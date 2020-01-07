Outrigger Energy II Enters the Williston Basin with Significant Midstream Commitment from XTO
Outrigger Energy II LLC (“Outrigger”) announced today that it has
entered into a long-term definitive gas gathering and processing
agreement with XTO Energy, Inc. (“XTO”) to service XTO’s production in
Williams County, ND. The gathering system will comprise a 70-mile, 20-
and 24-inch diameter, rich gas pipeline originating in eastern Williams
County and terminating at a new 250 MMcfd cryogenic gas processing plant
located west of Williston, ND. Plans are also underway for a plant
expansion of up to an additional 200 MMcfd, for total gas processing
capacity of 450 MMcfd.
Outrigger will construct, own and operate the cryogenic processing plant
and gathering system. The high efficiency plant features ethane recovery
and rejection capabilities that will provide direct market access to the
Northern Border Pipeline system for residue gas and the ONEOK NGL
pipeline system for natural gas liquids. Future NGL fractionation
facilities may be added to provide finished NGL products for local
markets.
Dave Keanini, Outrigger’s CEO, stated, “We are grateful XTO has
entrusted Outrigger to build a gathering system with substantial
capacity and state-of-the-art facilities that will assist XTO with
execution of its significant development plans in Williams County.
Routing of the gathering line will provide other Williston Basin
operators access to much needed gathering and cryogenic processing
capacity. Moreover, this additional midstream capacity for gas
production north of the Missouri River allows the State of North Dakota
to make strides towards its goal of minimizing gas flaring in the Basin.
Over the last six years, the Outrigger team has achieved an excellent
track record of project execution, safe and reliable operations and
customer service in the Delaware, Midland, Powder River and DJ Basins,
and we couldn’t be more excited for the opportunity to do the same in
North Dakota.”
About Outrigger Energy II
Outrigger Energy II LLC is a private, full service midstream energy
company specializing in greenfield project development with a current
focus on liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil infrastructure in the DJ
Basin of Colorado and Wyoming and the Williston Basin. Outrigger is
supported by equity commitments from NGP Energy Capital Management and
an entity affiliated with Brion G. Wise. For more information, please
visit www.outriggerenergy.com.
About NGP Energy Capital Management (“NGP”)
Founded in 1988, NGP is a private equity firm making direct equity
investments in the energy sector with $20 billion of cumulative equity
commitments. The firm is recognized by the industry as setting a
standard for portfolio company support, providing resources and
creativity to assist the growth of its portfolio companies. NGP partners
with “owner-managers” to build growth companies in the upstream,
midstream and oilfield services sectors in North America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200107005252/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020
Source: Business Wire
(January 7, 2020 - 6:00 AM EST)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com