Outlook on the Worldwide Needle Coke Market to 2024 - Featuring Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, PetroChina & Phillips 66 Among Others

The global needle coke market research provides a detailed perspective regarding the different types of needle coke, their applications, their value, and estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the needle coke industry outlook in terms of factors driving the market, restraints, and greenfield & brownfield opportunities, among others.

The report further takes into consideration the market dynamics (drivers, restraints, and opportunities), supply chain analysis, along with the detailed financial and product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global needle coke report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by type, application, sub-applications, and country.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the estimated global needle coke market size in terms of value and volume from 2017 to 2024, along with the year-on-year growth rates and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, 2019-2024?

What are the different applications of needle coke and the growth pattern for each application in terms of value in different countries?

What are the major countries that provide growth opportunities for the global needle coke market?

How is the supply-demand scenario of the global needle coke market expected to look like from 2017 to 2024?

What is the market share of different players operating in the market, based on capacity?

What are the major brownfield and greenfield opportunities in the market?

What is the production volume of needle coke of each country?

The global needle coke market is expected to account for a market value of $4.50 billion by the end of 2024. The significant demand for needle coke is primarily generated from industries such as automotive, steel, and electronics. The rising demand for EVs in the market is directly accelerating the growth of the needle coke market.

The global needle coke market, based on type, is segmented into oil-based and coal-based needle coke. The oil-based needle coke segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global needle coke market.

The global needle coke market, by application, is segmented into graphite electrode, lithium-ion battery anode, and specialty carbon products. Graphite electrode segment dominated the global needle coke market in 2018 in terms of volume and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.

Based on the region, the global needle coke market is segmented into U.S., Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Russia. Data for each of these countries is provided by type and application.

The companies profiled in the report are Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation, Phillips 66 Company, PetroChina Company Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd, Sinosteel Corporation, JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation, Shandong Yida New Materials Co., Ltd, GrafTech International Ltd., C-Chem CO., Ltd., and Sumitomo Corporation, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Dynamics

1.1 Market Drivers

1.1.1 Growth in Steel Industry has led to a Spurt in Adoption of Needle Coke in the Market

1.1.2 Growing EV Trend is Strengthening the Demand for Needle Coke Production in the Market

1.2 Market Restraints

1.2.1 Limited Capacity Addition in the Petroleum Needle Coke Segment Might Clampdown the Growth of the Market

1.3 Market Opportunity

1.3.1 Developing Countries Investing and Collaborating to Set Up Needle Coke Facilities

2 Industry Analysis

2.1 Supply Chain

2.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

2.2.1 Threat of New Entrants

2.2.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.2.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.2.4 Threats of Substitutes

2.2.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

2.3 Brownfield and Greenfield Expansion in the Market

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.4.1 Market Share Analysis, by Capacity, 2018

2.4.2 Market Share Analysis, by Country, 2018

3 Global Needle Coke Market (by Type), $Million and Kilotons, 2017-2024

3.1 Overview

3.1.1 Global Needle Coke Market, by Type, $Million and Kilotons

4 Global Needle Coke Market (by Application), $Million and Kilotons, 2017-2024

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Graphite Electrodes

4.1.2 Lithium-Ion Battery Anode

4.1.3 Special Carbon Products

4.1.3.1 Atomic Power Core Materials

4.1.3.2 Others

5 Global Needle Coke Market (by Region), $Million and Kilotons, 2017-2024

5.1 Overview

5.2 China

5.2.1 China Needle Coke Market, by Type, $Million and Kilotons

5.2.2 China Needle Coke Market, by Application, $Million and Kilotons

5.3 U.S.

5.3.1 U.S. Needle Coke Market, by Type, $Million and Kilotons

5.3.2 U.S. Needle Coke Market, by Application, $Million and Kilotons

5.4 Middle East

5.4.1 Middle East Needle Coke Market, by Type, $Million and Kilotons

5.4.2 Middle East Needle Coke Market, by Application, $Million and Kilotons

5.5 Europe

5.5.1 Europe Needle Coke Market, by Type, $Million and Kilotons

5.5.2 Europe Needle Coke Market, by Application, $Million and Kilotons

5.5.3 Europe Needle Coke Market, by Country

5.5.3.1 Russia

5.5.3.1.1 Russia Needle Coke Market, by Type, $Million and Kilotons

5.5.3.1.1.1 Russia Needle Coke Market, by Application, $Million and Kilotons

5.6 Japan

5.6.1 Japan Needle Coke Market, by Type, $Million and Kilotons

5.6.2 Japan Needle Coke Market, by Application, $Million and Kilotons

6 Company Profiles

6.1 Overview

6.2 C-Chem CO., Ltd.

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Role of C-Chem CO., Ltd. in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.2.3 Strengths of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.2.4 Weakness of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.3 GrafTech International Ltd.

6.3.1 Company Overview

6.3.2 Role of GrafTech International Ltd. In the Global Needle Coke Market

6.3.3 Financials

6.3.4 Strengths of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.3.5 Weakness of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.4 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Role of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd in Global Needle Coke Market

6.4.3 Financials

6.4.4 Strengths of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.4.5 Weaknesses of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.5 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Role of JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.5.3 Strengths of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.5.4 Weaknesses of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Role of Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.6.3 Financials

6.6.4 Strengths of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.6.5 Weaknesses of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.7 PetroChina Company Limited

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Role of PetroChina Company Limited in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.7.3 Financials

6.7.4 Strengths of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.7.5 Weaknesses of the Company in the Needle Coke Market

6.8 Phillips 66 Company

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Role of Phillips 66 Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.8.3 Financials

6.8.4 Strengths of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.8.5 Weaknesses of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.9 Shandong Yida New Materials Co., Ltd

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Role of Shandong Yida New Materials Co., Ltd in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.9.3 Strengths of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.9.4 Weaknesses of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.10 Sinosteel Corporation

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Role of Sinosteel Corporation in Global Needle Coke Market

6.10.3 Strengths of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.10.4 Weaknesses of the Company in the Global Needle Coke Market

6.11 Sumitomo Corporation

6.11.1 Company Overview

6.11.2 Role of Sumitomo Corporation in Global Needle Coke Market

6.11.3 Financials

6.11.4 Strengths of the Company in Global Needle Coke Market

6.11.5 Weakness of the Company in Global Needle Coke Market

7 Report Scope and Methodology

7.1 Report Scope

7.2 Global Needle Coke Market Research Methodology

7.2.1 Assumptions

7.2.2 Limitations

7.2.3 Primary Data Sources

7.2.4 Secondary Data Sources

7.2.5 Data Triangulation



