Overseas Shipholding Group President and CEO, Sam Norton, To Present at the Stifel 2020 Transportation & Logistics Conference

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) announced today that Sam Norton, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Stifel 2020 Transportation & Logistics Conference on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 11:05 a.m. ET. The conference will be held at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Florida.

Mr. Norton will discuss the Company’s ongoing business plans, including the introduction of new vessels into OSG’s fleet as well as the pending acquisition of Alaska Tanker Company LLC. The event will be available as a live webcast of the presentation, including a slide presentation, on this link http://wsw.com/webcast/Stifel20/osg/. The presentation can be viewed separately on the Company’s website at http://www.osg.com/webcasts-and-presentations.

About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded tanker company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 21 vessel fleet consists of two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, 10 conventional MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program, all of which are U.S. flagged, as well as two Marshall Island flagged non-Jones Act MR tankers trading in international markets. In addition, OSG has two barges under construction in the U.S. that will be Jones Act qualified vessels, with delivery in 2020. These vessels are anticipated to be paired with the Company’s existing tugs operating in the Jones Act trade.

OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release and the presentation contain forward-looking statements. The Company may make or approve certain statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to the Company’s prospects and its ability to retain and effectively integrate new members of management. Forward-looking statements are based the Company’s current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for OSG and in similar sections of other filings made by the Company with the SEC from time to time. The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or its representatives after the date of this release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by the Company with the SEC.

