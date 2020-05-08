May 8, 2020 - 9:00 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes



Overseas Shipholding Group Reports First Quarter 2020 Results TAMPA, Fla. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) (the “Company” or “OSG”), a provider of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets, today reported results for the first quarter of 2020. Highlights Net income for the first quarter 2020 was $25.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2019. The increase was driven primarily by the gain on termination of a pre-existing arrangement related to the acquisition of ATC recorded during the first quarter of 2020 and an increase in revenues. Shipping revenues for the first quarter 2020 were $100.9 million, up 15.0% compared with the first quarter 2019. Time charter equivalent (TCE) revenues(A), a non-GAAP measure, for the first quarter 2020 were $97.1 million, up 17.3% compared with the first quarter 2019. First quarter 2020 Adjusted EBITDA(B), a non-GAAP measure, was $52.8 million, up 123.7% from $23.6 million in the first quarter 2019. Total cash(C) was $101.5 million as of March 31, 2020. On March 12, 2020, subsidiaries of the Company completed the purchase of three U.S.-flagged crude oil carrier vessels, the Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, and have entered into a bareboat charter with BP for a fourth vessel, the Alaskan Frontier, currently in layup. In connection with these transactions, OSG also completed the acquisition of Alaska Tanker Company LLC (ATC), making ATC a wholly owned subsidiary of OSG. On March 26, 2020, one of the Company's subsidiaries, OSG 204 LLC, closed on a $33.2 million 5-year term loan with Wintrust Commercial Finance and other syndicate lenders to finance a new 204,000 barrel U.S. Flag oil and chemical ATB barge, which is scheduled to be delivered in May 2020. Sam Norton, President and CEO, stated, “We are pleased that the results we have announced today give credence to the narrative of emerging strength in our businesses that we have been speaking of in recent quarters. The deep book of time charters which we entered into at the end of last year has provided considerable insulation from exposure to the current market turmoil that has followed the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as from the extraordinary drop in transportation fuel demand affecting both crude oil and refined product pricing.” Mr. Norton added, “Our tankers, niche businesses and remaining ATB’s operated at close to 100% utilization rates throughout the first quarter, producing solid results. With the ATC vessels also beginning to contribute, and recent financings having significantly strengthened our liquidity, OSG is now well positioned to confront the heightened uncertainty occasioned by the impact of COVID-19 on both our operations as well as on the markets that we serve.” A, B, C Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables attached to this press release starting on Page 8. First Quarter 2020 Results Shipping revenues were $100.9 million for the quarter, up 15.0% compared with the first quarter of 2019. TCE revenues for the first quarter of 2020 were $97.1 million, an increase of $14.3 million, or 17.3%, compared with the first quarter of 2019. The increase in shipping and TCE revenues primarily resulted from (a) the addition of one MR tanker, Overseas Key West, two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers, Overseas Gulf Coast and Overseas Sun Coast, and three crude oil tankers, which were acquired on March 12, 2020, Alaskan Explorer, Alaskan Legend and Alaskan Navigator, to our fleet (b) an increase in average daily rates earned by our fleet and (c) decreased spot market exposure. The increase was offset by two fewer ATBs in our fleet during the first quarter of 2020 compared to the first quarter of 2019. Operating income for the first quarter of 2020 was $37.5 million compared to operating income of $9.7 million in the first quarter of 2019. The increase was driven primarily by the gain on termination of a pre-existing arrangement related to the acquisition of ATC recorded during the first quarter of 2020 and an increase in revenues. Net income for the first quarter 2020 was $25.1 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, compared with net income of $3.2 million, or $0.04 per diluted share, for the first quarter 2019. Adjusted EBITDA was $52.8 million for the quarter, an increase of $29.2 million compared with the first quarter of 2019. Conference Call The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter 2020 results at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (“ET”) on Friday, May 8, 2020. To access the call, participants should dial (844) 850-0546 for domestic callers and (412) 317-5203 for international callers. Please dial in ten minutes prior to the start of the call. A live webcast of the conference call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at http://www.osg.com/. An audio replay of the conference call will be available starting at 11:30 a.m. ET on Friday, May 8, 2020 through 10:59 p.m. ET on Friday, May 15, 2020 by dialing (877) 344-7529 for domestic callers and (412) 317-0088 for international callers, and entering Access Code 10142573. About Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) is a publicly traded company providing energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. OSG is a major operator of tankers and ATBs in the Jones Act industry. OSG’s 22 vessel U.S. Flag fleet consists of three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska, two conventional ATBs, two lightering ATBs, three shuttle tankers, ten MR tankers, and two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program. OSG also owns and operates two Marshall Islands flagged MR tankers which trade internationally. In addition to the currently operating fleet, OSG has on order two Jones Act compliant barges which are scheduled for delivery in 2020. OSG is committed to setting high standards of excellence for its quality, safety and environmental programs. OSG is recognized as one of the world’s most customer-focused marine transportation companies and is headquartered in Tampa, FL. More information is available at www.osg.com. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, the Company may make or approve certain forward-looking statements in future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), in press releases, or in oral or written presentations by representatives of the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts should be considered forward-looking statements. These matters or statements may relate to our prospects, supply and demand for vessels in the markets in which we operate and the impact on market rates and vessel earnings, the expected delivery schedule of our two new barges under construction and their expected participation in the Jones Act trade, the continued stability of our niche businesses, and the impact of our time charter contracts on our future financial performance. Forward-looking statements are based on our current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors. COVID-19 has had, and will have in the future, a profound impact on our workforce, and many aspects of our business and industry. Investors should carefully consider the risk factors outlined in more detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K, in our upcoming Form 10-Q filing, and in similar sections of other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We do not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements and written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to us or our representatives after the date of this press release are qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained in this paragraph and in other reports previously or hereafter filed by us with the SEC. Consolidated Statements of Operations ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Shipping Revenues: Time and bareboat charter revenues $ 78,150 $ 63,120 Voyage charter revenues 22,709 24,617 100,859 87,737 Operating Expenses: Voyage expenses 3,786 4,984 Vessel expenses 35,769 32,446 Charter hire expenses 22,460 22,298 Depreciation and amortization 14,019 12,478 General and administrative 6,173 5,674 Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 296 117 Total operating expenses 82,503 77,997 Income from vessel operations 18,356 9,740 Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement 19,172 — Operating income 37,528 9,740 Other income, net 31 355 Income before interest expense and income taxes 37,559 10,095 Interest expense (6,074 ) (6,506 ) Income before income taxes 31,485 3,589 Income tax expense (6,360 ) (392 ) Net income $ 25,125 $ 3,197 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding: Basic - Class A 89,422,311 89,004,947 Diluted - Class A 90,388,988 89,421,143 Per Share Amounts: Basic and diluted net income - Class A $ 0.28 $ 0.04 Consolidated Balance Sheets ($ in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,359 $ 41,503 Restricted cash 20,060 60 Voyage receivables, including unbilled of $6,586 and $5,611, net of reserve for doubtful accounts 7,907 9,247 Income tax receivable 5,776 1,192 Other receivables 6,108 3,037 Inventories, prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,473 2,470 Total Current Assets 124,683 57,509 Vessels and other property, less accumulated depreciation 823,030 737,212 Deferred drydock expenditures, net 23,882 23,734 Total Vessels, Other Property and Deferred Drydock 846,912 760,946 Restricted cash - non current 88 114 Investments in and advances to affiliated companies — 3,599 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 30,667 31,817 Operating lease right-of-use assets 270,388 286,469 Other assets 18,017 35,013 Total Assets $ 1,290,755 $ 1,175,467 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities $ 45,308 $ 35,876 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 90,410 90,145 Current portion of finance lease liabilities 4,001 4,011 Current installments of long-term debt 55,745 31,512 Total Current Liabilities 195,464 161,544 Reserve for uncertain tax positions 878 864 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 203,000 219,501 Noncurrent finance lease liabilities 23,027 23,548 Long-term debt 385,856 336,535 Deferred income taxes, net 79,066 72,833 Other liabilities 36,497 19,097 Total Liabilities 923,788 833,922 Equity: Common stock - Class A ($0.01 par value; 166,666,666 shares authorized; 85,845,920 and 85,713,610 shares issued and outstanding) 858 857 Paid-in additional capital 590,674 590,436 Accumulated deficit (218,214 ) (243,339 ) 373,318 347,954 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,351 ) (6,409 ) Total Equity 366,967 341,545 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 1,290,755 $ 1,175,467 Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Cash Flows from Operating Activities: Net income $ 25,125 $ 3,197 Items included in net income not affecting cash flows: Depreciation and amortization 14,019 12,478 Gain on termination of pre-existing arrangement (19,172 ) — Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 296 117 Amortization of debt discount and other deferred financing costs 533 510 Compensation relating to restricted stock awards and stock option grants 438 309 Deferred income tax benefit 2,135 111 Interest on finance lease liabilities 506 — Non-cash operating lease expense 22,811 22,176 Other - net — 231 Distributed earnings of affiliated companies 3,562 3,548 Payments for drydocking (3,327 ) (1,342 ) Operating lease liabilities (22,969 ) (22,407 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net 2,162 (7,809 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 26,119 11,119 Cash Flows from Investing Activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired (16,973 ) — Expenditures for vessels and vessel improvements (20,871 ) (10,910 ) Expenditures for other property (232 ) (588 ) Net cash used in investing activities (38,076 ) (11,498 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities: Payments on debt (7,865 ) (4,167 ) Tax withholding on share-based awards (197 ) (294 ) Issuance of debt, net of issuance and deferred financing costs 80,886 — Payments on principal portion of finance lease liabilities (1,037 ) — Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 71,787 (4,461 ) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 59,830 (4,840 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 41,677 80,641 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 101,507 $ 75,801 Spot and Fixed TCE Rates Achieved and Revenue Days The following tables provide a breakdown of TCE rates achieved for spot and fixed charters and the related revenue days for the three months ended March 31, 2020 and the comparable period of 2019. Revenue days in the quarter ended March 31, 2020 totaled 1,898 compared with 1,784 in the prior year quarter. A summary fleet list by vessel class can be found later in this press release. 2020 2019 Three Months Ended March 31, Spot

Earnings Fixed

Earnings Spot

Earnings Fixed

Earnings Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 61,951 $ 60,260 $ 27,940 $ 56,863 Revenue days 92 1,052 90 982 Non-Jones Act Handysize Product Carriers: Average rate $ 27,727 $ 16,788 $ 25,898 $ 12,097 Revenue days 154 182 113 67 ATBs: Average rate $ 28,332 $ 24,015 $ 20,992 $ 21,557 Revenue days 93 89 86 266 Lightering: Average rate $ 78,258 $ 61,012 $ 72,905 $ — Revenue days 91 87 180 — Alaska (a): Average rate $ — $ 59,015 $ — $ — Revenue days — 58 — — (a) Excludes one Alaska vessel currently in layup. Fleet Information As of March 31, 2020, OSG’s operating fleet consisted of 25 vessels, 13 of which were owned, with the remaining vessels chartered-in. Vessels chartered-in are on Bareboat Charters. Vessels

Owned Vessels

Chartered-In Total at March 31, 2020 Vessel Type Number Number Total Vessels Total dwt (3) Handysize Product Carriers (1) 6 11 17 810,825 Crude Oil Tankers (2) 3 1 4 772,194 Refined Product ATBs 2 — 2 59,490 Lightering ATBs 2 — 2 91,112 Total Operating Fleet 13 12 25 1,733,621 Includes two owned shuttle tankers, 11 chartered-in tankers, two non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the U.S. Maritime Security Program, all of which are U.S. flagged, as well as two owned Marshall Island flagged non-Jones Act MR tankers trading in international markets. Includes three crude oil tankers doing business in Alaska and one crude oil tanker bareboat chartered-in and in layup. Total dwt is defined as aggregate deadweight tons for all vessels of that type. Reconciliation to Non-GAAP Financial Information The Company believes that, in addition to conventional measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, the following non-GAAP measures provide investors with additional information that will better enable them to evaluate the Company’s performance. Accordingly, these non-GAAP measures are intended to provide supplemental information, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP. (A) Time Charter Equivalent (TCE) Revenues Consistent with general practice in the shipping industry, the Company uses TCE revenues, which represents shipping revenues less voyage expenses, as a measure to compare revenue generated from a voyage charter to revenue generated from a time charter. TCE revenues, a non-GAAP measure, provides additional meaningful information in conjunction with shipping revenues, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, because it assists Company management in making decisions regarding the deployment and use of its vessels and in evaluating their financial performance. Reconciliation of TCE revenues of the segments to shipping revenues as reported in the consolidated statements of operations follows: Three Months Ended

March 31, 2020 2019 Time charter equivalent revenues $ 97,073 $ 82,753 Add: Voyage expenses 3,786 4,984 Shipping revenues $ 100,859 $ 87,737 Vessel Operating Contribution Vessel operating contribution, a non-GAAP measure, is TCE revenues minus vessel expenses and charter hire expenses. Our “niche market activities”, which include Delaware Bay lightering, MSP vessels and shuttle tankers, continue to provide a stable operating platform underlying our total US Flag operations. These vessels’ operations are insulated from the forces affecting the broader Jones Act market. The following table sets forth the contribution of our vessels: Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 Niche Market Activities $ 21,706 $ 22,602 Jones Act Handysize Tankers 12,384 2,439 ATBs 2,805 2,968 Alaska Crude Oil Tankers 1,949 — Vessel Operating Contribution 38,844 28,009 Depreciation and amortization 14,019 12,478 General and administrative 6,173 5,674 Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 296 117 Income from vessel operations $ 18,356 $ 9,740 (B) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA EBITDA represents net income/(loss) before interest expense, income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense. Adjusted EBITDA consists of EBITDA adjusted to exclude amortization classified in charter hire expenses, interest expense classified in charter hire expenses, loss/(gain) on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net, non-cash stock based compensation expense and loss on repurchases and extinguishment of debt and the impact of other items that we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not represent, and should not be a substitute for, net income/(loss) or cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. Some of the limitations are: (i) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect our cash expenditures, or future requirements for capital expenditures or contractual commitments; (ii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, our working capital needs; and (iii) EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on our debt. While EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are frequently used as a measure of operating results and performance, neither of them is necessarily comparable to other similarly titled captions of other companies due to differences in methods of calculation. The following table reconciles net income/(loss) as reflected in the consolidated statements of operations, to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. Three Months Ended

March 31, ($ in thousands) 2020 2019 Net income $ 25,125 $ 3,197 Income tax expense 6,360 392 Interest expense 6,074 6,506 Depreciation and amortization 14,019 12,478 EBITDA 51,578 22,573 Amortization classified in charter hire expenses 143 231 Interest expense classified in charter hire expenses 379 404 Loss on disposal of vessels and other property, including impairments, net 296 117 Non-cash stock based compensation expense 438 309 Adjusted EBITDA $ 52,834 $ 23,634 (C) Total Cash ($ in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 81,359 $ 41,503 Restricted cash - current 20,060 60 Restricted cash – non-current 88 114 Total Cash $ 101,507 $ 41,677 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200508005137/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





