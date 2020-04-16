Outlook on the Worldwide Bioplastics Industry to 2030 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

At present, the majority of plastics are derived from petrochemicals. Most plastic packaging is used only once (single-use items) and 95% of the value of the material is thus lost, with a global economic cost of US$80-$120 billion annually. Bioplastics are biobased products that allow for greater product sustainability due to their biodegradability and renewability. Their use is attractive as bioplastics that biodegrade to CO2 and H2O mitigate the negative effects of standard plastic (litter and damage to aqua environments). Renewable feedstocks such as corn, sugarcane, and algae can be utilized instead of petroleum, thereby reducing global dependence on crude oil and lessening the impact on climate.

Despite growing global environmental awareness, bioplastics currently account for only around 1 per cent of the >360 million tons of plastics produced annually, but with annual growth of 20-30%. Due to the development of advanced biopolymers and materials, reduced costs, regulations and increased consumer awareness demand is rising with production expected to increase by 0.7 million-1 million tons by 2030.

This report covers:

Analysis of non-biodegradable bio-based plastics and biodegradable plastics.

Global production capacities, market demand and trends 2018-2030.

Analysis of platform chemicals for bioplastics including Adipic acid (AA), Epichlorohydrin (ECH), Ethylene, Furan derivatives, mono-ethylene glycol (MEG), Monopropylene glycol (MPG), Succinic acid (SA) etc.

Analysis of synthetic biopolymers market including Polylactic acid (PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (PET), Polyethylene furanoate (PEF), Polyamides (PA) etc.

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including polysaccharides, cellulose/starch, proteins and bacterial polyhydroxyalkanoates.

Market segmentation analysis for bioplastics.

More than 180 companies profiled including products and production capacities. Companies profiled include Aquafil, Arkema, BASF, Celanese Corp, Dow, Neste, Novamont, Plantic Technologies Limited, Radical Plastics, Genecis Bioindustries, Stora Enso and many more.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary.

1.1 Global production to 2030

1.2 Bio-based, non-biodegradable plastics demand

1.3 Biodegradable plastics demand

1.4 Main producers and global production capacities.

1.4.1 Producers

1.4.2 By bioplastic type

1.4.3 By region.

1.5 Global demand for bioplastics in 2019, by market.

1.6 Global measures driving demand for bioplastics.

1.6.1 Regulations

1.6.2 Consumer demand.

1.7 Impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the bioplastics market and future demand

1.8 Recent innovations and developments.

1.9 Challenges for the bioplastics market

2 Glossary

3 Research Methodology

4 The Global Plastics Market

4.1 Global production 2018-2030.

4.2 The importance of plastic.

4.3 Issues with plastics use.

5 Introduction

5.1 Bio-based plastics

5.2 Biodegradable plastics.

5.3 Degradability, Biodegradability & Compostability1

5.3.1.1 Degradability1

5.3.1.2 Biodegradability

5.3.1.3 Compostability.

6 Platform Chemicals for Bioplastics

6.1 Types.

6.2 Producers

7 Bio-Based Polymer Types and Market Prospects.

7.1 Synthetic Bio-Based Polymers

7.2 Natural Bio-Based Polymers

7.3 Proteins

8 Production of Bioplastics by Region.

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific.

8.4 Rest of the world

9 Market Segmentation of Bioplastics.

9.1 Packaging

9.1.1 Rigid packaging

9.1.2 Flexible packaging.

9.2 Consumer products

9.3 Automotive and transportation

9.4 Building & construction

9.5 Textiles

9.6 Other markets

10 Company Profiles

11 References

