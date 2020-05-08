|
Overseas Shipholding Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results
TAMPA, Fla.
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the first quarter of 2020.
Highlights
-
Net income for the first quarter 2020 was $25.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2019. The increase was driven primarily by the gain on termination of a pre-existing arrangement related to the acquisition of ATC recorded during the first quarter of 2020 and an increase in revenues.
-
Shipping revenues for the first quarter 2020 were $100.9 million, up 15.0% compared with the first quarter 2019.
-
Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the first quarter 2020 were $97.1 million, up 17.3% compared with the first quarter 2019.
-
First quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $52.8 million, up 123.7% from $23.6 million in the first quarter 2019.
-
Total cash(C) was $101.5 million as of March 31, 2020.
-
On March 12, 2020, subsidiaries of the Company completed the purchase of three U.S.-flagged crude oil carrier vessels, the Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, and have entered into a bareboat charter with BP for a fourth vessel, the Alaskan Frontier, currently in layup. In connection with these transactions, OSG also completed the acquisition of Alaska Tanker Company LLC (ATC), making ATC a wholly owned subsidiary of OSG.
-
On March 26, 2020, one of the Company's subsidiaries, OSG 204 LLC, closed on a $33.2 million 5-year term loan with Wintrust Commercial Finance and other syndicate lenders to finance a new 204,000 barrel U.S. Flag oil and chemical ATB barge, which is scheduled to be delivered in May 2020.
Sam Norton, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased that the results we have announced today give credence to the narrative of emerging strength in our businesses that we have been speaking of in recent quarters. The deep book of time charters which we entered into at the end of last year has provided considerable insulation from exposure to the current market turmoil that has followed the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as from the extraordinary drop in transportation fuel demand affecting both crude oil and refined product pricing.”
Mr. Norton added, “Our tankers, niche businesses and remaining ATB’s operated at close to 100% utilization rates throughout the first quarter, producing solid results. With the ATC vessels also beginning to contribute, and recent financings having significantly strengthened our liquidity, OSG is now well positioned to confront the heightened uncertainty occasioned by the impact of COVID-19 on both our operations as well as on the markets that we serve.”
|
|
|
A, B, C
|
Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables attached to this press release starting on Page 8.
First Quarter 2020 Results
Shipping revenues were $100.9 million for the quarter, up 15.0% compared with the first quarter of 2019. TCE revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $97.1 million, an increase of $14.3 million, or 17.3%, compared with the first quarter of 2019. The increase in shipping and TCE revenues primarily resulted from (a) the addition of one MR tanker, Overseas Key West, two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers, Overseas Gulf Coast and Overseas Sun Coast, and three crude oil tankers, which were acquired on March 12, 2020, Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, to our fleet (b) an increase in average daily rates earned by our fleet and (c) decreased spot market exposure. The increase was offset by two fewer ATBs in our fleet during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019.
Operating income for the first quarter of 2020 was $37.5 million compared to operating income of $9.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was driven primarily by the gain on termination of a pre-existing arrangement related to the acquisition of ATC recorded during the first quarter of 2020 and an increase in revenues.
Net income for the first quarter 2020 was $25.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA was $52.8 million for the quarter, an increase of $29.2 million compared with the first quarter of 2019.
Conference Call
About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc.
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 22 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also owns and operates two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers which trade internationally. In addition to the currently operating fleet, OSG has on order two Jones Act compliant barges which are scheduled for delivery in 2020.
OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain forward-looking statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to our prospects, supply and demand for vessels in the markets in which we operate and the impact on market rates and vessel earnings, the expected delivery schedule of our two new barges under construction and their expected participation in the Jones Act trade, the continued stability of our niche businesses, and the impact of our time charter contracts on our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. COVID-19 has had, and will have in the future, a profound impact on our workforce, and many aspects of our business and industry. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our upcoming Form 10-Q filing, and in similar sections of other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or our representatives after the date of this press release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by us with the SEC.
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|($ in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Shipping Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Time and bareboat charter revenues
|
$
|
78,150
|
|
|
$
|
63,120
|
|
Voyage charter revenues
|
22,709
|
|
|
24,617
|
|
|
100,859
|
|
|
87,737
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses:
|
|
|
|
Voyage expenses
|
3,786
|
|
|
4,984
|
|
Vessel expenses
|
35,769
|
|
|
32,446
|
|
Charter hire expenses
|
22,460
|
|
|
22,298
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
14,019
|
|
|
12,478
|
|
General and administrative
|
6,173
|
|
|
5,674
|
|
Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net
|
296
|
|
|
117
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
82,503
|
|
|
77,997
|
|
Income from vessel operations
|
18,356
|
|
|
9,740
|
|
Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement
|
19,172
|
|
|
—
|
|
Operating income
|
37,528
|
|
|
9,740
|
|
Other income, net
|
31
|
|
|
355
|
|
Income before interest expense and income taxes
|
37,559
|
|
|
10,095
|
|
Interest expense
|
(6,074
|
)
|
|
(6,506
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
31,485
|
|
|
3,589
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(6,360
|
)
|
|
(392
|
)
|
Net income
|
$
|
25,125
|
|
|
$
|
3,197
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:
|
|
|
|
Basic - Class A
|
89,422,311
|
|
|
89,004,947
|
|
Diluted - Class A
|
90,388,988
|
|
|
89,421,143
|
|
Per Share Amounts:
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net income - Class A
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
$
|
0.04
|
|
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
March 31,
2020
|
|
December 31,
2019
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
81,359
|
|
|
$
|
41,503
|
|
Restricted cash
|
20,060
|
|
|
60
|
|
Voyage receivables, including unbilled of $6,586 and $5,611, net of reserve for doubtful accounts
|
7,907
|
|
|
9,247
|
|
Income tax receivable
|
5,776
|
|
|
1,192
|
|
Other receivables
|
6,108
|
|
|
3,037
|
|
Inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
3,473
|
|
|
2,470
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
124,683
|
|
|
57,509
|
|
Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation
|
823,030
|
|
|
737,212
|
|
Deferred drydock expenditures, net
|
23,882
|
|
|
23,734
|
|
Total Vessels, Other Property and Deferred Drydock
|
846,912
|
|
|
760,946
|
|
Restricted cash - non current
|
88
|
|
|
114
|
|
Investments in and advances to affiliated companies
|
—
|
|
|
3,599
|
|
Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization
|
30,667
|
|
|
31,817
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
270,388
|
|
|
286,469
|
|
Other assets
|
18,017
|
|
|
35,013
|
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
1,290,755
|
|
|
$
|
1,175,467
|
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
$
|
45,308
|
|
|
$
|
35,876
|
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
90,410
|
|
|
90,145
|
|
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
|
4,001
|
|
|
4,011
|
|
Current installments of long-term debt
|
55,745
|
|
|
31,512
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
195,464
|
|
|
161,544
|
|
Reserve for uncertain tax positions
|
878
|
|
|
864
|
|
Noncurrent operating lease liabilities
|
203,000
|
|
|
219,501
|
|
Noncurrent finance lease liabilities
|
23,027
|
|
|
23,548
|
|
Long-term debt
|
385,856
|
|
|
336,535
|
|
Deferred income taxes, net
|
79,066
|
|
|
72,833
|
|
Other liabilities
|
36,497
|
|
|
19,097
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
923,788
|
|
|
833,922
|
|
Equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock - Class A ($0.01 par value; 166,666,666 shares authorized; 85,845,920 and 85,713,610 shares issued and outstanding)
|
858
|
|
|
857
|
|
Paid-in additional capital
|
590,674
|
|
|
590,436
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(218,214
|
)
|
|
(243,339
|
)
|
|
373,318
|
|
|
347,954
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(6,351
|
)
|
|
(6,409
|
)
|
Total Equity
|
366,967
|
|
|
341,545
|
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
1,290,755
|
|
|
$
|
1,175,467
|
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
($ in thousands)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
25,125
|
|
|
$
|
3,197
|
|
Items included in net income not affecting cash flows:
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
14,019
|
|
|
12,478
|
|
Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement
|
(19,172
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net
|
296
|
|
|
117
|
|
Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs
|
533
|
|
|
510
|
|
Compensation relating to restricted stock awards and stock option grants
|
438
|
|
|
309
|
|
Deferred income tax benefit
|
2,135
|
|
|
111
|
|
Interest on finance lease liabilities
|
506
|
|
|
—
|
|
Non-cash operating lease expense
|
22,811
|
|
|
22,176
|
|
Other - net
|
—
|
|
|
231
|
|
Distributed earnings of affiliated companies
|
3,562
|
|
|
3,548
|
|
Payments for drydocking
|
(3,327
|
)
|
|
(1,342
|
)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(22,969
|
)
|
|
(22,407
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net
|
2,162
|
|
|
(7,809
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
26,119
|
|
|
11,119
|
|
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Acquisition, net of cash acquired
|
(16,973
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Expenditures for vessels and vessel improvements
|
(20,871
|
)
|
|
(10,910
|
)
|
Expenditures for other property
|
(232
|
)
|
|
(588
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(38,076
|
)
|
|
(11,498
|
)
|
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:
|
|
|
|
Payments on debt
|
(7,865
|
)
|
|
(4,167
|
)
|
Tax withholding on share-based awards
|
(197
|
)
|
|
(294
|
)
|
Issuance of debt, net of issuance and deferred financing costs
|
80,886
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments on principal portion of finance lease liabilities
|
(1,037
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|
71,787
|
|
|
(4,461
|
)
|
Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
59,830
|
|
|
(4,840
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
41,677
|
|
|
80,641
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
101,507
|
|
|
$
|
75,801
|
Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days
The following tables provide a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the comparable period of 2019. Revenue days in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled 1,898 compared with 1,784 in the prior year quarter. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release.
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Spot
Earnings
|
|
Fixed
Earnings
|
|
Spot
Earnings
|
|
Fixed
Earnings
|
Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rate
|
$
|
61,951
|
|
|
$
|
60,260
|
|
|
$
|
27,940
|
|
|
$
|
56,863
|
|
Revenue days
|
92
|
|
|
1,052
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
982
|
|
Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rate
|
$
|
27,727
|
|
|
$
|
16,788
|
|
|
$
|
25,898
|
|
|
$
|
12,097
|
|
Revenue days
|
154
|
|
|
182
|
|
|
113
|
|
|
67
|
|
ATBs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rate
|
$
|
28,332
|
|
|
$
|
24,015
|
|
|
$
|
20,992
|
|
|
$
|
21,557
|
|
Revenue days
|
93
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
86
|
|
|
266
|
|
Lightering:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rate
|
$
|
78,258
|
|
|
$
|
61,012
|
|
|
$
|
72,905
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Revenue days
|
91
|
|
|
87
|
|
|
180
|
|
|
—
|
|
Alaska (a):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average rate
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
59,015
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
|
$
|
—
|
|
Revenue days
|
—
|
|
|
58
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
—
|
|
(a) Excludes one Alaska vessel currently in layup.
Fleet Information
As of March 31, 2020, OSG’s operating fleet consisted of 25 vessels, 13 of which were owned, with the remaining vessels chartered-in. Vessels chartered-in are on Bareboat Charters.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Vessels
Owned
|
|
Vessels
Chartered-In
|
|
Total at March 31, 2020
|
Vessel Type
|
Number
|
|
Number
|
|
Total Vessels
|
|
Total dwt (3)
|
Handysize Product Carriers (1)
|
6
|
|
11
|
|
17
|
|
810,825
|
Crude Oil Tankers (2)
|
3
|
|
1
|
|
4
|
|
772,194
|
Refined Product ATBs
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
2
|
|
59,490
|
Lightering ATBs
|
2
|
|
—
|
|
2
|
|
91,112
|
Total Operating Fleet
|
13
|
|
12
|
|
25
|
|
1,733,621
-
Includes two owned shuttle tankers, 11 chartered-in tankers, two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program, all of which are U.S. flagged, as well as two owned Marshall Island flagged non-Jones Act MR tankers trading in international markets.
-
Includes three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska and one crude oil tanker bareboat chartered-in and in layup.
-
Total dwt is defined as aggregate deadweight tons for all vessels of that type.
Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information
The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP.
(A) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues
Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. TCE revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follows:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Time charter equivalent revenues
|
$
|
97,073
|
|
|
$
|
82,753
|
|
Add: Voyage expenses
|
3,786
|
|
|
4,984
|
|
Shipping revenues
|
$
|
100,859
|
|
|
$
|
87,737
|
Vessel Operating Contribution
Vessel operating contribution, a non-GAAP measure, is TCE revenues minus vessel expenses and charter hire expenses.
Our “niche market activities”, which include Delaware Bay lightering, MSP vessels and shuttle tankers, continue to provide a stable operating platform underlying our total US Flag operations. These vessels’ operations are insulated from the forces affecting the broader Jones Act market.
The following table sets forth the contribution of our vessels:
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Niche Market Activities
|
$
|
21,706
|
|
|
$
|
22,602
|
|
Jones Act Handysize Tankers
|
12,384
|
|
|
2,439
|
|
ATBs
|
2,805
|
|
|
2,968
|
|
Alaska Crude Oil Tankers
|
1,949
|
|
|
—
|
|
Vessel Operating Contribution
|
38,844
|
|
|
28,009
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
14,019
|
|
|
12,478
|
|
General and administrative
|
6,173
|
|
|
5,674
|
|
Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net
|
296
|
|
|
117
|
|
Income from vessel operations
|
$
|
18,356
|
|
|
$
|
9,740
|
(B) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted to exclude amortization classified in charter hire expenses, interest expense classified in charter hire expenses, loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net, non-cash stock based compensation expense and loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt and the impact of other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income/(loss) or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income/(loss) as reflected in the consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
March 31,
|
($ in thousands)
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Net income
|
$
|
25,125
|
|
|
$
|
3,197
|
|
Income tax expense
|
6,360
|
|
|
392
|
|
Interest expense
|
6,074
|
|
|
6,506
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
14,019
|
|
|
12,478
|
|
EBITDA
|
51,578
|
|
|
22,573
|
|
Amortization classified in charter hire expenses
|
143
|
|
|
231
|
|
Interest expense classified in charter hire expenses
|
379
|
|
|
404
|
|
Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net
|
296
|
|
|
117
|
|
Non-cash stock based compensation expense
|
438
|
|
|
309
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
52,834
|
|
|
$
|
23,634
|
(C) Total Cash
|
|
|
|
|
($ in thousands)
|
March 31,
2020
|
|
December 31,
2019
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
81,359
|
|
|
$
|
41,503
|
|
Restricted cash - current
|
20,060
|
|
|
60
|
|
Restricted cash – non-current
|
88
|
|
|
114
|
|
Total Cash
|
$
|
101,507
|
|
|
$
|
41,677
|
