Other definitive proxy statements – Form DEF 14A

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 ________________ Schedule 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

(Amendment No. ) ________________ Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a party other than the Registrant ☐ Check the appropriate box: ☐ Preliminary Proxy Statement ☐ Confidential, for Use of the Commission Only (as permitted by Rule 14a -6 (e)(2)) ☒ Definitive Proxy Statement ☐ Definitive Additional Materials ☐ Soliciting Material under §240.14a -12 Gulfport Energy Corporation (Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter) (Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant) Payment of Filing Fee (Check all boxes that apply): ☒ No fee required ☐ Fee paid previously with preliminary materials. ☐ Fee computed on table in exhibit required by Item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a- 6(i)(1) and 0 -11

May 2, 2022 Dear Stockholders, On behalf of the Board of Directors (the “Board”), management, and employees of Gulfport Energy Corporation (“Gulfport”, “Gulfport Energy,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” and “us”), you are cordially invited to participate in the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders “Annual Meeting” to be held on June 14, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time via live webcast at https://meetnow.global/MHFVXJ2 . The attached Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and this proxy statement will serve as your guide to the business conducted during the Annual Meeting. We are mailing most of our stockholders a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials for the 2022 Annual Meeting (the “Notice”), which provides instructions regarding how stockholders can access and review proxy materials over the internet and submit their proxy electronically. We believe the Notice process allows us to provide our stockholders with the information they desire in a timely manner, while reducing costs and the environmental impact of our Annual Meeting. If you received the Notice and would prefer to receive a paper copy of the proxy materials, please follow the instructions for requesting the materials that are provided in the Notice. Your vote is very important to us. To assure your representation at the annual meeting, please vote your shares over the internet or through the toll -free telephone number as instructed in the Notice. Thank you for your continued support and interest in Gulfport. Sincerely, Timothy J. Cutt Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

GULFPORT ENERGY CORPORATION

3001 Quail Springs Parkway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73134 NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS May 2, 2022 Notice is given that the 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (including any adjournments or postponements, the Annual Meeting) of Gulfport Energy will be held on June 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., Central Time in a virtual format online and live webcast to vote on the proposals listed in the following table. Date and Time June 14, 2022 at 9:00 a.m., Central Time Place The Annual Meeting will be a held in a virtual meeting format only, conducted by live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time, allowing for real -time communication and easy access for stockholders and facilitating participation for stockholders from any location. You will be able to attend and participate in the Annual Meeting online, vote your shares electronically and submit your questions prior to and during the meeting by visiting https://meetnow.global/MHFVXJ2 at the meeting date and time described above. Proposals 1. To elect five directors to serve until the Company’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified (the Election of Directors Proposal or Proposal 1 ) . 2. To approve, on an advisory, non -binding basis, the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers as described in this proxy statement (the Say on Pay Proposal or Proposal 2 ) . 3. To ratify the appointment of Grant Thornton LLP as the Company’s independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022 (the Auditors Ratification Proposal or Proposal 3 ) . We will also transact any other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting. Record Date April 20, 2022 at the close of business Holders of record of our common stock, par value $0.0001 per share and preferred stock, par value $0.0001, in each case, outstanding as of April 20, 2022 at the close of business, the record date for the annual meeting, will be entitled to notice of the annual meeting and to vote at the annual meeting or any adjournment or postponement.

PROXY VOTING Stockholders of the Company as of the record date are entitled to vote by proxy in the following ways: By calling the telephone number on your proxy card or voting instruction form Online by visiting the website provided on your proxy card or voting instruction form By returning by mail a properly

completed, signed and dated

proxy card or voting instruction form IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON June 14, 2022: This proxy statement and additional information are available free of charge on the Company’s website at www.gulfportenergy.com/proxy . By order of the Board of Directors, Patrick K. Craine

Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials is first being mailed to stockholders on or about May 5, 2022 , and the proxy materials relating to the Annual Meeting will be made available on or about the same date .



Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73134 _____________________ PROXY STATEMENT

_____________________

PROXY STATEMENT SUMMARY



The summary below highlights information contained elsewhere in this proxy statement. It does not contain all the information that you should consider in connection with the matters before the Annual Meeting. Please read the entire proxy statement carefully before voting your shares. ABOUT GULFPORT Gulfport is an independent natural gas -weighted exploration and production company with assets primarily located in the Appalachia and Anadarko basins. Our principal properties are in Eastern Ohio, where we target development in what is commonly referred to as the Utica formation, and Central Oklahoma where we target development in the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province (“SCOOP”) Woodford and Springer formations. Gulfport’s predecessor was incorporated in the State of Delaware in July 1997. Our corporate headquarters are in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and shares of Gulfport’s common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “GPOR”. Our corporate strategy is focused on the economic development of our asset base to generate sustainable free cash flow. EMERGENCE FROM VOLUNTARY REORGANIZATION UNDER CHAPTER 11 OF THE BANKRUPTCY CODE On November 13, 2020, we and certain of our subsidiaries (the “Debtors”) filed voluntary petitions for relief under Chapter 11 of Title 11 of the United States Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas. The Chapter 11 Cases were administered jointly under the caption In re Gulfport Energy Corporation, et al., Case No. 20 -35562 (DRJ). The Bankruptcy Court confirmed the Plan and entered the confirmation order on April 28, 2021, and the Debtors emerged from Chapter 11 on May 17, 2021 (“emergence”). On May 18, 2021, our common stock began trading on the NYSE under the symbol “GPOR”. We believe we have emerged from Chapter 11 as a fundamentally stronger company, built to generate sustainable free cash flow, with a strengthened balance sheet. As a result of Chapter 11, we reduced our total indebtedness by $1.4 billion by issuing equity in a reorganized entity to the holders of our unsecured notes and allowed general unsecured claimants. In addition, Gulfport reassessed its organizational needs post - emergence and significantly reduced its general and administrative expense to ensure its cost structure is competitive with industry peers. We continue to focus on optimizing development of our resource plays, reducing our operating costs, per well drilling costs, general and administrative costs, and managing our liquidity. We believe our plan to generate free cash flow on an annual basis will allow us to further strengthen our balance sheet and return capital to stockholders. BUSINESS STRATEGY Gulfport aims to create sustainable value through the economic development of our significant resource plays in the Utica and SCOOP operating areas. Our strategy is to develop our assets in an environmentally responsible manner, while generating sustainable cash flow, improving margins and operating efficiencies and returning capital to stockholders. To accomplish these goals, we allocate capital expenditures to projects we believe offer the highest rate of return and deploy leading drilling and completion techniques and technologies in our development efforts. Core Assets Employees 2021 Production 2021 Production Mix Utica Shale and SCOOP 212 people

as of Dec. 31, 2021 1,003 MMcfe

per day 91% natural gas and 9% liquids DIRECTORS The composition of our board of directors changed significantly upon emergence from bankruptcy. Our new board is comprised of five directors, including the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Timothy J. Cutt, and four non -employee directors, David Wolf, Guillermo (Bill) Martinez, Jason Martinez and David Reganato. They are diverse, industry -leading experts with an average of 25 years of industry leadership experience across multiple disciplines. Each of our directors will stand for election annually and must be elected by a majority of shares voted.

Board Summar y

The following table provides summary information about each director nominee who is standing for election at the Annual Meeting. For more information about the background and qualifications of each nominee, please see “Election of Directors and Director Biographies” on page 7 of this proxy statement. We ask you to vote “ FOR ” each of our director nominees. Director Board Positions Dir. Since Age Ind. Principal Occupation Timothy J. Cutt Chairman & CEO 2021 62 Chief Executive Officer of Gulfport Energy David Wolf Lead Independent Director 2021 51  Corporate Development Partner at Enduring Resources Guillermo (Bill) Martinez Independent Director 2021 55  Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Mitsui E&P USA LLC Jason Martinez Independent Director 2021 48  Managing Director at Pickering Energy Partners David Reganato Independent Director 2021 42  Partner at Silver Point Capital

Corporate Responsibility and

Sustainability Highlight s

Gulfport is proud to play its part in the responsible and efficient development of domestic natural gas which is critical to our country’s economic success as it provides the primary fuel for efficient power generation in the United States. We are aware of the positive influence and potential impact we may have on the communities where we operate and live. Gulfport prioritizes safety, environmental protection, operational excellence and giving back to the communities in which we operate. We have identified several key areas where our business could have an impact on the communities where we operate, including: greenhouse gas emissions, waste and spills, water usage, health, safety and environmental (“HSE”) protection, employee training and education, and community involvement. Our Board Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee oversees environmental, safety, social, sustainability and governance (“ESG”) matters. Continuously improving our HSE performance remains a top priority. Our HSE performance also directly impacts the compensation of all our employees as it is one of the performance goals included in our cash incentive compensation plan. We believe having measurable HSE metrics as part of our incentive compensation program leads to improved accountability and reinforces our cultural focus on operating safely and protecting employees, the environment and the communities in which we operate. Environmental Stewardship. Gulfport strives to minimize the environmental impact of our operations by consistently focusing on finding ways to reduce our environmental footprint. Some of the ways Gulfport minimizes our environmental impact include: • Selecting and designing our well sites to minimize impacts to sensitive habitats and surrounding areas; • Reducing water disposal volumes and freshwater consumption through water re -use or water sharing agreements with other operators where possible; • Investing in and implementing technology to reduce emissions, waste and our physical footprint on our drilling locations; • Testing spill prevention and response programs to confirm equipment is maintained and operating practices are continually improved to prevent spills and minimize the impact of our operations to the soil, air and water; and • Employing air quality programs, monitoring and operating practices to ensure that we comply with or exceed regulations. We are a member of The Environmental Partnership which is committed to continuous improvements in environmental performance, including the reduction of methane and volatile organic compound emissions. Gulfport’s corporate environmental policy supports our commitment to operational excellence and our compliance obligations. The policy fosters environmental awareness and guides employee behavior consistent with Gulfport’s standards. All Gulfport employees are expected to act and make decisions within the guidelines of the policy to ensure our business complies with all local, state and federal environmental laws and regulations. Every employee and contractor is expected to protect the environment, minimize and manage waste responsibly, reduce and eliminate emissions and limit spills and discharges. In 2021 we finalized a Supplier Code of Conduct which establishes Gulfport’s expectations regarding environmental, health and safety obligations, in addition to conduct and ethics standards. Safety. Safety is the primary priority for all Gulfport employees and contractors supporting our activities. Gulfport provides comprehensive safety training to all employees and contractors and is fully committed to a safe working environment. We utilize and apply performance metrics to drive and improve safe operations. Gulfport has designed and instituted emergency response and business continuity plans to address incidents involving operational disruptions, pandemics and natural disasters. These measures include prompt notification procedures enabling Gulfport personnel to quickly evaluate and mitigate risks. Limiting safety incidents is included as part of our incentive compensation programs to ensure we train and hold our employees accountable for operating safely.

Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Highlights

Gulfport’s Work Safe Program focuses on a combination of twelve rules derived from Company policies (critical tasks) and cultural conditions that have been linked to serious safety incidents in our industry. Critical Task Rules are those requiring specific operating procedures to mitigate hazardous work site conditions to complete work safely. Cultural Condition Rules are defined as work site conditions or human behaviors that have been linked to the root cause of most incidents. Employees and contractors are expected to apply and follow the requirements that coincide with the twelve rules. Our goal is to not only improve our safety performance but to proactively prevent incidents before they happen. Stop Work is one of the Work Safe Program’s critical tasks. Our Chief Executive Officer, Timothy J. Cutt, signed and communicated a Stop Work Authority and Obligation letter to the Company’s employees and our contractors. This letter outlines Gulfport’s commitment to health, safety and the environment and provides the expectation and support to all Gulfport employees and contract partners to stop work when conditions warrant. Every person on a Gulfport work site has the authority, and obligation to stop any work that is believed to cause an unsafe condition, or places personnel or the environment at risk. Health, Safety & Environment Highlights for 2021: • Reduced number of total OSHA recordable injuries by 25% from 2019; • Reduced reportable spills by 60% year -over-year ; • Launched monthly vendor safety meetings; • Developed and delivered a Supervisor’s Work Safe Program training for our leaders to guide them in leading safety -related conversations, meetings, and performance discussions; • Created a new program Work Green with three focus areas – air, land, and water – to highlight and emphasize our commitment to being environmental stewards in the communities where we operate; and • Completed two environmental volunteer efforts in Ohio and Oklahoma, planting trees and cleaning up a river to highlight the launch of Work Green. Community Engagement. Gulfport consistently strives to positively impact and improve the communities where we live and operate. We form partnerships focused on education and work with local authorities to ensure the safety and well -being of the populations where we operate. Gulfport has also formed a strong partnership with the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio and the Communities Foundation of Oklahoma and created the Gulfport Energy Fund in both Ohio and Oklahoma. Through these funds, Gulfport has made direct monetary contributions to local organizations to improve education, youth development, health, human services and environmental stewardship.

Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Highlights

2021 Business Highlights Through our restructuring we were able to emerge with a strengthened balance sheet and materially improved fixed -cost structure. Gulfport is beginning this new chapter with a strategy focused on continuing to reduce costs and generating sustainable free cash flow to drive stockholder value. During 2021, we had the following notable achievements: • Emerged from restructuring process with improved balance sheet and fixed -cost structure on May 17, 2021; • Right -sized firm transportation commitments and negotiated new, cost -competitive midstream agreements to better align with our operating plan; • Reduced total debt by more than $1.4 billion and materially reduced annual cash interest expense; • Significantly improved our leverage ratios; • Amended and refinanced our Exit Credit Facility with a New Credit Facility, increasing our elected commitment from $580 million to $700 million and our liquidity by more than $160 million; • Delivered total net production 2% above and capital expenditures 2% below the midpoint of original 2021 guidance; • Reduced total per unit expense, which includes lease operating expense, midstream transportation, gathering and processing expense, taxes other than income, recurring general and administrative expense and interest by approximately 20% when compared to 2020; and • Reported year -end estimated net proved reserves of 3.9 Tcfe (Trillion cubic feet of gas equivalent) and total discounted future net cash flows of $4.1 billion. Corporate Governance Highlights We believe effective corporate governance requires regular constructive discussions with our stockholders. We have a proactive engagement process that encourages feedback from our stockholders. This feedback helps shape our corporate governance practices, and has specifically resulted in: • Amendment of the Bylaws to change the supermajority vote requirement for stockholders to amend the Bylaws to a majority vote requirement; • Adoption of stock ownership guidelines for our non -employee directors and executive officers to further align the long -term financial interests of our directors and executive officers with those of our stockholders; • Adoption of Corporate Governance Guidelines to ensure best practices and reflect the Board’s commitment to monitor the effectiveness of policy and decision making at the Board and management levels; • All director nominees are independent, except for our Chief Executive Officer; • Lead Independent Director appointed; • Advancement of Board diversity, emphasis on diversity in the Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee’s charter; • Majority voting to elect directors in uncontested elections and plurality voting to elect directors in contested elections; • Creation of the Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee to further develop our commitment to HSE and corporate responsibility and sustainability matters and their impact on our business and operations; • Active stockholder outreach since emergence, engaging in discussions with our stockholders at investor conferences and through direct calls and meetings with the Company’s management team that represent approximately 70% of the shares outstanding; • Active board oversight of risk and risk management; • Periodic Board and Committee self -assessments conducted by an outside law firm; • Independent director meetings in executive sessions at all regularly scheduled Board meetings; and • 99% attendance at 2021 Board and Committee meetings.

Corporate Responsibility and Sustainability Highlights

COMPENSATION HIGHLIGHTS In connection with the unprecedented circumstances affecting the industry and market volatility resulting from the COVID -19 pandemic, beginning in March 2020, the Former Compensation Committee (as defined below) reviewed the annual and long -term incentive programs to determine whether those programs appropriately aligned compensation opportunities with the Company’s then current goals and ensured the stability of the Company’s workforce. Following this review, in August 2020, the Former Compensation Committee approved changing the incentive compensation program for the organization, including the named executive officers (“NEOs”), to an all cash program consisting of a Retention Bonus Award and a Quarterly Incentive Award. Following our emergence from the bankruptcy process, our New Compensation Committee (as defined below) immediately began setting a new course for our post -emergence compensation program, reinstituting long -term performance equity awards in line with compensation best practices and good governance policies. Stockholder Engagement and Annual Say-On-Pay Advisory Vote At the Annual Meeting, our stockholders will again have an opportunity to cast an advisory say -on-pay vote on the compensation paid to our named executive officers as described in this proxy statement. The details of the executive compensation program and its pay for performance alignment are discussed in the “Compensation Discussion & Analysis (CD&A)” on page 26 of this proxy statement. Since emergence, Gulfport Energy has engaged in discussions with our stockholders at investor conferences and through direct calls and meetings with the Company’s management team that represented approximately 70% of the shares outstanding. Through these conversations our stockholders emphasized their expectation that our compensation programs should be designed to focus our executive team on driving results that ensure the financial health of the organization while also driving long -term stockholder value. Specifically, after carefully considering input from stockholders, the Company took the following actions in 2021: • Introduced performance -based equity awards in the form of performance -based restricted stock units tied to relative total shareholder return (“TSR”) and absolute return, vesting over a three -year performance period, comprising 50 -60 % of all equity awards granted to NEOs in August 2021; • Adjusted post -emergence performance incentive opportunities and long -term equity award targets to closely align our executives’ financial interests with those of our stockholders and to continue to link a large portion of executives’ compensation to the performance of our stock and our operational performance; • Provided robust disclosure of our performance metrics and targets for both performance -based cash and equity awards; and • Modified metrics in the annual incentive plan to include financial metrics directly tied to the financial health of the Company and including specific and quantifiable health, safety, and environmental metrics.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DIRECTOR BIOGRAPHIES

(Proposal 1 )

The Company is asking its stockholders to vote to elect five directors to serve on the Board of Directors until the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2023 Annual Meeting”) or until their respective successors have been duly elected and qualified. Our Board of Directors currently consists of five members who are elected annually. Four of these five directors are non -employee directors, and four of these five directors are independent under the NYSE listing standards. Each director was appointed to the Board in May 2021 in connection with our emergence from bankruptcy. The directors standing for election this year are listed below. If any nominee should decline election or should become unable to serve as a director of our Company for any reason before election at the Annual Meeting, votes will be cast by the persons appointed as proxies for a substitute nominee, if any, designated by the Board of Directors. There are no family relationships among any of the nominees, directors or any of the executive officers. Vote Required and Board Voting Recommendation Directors will be elected at the Annual Meeting by a majority of the votes cast. Abstentions and broker non -votes will have no effect on the voting results for Proposal 1.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DIRECTOR BIOGRAPHIES

Timothy J. Cutt Age: 6 2 Director since: May 2021 Directorships: QEP (January 2019 – March 2021) Cobalt ( July 2016 – April 2018) Business Experience: Mr. Cutt joined Gulfport as the Interim Chief Executive Officer in May 2021 and assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer in September 2021. Mr. Cutt is a Petroleum Engineer with 3 9 years of energy experience. He served as Chief Executive Officer and as a director of QEP Resources from January 2019 to March 2021. Prior to joining QEP, Mr. Cutt was the Chief Executive Officer and a director of Cobalt International Energy from 2016 to 2018. Previously, Mr. Cutt held several executive positions with BHP Billiton before serving as President of the Petroleum Division from 2013 to 2016. During this time, he was also a member of BHP Billiton’s Corporate Leadership Team. Mr. Cutt began his career with Mobil and worked for ExxonMobil for 24 years and served in various management roles including President of ExxonMobil de Venezuela, President ExxonMobil Canada Energy and President Hibernia Management & Development Company. Other Memberships and Positions: Mr. Cutt joined the board of the American Exploration and Production Council in May 2021 and previously served as a board member of the American Petroleum Institute from 2013 to 2018. Educational Background: Mr. Cutt received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Petroleum Engineering from Louisiana Tech University. BOARD MEMBERSHIP QUALIFICATIONS: Mr. Cutt’s extensive experience as a CEO and director of public exploration and production companies, executive management skills and extensive knowledge of the oil and natural gas sector and corporate governance qualify him to serve as a director. David Wolf Age: 51 Director since: May 2021 Current Directorships: EP Energy Corporation (October 2020 – March 2022 ) Business Experience: Mr. Wolf serves as Lead Independent Director and has an extensive financial background, with over 2 7 years of experience in the energy and oil and gas industries. Currently, Mr. Wolf serves as a partner at Enduring Resources. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Vantage Energy and President, Chief Executive Officer, and a Board Member of Fuse Energy LLC. Prior to joining Fuse Energy, Mr. Wolf served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Berry Petroleum Co and a Managing Director in the Global Oil & Gas Group at JP Morgan Chase & Co. Educational Background: Mr. Wolf received his Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from Rollins College and Master of Business Administration degree from Crummer School of Business, Rollins College. BOARD QUALIFICATIONS: Mr. Wolf’s prior experience as a Chief Financial Officer, strong oil and natural gas industry background and financial acumen qualify him to serve as a director. Guillermo (Bill) Martinez Age: 55 Director since: May 2021 Business Experience: Mr. Martinez has more than 32 years of industry experience, first joining the oil and gas industry in 1989. Currently, Mr. Martinez serves as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer at Mitsui E&P USA LLC. He joined Mitsui E&P USA in 2019 as Senior Vice President of Operations to help guide Mitsui’s efforts to transform and grow its upstream operations. Previously, Mr. Martinez worked for Burlington Resources, Anadarko Petroleum and Chesapeake Energy in various leadership roles responsible for asset management and business delivery for a variety of assets including many US onshore basins, Continental Shelf, and Deepwater Gulf of Mexico . Mr. Martinez began his career with Exxon and held various operational, technical, and business roles of increasing responsibility. Educational Background: Mr. Martinez received his engineering degree from the University of Texas – El Paso and his Masters of Business Administration degree from Rice University in Houston. BOARD QUALIFICATIONS: Mr. Martinez’s strong oil and natural gas background and financial acumen qualify him to serve as a director.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DIRECTOR BIOGRAPHIES

Jason Martinez Age: 48 Director since: May 2021 BUSINESS EXPERIENCE: Mr. Martinez has had a 25 -year energy industry career, the last 19 years as an investment banker. Currently, Mr. Martinez serves as a Managing Director at Pickering Energy Partners, leading its Energy Transition Advisory practice. Over the course of his career, his client and deal work spans a dozen -plus countries and over $100bn of announced transactions, including mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, all forms of public and private capital raising, and commercial lending. Previously, he held positions at Bank of Montreal Capital Markets, Nomura Securities International, Deutsche Bank Securities, and JPMorgan Securities. At Bank of Montreal, he led the Acquisitions and Divestitures practice. He began his energy career in Andersen Consulting’s Natural Resources group. EDUCATIONAL BACKGROUND: Mr. Martinez received his Master of Business Administration degree from the Harvard Business School and a Bachelor of Arts degree from Rice University. BOARD QUALIFICATIONS: Mr. Martinez’s financial acumen and extensive private equity experience qualify him to serve as a director. David Reganato Age: 42 Director since: May 2021 Current Directorships: Rotech Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (since September 2013) Studio City International Holdings (since March 2014) New Cotai, LLC (since Ma rch 201 4 ) Trident Holding Company, LLC,

(holding company of TridentCare) (since September 2019 ) Granite Broadcasting LLC (since July 2011 ) Business Experience: Mr. Reganato has over 20 years of experience in the investment industry, including significant knowledge of the oil and gas sector. Currently, Mr. Reganato serves as a Partner with Silver Point Capital, L.P., an investment advisor, which he joined in November 2002. Prior to Silver Point Capital, L.P., Mr. Reganato worked in the investment banking division of Morgan Stanley. Educational Background: Mr. Reganato received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Accounting from the Stern School of Business at New York University. BOARD QUALIFICATIONS: Mr. Reganato’s financial acumen, knowledge of the oil and natural gas sector and previous board experience qualify him to serve as a director.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DIRECTOR BIOGRAPHIES

WHAT ARE THE COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD? Our Board of Directors has an Audit Committee, a Compensation Committee, and a Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee. The table below summarizes committee membership as of the date of this proxy statement along with the functions each committee is responsible for performing. AUDIT COMMITTEE Members David Wolf C+^ Guillermo (Bill) Martinez + Jason Martinez +^ David Reganato +^ Number of Meetings in 2021 7 Principal Functions • Reviews and discusses with management and the independent auditors the integrity of our accounting policies, internal controls, financial statements, accounting and auditing processes and risk management compliance. • Monitors and oversees our accounting, auditing and financial reporting processes generally, including the qualifications, independence and performance of the independent auditor. • Monitors our compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. • Monitors compliance with the Company’s Code of Business Conduct and Ethics. • Establishes and oversees procedures for the receipt, retention and treatment of complaints received by the Company regarding accounting, internal accounting controls or auditing matters, and the confidential, anonymous submission by employees of concerns regarding questionable accounting or auditing matters. • Reviews and approves related party transactions. • Appoints, determines compensation, evaluates and terminates our independent auditors. • Pre -approves audit and permissible non -audit services to be performed by the independent auditors. • Prepares the report required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), for the inclusion in our annual proxy statement. • Reviews and reassesses the adequacy of the Audit Committee charter on a periodic basis. • Informs our independent auditors of the Audit Committee’s understanding of significant relationships and transactions with related parties and review and discuss with our independent auditors the auditors’ evaluation of our identification of, accounting for and disclosure of our relationships and transactions with related parties, including any significant matters arising from the audit regarding our relationships and transactions with related parties.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DIRECTOR BIOGRAPHIES

compensation committee Members Jason Martinez C+ David Wolf + Guillermo (Bill) Martinez + David Reganato + Number of Meetings in 2021 5 Principal Functions • Oversees and administers our executive compensation policies, plans and practices, including our stock retention guidelines, and evaluates their impact on risk and risk management. • Assists the Board of Directors in discharging its responsibilities relating to the compensation of our executives, including our Chief Executive Officer, and other key employees. • Administers our equity -based compensation plans, including the grants of stock options, restricted stock awards and other equity awards under such plans. • Reviews, approves and administers our cash -based incentive bonus plans, including the establishment of performance criteria, targets and awards under our 2021 Executive Annual Incentive Compensation Plan. • Makes recommendations to the Board with respect to incentive compensation. • Where appropriate or required, makes recommendations to our stockholders with respect to incentive compensation and equity -based plans. • Conducts annual performance evaluation of the Committee. • Reviews disclosure related to executive compensation in our proxy statement and prepares an annual Compensation Committee report. • Reviews and considers the stockholders’ advisory vote on executive compensation and the frequency of holding such advisory vote. • Reviews and reassesses the adequacy of the Compensation Committee charter.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DIRECTOR BIOGRAPHIES

NOMINATING, ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE COMMITTEE (1) Members Guillermo (Bill) Martinez C+ David Wolf + Jason Martinez + David Reganato + Number of Meetings in 2021 3 Principal Functions • Assists the Board of Directors in developing criteria for, identifying and evaluating individuals qualified to serve as members of our Board of Directors. • Selects and recommends director candidates to the Board of Directors to be submitted for election at each annual meeting of stockholders and to fill any vacancies on the Board of Directors. • Periodically reviews and makes recommendations regarding the composition and size of the Board of Directors and its Committees. • Reviews and recommends to the Board of Directors appropriate corporate governance guidelines and procedures for the Company. • Conducts an annual assessment of the qualifications and performance of the Board of Directors. • Reviews and reports to the Board of Directors on the performance of management annually. • Reviews the development and leadership capabilities of the executive officers and management’s succession process. • Reviews and makes recommendations to our Board of Directors regarding the health, safety and environmental protection, and corporate responsibility matters, including governmental relations, political contributions and corporate philanthropy, which we refer to as HSE and corporate responsibility matters, and their impact on our business and operations. • Monitors and evaluates management’s actions with respect to HSE and corporate responsibility matters. • Reviews reports from our management, consultants or other advisors regarding (i) our performance with respect to HSE and corporate responsibility matters and compliance with any related laws and regulations applicable to us, (ii) any significant litigation relating to HSE and corporate responsibility matters involving our Company, and (iii) any significant legislation or regulations, judicial decisions, treaties, protocols, conventions or other agreements, public policies or other scientific, medical or technological developments involving HSE and corporate responsibility matters that will or may have a material effect on our business and operations. • Reviews the risks and exposures relating to HSE and corporate responsibility matters, including mitigation and remedial actions. • Reviews crisis management planning procedures relating to HSE and corporate responsibility matters. • Conducts investigations or studies affecting Gulfport as they pertain to HSE and corporate responsibility matters. • Reviews the effectiveness of internal systems and controls necessary to ensure our compliance with applicable health, safety and environmental laws, rules and regulations. • Reviews our compliance with industry practices in the areas of health, safety and environmental protection. • Reviews our political, charitable and educational contributions/programs and the administration of any political action or similar Committees of our employees. • Oversees the policies and practices promoting diversity and inclusion within the Company and the Company’s human and workplace rights and policies. • Reviews and provides guidance on public policy advocacy efforts to confirm alignment with Company policies and values. • Reviews and reassesses the adequacy of the Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee charter.

ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AND DIRECTOR BIOGRAPHIES

DO THE COMMITTEES HAVE WRITTEN CHARTERS? Yes. The charters for each Committee can be found on our website at www.gulfportenergy.com under the “Investors — Governance” captions. You may also obtain copies of these charters, as well as our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, which is described below, by writing to our Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary, Patrick K. Craine, at Gulfport Energy Corporation, 3001 Quail Springs Parkway, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73134.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE MATTERS AND

COMMUNICATIONS WITH THE BOAR D

WHO ARE OUR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS? Our Board of Directors has determined that four of our five current Board members (David Wolf, Guillermo (Bill) Martinez, Jason Martinez and David Reganato) meet the independence requirements in the NYSE listing standards and are free of any relationship that, in the opinion of our Board of Directors, would interfere with the exercise of independent judgment in carrying out their responsibilities as directors of the Company. Mr. Cutt, our Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, is not considered by the Board of Directors to be an independent director because of his current employment with the Company. Prior to the Company’s emergence from Chapter 11 in May 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors consisted of David M. Wood, Alvin Bledsoe, Deborah G. Adams, Samantha Holroyd, Valerie Jochen, C. Doug Johnson, Ben T. Morris and John W. Somerhalder. On April 30, 2021, the then -current Board of Directors affirmatively determined that Alvin Bledsoe, Deborah G. Adams, Samantha Holroyd, Valerie Jochen, C. Doug Johnson, Ben T. Morris and John W. Somerhalder were independent. Annual Board Self -Assessment Process Board and Committee Evaluations Director Performance Evaluations How often did the Board of Directors meet in 2021? The Board of Directors met 20 times in 2021. In addition to these meetings, the Board of Directors adopted resolutions by unanimous written consent. Each director attended at least 99% of the aggregate meetings of the Board of Directors and the meetings of the Committees on which he served. During the bankruptcy process, the Company did not hold an Annual Meeting in 2021. Do our non -management directors meet separately without management? Our non -management directors routinely meet in an executive session following each regularly scheduled meeting of the Board of Directors.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE MATTERS AND COMMUNICATIONS WITH THE BOARD

How can I communicate with the Board of Directors? Individuals may communicate with our Board of Directors or individual directors by writing to our Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary, Patrick K. Craine, at Gulfport Energy Corporation, 3001 Quail Springs Parkway, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73134. Our Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary will review all correspondence and forward our Board of Directors correspondence that, in the opinion of our Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary, relates to the function of our Board of Directors or a Board Committee or otherwise requires their attention. Directors may review a log of all correspondence received by us and request copies. Concerns relating to accounting, internal control over financial reporting or auditing matters will be immediately brought to the attention of the chairman of the Audit Committee and handled in accordance with our Audit Committee’s procedures. WILL directors attend the Annual Meeting? Recognizing that director attendance at our Annual Meeting can provide stockholders an opportunity to communicate with directors about issues affecting the Company, we actively encourage our directors to attend the Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Code of Business Conduct and Ethics We have adopted a Code of Business Conduct and Ethics designed to help directors and employees resolve ethical issues. Our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics applies to all directors and employees. Our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics covers various topics including, but not limited to, conflicts of interest, fair dealing, discrimination and harassment, confidentiality, compliance procedures and employee complaint procedures. Our Code of Business Conduct and Ethics, together with any amendments or waivers, is posted on our website at www.gulfportenergy.com under the “Investors – Governance” captions. Political Contribution Policy Engagement in the political, legislative and regulatory process is important to the success of the Company. The Company has delegated compliance and oversight over this function to the Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee and has adopted a political contributions and activity policy that sets forth the ways by which the Company and its employees may participate in the political, legislative and regulatory process. All political contributions and activities are subject to compliance with applicable laws.

NOMINATING PROCESS FOR DIRECTORS, DIRECTOR

QUALIFICATIONS AND REVIEW OF DIRECTOR NOMINEE S

Director Qualifications As provided by the Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee’s charter, the Committee identifies, investigates and recommends candidates to our Board of Directors with the goal of creating a balance of knowledge, experience and diversity. The Committee identifies candidates using third -party search firms, as well as through the extensive networks of our directors and management team in the oil and natural gas industry. It is our policy that potential directors should possess the highest personal and professional ethics, integrity and values and be committed to representing the interests of our stockholders. In addition to reviewing a candidate’s background and accomplishments, candidates are reviewed in the context of the current composition of our Board of Directors, the skills necessary to provide effective oversight in critical areas and the evolving needs of our business. It is the policy of our Board of Directors that, at all times, at least a majority of its members meets the standards of independence promulgated by the NYSE and the SEC and that all members reflect a range of talents, skills and expertise, particularly in the areas of accounting and finance, management, leadership and oil and gas -related industries sufficient to provide sound and prudent guidance with respect to our operations and the interests of our stockholders. Board Diversity Policy Our Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee is dedicated to diversity and adopted a Board Diversity Policy in November 2019. The policy requires that the Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee consider diversity in its evaluation of candidates for Board membership. Our Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee, in accordance with its charter, seeks to include diverse candidates in all director searches, taking into account diversity of gender, race, ethnicity, background, age, thought and tenure on our Board (in connection with the consideration of the renomination of an existing director), including by affirmatively instructing any search firm retained to assist the Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee in identifying director candidates to include diverse candidates from traditional and non - traditional candidate groups. In accordance with its charter, our Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee periodically reviews and makes recommendations regarding the composition of the Board and the size of the Board. We also require that the members of our Board of Directors be able to dedicate the time and resources sufficient to ensure the diligent performance of their duties on our behalf, including attending meetings of the Board of Directors and applicable Committee meetings. In accordance with its charter, our Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee periodically reviews the criteria for the selection of directors to serve on our Board and recommends any proposed changes to our Board of Directors for approval. Nomination Process Our Board of Directors will consider stockholder nominations for director candidates upon written submission to our Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary along with, among other things, the nominee’s qualifications and certain biographical information regarding the nominee, the nominee’s written consent to serving as a director if elected and being named in the proxy or information statement and information regarding the status of the stockholder submitting the recommendation, all in the manner required by the Second Amended and Restated Bylaws of the Company (the “Bylaws”) and the applicable rules and regulations promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). Following verification of the stockholder status of persons proposing candidates, recommendations will be aggregated and considered by our Board of Directors at a regularly scheduled or special Board meeting. If any materials are provided by a stockholder in connection with the nomination of a director candidate, materials will be forwarded to our Board of Directors. See “Submission of Future Stockholder Proposals” below for additional detail regarding submitting director nominees.

NOMINATING PROCESS FOR DIRECTORS, DIRECTOR QUALIFICATIONS AND REVIEW OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES

Our Board of Directors may also review materials provided by professional search firms or other parties in connection with a nominee who is not proposed by a stockholder. In evaluating nominations, our Board of Directors will seek to achieve a balance of knowledge, experience and diversity on the Board. To be nominated to serve as a director, a nominee need not meet any specific minimum criteria. Our Board of Directors uses the same criteria for evaluating candidates nominated by stockholders as it does for those proposed by current Board members, professional search firms and other people. After completing its evaluation, our Board of Directors approves the final slate of director nominees. Our Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee approved the director nominees submitted for election at the Annual Meeting. Each nominee brings a strong and unique background and set of skills to our Board of Directors, giving our Board of Directors competence and experience in a variety of areas, including corporate governance and Board service, executive management, the oil and natural gas industry, accounting and finance and risk assessment and management.

DIRECTOR LEADERSHIP STRUCTUR E

Chairman Historically, the Board of Directors’ leadership structure has separated the CEO and Chairman of the Board positions. However, due to Mr. Wood’s departure as our CEO mid -2021 , Mr. Cutt was appointed Interim CEO in addition to his role as Chairman at the time of emergence from our restructuring process. In September 2021, the Board appointed Mr. Cutt as CEO on a permanent basis in addition to his role as Chairman. The Board does not have a fixed policy regarding the separation of the offices of Chairman of the Board and CEO and believes that a Chairman who understands Gulfport’s day -to-day business and the important issues to be addressed by the Board is currently in the best interest of the Company and its stockholders. Lead Independent Director The Board has appointed Mr. Wolf to serve as lead director with responsibilities typically performed by an independent Chairman, including acting as chair at meetings of the Board of Directors when the Chairman is not present and preparing the agenda and presiding over executive sessions of the non -management directors of the Board of Directors. Directors We believe that our directors bring a broad range of leadership experience to the boardroom and regularly contribute to the thoughtful discussion involved in effectively overseeing the business and affairs of the Company. We believe that the atmosphere of our Board is collegial, that all Board members are well engaged in their responsibilities and that all Board members express their views and consider the opinions expressed by other directors. Four out of five director nominees are independent under NYSE listing standards and SEC rules. We believe that our independent directors have demonstrated leadership in business enterprises and are familiar with Board processes. Our independent directors are involved in the leadership structure of our Board by serving on our Audit, Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance and Compensation Committees, comprised entirely of independent directors and each having an independent chairperson. Committee Chairs Specifically, our Audit Committee Chair oversees the accounting and financial reporting processes and compliance with legal and regulatory requirements. Our Compensation Committee Chair oversees our compensation policies and practices and their impact on risk and risk management. The Chair of our Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee oversees our practices relating to health, safety and environmental protection, as well as social and governance matters. Our Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance Committee Chair also monitors matters related to Board and Committee composition, Board performance and best practices in corporate governance. Each Committee Chair provides independent leadership for purposes of many important functions delegated by our Board of Directors to such Committee.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ ROLE IN RISK OVERSIGH T

While our management team is responsible for the day -to -day management of risks, the Board of Directors has primary responsibility for risk oversight. Boards typically exercise this oversight during regular Board meetings, but our Board of Directors also maintains constant and open dialogue with management and reviews and monitors key processes. As a result, they are better able to respond to emerging risks and to influence our strategy to address those risks. While our Board of Directors is ultimately responsible for risk oversight at the Company, our three Committees assist the Board in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities in the areas of risk below: Committee Risk Areas of Focus Audit • Financial Reporting • Internal Controls • Legal Compliance • Regulatory Compliance • Reserves Reporting • Risk Management Compensation • Compensation Policies • Executive Performance Nominating, Environmental, Social and Governance • Board Organization • Membership • Structure • Succession Planning • Corporate Governance • Environment • Public Health • Government Relations • Political Contributions

EXECUTIVE OFFICER S

The following table sets forth the name, age, positions and business experience of each of our executive officers (other than Timothy J. Cutt, who also serves as a member of our Board and who is listed under “Election of Directors and Director Biographies”): NAME POSITIONS AND EXPERIENCE William J. Buese

Age: 50 Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer since May 2021 Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Buese served as Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of QEP Resources from January 2020 to March 2021. He joined QEP Resources in 2012 and held positions of increasing responsibility over a nine -year period, including Vice President of Finance and Treasurer and Director of Finance. Prior to joining QEP, Mr. Buese was Director of Finance at MarkWest Energy Partners, LP and served in various finance, treasury, accounting and investor relations roles from 2005 to 2012. Mr. Buese has over 16 years of financial expertise in the energy industry and more than 25 years of financial experience overall. Mr. Buese received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Accounting from Michigan State University and Master of Science degree in Information Systems from the University of Colorado Denver. Patrick K. Craine

Age: 50 Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer since June 2021 Mr. Craine joined Gulfport as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary in May 2019. Mr. Craine has over 2 5 years of extensive senior -level experience handling a broad range of securities, corporate, regulatory, governance, compliance and litigation matters, with particular expertise in the energy industry. He joined Gulfport from Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) (“Chesapeake”), a hydrocarbon exploration company, where he served as Deputy General Counsel – Chief Risk and Compliance Officer from 2013 until 2019. Prior to joining Chesapeake, Mr. Craine was a partner with Bracewell LLP, a global law firm, where his practice focused on securities and corporate regulatory matters and investigations. Before Mr. Craine entered private practice, he served as a lawyer with the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, where he held leadership positions in their Oil and Gas Task Forces. Mr. Craine received his Bachelor of Arts degree, summa cum laude, Phi Beta Kappa, from Wabash College, and his Juris Doctorate, cum laude, from the Southern Methodist University Dedman School of Law. Michael J. Sluiter

Age: 4 9 Senior Vice President, Reservoir Engineer since December 2018 Mr. Sluiter joined Gulfport from Noble Energy, Inc., where he held various engineering positions from January 2012 to November 2018, including, most recently, as the Permian Basin Business Unit Manager. Mr. Sluiter has over 17 years of experience in unconventional resource development, reservoir engineering, subsurface development, business development and acquisitions, as well as leadership skills, which he developed at Noble Energy, Santos Australia and Santos USA. Mr. Sluiter began his career as a wireline field services engineer for Schlumberger in Thailand. Mr. Sluiter received a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Sydney, Australia. Robert J. Moses

Age: 42 Senior Vice President, Operations and Drilling since March 2020 Mr. Moses joined Gulfport as the Vice President of Operations, Appalachia in August 2019. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. Moses spent over 15 years at Noble Energy, Inc., where he most recently served as a Director of Operations for Noble’s Eagle Ford and Denver -Julesburg (DJ) business units, managing approximately one -third of Noble’s total production at the time. Prior to that, he held various leadership roles including Operations Manager for Noble’s Marcellus business unit along with several international roles including Asset Manager for the Tamar asset (offshore Israel), Project Manager for West Africa subsea development and Lead Reservoir Engineer for West Africa. In addition, Mr. Moses served as a Senior Financial Analyst in the International division and spent four years as an international drilling and completion engineer for Noble. Mr. Moses received a Bachelor of Science degree in Petroleum Engineering from Texas A&M University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Texas Christian University.

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSI S

Letter from the Compensation Committee Chair Our new Board and Compensation Committee provided new perspectives and ideas . In May 2021, we emerged from bankruptcy with a newly constituted Board and a new Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer. Upon emergence, the members of the New Compensation Committee included Mr. J. Martinez, Mr. G. Martinez, Mr. Reganato and Mr. Wolf. The Compensation Committee performed an in -depth review of the Company’s executive compensation plans which included an assessment of peer groups, total compensation philosophy, equity usage and appropriate incentive metrics and governance practices while reflecting on the feedback of our stockholders received during the course of our emergence and stockholder engagement efforts. While Gulfport Energy adopted certain pay practices and strategies during the bankruptcy process, these steps allowed the Company to retain key executive talent and provided an opportunity to focus leadership’s efforts on delivering solid results for 2021 for both the stockholders and Gulfport Energy employees, and to establish a platform for our future success. The Compensation Committee also understood the need to properly align executives and stockholders upon emergence from bankruptcy, and we are confident that as you read through this Compensation Discussion and Analysis you will understand that these steps were necessary and in the best interest of both the stockholders and Gulfport Energy executives and employees. We also want to share our commitment to executive compensation practices that are in -line with industry best practices going forward in the areas of base pay, incentive pay and equity awards. We consider 2021 to be the end of operating under a distressed company model. We would expect that on a go - forward basis we will continue to benchmark our pay against similar companies in terms of structure and practices. We will also continue to work very closely with our stockholders on their views on pay for performance and alignment on executive compensation. Thank you for your confidence and investment in Gulfport Energy. Respectfully submitted by the Compensation Committee, Jason Martinez, Chair Guillermo (Bill) Martinez David Reganato David Wolf Dated: May 2, 2022

COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

This Compensation Discussion and Analysis, or CD&A, explains the Compensation Committee’s compensation philosophy, summarizes our executive compensation programs and describes compensation decisions for Gulfport’s Chief Executive Officer, or CEO, Chief Financial Officer, or CFO, the next three highest paid executive officers for 2021 and three former executive officers who departed from the Company during 2021. These executive officers, known as our NEOs, are as follows: Timothy J. Cutt Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board William J. Buese Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Patrick K. Craine Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer and Corporate Secretary Michael J. Sluiter Senior Vice President of Reservoir Engineering Robert J. Moses Senior Vice President of Operations and Drilling David M. Wood Former Chief Executive Officer and President Quentin R. Hicks Former Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Donnie G. Moore Former Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

EXECUTIVE SUMMAR Y

Gulfport 2021 Business Performance Highlights Through our restructuring we were able to emerge with a strengthened balance sheet and materially improved fixed -cost structure. Gulfport is beginning this new chapter with a strategy focused on continuing to reduce costs and generating sustainable free cash flow to drive stockholder value. Key accomplishments in 2021 included: Strategic • Emerged from restructuring process on May 17, 2021 with an improved balance sheet and fixed -cost structure; • Right -sized firm transportation commitments and negotiated new, cost -competitive midstream agreements to better align with our operating plan; • Reduced our total debt by more than $1.4 billion and materially reduced annual cash interest expense; and • Significantly improved our leverage ratios. Financial • Amended and refinanced our Exit Credit Facility with a New Credit Facility, increasing our elected commitment from $580 million to $700 million and our liquidity by more than $160 million; and • Reduced total per unit expense, which includes lease operating expense, midstream transportation, gathering and processing expense, taxes other than income, recurring general and administrative expense and interest by approximately 20% when compared to 2020. Operational • Delivered total net production 2% above and capital expenditures 2% below the midpoint of original 2021 guidance; and • Reported year -end estimated net proved reserves of 3.9 Tcfe and total discounted future net cash flows of $4.1 billion. Health, Safety & Environmental • Launched monthly vendor safety meetings ; • Developed and delivered a Supervisor’s Work Safe Program training for our leaders to guide them in leading safety -related conversations, meetings, and performance discussions ; and • Created a new program called Work Green with three focus areas – air, land, and water – to highlight and emphasize our commitment to being environmental stewards in the communities where we operate . Corporate Social Responsibility • Partnered with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Ohio to provide books to more than 3,750 children in Belmont, Jefferson and Monroe Counties; • Participated in partnerships with the American Heart Association and the Oklahoma City Energy FC Sidekicks; and • Completed environmental volunteer efforts in Ohio and Oklahoma, planting trees and river remediation efforts to highlight the launch of Gulfport’s Work Green program.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Key 2021 Executive Compensation Actions In consideration of our long -term strategy and stockholder feedback following a robust program of engagement (see “Stockholder Engagement and Annual Say -on -Pay Advisory Vote” below), the Company took the following actions in 2021: • Upon emergence, on May 17, 2021, the Board of Directors appointed Timothy J. Cutt as Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board and William Buese as Chief Financial Officer. On September 2, 2021, Mr. Cutt assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board. • Existing employment agreements with Messrs. Craine, Sluiter and Moses were affirmed through the bankruptcy. The Company entered into an employment agreement with Mr. Buese upon his hire as Chief Financial Officer on May 17, 2021. • Implemented key changes to the Company’s equity award structure in 2021: • Certain of our executives received a grant of post -emergence equity awards consisting of 60% performance -based restricted stock units that vest after a three -year performance period and 40% time -based restricted stock units that vest in three equal installments over a three -year period; • Pursuant to his offer letter, Mr. Cutt received a grant of post -emergence equity awards consisting of 50% performance -based restricted stock units that vest after a three -year performance period and 50% time - based restricted stock units that vest in eight equal bi -annual installments over a four -year period; and • These performance -based restricted stock units include targets for both absolute total shareholder return, or TSR, and relative TSR as measured against a peer group of companies, to ensure shareholder alignment. • Established annual performance bonus opportunities and long -term equity award targets to closely align our NEOs’ financial interests with those of our stockholders and to continue to link a larger portion of such NEOs’ compensation to the performance of our stock and operational performance. • Selected metrics in our annual incentive plan to include financial metrics directly tied to the financial health of the Company and specific and quantifiable health, safety and environmental metrics: • Achievement of pre -emergence and post -emergence short -term incentive plan key performance indicators (“KPIs”) exceeded pre -set targets. • Continued to provide robust disclosure of our performance metrics and targets for both performance -based cash and equity awards. • Reaffirmed formal stock ownership guidelines to ensure our Board of Directors and executive officers own a stake in the Company that is sufficient to align their interests with their fellow stockholders.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Compensation Committee will continue to consider the feedback from our stockholders when making compensation decisions for our NEOs. Practices We Follow  Incentives Aligned with Stockholders . All post -emergence long -term equity incentive awards granted in 2021 were in the form of either time -based or performance -based restricted stock units , and the performance -based restricted stock units vest based on absolute and relative TSR metric s tied to share price , further aligning management with stockholders.  NEO pay is at -risk . The majority of our post -emergence executive compensation is conditioned on achievement of pre -determined operational, capital efficiency and safety and environmental targets , as well as absolute TSR and relative TSR metric s measured against a broad peer group.  Performance -based awards are prevalent. Upon emergence, 60% of the NEOs’ equity incentive awards ( 50% for the CEO) consisted of performance -based equity awards that vest based on absolute and relative TSR metrics measured over a three -year performance period.  Robust disclosure of our performance metrics and targets. We provide detailed disclosure of our performance metrics in our CD&A.  Balanced approach to executive compensation. We view the combination of long -term , short -term and equity and cash compensation, prioritizing long -term equity compensation and focusing on performance -based equity and cash compensation when analyzing total compensation plans.  Ownership guidelines. Reaffirmed robust stock -ownership guidelines for directors and executive officers.  Risk Management. We perform annual enterprise risk assessments to ensure our use of incentive metrics doesn’t add undue risk to the business.  Clawback and recoupment processes. We maintain a c lawback policy that allows us to recover incentive compensation in certain circumstances .  Executive Compensation best practices. The Compensation Committee uses an independent compensation consulting firm to provide input into our executive compensation programs. Practices We Prohibit û Minimum bonuses or guarantees. The Company does not guarantee minimum bonuses and relies on target achievement to determine annual bonus payments. û Single -trigger vesting of equity awards. The Company does not allow for single -trigger vesting of equity awards in connection with a change of control. û Providing tax gross -ups . No tax gross -up payments have been provided to our NEOs. û Hedging or pledging Gulfport Energy Stock. The Company does not allow hedging or pledging of Gulfport securities by our NEOs or directors. û Liberal share recycling. We do not allow liberal share recycling in our stock incentive plan. û Holding Gulfport Energy stock in a margin account. The Company does not allow securities to be held in a margin account by our NEOs or directors. û Excessive perquisites or executive benefits plans. No pension, supplemental executive retirement plan or other excessive perquisite plans are made available to our NEOs. û Repricing of Stock Options. The Company did not grant stock options in 2021, currently has no plans to grant stock options in the future and would not reprice any outstanding stock options that might be outstanding.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Compensation Aligned with Performance The Compensation Committee believes that executive compensation should be designed to deliver competitive pay when performance targets are achieved. Most of the executive compensation should be at -risk and when business results exceed targets, executives should share in those rewards based on their efforts. If the Company does not achieve established performance metrics, the executive team should receive pay that reflects that lower achievement. We believe this pay for performance alignment is working as realized pay for 2021 was above target levels due to exceeding pre - set performance thresholds. The target total direct compensation of our NEO’s under the pre -emergen ce portion of 2021 was largely fixed in 2020 and consisted of base pay and short -term incentive targets established in 2020. No long -term incentive awards were issued to our NEOs until post -emergence grants were made in July of 2021. Since our emergence, the majority of our current NEOs total compensation is dependent on the successful achievement of company results as measured by either short -term incentive plan metric achievement or achievement of performance measures and stock price appreciation of the Company’s common stock. While the post -emergence period only covered August through December of 2021, we are comfortable that both the overachievement of short -term incentive metrics and the appreciation in the Company’s common stock share price during that time were properly aligned and expect that alignment to continue. The target total direct compensation of our NEOs is largely influenced by pay -at -risk or variable compensation, tying the pay of the executive to the Company’s performance and share price of the Company’s common stock. Stockholder Engagement and Annual Say -On-Pay Advisory Vote The Compensation Committee is committed to engaging with our stockholders and learning their expectations for executive compensation, corporate governance and safety, environmental and other social responsibility matters at Gulfport Energy. Although the Company did not hold a Say - On - Pay vote in 2021 due to the restructuring process, the Company did consider the results of the last vote held in 2020 and remains committed to meeting with stockholders to solicit feedback on our executive compensation practices and did so following emergence. Based on the results of the Company’s last advisory vote on the frequency of future Say - O n -Pay votes at the Company, also known as a say - on - frequency vote, the Company will continue to hold annual Say -On -Pay votes until the Company’s next say - on - frequency vote in 2023. Since emergence, the Company held discussions with stockholders representing approximately 70% of shares outstanding. Through these conversations, our stockholders emphasized their expectation that management should be focused on driving results that deliver stockholder value. Our stockholders agree that executives should not be paid at target levels unless financial targets are achieved and expressed a desire to see specific and measurable targets for the year. Stockholders also expressed a desire for executives to have exposure to the absolute return of the Company’s common stock without regard to broader market fluctuation. As a result, changes were made to the performance -based restricted stock unit payout matrix upon emergence to incorporate this concept. In addition, an increasing number of stockholders showed continued interest in Gulfport’s environmental, social, and governance practices. After carefully considering input from stockholders, the Company took the following actions in 2021: • Granted performance -based equity awards in the form of performance -based restricted stock units tied to absolute and relative TSR, vesting over a three -year performance period, comprising at least 60% of all the equity awards granted to our NEOs (50% for the CEO) in July 2021; • Adjusted post -emergence short -term incentive opportunities and long -term equity award targets to more closely align our NEOs’ financial interests with those of our stockholders and to continue to link a larger portion of NEOs’ compensation to our operational and share price performance; • Provided robust disclosure of our performance metrics and targets for both performance -based cash and equity awards; and • Utilized metrics in the pre- and post -emergence annual incentive plan s to include financial metrics directly tied to the financial health of the Company and including specific and quantifiable health, safety and environmental metrics. The Compensation Committee will continue to consider the feedback from our stockholders when making compensation decisions for our NEOs.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PHILOSOPHY AND COMPONENTS Philosophy and Objectives Our executive compensation philosophy post -emergence is guided by the following objectives: EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION Alignment with

Stockholder Interests By providing the majority of compensation in long -term equity awards, stressing pay for performance, managing dilution to our stockholders and encouraging an ownership culture, we aim to align the interests of our executives with those of our stockholders. Pay for Performance The Company is focused on rewarding performance by creating incentive awards based on achievement of pre -set targets and performance factors. A significant portion of our NEOs’ compensation is delivered in long -term incentives, making our NEOs’ realized total direct compensation heavily dependent upon Company performance and stock price. Competitive

Compensation The Company believes it is imperative to maintain compensation programs competitive with our peer group to attract, retain and motivate executives and our future leaders in a way that is in line with the compensation of executive positions at similar companies. Our executive compensation programs play an important role in helping us achieve our business objectives and effectively reward executive officers for our Company’s annual and long -term performance and individual contributions to performance. Overview of Post-emergence NEO Total Direct Compensation Components for 2021 Pay Element Vehicle Philosophy Long-Term Incentives • Performance -Based Restricted Stock Units • Performance -based restricted stock units that are tied to total shareholder return over a performance period that aligns stockholders and executive interests, providing an additional reward opportunity for the executive when absolute and/or relative returns exceed those of our peer group. • Time - Based Restricted Stock Units • Time - based r estricted stock unit grants that vest in equal annual installments over 3 years , or in the case of our CEO, in eight bi -annual installments over 4 years . If the executive remains with the Company, the executive experiences either increased or decreased pay levels based on the performance of the stock price as the executive is fully aligned with the return of the Company’s stock. Short-Term Incentive • Annual incentive opportunity to earn a percentage of base pay based on annual operating objectives • Provides incentive opportunities that are aligned with the approximate median opportunity of our peer group when performance targets are achieved. When targets are exceeded, the executive should be rewarded for their efforts with pay that exceeds the median of the peer group. When targets are not achieved, the executive should earn pay levels below the median of the peer group. Base Pay • Base p ay rates that are reviewed annually and subject to Compensation Committee recommendations • Provide fixed base salaries that are competitive at the approximate median of our peer group. Base pay should allow the Company to provide market competitive pay for the primary duties associated with the role of the executive. Benefits • Health, d ental and v ision i nsurance available to all employees. 401K program, vacation policy and disability plans to provide income replacement due to long -term or short -term illness • Provide core health, welfare and retirement savings plans for executives. Provide substantially the same programs for all employees with minimal executive perquisites.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

As part of our post -emergence executive compensation philosophy, the Compensation Committee places a significant portion of NEO pay at risk, with the largest single component of pay in the form of long -term equity awards, which for 2021 consisted of performance -based and time - based restricted stock units. Determining our Executive Compensation Benchmarking Against Our Compensation Peer Group Gulfport utilizes a peer group of companies, or the Compensation Peer Group, as a reference point when establishing both compensation levels for NEOs as well as program structures, to achieve competitiveness in the market. 2021 Compensation Peer Group The compensation committee engaged its independent consultant, WTW, formerly Willis Towers Watson, to establish the appropriate peer group for executive compensation for 2021. Potential peers were identified using revenue, primary business, equity value/debt ratio, other relevant financial metrics (EBITDA, market capitalization, assets, net income, etc.), gas weighting and the number of operations/regions. Upon review and analysis of potential peers using these criteria, the peers below were identified as both suitable and relevant to comprise the Company’s 2021 peer group. The revision of the Compensation Peer Group resulted in relative alignment of Gulfport’s key metrics at the time the peer group was established. In general, and consistent with a performance -based compensation philosophy, the Compensation Committee seeks to establish executive base pay within a competitive range of the appropriate peer group median, with an opportunity to earn greater overall compensation in the event it is warranted by our performance. The exact level of targeted compensation for each NEO varies based on the individual’s role in Gulfport, experience, and contribution to our success. For benchmarking purposes, the Compensation Committee compares the total compensation for each NEO position to the compensation paid for similar positions by companies in our Peer Group, as set forth in those companies’ proxy statements for the prior year. WTW proposes companies to be included in the Compensation Peer Group and the methodology for selecting that peer group and may consult with management to confirm that the most appropriate companies are selected. The Compensation Committee then reviews and, as it may deem appropriate, approves the Compensation Peer Group for the applicable compensation year. The companies identified were at their time of selection, in the view of the Compensation Committee the best and most appropriate companies for benchmarking compensation within our industry. The Compensation Committee will continue to review and monitor the Compensation Peer Group on an annual basis and select peers based on appropriate screening criteria, metrics and competition for executive talent. The Compensation Committee also uses industry -specific survey data as an additional reference point to assist in the compensation decisions making process. 2021 Compensation Peer Group Berry Petroleum Corporation Centennial Resource Development, Inc. Comstock Resources, Inc. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Murphy Oil Corporation SM Energy Company Cabot Oil & Gas, Inc. Cimarex Energy Co. EQT Corporation Magnolia Oil and Gas Corporation PDC Energy, Inc. Southwestern Energy Company Callon Petroleum Company CNX Resources Corporation Extraction Oil and Gas, Inc. Matador Resources Company Range Resources Corporation Talos Energy Inc. PROCESS FOR DETERMINING EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION The Compensation Committee of our Board of Directors oversees our compensation programs for executive officers and all employees. From January 1, 2021 until May 16, 2021, the Compensation Committee was comprised of Ben T. Morris (Chair), Deborah G. Adams and John Somerhalder, all of whom were independent directors (the “Former Compensation Committee”). Beginning May 17, 2021, the Compensation Committee was comprised of Jason Martinez (Chair), David Reganato, David Wolf, and Guillermo (Bill) Martinez (the “New Compensation Committee”). All members of the Compensation Committee are independent directors.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The Role of Our Compensation Committee The Compensation Committee generally reviews and typically makes its decisions regarding the annual compensation of our NEOs at its regular meetings in the first half of each year. These decisions include: • Certifying annual performance -based cash incentive awards; • Establishing target incentive opportunities and applicable performance objectives for the current year’s annual cash incentive awards; • Approving adjustments to base salary, annual cash incentive levels and long -term equity -based incentive levels; and • Granting long -term equity -based incentive awards and determining the types of awards for the current year. The Compensation Committee may also adjust compensation as necessary at other times during the year, such as in the case of promotions, other changes in employment status and significant corporate events, as well as to reflect changing market conditions or for other competitive purposes. In making its decisions, the Compensation Committee assesses each NEO’s impact during the year and overall value to Gulfport, specifically considering the NEO’s contribution to the growth of Gulfport’s value, operational and financial performance, performance in the NEO’s primary area of responsibility, impact on strategic initiatives, recommendations of our independent compensation consultant, the NEO’s role and trajectory in succession planning and development, recommendations from our CEO with respect to our other NEOs and other intangible qualities that contribute to corporate and individual success. The Role of our CEO The Compensation Committee evaluates our CEO based on the Company’s performance metrics, leadership roles as a member of the Board and our lead representative to the investment community and other criteria. The CEO’s total compensation package is determined by the Compensation Committee, based upon its evaluation and input from our independent compensation consultant. Our CEO’s compensation ultimately reflects Gulfport’s performance, personal performance, competitive industry practices and the terms of our employment arrangement with the CEO. Our CEO evaluates each of the other NEOs and makes compensation recommendations to the Compensation Committee. In developing recommendations, the CEO considers the recommendations of the Compensation Committee’s independent compensation consultant, as well as each NEO’s performance against the Company performance metrics and contribution to Gulfport’s performance. The independent compensation consultant reviews and provides comments to the Compensation Committee based on our CEO’s recommendation with respect to our NEOs, other than our CEO. Our CEO does not participate in deliberations or decisions concerning his own compensation. The Role of the Compensation Consultants Prior to entering bankruptcy, the Compensation Committee engaged in a request for proposal for executive compensation advisory services and conducted an extensive interview with multiple consultants. Although WTW had been retained by the previous Compensation Committee in 2020, they did not provide pre -bankruptcy advisory services on specific programs. The committee retained the service of WTW to perform executive compensation advisory services, reporting directly to the Compensation Committee Chair. Upon emergence from bankruptcy, the Compensation Committee solicited proposals from several executive compensation consulting service providers. Upon evaluating the proposals, the Compensation Committee decided to continue the relationship with WTW for executive compensation consulting. The Compensation Committee determined that the expertise that WTW had in the executive compensation consulting space with other similar Exploration and Production (“E&P”) companies navigating the bankruptcy process, in addition to deep insights into compensation practices of other similar companies, was critical for Gulfport Energy. WTW provided contemporary best practices in base pay administration, short -term incentive plan design and long -term incentive plan design, specifically in management incentive plans for emerging companies. This information, which included reviews of peers, a broader E&P group and general industry practices, was used by the Compensation Committee to determine base salary, short -term incentives and long -term incentives for executives upon emergence.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

WTW also provided support with regulatory and other considerations that affect compensation programs generally, as requested by the Compensation Committee, as well as assistance in preparation of the CD&A. WTW reported exclusively to the Compensation Committee, with respect to the services described above. During 2021, WTW provided other services to us, but the total fees for services did not exceed $120,000. The Compensation Committee reviewed the independence of WTW and determined that there were no conflicts of interest because of the Compensation Committee’s engagement of WTW. The Compensation Committee evaluates the independence of its compensation consultant(s) on an ongoing basis. 2021 COMPENSATION PROGRAM DESCRIPTION As previously disclosed in our Amendment No. 1 to our Annual Report on Form 10 -K /A for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, filed on April 30, 2021, the (the “2020 10 -K /A”), the Company’s executive compensation program changed in August 2020 from the plan adopted during the restructuring and in light of a possible bankruptcy filing, to a program aligned with company metrics upon emergence. Base Salary The Compensation Committee engaged WTW to review the overall competitiveness of our executive compensation program for 2021, with continued focus on ensuring the alignment of management compensation with performance and the achievement of Gulfport’s long -term strategic goals. This engagement occurred prior to entering bankruptcy, during the bankruptcy process and upon emergence once the new Board had been installed. The Compensation Committee reviews NEO base salaries on an annual basis, with a goal of providing market competitive, fixed cash compensation. The Compensation Committee assesses comparable salary information provided by its independent compensation consultant as one factor when determining the base pay for NEOs. Name Base Salary YE

2020 Percent

Increase (%) Base Salary YE

2021 Timothy J. Cutt — — $750,000 William J. Buese — — $450,000 Patrick K. Craine $435,000 3.4% $450,000 Michael J. Sluiter $360,000 — $360,000 Robert J. Moses $350,000 — $350,000 David M. Wood $834,000 — — Quentin R. Hicks $425,000 — — Donnie G. Moore $505,000 — — Other factors the Compensation Committee considers in determining base pay for each of the NEOs include, but are not limited to: the NEO’s responsibilities, experience, leadership, potential future contribution and demonstrated individual performance. The relative weighting of these factors varies by NEO depending on their position and responsibilities. In August 2021, the base salary of our Chief Legal and Administrative Officer Mr. Craine was adjusted by 3.4% from $435,000 to $450,000 to reflect increased responsibility and competitive pay levels when compared to other similar positions after reviewing median base pay levels at our Company’s selected peer group firms. No other changes were made to NEOs’ base salaries during 2021. Annual Incentive Awards The Compensation Committee established a performance -based annual cash incentive program for 2021 that tied our NEOs’ compensation directly to pre -established performance metrics. Targeted annual incentive award levels were based on market information supplied by the independent compensation consultant. Individual awards may be decreased at the discretion of the Compensation Committee based on overall corporate performance for the year and other considerations.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2021 Annual Short-Term Incentive Bonus Metrics Pre-emergence Metrics As previously disclosed in the 2020 10 -K /A, the pre -emergence short -term incentive plan, or STI Plan, for 2021 covered the period of January 1, 2021 to July 31, 2021 and was comprised of pre -emergence incentive targets set by the Compensation Committee. The 2021 portion of the STI Plan was defined and approved in 2020 in connection with entering the bankruptcy process and was the continuation of a program that covered the period beginning August 1, 2020. The metrics of the 2021 portion of the STI Plan focused on the key performance objectives identified at the beginning of the bankruptcy process as the most important objectives for Gulfport to successfully emerge as soon as possible while focusing on cost control and containment and safety and environmental best practices. The metrics were identified with pre -established targets and performance periods identified through July of 2021 which were determined to be in the best interest of the Company. While these performance targets were pre -paid , all NEOs were subject to a clawback feature if performance targets were not achieved and maximum performance payouts were capped at 100%. Following the close of the performance period, the Compensation Committee reviewed the actual performance of each KPI and determined that the actual performance goals were exceeded and as a result, performance -based cash incentives would be paid out at 100% for the pre -emergence plan. Specific performance targets and achievement of actual results are included in the table below. 2021 STI Metrics (Pre -EMERGENCE ) Weighting Threshold Target Maximum Cumulative

2021

Actual 2021

Performance Achievement % G&A Costs ($MM) 20% $ 57.3 $ 53.3 $ 49.3 $3 6.4 150% Operational LO E ($/Mcfe) 20% $0.17 $0.15 $0.14 $0.1 48 109% Safety Incidents/ Reportable Spills 20% 17/25 12/20 7/15 8/4 131% Strategic Goal 1 20% Secure DIP financing. Pass 100%/Fail 0% 100% Strategic Goal 2 20% Secure exit financing. Pass 100%/Fail 0% 100% Total Achievement Percentage (1) 118% Post-emergence Metrics Upon emergence from the bankruptcy process, the Compensation Committee determined the appropriate KPIs for the STI plan for the balance of 2021 and set performance targets accordingly. The KPIs included thresholds, targets and maximums that were based on predetermined financial and key performance metrics. At the completion of the performance period ending December 31, 2021, the Compensation Committee reviewed financial results, as disclosed below, and key performance indicators and approved 2021 STI payout results based on those achievements. This achievement resulted in an overall payout of 107% of target awards. Below is a summary of KPIs and results for the 2021 post -emergence STI plan. 2021 STI Metrics (POST -EMERGENCE ) Weighting Threshold Target Maximum 2021

Actual 2021

Payout Recurring Cash G&A ($MM) (1) 33% $22.2 $20.7 $19.1 $15.7 150% Operat ed LO E per Mcfe ($/Mcfe) 33% $0.149 $0.136 $0.122 $0.143 72% Safety Incidents/Spills 34% 4/4 3/3 2/2 1/4 100% Total Achievement Payout 107%

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY