end of the three-year performance period. (10) Restricted stock award granted on July 29, 2021, vests at the rate of 33% per year from February 23, 2021, with remaining vesting dates of February 23, 2023 and February 23, 2024, or immediately upon death, disability, normal retirement or a “change in control.” (11) As a result of Mr. Bott’s passing on January 3, 2021, all unvested restricted stock units accelerated and the outstanding performance unit awards were prorated from the date of grant to the date of death, pursuant to the terms and conditions of the 2013 Plan and the applicable award agreements. The prorated vested performance units for the 2019 and 2020 awards are 184,112 and 197,107, respectively. Payment, if any, of the vested performance units will occur under the original terms of the award agreements.

Pension Benefits

All employees, including NEOs, were generally eligible to participate on the same basis in the Pension Plan. The purpose of the Pension Plan was to provide participants with benefits when they separate from employment through termination, retirement, death or disability. The Pension Plan provides benefits based on a “cash balance” plan design which provides benefits based upon a fixed percentage of an employee’s annual compensation. Employees who were participants in the Pension Plan prior to January 1, 1998, which does not include any of our NEOs or executives, also are entitled to annual benefits payable upon retirement based upon years of service through December 31, 1997 and average compensation during the five years of highest pay in the last ten years of service before termination. Under the cash balance provisions of the Pension Plan, each participant has, for recordkeeping purposes only, a hypothetical account to which credits are allocated annually based upon a percentage of the participant’s base salary. The applicable percentage is equal to 6% plus an additional percentage for participants in the Pension Plan as of January 1, 1998. The additional percentage is based upon a participant’s age and is designed to approximate any lost benefits due to the change to a cash balance plan. All employee balances in the cash balance account also earn a fixed rate of interest that is credited annually. The Southwestern Energy Company Supplemental Retirement Plan (the “SERP”) allows certain highly-compensated employees to continue to earn pension benefits for retirement once they reach the limits imposed by the Internal Revenue Service. Executives do not earn or accrue above-market or preferential earnings on their SERP accounts. The SERP provides benefits equal to the amount that would be payable under the Pension Plan in the absence of certain limitations of the

Code, less the amount actually paid under the Pension Plan. In the event of a “change in control” as discussed below under “Severance Termination and Change in Control Benefits,” the benefits of a NEO under the SERP would be determined as if the participant had credit for three additional years of service. The credit of three additional years of service is designed to ensure that the pension benefits in the event of a change in control are consistent with the other change-in-control arrangements between the Company and the NEOs. At retirement or termination of employment, the present value accumulated benefit credited to a participant is payable to the participant in the form of a lump sum or in lifetime monthly payments. Effective January 1, 2021, the Compensation Committee approved “freezing” the Pension Plan and the SERP such that there would be no additional participants eligible for either plan and no additional contribution credits for existing participants for periods on or after December 31, 2020. During 2021, we began the plan termination process for the Pension Plan, but the specific date for the completion of the process is unknown at this time and will depend on certain legal and regulatory requirements or approvals. As part of the termination process, we expect to distribute lump sum payments to or purchase annuities for the benefit of Pension Plan participants, which is dependent on the participants’ elections. In addition, we expect to make a payment equal to the difference between the total benefits due under the Pension Plan and the total value of the assets available, which, as of December 31, 2021, was approximately $12 million. Our current funding policy is to continue to contribute amounts which are actuarially determined to provide the Pension Plan with sufficient assets to meet future benefit payment requirements and which are tax deductible.

Executive Compensation

Pension Benefits - 2021

(a) (b) (c) (d) (e) Name Plan Name Number of

Years Credited

Service

(#) Present Value

of Accumulated

Benefit

($)(1) Payments During

Last Fiscal Year

($) William J. Way(2) Southwestern Energy Company Pension Plan 9 194,123 – Southwestern Energy Company Supplemental Retirement Plan 9 330,414 – Southwestern Energy Company Non-Qualified Retirement Plan 9 24,428 – Carl F. Giesler, Jr. (3) Southwestern Energy Company Pension Plan – – – Southwestern Energy Company Supplemental Retirement Plan – – – Southwestern Energy Company Non-Qualified Retirement Plan – – – Clayton A. Carrell Southwestern Energy Company Pension Plan 3 56,654 – Southwestern Energy Company Supplemental Retirement Plan 3 55,113 – Southwestern Energy Company Non-Qualified Retirement Plan 3 4,657 – Derek W. Cutright Southwestern Energy Company Pension Plan 12 252,804 – Southwestern Energy Company Supplemental Retirement Plan 12 37,641 – Southwestern Energy Company Non-Qualified Retirement Plan 12 1,250 – John P. Kelly Southwestern Energy Company Pension Plan 3 56,654 – Southwestern Energy Company Supplemental Retirement Plan 3 23,765 – Southwestern Energy Company Non-Qualified Retirement Plan 3 572 – Michael E. Hancock Southwestern Energy Company Pension Plan 10 177,225 – Southwestern Energy Company Supplemental Retirement Plan 10 0 – Southwestern Energy Company Non-Qualified Retirement Plan 10 0 – Julian M. Bott (4) Southwestern Energy Company Pension Plan – 56,654 43,220 Southwestern Energy Company Supplemental Retirement Plan – 0 – Southwestern Energy Company Non-Qualified Retirement Plan – 0 –

(1) The change in the actuarial present value of the NEOs accumulated benefit from the prior year is included in the Summary Compensation Table and is calculated using a discount rate of 3.20% and the Society of Actuaries Pri-2012 Mortality Tables Report for healthy males and females projected generationally using scale MP-2020. (2) Mr. Way is eligible for early retirement under the Pension Plan because he is at least age 55 with at least 5 years of vesting service. The Plan has a “cash balance” design that provides an annual compensation credit equal to 6% of an employee’s annual compensation, with an annual interest credit equal to 6% of the cash balance account. If Mr. Way elected a lump sum payment, his payment would equal his cash balance account balance, without reduction for early commencement. If Mr. Way instead elected to annuitize the cash balance benefit, the annuity would be reduced to account for early retirement . As noted above, compensation credits under the Pension Plan ceased as of December 31, 2020. If Mr. Way retired early, he would be eligible to receive the following early retirement benefits from the Pension Plan as a single sum of $183,135. In addition, Mr. Way would also be eligible to receive benefits, as a result of his termination of employment, under the Supplemental Retirement Plan and the Nonqualified Retirement Plan payable as a single sum are of $311,711, and $23,046, respectively. (3) Mr. Giesler was not a participant in the Pension Plan, the Supplemental Retirement Plan or the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan in 2021 and therefore, there is no value attributed to him for pension benefits. (4) The value of accumulated benefits for Mr. Bott is based on the participant’s deferred death benefits from the Qualified Plan. The total payment of $43,220 during the last fiscal year were death benefits paid from the SERP and the Southwestern Energy Company Non-Qualified Plan.

Executive Compensation

Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation

Our NEOs and other highly compensated employees are also eligible to participate in the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan, which is a non-qualified deferred compensation supplemental retirement savings plan that allows any participant to defer income and receive a match on the same basis as the 401(k) Plan, subject to the same total cap as for all employees. In addition, participants can defer all or a portion of their annual incentive payments until termination of employment under the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan. Salary amounts that are deferred under the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan are not included under the Pension Plan or the SERP, but a credit is given to the participant under the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan to address the loss in pension benefits.

The Non-Qualified Retirement Plan is not funded and participants are our general creditors. All amounts deferred in the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan increase or decrease based on the investment results of the executive’s requested investment alternatives and executives do not earn or accrue above-market or preferential earnings on their accounts. Plan distributions after employment ends are paid out of our funds rather than from a dedicated investment portfolio. The table below sets forth information regarding the contributions, earnings and withdrawals/distributions during 2021 and the balance at year-end 2021 under the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan for each of the NEOs.

Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation – 2021

(a) (b) (c) (d) (e) (f) Name Executive

Contributions in Last

Fiscal Year

($)(1) Company

Contributions in

Last Fiscal Year

($)(2) Aggregate

Earnings in

Last Fiscal

Year

($)(3) Aggregate

Withdrawals/

Distributions

($)(4) Aggregate

Balance at

Last Fiscal

Year-End

($)(5)(6) William J. Way 45,000 36,600 78,167 – 902,689 Carl F. Giesler, Jr. – – – – – Clayton A. Carrell 23,000 17,100 22,629 – 199,738 Derek W. Cutright – – 4,690 – 33,381 John P. Kelly 1,834 – 709.25 – 21,312 Michael E. Hancock – – – – – Julian M. Bott 630 – 3,775 -86,786 –

(1) Represents the amounts that our NEOs elected to defer in 2021 under the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan. The amounts represent compensation earned by our NEOs in 2021, and therefore also are reported in the appropriate columns in the Summary Compensation Table above. (2) Represents the amounts credited in 2021 as Company contributions to the accounts of our NEOs under the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan. These amounts are also reported in the Summary Compensation Table above in the “All Other Compensation” column. (3) Represents the returns produced by the investments selected by the applicable NEO. (4) In-service distributions (if any) are made in accordance with the elections made by the NEO at the time of enrollment in the plan. (5) Represents the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan account balances at the end of 2021 for each of our NEOs. (6) The total amounts previously reported as compensation in the Summary Compensation table for each NEO in previous years are as follows:

Name Aggregate Amounts Previously Reported William J. Way $515,885 Carl F. Giesler, Jr. – Clayton A. Carrell $109,275 Derek W. Cutright – John P. Kelly – Michael E. Hancock – Julian M. Bott $68,478

Executive Compensation

Termination and Change in Control Benefits

We do not have employment agreements with any of the NEOs, but we have entered into a severance agreement with each officer that provides certain additional compensation if, within three years after a “change in control,” his or her employment is involuntarily terminated other than for cause or if the executive voluntarily terminates employment for “good reason,” as defined in the respective severance agreement. The change in control severance payment is equal to the product of (x) 2.99 (for Messrs. Way, Giesler and Carrell) or 2.0 (for Messrs. Cutright, Kelly and Hancock) and (y) the sum of (i) the executive’s base salary as of the executive’s termination date plus (ii) the maximum bonus opportunity available to the executive under the annual incentive bonus program. In addition, each executive will be entitled to continued participation in certain health and welfare benefits from the date of the termination of employment until the earliest of (a) the expiration of three years, (b) death or (c) the date he or she is afforded a comparable benefit at comparable cost by a subsequent employer. Also, each executive will be credited with three additional years of service for pension benefit purposes upon a “change in control” and will continue to have coverage under our officers’ insurance policies for a period of up to four years. Our long-term incentive plans and stock option agreements provide that all outstanding stock options become exercisable immediately upon a “change in control.” The plans also provide that all performance units, RSUs and shares of restricted stock that have not previously vested

or been cancelled or forfeited shall vest immediately upon a “change in control.” Our annual incentive bonus program provides that upon a participant’s termination of employment under certain conditions on or after a “change in control,” all determined but unpaid incentive awards shall be paid immediately and any undetermined awards shall be determined and paid based on projected performance factors calculated in accordance with the program. The following table sets forth the estimated current value of payments and benefits to each of our NEOs upon a change in control, involuntary or voluntary termination, involuntary termination following a change in control (“Change in Control Termination”), retirement, death or disability of our NEOs, assuming that the triggering events occurred on December 31, 2021. The amounts shown below do not include: (i) benefits earned during the term of our NEO’s employment that are available to all salaried employees, and (ii) benefits previously accrued under the SERP (without enhanced benefits due to termination), Non-Qualified Retirement Plan and 401(k) Plan. For information on the accrued amounts payable under the SERP and the Non-Qualified Retirement Plan, see above under “Pension Benefits” and “Non-Qualified Deferred Compensation.” The actual amounts of payments and benefits that would be provided can only be determined at the time of a change in control and/or the NEO’s separation from Southwestern Energy Company.

56 | WWW.SWN.COM/ANNUALMEETING

Executive Compensation

Name and Trigger Severance

or Multiple

of Salary

and Annual

Incentive

Bonus

($)(1) Valuation of

Equity and

Performance

Awards

Vesting

Acceleration

Assuming

Cash-Out

($)(2)(3) Value of

Health and

Welfare

Benefits

Equivalent

Payment

($) Accrued

Vacation

($) Total Value

($) William J. Way Change in Control – 23,078,252 83,023 – 23,161,275 Change in Control Termination 10,543,500 23,078,252 83,023 – 33,704,775 Normal Retirement, Death or Disability – 23,078,252 – – 23,078,252 Carl F. Giesler, Jr. – Change in Control – 608,945 41,740 – 650,685 Change in Control Termination 5,234,250 608,945 41,740 – 5,884,935 Normal Retirement, Death or Disability 608,945 – – 608,945 Clayton A. Carrell – Change in Control – 8,204,809 108,992 – 8,313,801 Change in Control Termination 5,732,750 8,204,809 108,992 – 14,046,551 Normal Retirement, Death or Disability – 8,204,809 – – 8,204,809 Derek W. Cutright Change in Control – 1,794,926 108,017 – 1,902,943 Change in Control Termination 2,400,000 1,794,926 108,017 – 4,302,943 Normal Retirement, Death or Disability – 1,794,926 – – 1,794,926 John P. Kelly Change in Control – 1,794,926 103,844 – 1,898,770 Change in Control Termination 2,400,000 1,794,926 103,844 – 4,298,770 Normal Retirement, Death or Disability – 1,794,926 – – 1,794,926 Michael E. Hancock Change in Control – 974,292 107,423 – 1,081,715 Change in Control Termination 1,575,000 974,292 107,423 – 2,656,715 Normal Retirement, Death or Disability – 974,292 – – 974,292 Julian M. Bott(4) Death 91,000 3,351,022 7,891 12,519 3,462,432

(1) The change in control severance payment is equal to the sum of the prorated annual bonus at target, plus the product of (x) 2.99 (for Messrs. Way, Giesler and Carrell) or 2.0 for Messrs. Cutright, Kelly and Hancock and (y) the sum of (i) the executive’s base salary as of the executive’s termination date plus (ii) the maximum bonus opportunity available to the executive under the annual incentive bonus program. (2) In the event of a change in control regardless of termination, the unvested portion of previously granted performance units will be accelerated and the vested performance units will be paid out at the greater of (i) target value or (ii) the projected payment value if the performance period has been completed. In the event of involuntary termination, death, disability or retirement, the unvested performance units will be paid on a vested or pro rata basis pursuant to the overall level of achievement under the original terms and conditions of the grants at the time that payment is due and required to be made under the Plan. The value of the performance units for all scenarios in this column is calculated by assuming the target number of units awarded and a $4.66 per share Company closing price on December 31, 2021, with the applicable adjusted stock price for the 2020 awards. (3) In the event of a change in control, change in control termination, normal retirement at age 65, death or disability, all unvested outstanding stock options, RSUs and shares of restricted stock will become fully vested. The value of the outstanding stock options, RSUs, performance units and shares of restricted stock is based on a $4.66 per share Company closing price on December 31, 2021. (4) In connection with Mr. Bott’s passing, unvested RSUs accelerated under the terms of the Company’s 2013 Incentive Plan and his estate received 881,838 shares of SWN common stock valued at $2,627,878 based on the FMV of $2.98; 178,554 shares of common stock valued at $723,144, based on the FMV of $4.05, in settlement of the 2018 performance units vesting on February 27, 2021; $708,162 in consideration of Mr. Bott’s earned 2020 annual incentive bonus; two months salary in the amount of $91,000; accrued vacation in the amount of $12,519; and, 12-months COBRA coverage for the beneficiary valued at approximately $7,891. In addition, the Estate is entitled to all applicable benefits under all pension, retirement, insurance and deferred compensation plans in which Mr. Bott participated as an employee.

Executive Compensation

CEO Pay Ratio

Like our executive compensation program, SWN’s compensation philosophy is based on a pay for performance foundation and must be consistent and internally equitable to motivate our employees to perform in ways that enhance shareholder value. We are committed to providing a competitive offering to all employees and utilize internal and external data to annually set total direct compensation for our employees. The Compensation Committee reviewed a comparison of our CEO’s annual total compensation in fiscal year 2021 against that of all other Company employees for the same period. We determined the compensation of our median employee by: (i) calculating the annual total direct compensation for each of our employees by adding their wages received in 2021 (including overtime), their actual annual bonus award paid in 2021, plus the grant

date value of their 2021 LTI award, if applicable, (ii) ranking the annual total direct compensation of all employees except for the CEO from highest to lowest, and (iii) identifying the “Median Employee.” Once the Median Employee was identified, we utilized the same process for calculating total compensation as we do our CEO under the Summary Compensation Table. We utilized the employee population as of December 31, 2021 for our analysis. The annual total compensation for fiscal year 2021 for our CEO, calculated to include all elements reflected in the Summary Compensation Table was $7,077,384 and for the Median Employee was $118,240. The resulting ratio of our CEO’s pay to the pay of our Median Employee for fiscal year 2021 is approximately 60 to 1.

58 | WWW.SWN.COM/ANNUALMEETING

Proposal No. 3: Approval of our 2022 Incentive Plan

Our board of directors (the “Board”) is asking shareholders to approve the Southwestern Energy Company 2022 Incentive Plan (“2022 Plan”). The 2022 Plan, under which we plan to grant equity- and cash-based awards, is intended to replace the Southwestern Energy Company 2013 Incentive Plan, as Amended (“2013 Plan”). A copy of the 2022 Plan is attached as Annex A .

Shareholder Approval

If the 2022 Plan is approved by our shareholders, the 2022 Plan will become effective on the date of the 2022 Annual Meeting and the 2013 Plan will terminate effective May 20, 2022. As a result, we will no longer grant new awards under the 2013 Plan after May 20, 2022. Any shares awarded under the 2013 Plan after March 21, 2022 through May 20, 2022 will reduce the number of shares available under the

2022 Plan. The terms and conditions of the Amended 2013 Plan will continue to govern any outstanding awards granted under the 2013 Plan. If the 2022 Plan is not approved by shareholders, the 2022 Plan will not become effective, and the 2013 Plan will remain in effect until its expiration on May 21, 2023, after which date no further awards may be granted under the 2013 Plan.

Key Features of the 2022 Plan

● Independent Administration. The Compensation Committee, an independent committee of our Board, will administer the 2022 Plan. ● No Repricing without Shareholder Approval. The price of any option may not be altered or repriced, whether through amendment, exchange, cancellation and replacement, or any other means, without shareholder approval. ● No Discounted Awards. Stock options and stock appreciation rights must be granted at no less than 100% of the fair market value on the date of grant. ● Minimum Vesting Requirement. Awards involving more than 5% of the available shares shall be subject to a vesting or performance period of not less than one year from the date of grant. ● No Liberal Share Counting for Options or Stock Appreciate Rights (“SARs”).

● Robust Forfeiture Provisions. Forfeiture provisions enable the Compensation Committee to cancel awards and/or to require payback of any compensation paid by the Company to a participant in the event a participant fails to comply with the terms of the 2022 Plan or applicable award agreement. ● Director Compensation Limits. Director compensation limits in place that may not be increased without shareholder approval. ● No Dividend Payment on Unvested Awards. Payment of dividends or dividend equivalents is not permitted until awards are vested. ● Double-trigger change in control. No accelerated vesting of the outstanding awards would be triggered under a change in control unless no provision is made in connection with the change in control for assumption of the outstanding awards.

We believe that the 2022 Plan is a critical compensation component in our ability to attract, motivate, and retain employees and non-employee directors whose judgment, interest, and special effort is critical to the successful conduct of our operations. We believe that the equity-based awards to be issued under the 2022 Plan will motivate recipients to offer their maximum effort to the Company and help focus them on the creation of long-term value consistent with the interests of our shareholders.

RECOMMENDATION OF THE BOARD The Board recommends that the shareholders vote “FOR” approval of the 2022 Plan.

Vote Required

Approval of the 2022 Plan requires the affirmative vote of a majority of the shares properly cast with regard to this proposal by holders of shares of our common stock who are present in person or represented by proxy and entitled to vote such shares at the Annual Meeting. Abstentions will be treated as votes cast and will have the same effect as a vote against the proposal. Broker non-votes will have no effect on the outcome of the vote.

Proposal No. 3: Approval of our 2022 Incentive Plan

Significant Historical Information

For our NEOs, incentive awards represent a significant portion of their compensation with equity awards representing approximately 75% of the total annual award.

Key equity metrics:

● Our burn rate over the last three-years has averaged 1.13%, which is well below the ISS global industry classification standard (GICS) burn rate benchmark for our industry of 3.89%. “Burn rate” is calculated by dividing the sum of total number of shares subject to time-based equity awards granted in a given year and the total number of shares subject to performance-based equity awards vested in a given year by the total weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding during the period and does not reflect any forfeitures or cancellations. The table below sets out our burn rate information for the last three years:

3-Year Burn Rate Analysis 2019 2020 2021 Restricted stock units granted (settleable in cash or stock) 8,659,000 6,172,000 1,486,000 Restricted stock granted 493,000 584,000 438,000 Performance units vested 43,000 0 2,020,000 TOTAL 9,195,000 6,756,000 3,944,000 Weighted-Average Total Common Shares Outstanding 539,345,343 573,889,502 789,657,776 BURN RATE 1.70% 1.18% 0.50%

Summary of the 2022 Plan

The 2022 Plan is intended to promote the interests of the Company and its shareholders by providing our employees and eligible non-employee directors of the Company with incentives and rewards to encourage them to continue in the service of the Company. Our Board believes our capacity to grant incentive compensation has been a significant factor

in our ability to achieve our growth objectives and enhance shareholder value. The principal features of the 2022 Plan are summarized below, but the summary is qualified in its entirety by reference to the 2022 Plan itself, which is incorporated by reference in this proposal. A copy of the 2022 Plan is attached to this Proxy Statement as Annex A .

Purpose

The purpose of the 2022 Plan is to promote the interests of the Company and its shareholders by providing the employees and eligible non-employee directors of the Company with incentives and rewards to encourage them to continue in the service of the Company. The

2022 Plan is designed to serve this goal by providing such employees and eligible non-employee directors with a proprietary interest in pursuing the long-term growth, profitability, and financial success of the Company.

Administration

The 2022 Plan will be administered by the Compensation Committee. Unless otherwise determined by our Board, the Compensation Committee shall consist solely of two or more directors appointed by our Board, each of whom is a “non-employee director” within the meaning of the rules under Section 16 of the Exchange Act, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and an “independent director” under the rules of the NYSE (or other principal securities market on which shares of our common stock are traded). The Compensation Committee may delegate to a committee of one or more members of our Board or one or more of our officers the authority to grant or amend awards

to participants other than our senior executives who are subject to Section 16 of the Exchange Act, subject to restrictions imposed by the Compensation Committee from time to time and by Delaware law. Unless otherwise limited by the Board, the Compensation Committee will have the authority to administer the 2022 Plan with respect to grants of awards, including the power to determine eligibility, the types and sizes of awards, the price and timing of awards and the acceleration or waiver of any vesting restriction, as well as the authority to delegate such responsibilities to a subcommittee.

Proposal No. 3: Approval of our 2022 Incentive Plan

Eligibility

Persons eligible to participate in the 2022 Plan will be all non-employee members of our Board (currently 8 directors) and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries and affiliates (as of March 21, 2022, approximately 1,009 employees), as determined by the Compensation Committee.

Size of Share Pool; Limitation on Awards and Shares Available

As of March 21, 2022, there are 9,845,711 total shares remaining available for issuance under the 2013 Plan (after applying the fungible ratio of 2.3), and 13,404,176 shares of our common stock were subject to outstanding awards under the 2013 Plan, assuming maximum payout of outstanding performance awards that are settleable in shares of common stock. If our shareholders approve the 2022 Plan,

the total number of shares reserved for issuance thereunder will be 40,000,000 (reduced by the shares awarded under the 2013 Plan after March 21, 2022 through May 20, 2022) shares of our common stock, par value $0.01, as of the date the Plan is approved by shareholders, less shares subject to awards made under the 2013 Plan after March 21, 2022 through the approval date.

The following table provides certain additional information regarding awards outstanding and unvested under the 2013 Plan as of March 21, 2022:

Outstanding Long-Term Incentive Awards Equity-Classified Restricted Stock 235,817 Equity-Classified Stock Options 2,854,440 Weighted-average exercise price of stock options outstanding $8.98 Weighted-average remaining duration of stock options outstanding 1.3 Liability-Classified Performance Stock Units settleable in common stock or cash 3,131,360 (1) Liability-Classified Restricted Stock Units settleable in common stock or cash 7,182,559 (2) Liability-Classified Performance Units settleable in cash 10,687,950 (3) Total outstanding common stock 1,116,099,977 Total number of shares available for issuance under the amended 2013 Plan 9,845,711 (4)

(1) In the event that applicable performance goals are achieved at target level, one share of our common stock would be delivered with respect to each vested performance unit. In the event that applicable performance goals are achieved at maximum level, two shares of our common stock would be delivered with respect to each vested performance unit. Performance stock awards granted in 2021 and 2022 may be settled in cash or shares of common stock, at the discretion of the Compensation Committee. The shares outstanding assumes max payout of the performance stock unit awards. (2) Outstanding restricted stock units may be settled in shares of our common stock or cash at the discretion of our Compensation Committee. (3) Performance units granted in 2020, 2021 and 2022 may only be settled in cash. (4) Reflects the number of shares of our common stock available for issuance under the 2013 Plan, giving effect to the fungible share ratio and assuming that maximum performance is achieved with respect to outstanding performance awards.

The 2022 Plan authorizes an aggregate of 40,000,000 shares (reduced by the shares awarded under the 2013 Plan after March 21, 2022 through May 20, 2022) of our common stock for issuance under awards granted thereunder, all of which may be granted as ISOs or full value awards. Shares of our common stock covered by awards will only be counted as used to the extent they are actually issued and delivered to a participant pursuant to the 2022 Plan. If any shares subject to an award under the 2022 Plan are forfeited, cancelled or returned to the Company, then any shares subject to such award may, to the extent of such forfeiture, cancellation or return, be used again for new grants under the 2022 Plan. Shares that are (i) tendered in payment of an option exercise price (whether by attestation or by other means); (ii) withheld by us to satisfy any tax withholding obligation with respect to any option; (iii) repurchased by us with the proceeds from an option exercise; or (iv) covered by a stock appreciation right (to the extent that

it is exercised and settled in shares of common stock, without regard to the number of shares of common stock that are actually issued to the participant upon exercise) will be considered issued pursuant to the 2022 Plan and will not be added to the maximum number of shares that may be issued under the 2022 Plan. Awards granted under the 2022 Plan in connection with the assumption, replacement, conversion or adjustment of outstanding equity awards in the context of a corporate acquisition or merger will not reduce the shares authorized for grant under the 2022 Plan. Additionally, under the 2022 Plan, the grant date fair value (determined as of the grant date under Financial Accounting Standards Board Accounting Standards Codification Topic 718, or any successor thereto) of equity-based awards granted during any calendar year to a non-employee director for services as a non-employee director will not exceed $950,000 (the “Director Award Limit”).

Awards

The 2022 Plan will provide for the grant of stock options (including incentive stock options), restricted stock, restricted stock units and any other cash-based, equity-based or equity-related awards. No determination has been made as to the types or amounts of awards that will be granted to specific individuals pursuant to the 2022 Plan.

Proposal No. 3: Approval of our 2022 Incentive Plan

Stock Options

ISOs and nonqualified stock options may be granted pursuant to the 2022 Plan. The option exercise price of all stock options granted pursuant to the 2022 Plan will not be less than 100% of the fair market value of our common stock on the date of grant. In general, the fair market value will be the closing price for a share of our common stock as quoted on the NYSE on the date of grant, which as of March 21, 2022, was $5.35. Stock options may vest and become exercisable as determined by the Compensation Committee, but in no event may a stock option have a term extending beyond the tenth anniversary of

the date of grant. ISOs granted to any person who owns, as of the date of grant, stock possessing more than 10% of the total combined voting power of all classes of our stock, however, shall have an exercise price that is not less than 110% of the fair market value of our common stock on the date of grant and may not have a term extending beyond the fifth anniversary of the date of grant. The aggregate fair market value of the shares with respect to which options intended to be ISOs are exercisable for the first time by an employee in any calendar year may not exceed $100,000.

Restricted Stock

Shares of restricted stock may be granted pursuant to the 2022 Plan. A restricted stock award is the grant of shares of our common stock at a price determined by the Compensation Committee and which is nontransferable and may be subject to substantial risk of forfeiture until specific conditions are met. Conditions may be based on continuing service to us or any of our subsidiaries or affiliates, or achieving one or more performance goals

established by the Compensation Committee (“Performance Goals”) or other specific criteria. During the period of restriction, participants holding shares of restricted stock have full voting rights with respect to such shares unless otherwise provided by the Compensation Committee. The restrictions will lapse in accordance with a schedule or other conditions determined by the Compensation Committee.

Restricted Stock Units

Restricted stock units, or RSUs, may be granted pursuant to the 2022 Plan. An RSU is similar to restricted stock in that an RSU tracks the price of common stock, but no shares of common stock are actually awarded on the grant date. At a future date, the RSU is settled in common stock, cash, or a combination of both, at the discretion of the Compensation Committee, upon the satisfaction of specific conditions set forth in the applicable award agreement. The Compensation Committee will specify the dates on which the RSUs will become fully vested and nonforfeitable, and may specify such conditions to vesting as it deems appropriate, including conditions based on achieving one or more Performance Goals, or other specific criteria, including service to the Company or any of its subsidiaries or affiliates. RSUs may not be sold, or otherwise hypothecated or transferred, and a holder of RSUs will not have voting rights or dividend rights prior to the time when the vesting conditions

are satisfied and the shares of common stock are issued. RSUs generally will be forfeited and the underlying shares of our common stock will not be issued, if the applicable vesting conditions are not met. The Compensation Committee will specify, or permit the RSU holder to elect, the conditions and dates upon which the shares underlying the vested RSUs will be issued (subject to compliance with the deferred compensation requirements of Section 409A of the Code). On the settlement dates and at the discretion of the Compensation Committee, we will transfer to the participant one unrestricted, fully transferable share of our common stock (or the fair market value of one such share in cash) for each RSU scheduled to be paid out on such date and not previously forfeited. RSUs may constitute, or provide for, a deferral of compensation, subject to Section 409A of the Code, and there may be certain tax consequences if the requirements of Section 409A of the Code are not met.

Other Awards

The Compensation Committee may grant cash-based, equity-based or equity-related awards not otherwise described in the 2022 Plan in such amounts and subject to such terms and conditions as it may determine, using individual agreements or programs adopted under the 2022 Plan. Other awards may (i) involve the transfer of actual shares of stock, either at the time of grant or after, or payment in cash or otherwise of amounts based on the value of shares of stock, (ii) be subject to performance-based and/or service-based conditions, including conditions based on achieving one or more Performance Goals, or other specific criteria, (iii) be in the form of cash, stock appreciation rights, phantom stock, performance shares, deferred share units or share-denominated performance units, and (iv) be

designed to comply with applicable laws of jurisdictions other than the United States; provided, that each equity-based or equity-related award shall be denominated in, or shall have a value determined by reference to, a number of shares of stock that is specified (or will be determined using a formula that is specified) at the time of the grant. The exercise price per share of stock covered by any stock appreciation right shall be not less than 100% of the fair market value of a share of stock on the date on which such stock appreciation right is granted, and the compensation payable pursuant to any stock appreciation right shall not exceed the excess of the fair market value of a share of stock on the date on which such stock appreciation right is exercised over the exercise price.

Performance Awards

Performance awards, in the form of performance shares or performance units, may also be granted pursuant to the 2022 Plan. Performance awards may be granted in the form of cash bonus awards, stock bonus awards, performance awards or incentive awards that are paid in cash, shares or a combination of both. The value of performance

awards may be linked to any one or more Performance Goals, or other specific criteria determined by the Compensation Committee, in each case on a specified date or dates or over any period or periods determined by the Compensation Committee.

Proposal No. 3: Approval of our 2022 Incentive Plan

Performance awards may be payable upon the attainment of pre-established performance goals based on one or more Performance Goals, or other specific criteria determined by the Compensation

Committee. The goals are established and evaluated by the Compensation Committee and may relate to performance over any periods as determined by the Compensation Committee.

Payment Methods

The Compensation Committee will determine the methods by which payments by any award holder with respect to any awards granted under the 2022 Plan may be paid, the form of payment, including, without limitation, cash or shares of our common stock issuable

pursuant to the award or held for such period of time as may be required by the Compensation Committee to avoid adverse accounting consequences and having a fair market value on the date of delivery equal to the aggregate payments required.

Vesting and Exercise of an Award

The applicable award agreement governing an award will contain the period during which the right to exercise the award in whole or in part vests, including the events or conditions upon which the vesting of an award will occur or may accelerate. With respect to stock options, except in the case of a holder’s death, disability or qualified retirement (generally defined as a termination other than for “cause,” or in the case of a director, a decision not to stand for re-election or to resign on or after the holder has reached 65 years of age and completed three years of service with the Company), no portion of an award which is not vested at the holder’s termination of service with us will subsequently become vested, except as may be otherwise provided by the Compensation Committee in the agreement relating to the award or by action following the grant of the award. In the event of a holder’s death, disability or qualified retirement, all stock options granted to the holder, whether or not vested at the time of termination, will fully vest and become exercisable until the expiration of their original term. With respect to RSUs and shares of restricted stock, in the event a holder’s service with us terminates due to death, disability or a qualified retirement (as described above), all RSUs and shares of restricted stock shall vest and all other restrictions shall lapse, to the extent

not previously forfeited or cancelled, except as may be otherwise provided by the Compensation Committee in the agreement relating to the award or by action following the grant of the award. In the event of a termination for “cause,” all RSUs and shares of restricted stock which have not vested as of the date of termination will immediately be cancelled and forfeited. In the event of a termination for reasons other than “cause” or a qualified retirement, the Compensation Committee shall determine the portion of the award that will vest. Generally, an option or stock appreciation right may be exercised only while such person remains an employee, consultant or non-employee director of the Company or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates or for a specified period of time (up to the remainder of the award term) following the holder’s termination of service with the Company or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates. An award may be exercised for any vested portion of the shares subject to such award until the award expires. Upon the grant of an award or following the grant of an award, the Compensation Committee may provide that the period during which the award will vest or become exercisable will accelerate, in whole or in part, upon the occurrence of one or more specified events, including, a change in control or a holder’s termination of employment or service with the Company or otherwise.

Substitution and Repricing Prohibition

Under the 2022 Plan, no new award may be issued in substitution for outstanding previously granted awards, nor shall any repricing of awards be permitted at any time, in each case unless the shareholders of the Company expressly approve such substitution or repricing.

The 2022 Plan also expressly provides that, in addition to this repricing prohibition, the plan administrator may not cancel any option or stock appreciation right in exchange for cash when the exercise price per share of the option or stock appreciation right exceeds the fair market value of the underlying shares.

Transferability

No award under the 2022 Plan may be transferred unless and until such award has been exercised or the shares underlying such award have been issued and all restrictions applicable to such shares have lapsed, except that in the case of stock options other than ISOs, such awards may be transferred without consideration, if fully vested, (i) to the holder’s immediate family members; (ii) to a trust, partnership (including a family limited partnership), or corporation or other similar entity which is owned solely by one or more of the participant’s spouse or natural or adopted lineal descendants or which will hold such options solely for the benefit of one or more such persons, or (iii), at the discretion

of the Compensation Committee (x) pursuant to a domestic relations order as defined in Section 414(p)(1)(B) of the Code or (y) to any other person. During the lifetime of the holder of an award granted under the 2022 Plan, only such holder may exercise such award unless it has been disposed of pursuant to a domestic relations order. After the holder’s death, any exercisable portion of an award may be exercised by his or her personal representative or any person empowered to do so under such holder’s will or the then applicable laws of descent and distribution until such portion becomes unexercisable under the 2022 Plan or the applicable award agreement.

Proposal No. 3: Approval of our 2022 Incentive Plan

Effect of a Change in Control

To the extent no provision is made in connection with a “change in control” (as defined in the 2022 Plan) for assumption of awards previously granted under the 2022 Plan or substitution of such awards for new awards, then (i) each outstanding award that is eligible to vest based solely on the passage of time and/or the participant’s continued service to the Company will become fully vested and exercisable or settled in cash or stock, as applicable, and all restrictions thereon will lapse, and (ii) each outstanding award that is eligible to vest based on the achievement of performance criteria will vest and become exercisable or settled in cash or stock, as applicable, and the restrictions will lapse, with respect to the number of shares of common stock underlying such award or the amount of cash underlying the award eligible to vest based on performance during the performance period that includes the date of the change in control, prorated for the number of days which have elapsed during the performance period prior to the change in control. Any portion of an award that is eligible to vest based on the achievement of performance criteria and does not vest pursuant to clause (ii) of the preceding sentence will be forfeited as of the date of the change in control. To the extent an award is assumed or substituted in connection with the change in control, if a participant is terminated by the Company without “cause” (as defined in the 2022 Plan) (or, to the extent the