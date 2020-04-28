April 28, 2020 - 5:38 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Outlook on the Worldwide High Power Transformers Industry to 2030 - Featuring Alstom, Crompton Greaves & Siemens Among Others Dublin, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "High Power Transformers Global Market Report 2020-30: Covid 19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global high power transformers market was worth $31.75 billion in 2019.



The high power transformers market has been geographically segmented into North America, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa. In 2018, Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the high power transformers market.



High Power Transformers Market Global Report 2020 from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global high power transformers market as it emerges from the Covid 19 shut down.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider high power transformers market, and compares it with other markets. The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the Covid 19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The high power transformers market section of the report gives context. It compares the high power transformers market with other segments of the high power transformers market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, high power transformers indicators comparison. Major players in the high power transformers market are ABB Ltd., Alstom, Crompton Greaves Limited, Siemens AG, Eaton, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Hyosung Power & Industrial Systems, Performance Group.



The high power transformers market consists of sales of high power transformers and related services for electrical insulation, power distribution, control and instrumentation. High power transformers manufacture power transformers with ratings of 801 MVA to 1200 MVA and convert voltages, usually from higher to lower, from one stage or phase configuration to another.



The high power transformers market covered in this report is segmented by application: industrial, commercial, residential.



Transformer manufacturing market is moving towards the evolution of independent and self-regulating smart transformers. Smart transformers are programmed to constantly regulate voltage and maintain contact with the stakeholders and provide information and feedback on the power supply. They provide the exact amount of power that is needed and respond to fluctuations through a process known as voltage optimization. They significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions and power consumption as they supply electrical equipment with the ideal amount of power. For instance, in 2018, The US Department of Energy (DOE) planned to invest $7.5 million to support research and development of smart transformers for grid resiliency. Companies should consider investing in technologies to produce smart transformers for commercial establishments.



The demand for high power transformers is driven by the initiatives taken by the government to provide electricity to everyone. Governments across the world are taking initiatives to supply electricity to rural and inaccessible areas, thus increasing the demand for rural electrification. For instance, the Government of India has taken several steps to promote the country's electricity production. For example, a policy such as The "One Nation One Grid" has been launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman in the 2019 Union budget for affordable energy to states. The aim of this program was to provide free electricity to the poor and to others at a very low cost.



In June 2019, Hitachi, Ltd., a Japan-based energy solution provider company acquired 80.1% of ABB's power grids business for $11 billion. The acquisition was aimed to broaden the product portfolio of Hitachi, by combining ABB's power grids and to offer enhanced energy solutions globally. ABB is a Switzerland-based company that specializes in manufacturing power grids products such as power transformers.



Instability in the pricing of raw materials is a major restraint in the high power transformers market. The instability is due to the volatility in the raw material prices of steel, copper, and crude oil. Additionally, the power transformer prices vary by manufacturer, market conditions and location of the production facility which also results in conflicts between the manufacturers and the clients. This also has resulted in a geographical shift of some of the key players in the transformers industry by shifting their manufacturing facilities to regions where manufacturing cost is less and has higher demands such as India and China. Therefore, they are restraining the growth of the high power transformers market globally.



